3 hours ago

‘Sweet Grown Alabama’ launches to designate locally farmed products

Shoppers looking to buy local and support Alabama farmers will soon have a new way to identify Yellowhammer State-grown products thanks to the ‘Sweet Grown Alabama’ logo.

Sweet Grown Alabama is a non-profit foundation governed by a board of directors, including: Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries; Jimmy Parnell, president of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance; and Horace Horn, vice president of external affairs of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative.

The board is assisted by an advisory committee made up of farmers, chefs, association representatives and other industry experts.

Sweet Grown Alabama’s mission is to enhance marketing opportunities for the state’s farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products.

“As I travel across the state, most of the questions I receive from consumers are about their food and where it comes from,” Pate explained in a statement.

“We want residents of Alabama to walk into a grocery store or farmers market and easily identify products grown in Alabama,” he added. “The Sweet Grown Alabama brand logo will allow them to do so and ensure the product they purchase is grown to the highest standards of quality and food safety.”

Farmers and value-added product makers will have an opportunity to join the program and brand their Alabama-grown products with the logo. Member farms and products will also be listed on an online searchable directory.

Parnell said his federation members are happy to help lead this charge.

“We are proud to be part of this effort to provide additional marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers,” he emphasized.

“Our goal is to increase demand for Alabama-grown products and, ultimately, improve sales and profitability for farm families,” Parnell advised. “Alabama is among America’s most agriculturally diverse states, and Sweet Grown Alabama gives us a chance to showcase the quality and variety of our products.”

Program membership is available in three categories and dues are based on the farm or company’s annual sales.

The first category is the “Sweet Grown Alabama Member,” which is for farmers and makers of value-added products with at least 50% of ingredients grown in the state.

Then, “Sweet Grown Alabama Associate” memberships are for associations, institutions, retailers, restaurants, businesses, farmers markets, agritourism operations and others who support the mission of the organization but do not have a product to brand themselves.

“By strengthening agriculture, Sweet Grown Alabama will benefit the entire state,” Horn said. “Agriculture already contributes $70 billion to Alabama’s economy and accounts for more than 500,000 jobs. Sweet Grown Alabama will enhance economic development in rural communities by giving farmers and associated businesses additional resources for marketing.”

Finally, “Sweet Grown Alabama Supporter” memberships are available for those committed to the organization’s mission with a desire to reach farmers and consumers across the state, as well as to improve the agricultural industry and overall economy in the Yellowhammer State. Supporter members must contribute a minimum of $5,000 annually.

Future program plans of Sweet Grown Alabama include the online directory, robust consumer advertising campaigns, e-newsletters, farm-to-table dinners and more.

Stay up-to-date here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

56 mins ago

Birmingham church sign: ‘A black vote for Trump is mental illness’

A Birmingham church that has previously made national headlines for controversial outdoor signage is at it again.

The sign outside New Era Baptist Church, led by Pastor Michael R. Jordan, on Tuesday read, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

A local resident sent a picture of the sign to Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson, who tweeted the image.

Original image as follows:

This is the same church sign, presumably directed by the same pastor, which last year infamously said, “Black folks need to stay out of white churches.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin at that time spoke out against the divisive nature of the sign.

Jordan then went on to attack The Church of the Highlands as a “slavemaster church” in follow-up comments.

“I call it plantation religion, slavemaster religion,” Jordan further asserted. “I think our young mayor is oblivious to what’s going on here.”

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Ivey reschedules Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority public meeting to October

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority rescheduling their public meeting regarding the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project from September 17 to October 7 at 1:30 p.m.

In the new letter to the authority members, Ivey explained that when she originally decided to schedule this meeting last Friday, she was unaware that the Coastal Alabama Partnership (CAP), an influential local group of private and public sector leaders, had already scheduled their “Washington, D.C. Fly In” for September 17.

This trip will include approximately 20 local officials from Mobile and Baldwin Counties, as well as other key stakeholders, so Ivey decided to reschedule the public meeting to facilitate increased attendance and engagement, which will better the chances of constructive alternatives being heard.

