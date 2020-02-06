Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Taylor, Coleman release dueling internal polling in AL-02 GOP primary

Yellowhammer News has obtained fresh internal polling data from the respective campaigns of Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, both Republican candidates in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

Taylor released a poll memo Wednesday evening. Her campaign’s survey was conducted by Osage Research, a national research firm. The poll was conducted February 3-4 via interactive voice response (a form of robo-call utilizing automated voice technology). The survey measured 400 likely GOP primary voters, having a margin of error of ±4.9%.

The memo released by Taylor’s campaign featured a full-field ballot test (when voters are asked who they would vote for if the primary were held today) and favorability comparisons for each of the leading candidates.

On the ballot test, Coleman led with 36%, followed by former Alabama Attorney General Troy King at 18%, Taylor at 13% and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) at 11%. Lesser-known candidates got 7% combined, and 15% of respondents were undecided.

Moving to favorability ratings, Coleman also led with a 24-percentage point net favorability — 45% viewed him favorably, and 21% responded unfavorably.

For Taylor, 27% viewed her favorably compared to only 7% unfavorably. Her name identification was 22% lower than Coleman’s.

Next, 37% viewed King favorably, compared to 28% unfavorably. For Moore, 28% responded favorably and 17% unfavorably.

Taylor’s campaign hailed these results as a sign of momentum, pointing to her growth on the ballot test compared to an independent poll conducted January 14-15. This latest survey came after Taylor ran her first ad, “My Squad,” for just over 1,000 points in the Montgomery media market.

Bryan Hood, campaign manager for Jessica Taylor stated, “These polling numbers show what we’ve known internally for some time, as voters learn about Jessica Taylor’s conservative agenda to protect life, defend the 2nd Amendment, and support President Trump, she surges in the polls. Our campaign is fired up about these results and we look forward to driving home her conservative message in the final weeks of this campaign.”

Coleman’s campaign emphasized that their own internal poll conducted in recent days shows very different results.

Victory Phones conducted a survey January 30-February 1, also measuring 400 likely GOP primary voters. The poll had a margin of error of ±4.9%, utilizing a hybrid method of 75% autodial and 25% live caller.

Yellowhammer News obtained the ballot test results from this survey.

Coleman garnered 44%, followed by King at 17%, Taylor at 10% and Moore at 9%. A total of 19% were undecided.

The primary will be held March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

32 mins ago

Marshall applauds federal court ruling upholding Alabama’s system of electing appellate court judges

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised the Middle District Court of Alabama’s ruling released Wednesday that upheld Alabama’s system of electing its appellate court judges.

The lawsuit in question was brought by the NAACP on behalf of four black Alabama voters. It concerned Alabama’s system of partisan elections for the members of the Alabama Supreme Court and the Courts of Criminal and Civil Appeals.

The suit alleged that having each justice and judge run statewide, instead of in districts, was discriminatory against Alabama’s black voters.

“We presented evidence, and the Court agreed, that Alabama’s method of electing appellate judges is not designed to discriminate against African Americans and that it does not discriminate against them. Marshall said in a statement

The court’s ruling says that Alabama’s judicial election system is not “racially discriminatory in violation of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments.”

A concept argued by the NAACP was that Alabama was performing “vote dilution” by having the 26% of the state that is African American get canceled out by the white majority in a statewide election.

Judge Keith Watkins, writing for the court, cited a judicial precedent that attributing judicial election losses to vote dilution is a “euphemism for political defeat at the polls.”

“Alabama’s statewide system of electing appellate judges was first approved more than one hundred years ago and is similar to election methods used in other States. Election outcomes are the result of partisan shifts in the State’s voting population and not due to an intent to favor or to disfavor any particular ethnic group,” Marshall concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

7 Things: Jones’ political career murdered, full exoneration for Trump, longer school days disputed and more …

7. Tuberville really wants you to know he isn’t a politician

  • Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign for U.S. Senate has recently released a new social media video of Tuberville talking about how he’s running for Senate “to speak and be a voice for the people of Alabama.”
  • Tuberville also said that “this country’s got a disease” of “career, corrupt politicians.” He went on to say that career politicians are “going to run for a paycheck” because campaigning is just part of their “career” and they want to be part of the “club,” adding a career politician will truly represent the people in Washington, D.C.

6. National anthem bill approved by an Alabama Senate committee

  • The Alabama Senate Education Policy Committee has approved the bill by State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) that would require public schools play the national anthem at least once a week and at some sporting events.
  • Allen said that schools within his district aren’t playing the national anthem, and his “hope” is the anthem playing will encourage people to “be great Americans.” However, State Senator Tim Melson (R-Florence) has expressed his concern with it, reasoning, “when the Kaepernicks move to a school district and the whole family sits down or takes a knee, what’s going to be the response in the community.”

5. Kimberly police officer dies at the hands of a career criminal

  • Kimberly police officer Nick O’Rear was fatally shot Tuesday night during a pursuit on Interstate 65 South by Preston Johnson, who also attempted to shoot another officer from Warrior by firing into his vehicle.
  • Somehow, Johnson had been arrested on 20 charges over the last 20 years and he has been convicted of six different felonies, yet he was released on his own recognizance in October 2019; he was out of custody when he committed this murder.

4. Will they get Trump this time?

  • The investigations aren’t over, according to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who said that even though the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is over he may be planning to subpoena testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
  • Nadler also indicated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already given the approval to subpoena Bolton, who has already expressed that he would be open to testifying during the Senate impeachment trial.

