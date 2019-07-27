Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Teaching teachers Alabama’s civil rights stories

How do you surprise history teachers who don’t live in Alabama? Bring them to the state for three weeks to discover what their education didn’t teach them about the civil rights movement.

“For me the surprising thing was how many people were involved in the movement that I just didn’t know about,” said Kevin Mears, a 10th grade U.S. history teacher from Brooklyn, New York. “You know Rosa Parks, you know Martin Luther King Jr., you know Malcolm X, you know some of the big names, but to take their stories a little bit farther and go deeper into their stories — like, I didn’t know Rosa Parks was a lifelong activist for human rights and civil rights before and after the bus movement. That was really powerful for me. To be in the places where it happened — going to King’s parsonage and being in the room where SCLC was started was overwhelming.”

Mears was among 71 teachers who came to Alabama this summer as part of the Stony the Road We Trod Institute, a three-week workshop presented in partnership with the Alabama Humanities Foundation exploring Alabama’s civil rights legacy. The teachers visited civil rights landmarks around Alabama, including stops in Selma, Montgomery, Tuskegee and Birmingham. Martha Bouyer, executive director of the Historic Bethel Baptist Church Foundation and director of the workshop, said it started years ago as a one-week workshop but expanded to three weeks a few years ago.

“The teachers always said they needed more time, so what I decided to do was to take my one-week project and expand it,” Bouyer said. “Now the program is being offered as a three-week institute, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. I’ve had international teachers to come from the U.S. State Department. They’ve sent teachers from emerging democracies, and I’ve had people from places like Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South Africa and Colombia.”

Bouyer said the goal of the workshop is for these teachers to change how this history is taught.

“I want them to go back and let their students know the power of the individual in history,” Bouyer said. “We generally hear Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., but get kids to interview their grandparents or somebody in the community. Go to the nursing home. We’re lifting up names and contributions, however small it may appear to be, but I want them to do that. My goal is for this investment to forever change how we teach this history.”

Teachers explore Alabama’s civil rights legacy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Anna Osborne, a kindergarten teacher from Alderson, West Virginia, said visiting places like the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery will change the way she teaches.

“I will go back to my classroom changed with a deeper understanding of the truth of this part of history,” Osborne said. “They might not get to come here but if they are able to see my pictures and hear my first-hand account, then I think it humanizes it for them a little.”

William Frazier, a ninth grade world history teacher from Laurel, Mississippi, said his biggest challenge will be convincing his students what he’s seen is true.

“We’re in a trying time now where kids think, ‘if I didn’t see it, then it didn’t happen,’ so I have to make it real to them and relevant to them,” Frazier said. “This is a way to do it. These things really happened. None of this is fake.”

Andraya James, a second grade teacher from Dallas, Texas, said she was surprised how much her visit to the 16th Street Baptist Church and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute affected her.

“What I’ve seen in Birmingham has had the most impact on me,” James said. “The whole experience has been awesome.”

James said she’s eager to take what she’s learned back to her students.

“I will take it back and let them know that civil rights did not begin with one person and did not end with one person,” James said. “There are many unsung heroes within the movement. Everyone has a hand in it, even if you’re not at the forefront making the speeches, you can still add your 2 cents and be effective.”

To learn more about this workshop, visit stonytheroad.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Why limited-government conservatives should participate in the Census

It’s September 5, 2020. You, like most of Alabama, have been waiting months for this day. As summer slowly faded into autumn, the cool evenings punctuating the still-stifling afternoons, you took heart knowing the long months of faint interest in the NBA and baseball were almost gone. Today, after all this time, the drought is finally over: the first Saturday of college football season has arrived.

Just as you’ve settled in, the doorbell rings. Wholeheartedly intending to ignore the unscheduled visitor, your heart sinks when one of your guests (a Tennessee fan) opens the door and calls for you.

Confident you will not be inviting this particular friend over again next weekend, you begrudgingly make your way to the door to see a man with a clipboard and a bag with the words “United States Census Bureau” on both sides.

You politely ask if you could respond later, perhaps online or via the mail. He kindly answers that, yes, that was an option, and then points to a stack of unopened mail on your front table that also reads “Census Bureau.” Point taken.

Being the gracious Southerner you are, you answer his questions and are back watching the game in less than ten minutes.

The truth is that this scenario will likely occur repeatedly during the 2020 Census. While most will comply with the requests of the Census Bureau, there are always those who successfully skirt the eye of the federal government.

