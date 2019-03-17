Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Four key events leading to passage of ‘Rebuild Alabama’ 1 hour ago / Analysis
Taxes, roads and limited government 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Marsh: Even with gas tax hike, Alabama ‘still the lowest cumulative tax state on state and local taxes in the country’ 5 hours ago / News
Hyundai’s Alabama-built Sonata will launch a new vehicle platform for the automaker 6 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Governor Ivey gets the gas tax increase done, Medicaid expansion deal may be done, Media Matters war on discourse and more on Guerrilla Politics … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Toyota to add 450 workers with $288M Alabama engine plant expansion 8 hours ago / News
Schuessler Ware had special knack in transforming youngsters into winners 8 hours ago / News
Alabama construction, workforce development leaders team to empower women 9 hours ago / News
AG Marshall on census lawsuit over illegal immigrant count: I’m not willing to sit idly by and let our electoral vote go to California 10 hours ago / News
Roby: Sharing agriculture community appreciation 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
HudsonAlpha researchers link gene to rare disease through social media platform for genetics 12 hours ago / News
Practicing what she teaches: UAB creative writing director Kerry Madden-Lunsford has new children’s book 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
NIH to fund University of Alabama study of student aggression, teacher biases 15 hours ago / News
Phil Lazenby combined military experience, athletics to teach life lessons to kids 16 hours ago / Sports
Alabama basketball coach to join husband in High School HOF 1 day ago / Sports
House Speaker McCutcheon: No deal made with Dems to expand Medicaid for ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gas tax hike support 1 day ago / News
Barry Alexander Brown, Spike Lee filming ‘Son of the South’ in Montgomery 1 day ago / News
Byrne on Rebuild Alabama gas tax hike: ‘I haven’t really followed it that closely’; Says GOMESA revenue should be used for Port of Mobile expansion 1 day ago / News
Street named for Ronnie Sikes memorializes impact of coaching legend’s career 1 day ago / News
Go to Can’t Miss Alabama for St. Patrick’s Day festivities 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Taxes, roads and limited government

The Alabama legislature kicked off its new term with a special session to increase the gas tax, a result which seemed foreordained. Nonetheless, the gas tax raises interesting economic and political considerations.

Our gas tax is currently just under 21 cents a gallon, which ranks 41st nationally according to the Tax Foundation, or 36th if we adjust for state hourly wages. Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax at nearly 59 cents a gallon, and eight other states have taxes in excess of 40 cents. The proposed 10 cent increase over three years would put our tax 23rd, 17th when adjusted for income.

Over eighty percent of Alabama’s tax revenues are earmarked for specific purposes, the most of any state. The gas tax is dedicated for highways, so the new revenues should go to road improvements. Revenue sharing will allow counties to repair their roads as well.

Alabama has many roads and bridges needing repairs. According to the Federal Highway Administration, we had 1,200 structurally deficient bridges at the end of 2017. I can’t say exactly what this means, but structurally deficient doesn’t sound like a compliment.

An earmarked gas tax functions as a user fee, which implements the “benefit principle” of taxation. Citizens who benefit the most from roads will pay a larger share of the cost of repairs. The Tax Foundation, which generally opposes taxes, likes gas taxes: “Because they adhere to the benefit principle, gas taxes … are the revenue tools most suitable for generating the funds needed to maintain and repair public roads over time.”

Unfortunately, lower-income families spend relatively more on gas, making the gas tax regressive. This means that lower-income households pay a higher percentage of income in taxes. The gas tax does poorly on the ability to pay principle of taxation. This would not be as problematic if Alabama did not rely on regressive sales taxes for so much state and local tax revenue.

The failure to invest adequately in roads costs our state and nation. Twenty one percent of highways nationally have poor pavement condition, which costs Americans $120 billion annually in added repair costs, or over $500 per driver. Traffic congestion costs Americans another $160 billion in lost time and wasted gas. Forty percent of urban interstate highways are congested. Congestion is arguably due to a failure to expand road capacity.

