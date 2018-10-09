Subscription Preferences:

Talladega Superspeedway shows a $434 million total impact on local economy as race weekend approaches

On Friday, Talladega Superspeedway will kick off its second race weekend of 2018 with all the events leading up to NASCAR’s Monster Energy Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 series playoff race on Sunday.

With that event comes a substantial economic boon for the region, and one that isn’t necessarily coming from the pockets of Alabamians.

Since opening in 1969, the 2.66 trioval racetrack has been a destination for race fans all over the country, and in recent years that has had a quantifiable impact.


According to track chairman Grant Lynch, the Talladega Superspeedway conducted a study that showed a “more than $434 million total economic impact” on the state of Alabama.

“We did a study – the first study we did was 2004 to 2013 – 10-year study, then we had [Auburn University at Montgomery’s College of Public Policy and Justice dean] Dr. Keivan Deravi do an update to it, and he did four years going to 2017,” Lynch said in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Tuesday.

“That showed more than $434 million total economic impact on the state created and $60 million in state and local taxes,” he added. “All of this is created by the people who come to the race – more importantly, from those who come from out of state, which is right at 71 percent. And then the final figure was about $25 million was created by the spending patterns of our guests for the education trust fund for the state.”

Earlier this year, track officials announced the speedway would be undergoing infield renovations set to begin immediately following the conclusion of Sunday’s race, which could mean positives for the state’s economy.

“I think it’s going to help,” Lynch said. “We’re going to spend up north of $50 million.”

Lynch said he expects a successful upcoming race weekend despite Hurricane Michael, which is forecasted to have left the area in time for when the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off on Friday. He added that given a cold front will pass through the area between now and then, weather should be pleasant.

On Friday, qualifying for the Talladega 250 begins at 4:35 p.m. CT. Saturday’s slate includes the running for the Talladega 250 at noon CT followed by Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at 3:35 p.m. CT.

The weekend’s feature event on Sunday will showcase some of the world’s best drivers dueling it out in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, the second (of three) in the Round of 12, where the green flag will wave at 1 p.m. CT.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

 

Ivey hits Maddox on pro-life policies – ‘He says one thing, but his actions say differently’

In a Tuesday interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Governor Kay Ivey criticized her Democratic opponent, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, for the disconnect between his rhetoric and his actions on pro-life issues.

Maddox has consistently said he is pro-life throughout the campaign, including in a campaign ad released on Saturday, however, he opposes a pro-life state constitutional amendment and a separate pro-life Alabama law that faces a possible appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

“He says one thing, but his actions say differently,” Ivey remarked.

“He’s definitely close to Planned Parenthood,” she added, before pointing directly to his opposition to Amendment Two, which will be up for constitutional referendum on the November 6 general election ballot.

Besides Maddox, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Feminist Majority Foundation have all come out against this amendment, with Planned Parenthood’s state PAC poised to spend a whopping $800,000 in Alabama over the coming weeks.

For Ivey, leadership is defined by actions rather than merely talking the talk.

“[H]e just has not acted like he is pro-life at all,” Ivey said. “He’s also brought under question his support for gun rights, too. He’s been endorsed by Moms Demand Action, and that’s a gun-control group. So, he talks one way and does other things, and that’s just his style. He is more liberal for sure.”

Ivey’s comments came in response to a question about her campaign previously pointing out what they view as Maddox lying twice – on being both pro-life and pro-Second Amendment – in his new ad, which ends with him promising never to lie to the people of Alabama.

“Walt Maddox promises not to lie, yet he just told two lies in 30 seconds,” the Ivey campaign said in a statement on Saturday. “That takes lying to a whole new level – even for a politician like Walt Maddox. When you look at his true position on abortion and the gun grabbing allies he pals around with, it’s clear Walt Maddox is too extreme for Alabama.”

Following her comments on Maddox’s self-contradictions, Ivey made it clear that her values guide her actions as governor.