For limited-government conservatives, slamming your door on the person who says, “I’m with the federal government and I’d like to ask you a few questions” may indeed be a natural response. It is not, however, considerably helpful, especially to the conservative cause. In fact, Alabamians failing to be counted in the 2020 Census could fuel debilitating blows to the conservative movement, both in Alabama and across the nation.

That’s because the Census is more than an arbitrary headcount. The Census totals, in fact, shape how billions of federal dollars every year are allocated to states for Medicare, SNAP (food stamps), highway construction, and more. In addition, businesses rely heavily on Census data to determine where to build factories, restaurants, and stores. Inaccurate data here could cost jobs and create unnecessary economic hardship.

Perhaps most importantly, however, is that the Census determines how many seats in the U.S. House of Representatives each state gets and, with that number, how votes are allocated in the Electoral College.

Unfortunately, most projections suggest that Alabama will lose a seat in the U.S. House as a result of the 2020 Census. That’s because, although Alabama is growing, it is not growing as fast as other states. The 435 seats in the House, as directed in the Constitution, must be allocated to each state so that each member of Congress represents roughly the same number of people. Since the population is increasing quickly in places like Texas, Oregon and Florida, the reapportionment of congressional seats will likely benefit their interests over ours.

Since states are given votes in the Electoral College by their number of Congressmen (Senate and House), losing a House district would also mean Alabama loses power to determine the U.S. President. This would be, perhaps, the most discouraging byproduct of a low Census count.

Overall, the results of the 2020 Census could reduce Alabama to a state that has fewer voices in Congress, a lower rate of federal funding, and less power to choose the President. This version of Alabama is not good for the conservative cause.

As one of the most conservative states in the nation, the conservative movement needs a healthy Alabama that has strong, multilayered representation and power in the Electoral College to push a conservative candidate to 270.

The truth is that Alabama just might keep all seven of our congressional districts and all nine electoral college votes. To do so, however, we need a full count of everyone living in the state.

Conservatives (really everyone for that matter), therefore, should make sure they and every person they know are counted in the 2020 Census. Complete it online, mail it in, or risk a Census worker interrupting your football Saturday. If that happens, you’d best respond. You (probably) won’t miss another Kick Six.

Parker Snider is the Director of Policy Analysis at the Alabama Policy Institute.

State of addiction: How UAB is making an impact on the opioid crisis

The numbers – and the heartbreaking stories contained within them – are staggering.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two out of three drug overdose deaths involve an opioid. Overdose deaths from opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl, have increased almost sixfold since 1999. Opioid-involved overdoses killed more than 47,000 people in 2017, and 36 percent of those deaths involved prescription opioids.

Alabama is not immune to the consequences of opioid use. In 2017, the state had the highest overall opioid prescribing rate.

Why is that, and what can be done to make sure people are cared for while not harming them at the same time?

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has made significant contributions in the battle against opioids in the research field and at the bedside, all in an attempt to answer those questions and, ultimately, save more lives.

How did we get here?

Dr. Stefan Kertesz, an addiction scholar and professor in UAB’s Division of Preventive Medicine, has been a vocal leader in the fight against addiction. He has been an influential national voice by demanding opioid prescribing policies be made clearer, on behalf of patients and the doctors prescribing them.

Kertesz said there is no single person or entity to blame for the meteoric rise in opioid-related deaths, but physicians have been part of the problem.

“Part of how we got here certainly reflects a change in medical practice,” Kertesz said. “And that change was that we prescribed a lot more, and we created a market for people in pain – both with a history and with no history of addiction – to have more access to opioids.”

According to the CDC, after a steady increase in the overall national opioid prescribing rate beginning in 2006, the total number of prescriptions dispensed peaked in 2012 at more than 255 million. The prescribing rate was 81.3 prescriptions per 100 people. Although the overall rate has decreased in the past few years, in a number of U.S. counties enough opioid prescriptions were dispensed for every person to have one.

Because of the high volume of patients with opioid-related addictions, UAB saw an opportunity to strengthen its care of these patients. One route it took to enhance care was to create the Addiction Scholars Program.

The nation’s ongoing opioid crisis created a situation in which medical staff in virtually every unit of the hospital can, at some point, expect to find themselves treating patients who are abusing opioids and other drugs.

Created in 2017, UAB’s Addiction Scholars Program gives health care providers training and insight on opioid addiction. The initiative recruits hospital staff – physicians, nurses, therapists, social workers and more – who undergo a 15-month curriculum taught by UAB experts in addiction medicine. The goals are to better prepare staff for the challenges patients face with opioid addiction and to find better ways to provide the appropriate care to this patient population.