Despite our low gas tax, Alabama’s roads and bridges are not, relatively speaking, in poor shape. Seven percent of our bridges are structurally deficient, which ranks 30th among states, and only two percent of our highways have poor pavement condition.

Is a tax increase truly necessary to maintain our roads? The general wastefulness of government, like the Pentagon spending $4.6 million in lobster and crab in one month for military contractors, probably gives many Alabamians pause. If Washington, Montgomery, and our cities and counties spent our tax dollars wisely, they’d probably have enough money to fix our roads.

While we should never tolerate government waste, waste is unavoidable because costs are very hard to assess. We also place many legal requirements on government contractors, increasing costs. Government waste does not change the reality that road maintenance requires resources. If we wait to eliminate all government waste before approving new taxes, our bridges and roads will likely have crumbled.

Unwillingness to pay taxes can lead states to seek alternative revenues. You’ve probably seen signs along roads warning of damaged guardrails. Tennessee bills drivers who damage guardrails in accidents to avoid spending tax dollars. This policy led to the family of a teenage girl killed in 2016 when her car hit a median guardrail being billed $3,000 for repairs. We may not like taxes, but alternatives can be more offensive.

Alabama has some of the lowest state and local taxes, so perhaps we shouldn’t complain about the gas tax hike. I would suggest that fiscal conservatives must also ask government to do less for us. Limited government does not mean big government on the cheap.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

1 hour ago

Four key events leading to passage of ‘Rebuild Alabama’

Most big legislative battles involve a series of significant events taking place in the days, months and years leading up to the vote.

It can be one event or several events, independent or interconnected. Sometimes there is an important election, a federal mandate, a court decision or a natural disaster to which the legislature needs to respond. For example, the Deepwater Horizon accident and the subsequent federal response brought about a years-long legislative battle on how to distribute the settlement funds.

Other times there exists seemingly routine events no less essential to the legislative process.

Here are four key events leading to the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, which included a ten cent per gallon gas tax increase.

610
Keep reading 610 WORDS

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh assembles an infrastructure study committee

On November 8, 2017, Marsh brought together a myriad of stakeholders to begin assessing where Alabama stood with its infrastructure revenue and needs. Among those he brought into the discussion were groups representing small businesses, farmers, technology companies, truckers, the fuel industry and many others.

Through a series of open forums occurring throughout the following year, Marsh sought to arm members of the legislature with input from those groups, as well as data and information from the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

Not everyone who participated ended up supporting the measure, but there were few secrets left by the time the bill came up for debate.

President Donald Trump endorses increased funding for infrastructure

Trump’s endorsement of a 25-cent per gallon gas tax increase did not exactly win resounding praise from around the country. In fact, the “Never Trump” crowd seized on it as a way to try to cut into Trump’s popularity with the conservative base. However, it did have the effect of removing radioactivity from Republican conversations about funding for infrastructure.

Trump’s effort to participate in the conversation and at least propose an outline of a plan brought the issue to the forefront in a new and credible way.

The Business Council of Alabama gets a rebuild of its own

On June 18, 2018, Alabama Power’s Mark Crosswhite notified the state’s largest business organization that his company was withdrawing its membership. Crosswhite was demanding change for an organization which had seen its influence and effectiveness diminish significantly.

A one-page letter sent in June 2018 caused a seismic shift throughout Alabama’s business community and brought about a series of actions reordering the business power structure.

Less than six months later, the BCA named Katie Boyd Britt as its new president and Crosswhite’s effort to unite the business community and strengthen its advocacy network was complete. With so many subdivisions of the business community affected by the different elements of the infrastructure package, it is doubtful passage would have been possible had the business community remained in a fractured state.

Governor Kay Ivey grabs hold of the issue — and doesn’t let go

Ivey had frequently spoken about the need to fund infrastructure improvements. However, speculation had centered around the extent to which she would exert her influence to make it happen.