“[B]eing conservative fiscally, morally, ethically – doing what’s right because it’s the right thing to do. And in every decision I make as governor, I always try to do what is right and best for the people of Alabama. It may not be the most popular road to take, but in my heart of hearts, it will be the right and best thing for the people of Alabama,” Ivey outlined.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

National NBC ‘Nightly News’ will be live from Montgomery Tuesday evening

Tuesday, NBC “Nightly News” with Lester Holt will broadcast from downtown Montgomery as part of its “Across America Tour.”

The nationwide news program begins at 5:30 p.m. CT and will feature a special performance by the Alabama State University (ASU) Mighty Marching Hornets Band, per a university press release.

The band, under the direction of Dr. James Oliver, will march and perform as it joins Holt and NBC’s national news team during a live broadcast from the steps of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

The prominent anchor will also interview ASU alumna Althea Thomas, who has been playing the organ at the church since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was its pastor.

Alabamians in the Montgomery media market can also tune in to WSFA (channel 11) at 4 p.m. to hear ASU President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. speak live to Sally Pitts about the band and its upcoming performance.

According to WSFA, Holt visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and talked with Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, earlier in the day.

“For lunch, Holt stopped by Montgomery’s iconic Chris’ Hotdogs,” WSFA added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Democrats in Alabama love guns, but only during elections

We are less than a month before an election and Democrats are looking down the barrel at another round of embarrassing and demoralizing election losses.

Endorsements by pro-abortion and anti-gun groups don’t help.

But fear not, because they totally relate to Alabama’s voters on the issue of guns.

Just watch them over the last 24 hours:

Candidate firing guns? Check.

Same candidate offering support for Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders-style gun reform? Also check.

Candidate declaring himself pro-2nd Amendment? Check.

Same candidate saying he is open to restriction on the 2nd Amendment? Also check.

“[L]et me make my position clear. I will never favor taking any existing constitutional right away from any American unless we, as a people, come to the conclusion that restraint of some rights helps ensure the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by all.”

Their signaling to a pro-gun electorate right before an election is transparent pandering, and no one believes them.

Mostly because it is obviously untrue.

These groups who support the actual positions of these candidates are out campaigning for them while the candidates state very different positions.

Moms Demand Action was out this weekend campaigning for Democrat candidates:

It’s hot, but you know what’s hotter? Electing Gun Sense Candidates!Find your candidate at https://gunsensevoter.orgVOTE NOVEMBER 6th!!!

Posted by Moms Demand Action – AL on Sunday, October 7, 2018

Does this sound like a group that gets Alabama voters?

The vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh is imminent, so the time is NOW to contact your senators and urge them to vote NO….

Posted by Moms Demand Action – AL on Friday, October 5, 2018

Do they sound like a group that supports Alabama values?

The real question is where are the Democrats who see all these people they are giving their money, time and vote to pandering on positions they don’t believe in?

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Alabama Third Congressional District: NRA gives Mike Rogers an A+ rating; Dem opponent Mallory Hagan receives an F

Earlier this month, the National Rifle Association-Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) released its report card rating candidates based on voting records, public statements and their responses to a questionnaire so that voters have the organization’s assessment of the candidates headed into the next month’s general election.

Coming out on top in the race between incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) and his Democratic opponent Mallory Hagan was Rogers with an A+ rating. Hagan received an F rating.

That A+ rating is the highest among the seven-member Alabama U.S. House delegation.

(Screenshot/NRA-PVF)

According to the NRA-PVF website, an A+ rating means Rogers is a “legislator with not only an excellent voting record on all critical NRA issues, but who has also made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment.”

The F rating assigned to Hagan means she is a “true enemy of gun owners’ rights,” and is  “a consistent anti-gun candidate who always opposes gun owners’ rights and/or actively leads anti-gun legislative efforts, or sponsors anti-gun legislation,” per the NRA-PVF.