“Most physicians don’t receive formal training in addiction management,” said Dr. Eddie Mathews, a hospitalist and one of the first scholars. “Yet there is a clear need for enhanced education for all medical professionals. We need to learn about the disease process in addiction and learn how we can better treat these patients, both for their opioid use and for any underlying or concurrent medical issues.”

At UAB’s School of Dentistry, professors are taking the lead in the dental field to combat the growing opioid epidemic in hope that their measures will be translated into other practices and fields across the state and country.

“The public health crisis we are dealing with stems from many roots, ranging from easy access to prescription medication and the quantity in which medication is prescribed, to the inability of physicians to set realistic expectations with patients about pain,” said Dr. Nico Geurs, chairman of UAB’s Department of Periodontology. “As dentists, we’re facing a watershed time when patients have a list of requests for pain medications that they think they need and expect to receive, none of which are in line with reality. Pain management with opioids has been normalized in American culture, and it’s rapidly spiraling out of control.”

UAB dental students study pain, anxiety and pharmacology, and they learn to care for people in active addiction and recovery. Their training emphasizes best practices in pain management – such as dispensing small medication doses – and the complex factors to consider when prescribing. Two examples: UAB dentists take thorough patient histories, noting requests for specific painkillers, a possible sign of abuse. They check the Alabama Prescription Drug Monitoring Programdatabase to see who already has received potentially addictive medications.

“Closing the loop isn’t easy, and this is new territory for all of us,” Geurs said. “For the School of Dentistry to be in a position where we can help alter the trajectory of this epidemic is one that we take with great responsibility, and we hope public and clinical education will help protect others moving forward.”

More students at UAB’s School of Nursing use its state-of-the-art Nursing Competency Suites to train students to treat infants born to mothers who used opioids during pregnancy. Students are trained to treat these infants through an NICU simulation lab, which includes an NICU infant manikin that is able to mimic symptoms of a baby suffering from opioid withdrawal.

Strengthening commitment to care

Opioids can affect many different people – chronic pain patients, pregnant mothers – and often lead to other forms of addiction.

UAB Medicine’s Addiction Recovery Program offers an individualized approach to the assessment and treatment of alcohol and substance abuse. Staff includes licensed and certified counselors and social workers who work with patients individually and in groups to provide thoughtful, caring treatment for addiction.

Recovery is possible, Dr. Cayce Paddock emphasizes.

“Some of the most psychologically and emotionally healthy people I know are in recovery from a substance abuse disorder,” said Paddock, who leads the program alongside Dr. Peter Lane. “When I see someone in active addiction, I see them at their lowest. But they can live and thrive. When I meet people in active addiction, I see them as they can be, not as they are in that moment.”

Unfortunately, opioid addiction can affect the most vulnerable as well.

The National Institutes of Health found that a baby is born suffering from opioid withdrawal every 15 minutes in the United States. Use of opioids during pregnancy can result in a drug withdrawal syndrome in newborns called neonatal abstinence syndrome, or neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NAS/NOWS).

The Comprehensive Addiction Pregnancy Program, led by Dr. Lorie Harper and UAB’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine team, provides an environment in which women suffering substance-use disorders during pregnancy and postpartum can experience recovery through comprehensive, peer-supported, multidisciplinary care. CAPP’s group prenatal care area provides a full complement of obstetric addiction therapy, including opioid replacement therapy, sub-specialty pediatric follow-up, care coordination, social services, peer recovery support and in-home parenting education.

In April 2019, CAPP celebrated its first year of outpatient treatment, graduating more than 40 women through the program from pregnancy to postpartum support. The program is growing tremendously and serves a critical role in providing necessary care and support to addicted mothers.

Alabama hospital emergency departments have become all too familiar with patients suffering from opioid overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County alone had 98 deaths from heroin and 104 from fentanyl use in 2017.

“Emergency departments are the tip of the spear where societal problems meet health care,” said Dr. Erik Hess, vice chairman for research for the UAB Department of Emergency Medicine. “The nation’s opioid epidemic plays out every day in our emergency departments.”

The department has launched a new initiative to help patients with opioid use disorders get appropriate therapy and referral for further assistance in an effort to put a dent in the epidemic.