On February 27, Ivey held a press conference on a dilapidated road in Chilton County and declared that her plan to increase the gas tax and “Rebuild Alabama” was her number one priority. She spent the better part of the next two weeks promoting her plan and petitioning lawmakers for their support.

A common theme heard from policy makers was how much time and work Ivey devoted to the issue. Meetings and phone calls with members are said to have been constant. She made it her issue and was relentless in pursuit of its passage.

Ivey ultimately won big.

Honorable mention: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson endorses the legislation

This event falls squarely within the category of essential symbolism. Stimpson went along with several other mayors in announcing their support for Ivey’s plan. He went so far as to call the plan a “generational opportunity.”

Stimpson’s background is a bit unique as a mayor of a large city, particularly when speaking about legislation involving a tax increase. He is a former chairman of the Alabama Policy Institute, a conservative think tank. He is also a longtime member and leader within the Alabama Forestry Association. Both of those groups voiced opposition to Ivey’s plan in the form in which it passed.

So in certain circles Stimpson’s endorsement had added meaning.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
5 hours ago

Marsh: Even with gas tax hike, Alabama ‘still the lowest cumulative tax state on state and local taxes in the country’

Last week’s passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act means Alabamians will be paying more at the pump beginning this fall.

In September, the tax per gallon will increase by six cents, with additional increases coming in October 2020 and 2021 that will result in a total of 10 cents more per gallon.

However, despite that increase, State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) insists Alabama will maintain its claim on being the lowest taxed state in the country.

348
Keep reading 348 WORDS

In an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Marsh explained how he saw the increase as necessary to improve upon economic development.

“[L]isten, nobody likes taxes,” Marsh said. “I get it. I don’t like them. But we’ve done some good things in the state of Alabama that has put us in a position to address this. Since 2010, since I’ve been in leadership, the average mean income for an Alabamian is up 20 percent. The state government, the size of the state government – we have some 7,000 less state employees. We’re 15 percent smaller as a state government. We have 200,000 more of our people working. We’ve created great economic policy. The state is moving in the right direction.”

“But we’ve reached a point – we are at a point right now because the last tax on infrastructure was passed in 1992, 27 years ago, that we were at the point that all we could do was keep up what we had,” he continued. “And to a limited point there. We had 400 bridges in the state right now slated for replacement or repair. We have several of our major arteries that we can’t do any additional infrastructure to. We are at a point that we have got to make a decision – are we going to invest in infrastructure, thus creating more economic opportunity for our citizens, or are we just going to stay where we are? And this was the decision.”

Marsh went on explain to “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey that Alabama remains a low-tax state compared to all other 49 states.

“And guess what, Don – the beauty of this is we are still the lowest cumulative tax state on state and local taxes in the country,” Marsh added. “Even with the implementation with this gas tax, we’re still the lowest in the country. So, we’re in a pretty good situation – low tax base and putting big money into an infrastructure package.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
6 hours ago

Hyundai’s Alabama-built Sonata will launch a new vehicle platform for the automaker

Hyundai Motor Company said the all-new Sonata to be built in Montgomery later this year will introduce a new platform that will reshape not only its signature sedan but other models to be built on the Alabama assembly line.

Hyundai said the “third-generation vehicle platform includes a number of enhancements to the Sonata’s skeleton that will make it safer, sleeker and better to drive.

“Through implementation of the third-generation platform, the new generation Sonata is expected to provide world-class value in overall vehicle performance,” said Fayez Abdul Rahman, vice president of the Architecture Group at Hyundai Motor Company. “Starting with the new Sonata model, Hyundai will gradually expand the use of (the) new platform in order to provide joy of driving and comfort to the customers.”

135
Keep reading 135 WORDS

The lighter Sonata will have better fuel efficiency while also being more durable, Hyundai said.  A lower center of gravity and other design elements are meant to make it more comfortable and provide better performance when driving.

Hyundai also said the use of a design to absorb impact through multiple paths, hot-stamped parts and super-high tensile steel plate offer better collision protection by absorbing energy and minimizing the impact in the cabin.