Chris W. Cox, chairman of the NRA-PVF, voiced his approval of Rogers’ candidacy and encouraged voters to cast their ballot for the Calhoun County Republican in next month’s election.

“Mike Rogers is a strong defender of our Second Amendment freedoms,” Cox said in a statement given to Yellowhammer News. “NRA members can trust Mike Rogers to stand-up to Nancy Pelosi and the Bloomberg-funded gun control groups in defense of our constitutional rights to self-defense. The NRA encourages all members, gun owners, and sportsmen to vote for Mike Rogers in November.”

In a tweet, Rogers said he was “proud” to receive the NRA=PVF’s A+ rating.

“I will always fight to protect our Second Amendment!” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: Who’s next?

The Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50 is an annual list of the 50 most powerful and influential players in Alabama politics, business and state government – the men and women who shape the state.

Today, we’re taking a look at a new group of Alabama leaders poised to be part of the next generation of power and influencers.

Don’t miss Yellowhammer’s 4th Annual Power of Service reception honoring the men and women on the Power & Influence 50 list who have utilized their stature to make a positive impact on the state. The event is set to take place Thursday, October 25 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham. Past events attracted a who’s who of Alabama politics and business, including the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house, pro tem of the Senate, members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

Christian Becraft, director of governmental affairs, Auburn University

As director of Governmental Affairs, Christian Becraft has significant responsibility in the university’s approach to its interactions within state government. This is a position for which she is well-qualified given her previous experience as Governor Ivey’s education policy advisor and her service on the Education Commission for the States.

Chris Beeker, III, state director for rural development, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Agriculture is a $55 billion industry in Alabama. Chris Beeker is the main point of contact between that industry and the critically important U.S. Department of Agriculture. Beeker was appointed to his position by President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Having grown up as part of a family-owned catfish farm and cattle business, Beeker was ready for this important job on day one.

Molly Cagle, director of external affairs, Manufacture Alabama

As the chief lobbyist for Manufacture Alabama, Molly Cagle boasts power and influence well beyond her age already. Besides her sway in policy matters affecting industrial giants in the Yellowhammer State, she is also the go-to staff member for candidates and elected officials wanting the support of JOBS PAC. This former Senate Liaison for Pro Tem Del Marsh will continue rising on the governmental affairs scene for decades to come.

Patrick Cagle, president, Alabama Coal Association

The former director of the JobKeeper Alliance, Patrick Cagle is now standing up for jobs in the state as head of the important Alabama Coal Association. After taking the reins this past spring, he is already making his mark on this vital industry, growing his power and influence along with the association. He is also a mover as a member of the Conservation Advisory Board, the 10-member group appointed by the governor to oversee hunting and fishing policies in the state. Patrick and Molly Cagle are a true power couple on Goat Hill.

Will Dismukes, Republican nominee, House District 88

Will Dismukes is poised to fill an open seat in the Alabama House of Representatives, and he did so by managing his way through a field that included the handpicked Business Council of Alabama candidate and an Autauga County political legend. Dismukes was a two-time All-American pitcher at Faulkner University, and he gained considerable political experience in the Alabama Farmers Federation governmental affairs shop. He is now a small business owner looking to make his mark in Montgomery.

Chris Elliott, Republican nominee, Senate District 32

Chris Elliott is likely the next state senator from the overwhelmingly Republican district 32. Elliott has a diverse business background and has already served a term on the Baldwin County Commission. The gulf coast region is a big part of Alabama’s economy. Elliott’s background and experience should come in handy navigating the treacherous waters of the Alabama Senate.

Garlan Gudger, Jr., Republican nominee, Senate District 4

Garlan Gudger, Jr. is a successful small businessman from Cullman who demonstrated some pretty strong popularity in defeating a two-term incumbent in his Republican primary for the Alabama Senate. That type of mandate from his district and strength of personality should allow him to carve out space for himself in the state senate.