The program, called the ED MAT, or Medication Assisted Treatment Protocol, is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The program has several components. ED MAT protocols include the use of buprenorphine/naloxone in the ED to treat the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and to decrease cravings. It is followed by a short-term prescription of buprenorphine/naloxone, if appropriate, and a take-home naloxone kit. Buprenorphine/naloxone, also known as Suboxone, is used to treat opioid use disorder. It can reduce withdrawal symptoms for 24 hours. Patients are connected with a peer navigator while in the emergency department. The navigator assists patients with referrals to follow treatment through the Recovery Resource Center of Jefferson County at Cooper Green Mercy Services.

Prevention through technology

Monitoring the latest tactics in drug sales used online to mask the activity, such as new street names for drugs, is the focus of a partnership between the UAB Computer Forensics Research Lab and Facebook. UAB works closely with Facebook’s Community Operations team to flag content that may violate its Community Standards for illicit drug sales.

“Our partnership with Facebook has grown from identifying spam to anti-terrorism work and now combating drug sales online,” said Gary Warner, director of research in computer forensics in UAB’s College of Arts and Sciences. “Our students receive hands-on learning in monitoring online communities to identify and develop a database of terms attempted by bad actors to skirt detection. These key terms will be used within the coalition to fight drug sales across multiple platforms.”

With the expertise based at UAB, CFRL shares insights from its research with Facebook and from what is monitored elsewhere on the web.

The CFRL works closely with the UAB Forensics Science Program led by Elizabeth Gardner, Ph.D., in the Department of Criminal Justice to study emerging drugs of abuse, and counterfeit and illicit drugs purchased online. The interdisciplinary partnership combines the online criminal expertise of CFRL and Gardner’s ability to perform drug analysis, along with her and her students’ chemical expertise, to assist a variety of law enforcement and government agencies.

In working with Gardner and her chemists, the CFRL team now has more than 350 search terms for synonyms and analogues of fentanyl. A combination of pairing these keywords with phrases about the purchase and shipping of drugs, combined with a complex “white list” of academic, medical and journalistic mentions of drugs, helps the team quickly target drug sales sites while avoiding many unhelpful sites.

Future of care

Unfortunately, experts agree that opioid-related issues seem to be here to stay – at least for the time being. With that understanding, UAB has commissioned an Opioid Stewardship Committee. A kickoff meeting will take place this summer, when the committee of about 40 members will be present.

The committee’s mission and vision is to provide safe, effective and patient-centered pain management at UAB Medicine. It will create an organizational infrastructure that advocates for safe opioid prescribing while sustaining effective, patient-centered pain management throughout UAB Medicine through engagement and education of patients, clinicians and administrators.

“The opioid crisis has had a significant detrimental impact on our community,” said Dr. Juhan Paiste, an associate professor of anesthesiology who will chair the Opioid Stewardship Committee. “With the Opioid Stewardship Program, we hope to address the complex issues and pain management needs that our patients have, and ensure our providers have access to the most innovative, efficient, evidence-based and safe-practice guidelines. We know that, once we have our resources and best practices in place, we can make a positive difference for everyone.”

UAB’s commitment to lead in the delivery of the highest-quality patient-centered integrative care is clearly defined in the university’s strategic plan, Forging the Future. Its desire to engage with the community and expand access to resources is a key focus, as is improving the welfare of our society.

The knowledge and will to fight the opioid epidemic from all angles – from the medical care and services it provides to aiding law enforcement and social media giants as they work to identify, squeeze and dismantle online drug dealers —  is why UAB is best positioned to combat the far-reaching opioid crisis.

“UAB is a national leader in research, clinical care and medical education,” said Jordan Demoss, UAB Medicine vice president of Clinical Operations. “We have a responsibility to find solutions to this problem. Our goal is to truly implement a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to battling this epidemic.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Children’s of Alabama patients paint car from Talladega Superspeedway

Some of the patients at Children’s of Alabama got a special treat Friday morning: painting a race car from Talladega Superspeedway.

The track brought a white race car to the hospital Friday morning. Patients used paint brushes and markers to decorate the car and sign it.

“This is just something fun for the kids at Children’s of Alabama to be out here and paint the car and just bring a smile to their face,” said Alyson Thompson, Public Relations coordinator for Talladega Superspeedway. “It’s something cool for us to bring a little bit of the race track to Children’s of Alabama.”

“It’s been a great way for them to get out of their rooms,” Caroline Wilson, Community Development coordinator for Children’s of Alabama added. “This is such a fun Friday for them — an unexpected activity they got to do, it just brightens their day a little bit while they are here.”

Thompson said the car will be on display in the track’s new Talladega Garage Experience prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Oct. 13.