Since October 7 is on a Monday, members of Alabama’s congressional delegation will have a better chance to attend if they so choose, too.

Ivey further outlined that CAP’s September 17 trip to D.C. will include meetings with White House staff and U.S. DOT senior staff, so having the authority’s public meeting afterwards will allow any potential federal developments on the project to unfold beforehand.

The October 7 meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority will be held in Montgomery in the auditorium of the State Capitol.

Additionally, Ivey on Tuesday publicly released a letter she sent to State Auditor Jim Zeigler, which came in direct response to his letter to her on Monday regarding the then-September 17 meeting.

Text of Zeigler’s letter was as follows:

Dear Governor:

Thank you for granting my July 22 request to set a meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority. I now ask you to change the date from your September 17 setting. On that date, there are referendums on tax increases in Spanish Fort and Fairhope, Alabama. The very people who will be hard hit by ALDOT’s proposed toll will be going to the polls on a tax increase that day. Please change the date.

I offer to assist you in doing this request. If you tentatively decide a new date, you may feel free to first run it by me and my personal staff of one. We will be glad to check for any problems with a proposed new date for the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority meeting before you set it.

Thank you.

In her response, Ivey wrote, “Mr. Zeigler, with all due respect, you are mistaken to believe that we set the initial meeting based of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority based on your July 22 letter.”

She explained that State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) had written to her on July 19 about setting a meeting, before Zeigler ran with the idea. She said other local officials had similarly made requests to her even before that date.

The governor, writing to Zeigler, also emphasized that exploring all options is the “responsible” path rather than simply yelling “no bridge.”

She reiterated her desire to hear any “legitimate, serious” proposals to fund the project.

“Again, I appreciate your many letters on this important matter and would remind you, again, that we are looking for viable alternatives to keep this project alive,” Ivey concluded. “As you will recall, the plans to build a new bridge and enhanced Bayway have been in the works for almost a quarter of a century.”

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Data shows differing funding, enrollment trends between Alabama’s two-, four-year higher ed institutions post-recession

Though the Alabama legislature passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed into law a record Education Trust Fund budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, the total state appropriation to public colleges and universities will still be considerably lower than the pre-recession high.

The FY 2008 education budget allocated $1,382,849,588 to the state’s public four-year higher education institutions, while the same appropriation this time around was $1,203,909,819. This means that four-year colleges and universities in FY 2020 will receive approximately 13% less than they did in FY 2008 on average.

Factoring in inflation, the difference is even more profound.

Additionally, when taking into account the growth in enrollment these four-year institutions have experienced during the same time frame, the numbers are staggering.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities even recently wrote that Alabama’s per-student state funding for higher education in the decade following the Great Recession “fell by more than 30 percent.”

In the fall of 2009, the total full-time enrollment for Alabama’s four-year schools was 126,185. In fall of 2018, that number had risen to 145,883 — an increase of nearly 14%.

While funding has ticked back up gradually since the recession, with the main exception of FY 2013, funding per-student has still lagged, even in recent years. For example, from the 2014-2015 academic year to the 2017-2018 academic year, per-student funding dropped 2% when adjusting for inflation.

However, the story is not quite the same for the Alabama Community College System.

The total appropriation for the state’s two-year institutions was $416,931,242 in FY 2020. This represents a marginal 2% total drop in funding from FY 2008.

The community college system’s recent recovery in funding deviates from four-year institutions, too.

From FY 2011-FY 2020, two-year schools received a 27.37% increase in appropriations from the state while four-year institutions saw a lesser increase of 17.83% during that same time period.

What stands out most from the numbers, though, is the enrollment trend in Alabama’s community colleges. Every two-year institution in the state had less full-time students enrolled in the fall of 2018 than they did in the fall of 2010.

Across the board, the community college system’s total full-time enrollment has dropped from 67,338 to 50,822 students in that time frame. So, while state funding for two-year schools has ticked upwards, enrollment has fallen by approximately 25%.

This signifies a surge in per-student funding for two-year schools.