Lance Hyche, owner, Greystone Public Affairs, LLC

Lance Hyche has been able to pull off the difficult challenge of maintaining a lobbying practice and being a campaign consultant. After all, there are only so many hours in a day. Yet, Hyche has an impressive client list in both practices and the wins to match. His years of experience in grassroots campaign and issue outreach have served his clients well and set him up for continued success.

Greg Keeley, managing partner, Dreadnaught

Greg Keeley is a highly sought-after expert on politics, international affairs and cyber-security. He is a frequent contributor on Fox News, Daily Caller and The Hill. During the last year, though, he has been in the unique position of localizing his national profile to Alabama politics. A veteran of combat theaters in Afghanistan and Iraq – with commissions from the U.S. Navy and the Australian Navy – Keeley is able to call on uncommon background and experiences as he grows his new firm Dreadnaught.

Wes Kitchens, Republican nominee, House District 27

Wes Kitchens will likely be representing a north Alabama district in the Alabama House of Representatives. Considering that the last person who held that seat launched themselves toward the lieutenant governor’s office, Kitchens has some pretty big shoes to fill. Kitchens has served as president of his chamber of commerce so his ability to focus on jobs and the economy should help him achieve that end.

Parker Duncan Moore, state representative, House District 4

State Representative Parker Duncan Moore has not even stepped foot onto the house floor yet, but this 29-year-old is already poised to be a player in Montgomery. After winning a special election in May to replace former House Majority Leader Micky Hammon, Moore is set to win a term of his own come November 6. From there, this Decatur-area conservative will look to acquire power and influence over the next four years.

Edward O’Neal, associate, Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Edward O’Neal has become a consistent presence at the Alabama statehouse. As an associate at the high-end law firm of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, O’Neal holds a prominent place in MCG’s governmental affairs practice. He has also been a legal advisor to numerous political campaigns. O’Neal has transitioned well from a decorated academic career into the governmental affairs arena.

Tim Parker, III, president, Parker Towing

Parker Towing has a long, storied history moving freight up and down Alabama’s river system. Tim Parker, III is now a director and president for the company which continues to play a vital role in keeping the state’s economy moving. Also a member of the board of the Alabama State Port Authority, Parker’s involvement in lasting public policy decisions will only increase.

John Rogers, communications director, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed

After successfully managing a hotly contested race during the 2014 election cycle, John Rogers headed to work in the Alabama legislature where he now serves as communications director for Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed. Rogers is responsible for much of the messaging and materials for members of the Republican caucus in the upper chamber. He is a student of politics and has the profile of someone who will continue to stay in the mix.

Paul Shashy, public affairs specialist, Big Communications

Communications guru, campaign specialist and government affairs consultant, Paul Shashy is a political jack-of-all-trades. His mastery of getting pro-growth, common sense conservatives elected is evidenced by the trust placed in him by the Alabama Civil Justice Reform Committee (ACJRC), the state’s biggest businesses and top-tier Republican candidates from Senator Richard Shelby to former Senator Luther Strange. Shashy is going to be shaping Alabama elections and influencing the entire political scene for the next half-century.

 

Charlie Taylor, director of government relations, the University of Alabama System

A 2017 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, Charlie Taylor has a professional and political resume that would make people twice his age jealous. As the director of Government Relations for the mighty University of Alabama System, he is set to become a household name in Montgomery. With his deep connections to the Birmingham business community and as a Senator Shelby alumnus, Taylor’s star is unquestionably on the rise.

Elizabeth Bloom Williams, owner, EBW Development

In Alabama politics, fundraising is the niche of all niches. Elizabeth Williams has mastered her craft, raising money for the state’s most cash-flush campaigns in recent cycles. Simply put, if you want someone with impeccable organizational skills, unsurpassed know-how and a rolodex only beat by the governor, Williams is the go-to federal and state fundraiser. Look for her power and influence to continue climbing.

 