“Kids get to take the wheel and choose six pre-race activities on Sunday morning,” Thompson said. “Children’s of Alabama has been a great partner with us for our new Kids VIP Experience program. It’s just a joyous time for them to get out and do something fun.”

To learn more about the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Roby: Summer interns served the Second District with distinction

As a member of Congress, each summer, I have the privilege of offering internship opportunities to college students. The internship program is a competitive experience ideal for students who are interested in learning more about our nation’s legislative process, constituent services, and the general day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Interns’ tasks vary, but they include conducting tours of the United States Capitol building, drafting and presenting a policy proposal on a legislative topic of their choosing, assisting constituents with their requests, attending committee hearings, and helping my staff with district-specific projects of importance.

This summer, I was fortunate to have some truly outstanding students serve as interns in my offices. I’d like to take this opportunity to share with you more about these young men and women and the hard work they did for the people of the Second District.

Katherine Albrecht, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Mississippi State University where she studies history.

Everett Bossard, a Huntsville native, is a rising senior at Troy University where he studies criminal justice and legal studies.

Melissa Carter, a Berryville, Virginia, native, is a rising senior at the University of Mississippi where she studies education.

Baylee Clark, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and political science.

Wyatt Davidson, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Samford University where he studies global and cultural studies and business.

Natalie Henry, a Selma native, is a rising senior at Louisiana State University where she studies political science and sociology.

Claudia Hubbard, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies law and justice and philanthropy and non-profit studies.

John Koo, a Montgomery native, is a rising junior at Auburn University where he studies business administration and political science.

Morgan Kull, a native of St. Charles, Illinois, is a rising senior at Auburn University where she studies political science.

Trent Mann, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at Auburn University where he studies business management, political science, entrepreneurship, and family business.

Greyson Matthews, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and psychology.

Katie McIntyre, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies finance.

Will Merrill, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where he studies biomedical sciences, law and justice, and the classics.

Murry Mothershed, a Prattville native, is a rising sophomore at Troy University where she studies criminal justice.

Alex Reynolds, a Dothan native, is a rising senior at Troy University where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN).

Annabel Roth, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and political science.

Hayden Sledge, a Mountain Brook native, is a rising sophomore at Wheaton College where she studies political science.

Caroline Smith, a Dothan native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies English, Spanish, and creative writing.

Hannah Streitman, a Dothan native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies finance and political science.

Bo Torbert, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at Washington and Lee University where he studies global politics.

These students worked very hard for our district, and I really appreciate their dedication and eagerness to serve. I am confident they will be successful in their future endeavors. You can find out more about my internship program and the application process on my website: www.roby.house.gov/student-resources/internships. I encourage you to pass this information along to any college-aged students who might be interested. I truly believe a congressional internship is a valuable way to gain firsthand exposure to the inner-workings of our nation’s government.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Improved Cahaba River access site coming to Leeds

A long-awaited Cahaba River access site in Leeds should be open to the public by the end of the year, according to the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust.

Called Moon River, the kayak and canoe launch will be on Land Trust property on U.S. 78. The name comes from a river camp/gas station/dance hall that existed nearby during the 1930s.

The Moon River launch will be part of the Cahaba Blueway, a long-term plan to create better access along the 191-mile river for the public’s use and enjoyment. Already, multiple public access sites have been created along the river for recreational purposes, including canoeing and kayaking, swimming, bank and boat fishing, hunting, hiking, picnicking and sightseeing.

The Moon River launch is being built with the support of the Alabama Power Foundation and other organizations and will be maintained through cooperative agreements with the cities of Leeds and Irondale.

“Moon River is an integral part of the Cahaba Blueway,” said Jeffrey Drummond, stewardship director of the Birmingham-based Freshwater Land Trust. “We are hoping to have it done this year. This will be a popular spot for people on the Cahaba. The paddlers love this place.”

Plans are to have a gravel parking area large enough for several vehicles and a trail down to the canoe and kayak launch.

“We are excited about the opening of the Moon River launch, which will further expand recreational opportunities along the Cahaba River,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of environmental affairs and Freshwater Land Trust board member. “A key focus of the Foundation is environmental stewardship, protecting our state’s natural resources and preserving access to our state’s rivers, beaches, trails and parks.”

The closest access sites on the Cahaba Blueway near the Moon River location are Civitan Park in Trussville upstream and Grants Mill Road downstream.

“This is a good missing link along the Cahaba between Civitan Park and Grants Mill Road, another property we own,” Drummond said.

For more information about Moon River and other access sites on the Cahaba, visit cahabablueway.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