In the 2010-2011 academic year, community college students were each matched with $6,785 in state appropriations. In 2017-2018, this number had risen to $9,196 per student.

Despite the differing trends between four- and two-year schools, the higher education community as a whole still clearly has one goal in common: to return to the pre-recession apportionment ratio between k-12/other and postsecondary.

Now, higher education only gets approximately 25% of the Education Trust Fund budget. This is significantly down from the 33% share of funding that was par for the course just over a decade ago.

With fall 2019 classes set to start this month across the Yellowhammer State, these data trends could get a closer look from policymakers moving forward.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Report: Elizabeth Warren fundraising for Doug Jones off of El Paso, Dayton shootings

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a 2020 presidential candidate, is using the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, to raise money for Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection bid.

Town Hall reported that Warren was among a number of Democratic candidates and organizations, including Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and the DNC, that solicited political contributions off of the two shootings.

Warren’s email began, “Yesterday, we woke up to the second mass shooting in just as many days. I’m heartbroken for El Paso and Dayton, and to all the families who have just endured unimaginable loss.”

After advocating for gun control measures, Warren’s email arrived at its call to action.

“Will you chip in today to help Democrats flip the Senate? Your donation will be split among funds that will go to the eventual Democratic Senate nominees in 23 races and Senators Doug Jones and Tina Smith,” she wrote.

As of Tuesday at noon, 31 people had died as a result of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

RELATED: Jones blasts ‘the tone that has been set in this country’ after El Paso, Dayton shootings

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Tommy Tuberville fumbles his way through Trump criticism backtrack

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is running for U.S. Senate and is learning that he may want to just stick to regurgitating Trump slogans because when he thinks on his own it doesn’t end well.

During an appearance in the Shoals, he acknowledged that he is a carpetbagger, attempted to criticize the president of the United States for the status of the Veterans Administration and linked the 22 veteran suicides every day to President Donald Trump.

This is foolish. But he said it, and he also apparently meant it, until he didn’t.

His backtrack is pretty weak.

His original words as follows:

I’m pissed off at Donald Trump that our vets can’t get health care. And if I ever get to see him, I’m going to tell him that. You said you were going to fix it and it ain’t fixed. And that’s who we ought to be taking care of — these young men and women. I’ve had them come up to me and cry. “Coach, we can’t get health care. Nobody will take care of us.” 22 vets every day – every day are committing suicide. We can’t take care of them. We won’t take care of them. We’re paying for illegals to come over here – everything they’re getting: cell phones, health care, everything they want. That’s Donald Trump’s fault. That’s his fault. He’s got to get it done. That’s one of the most important things I think we need to do because we send young men and women over to fight for us, put their life on the line and we don’t take care of them? What are we doing? What are we doing?

I’m a Donald Trump guy, but there are things that he hasn’t done yet that we got to get done. And I think he’s had to fight every battle by himself. He can’t get to all of them because nobody is helping him. Nobody is standing up for him.

His then backtracked his comments on Twitter.

What kind of weak leader goes from “This is Donald Trump’s fault” to “My point is this: Donald Trump has done more for our Veterans and our military than any President we’ve ever had and he was dealt a big mess by Congress and Obama?”

A weak one that has no respect for you and one that thinks you are stupid.

As for his “Career politicians and Never Trumper’s like Arnie have nothing to run on so they attack others” remarks, this is just a sad moment for Tuberville. Can he prove State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) is a “career politician” or a “Never Trumper”?

If Tuberville has evidence that Mooney is a “Never Trumper” he should show it.

Is there a quote where Mooney says something like Tuberville did about Trump where he can back that up?

It’s sad to watch Tommy Tuberville say whatever pops into his head and then blame other people.

This is sad and shows that Tuberville thinks barking “Trump” and calling other people “Never Trumpers” is an effective strategy.

Tuberville has no respect for Alabamians if this is how he is going to run his campaign.

He touts that he isn’t a politician and that is something he thinks is a feature of his candidacy, but this experience shows that he is a politician and will say whatever he thinks he needs to in order to get elected.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.