Last week, Hyundai unveiled the new look of the revamped Sonata, which is going on sale in Korea later this month. The 2020 model of the Sonata for the U.S. will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery later this year.

Officials didn’t say what, if any, modifications are required from suppliers to the Hyundai plant to produce the new platform.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

VIDEO: Governor Ivey gets the gas tax increase done, Medicaid expansion deal may be done, Media Matters war on discourse and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is Governor Kay Ivey going to flex her muscles after her big win?

— Did Alabama Democrats cut a deal with Republican leadership to seal the deal and get bipartisan support? What will they get out of it?

— Is Media Matters trying to clean up our discourse or kill it?

74
Keep reading 74 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) to talk about the process and deals that led to the gas tax increase being approved and what comes next for Alabama Democrats.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and blaming him for the lack of discussion about the gas tax during the last election.

Show less
8 hours ago

Toyota to add 450 workers with $288M Alabama engine plant expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Toyota announced plans Thursday to install two new engine lines at its Alabama manufacturing facility through a $288 million expansion project that will create 450 jobs in Huntsville.

Toyota said the investment will boost annual engine capacity at the Huntsville facility from 670,000 to 900,000 by the end of 2021. It will also increase product flexibility and better accommodate market demands.

The largest in a series of growth projects at the Alabama facility will add new 4-cylinder and V6 engine lines, along with a building expansion, the automaker announced today.

477
Keep reading 477 WORDS

“Toyota’s major new investment in its Alabama engine factory is a testament to the solid partnership we have formed with the automaker and to the high-caliber workforce it has found in the Huntsville area,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“We’re very excited about what the future holds for Toyota in Sweet Home Alabama and about the new jobs it is creating.”

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield joined Toyota officials and community leaders at an announcement event at the Huntsville engine factory, where the company employs more than 1,400 workers.

“It is because of our workforce and statewide partnerships that Toyota has continued to grow and prosper in Alabama,” said David Fernandes, president of Toyota Alabama. “The new engine lines will allow us to respond quicker to customer needs and strengthen our competitive edge in the industry.”

PRODUCTION BOOM

The Alabama plant launched engine production in 2003 and has undergone four expansions since then. In September 2018, Toyota completed a $106 million expansion project to open a new 4-cylinder engine line, creating 50 jobs.

“Toyota has long been a pillar in our booming automotive industry, with its Huntsville engine plant operating in near-constant expansion mode since it launched production,” Secretary Canfield said.

“Over the years, we have developed a special relationship with this world-class automaker and, working together, we will build a brilliant future right here in Alabama.”

The Huntsville plant is among Toyota’s largest engine facilities globally, producing more than more than 630,000 engines in 2018 for a range for vehicles. This breaks down to about 2,600 each day.

It’s the only Toyota plant in the world to build 4-cylinder, V-6 and V-8 engines under one roof. Last year, it produced its 6 millionth Alabama-built engine.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama has been the backbone of Huntsville’s advanced manufacturing economy for 18 years,” Mayor Tommy Battle. “This latest investment, the company’s seventh in Huntsville, signals Toyota’s confidence in our workforce and its commitment to continued investment in this facility – more than $1.2 billion to date.”

MORE INVESTMENTS

Along with the Huntsville expansion, Toyota announced new investments totaling nearly $750 million at other facilities across the U.S.

“These latest investments represent even more examples of our long-term commitment to build where we sell,” said Jim Lentz, CEO for Toyota Motor North America. “By boosting our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we can better serve our customers and dealers and position our manufacturing plants for future success with more domestic capacity.”

MAZDA TOYOTA MANUFACTURING

Meanwhile, Toyota is teaming with Mazda to build a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plantjust miles away in another location in Huntsville. Production, split evenly between the partners, is expected to begin in 2021.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, as the venture is known, will employ 4,000 workers at full production.

The Alabama Department of Commerce and AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, have joined area governments and organizations to support the project, which was announced in January 2018.

Read a narrative about the “Project New World” recruitment.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less