3. Hurst says school schedule bill is being misinterpreted

  • State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) plans to sponsor a bill that would make summer longer for public school students, but said the information being spread that students could be in school until 5:30 p.m. is “a complete fabricated lie.”
  • The bill would mandate summer break be from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but because state law only requires that schools maintain 1,080 instructional hours, Hurst has said that some schools could extend school days to lengthen breaks. According to Huntsville school board member Elisa Ferrell, she was notified of potential eight-hour school days by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

2. Trump is found not guilty

  • The final vote in the U.S. Senate came down to 52-48 to acquit President Donald Trump first on impeachment article of abuse of power and 53-47 on the article of obstruction of Congress. U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is the only senator to vote against his party.
  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to convict Trump on both charges, but U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted to acquit, saying that for the Senate to convict Trump on these charges “will dramatically transform the impeachment power” and that impeachment would become “a tool for adjudicating policy disputes and political disagreements.”

1. Doug Jones is totally done in Alabama

  • Hours before the completely inevitable exoneration of President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) all but ended his career by announcing that he will vote for a long-doomed impeachment and go against the president in the state where Trump regularly gets his highest approval rating for no reason.
  • This move surely pleased Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Jones’ out-of-state donors, as he has raised $816,844 out of state. According to the finance report, 40.87% of his out of state donors were from Washington, D.C., New York and California while he only raised $279,429 from Alabamians.

4 hours ago

Air Force conducts key test launch of Boeing-built ICBM

The Air Force Global Strike Command successfully completed a developmental test launch of the Boeing-built Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early Wednesday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Minuteman III program is managed out of Boeing’s Huntsville location.

The unarmed missile was equipped with a test reentry vehicle which traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, according to a U.S. Air Force release.

Test launches are critical in verifying the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system. This is the second such test of a Boeing-built ICBM in the last six months.

RELATED: Boeing supports test of Huntsville-managed ICBM, secures more critical national defense work for Alabama

The data provided from test launches contributes to the maintenance of the ICBM as a priority nuclear deterrent for the United States.

“Developmental testing provides valuable data to Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center for both modernization and sustainment of the ICBM weapon system,” said Col. Omar Colbert, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander. “The Minuteman III is aging, and modernization programs such as this are essential in ensuring that our Nation has a reliable nuclear deterrent through the rest of its lifespan and beyond. Most importantly, this visible indicator of our national security capabilities serves to assure our partners and dissuade potential aggressors.”

Boeing designed the first Minuteman ICBM in 1958. The Minuteman I first went on alert for the Air Force in 1962.

The company’s land-based Minuteman III is as fast as a seismic wave, traveling up to four miles per second and up to 15,000 miles per hour.

One of Boeing’s objectives is to continue to support the Air Force in keeping the Minuteman III reliable into the 2030s.

The test launch calendars are built three to five years in advance, and planning for each individual launch begins six months to a year prior to launch.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

12 hours ago

Watch: AL-02 candidate Jessica Taylor takes flamethrower to ‘articles of impeachment’ — ‘Nancy Pelosi, you’re fired’

Alabama Second Congressional District candidate Jessica Taylor has gone viral for the second time this campaign cycle.

The Republican contender and Prattville businesswoman released a video Wednesday evening following the acquittal of President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.

In the video, Taylor uses a flamethrower featuring a “Trump” campaign logo to burn a mock display of the impeachment articles to the ground.

“I’m Jessica Taylor — a pro-life, conservative mom running for Congress to turn up the heat,” she says to open the ad, before turning on the flamethrower,  “on ‘The Socialist Squad,’ build the wall, protect the Second Amendment and stand with President Trump.”

“Because this sham impeachment is an attack on us all,” Taylor continues, burning the display to a crisp.

“In Congress, I won’t just drain the swamp, I’ll burn it down,” she quips.

“And Nancy Pelosi, you’re fired,” Taylor adds, shooting one short, final spurt of flames into the air.

RELATED: Trump acquitted on both impeachment charges; Jones votes to remove, Shelby acquits

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

Shelby: ‘This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable’

Minutes ahead of the U.S. Senate’s final voting in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) delivered strong remarks on the Senate floor about his decision to acquit Trump on both impeachment articles.

Trump was charged separately with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“As a senator, I believe that the first and perhaps most important consideration is whether ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ are impeachable offenses, as asserted by the House managers,” Shelby explained. “If the Senate endorses this approach, we will dramatically transform the impeachment power. We will forever turn this grave constitutional power into a tool for adjudicating policy disputes and political disagreements. The Framers cautioned us against this dangerous path, and I believe the Senate will heed their warning.”

Alabama’s venerable senior senator, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, placed blame at the feet of House Democrats.

“What we really have here is nothing more than the abuse of the power of impeachment itself by the Democratic House. Doesn’t our country deserve better? This president certainly deserves better,” Shelby remarked.

He added, “Since President Trump took office, many have sought to delegitimize his presidency with partisan attacks. This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable. Now that the Senate has heard and studied the arguments from both sides, the lack of merit in the House managers’ case is evident.”

Shelby advised that he concluded the House managers’ “case does not allege an impeachable offense.”

“‘Abuse of power’ – one of the charges put forward by the House managers – is a concept as vague and susceptible to abuse as ‘maladministration,’ he noted, later saying, “The House managers’ ‘obstruction of Congress’ claim is similarly flawed.”

“Today I am proud to stand and repudiate these very weak impeachment efforts, and I will accordingly vote to acquit the president on both articles. My hope is that, in the future, Congress will reject this episode and instead choose to be guided by the Constitution and the words of our Framers,” Shelby emphasized.

“The American economy is booming. The United States is projecting strength and promoting peace abroad. And the president is unbowed,” he concluded. “I believe the American people see this. At the end of the day, the ultimate judgment rests in their hands. In my judgment, that is just as it should be.”

Watch:

You can read Shelby’s entire speech here.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to convict and remove the president on both articles of impeachment.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

