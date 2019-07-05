Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Survey endorses local branding for Alabama specialty crops

Would you be more willing to buy a bag of sweet potatoes, basket of peaches or a jar of honey if you knew from the label that it was grown in Alabama?

A recent survey conducted by researchers at Auburn University shows that the state’s specialty crop farmers and leaders of Alabama’s major agricultural organizations believe that establishing and promoting regional and farm-specific brands for specialty crops would benefit their production.

“This survey represents the first small step in a very long journey,” said Ruiqing Miao, assistant professor in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology.

Miao worked on the survey with Loka Ashwood, assistant professor, and Ali Dawood, graduate student, both in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology; Taylor Johnson, associate bank examiner with the Farm Credit Administration and former graduate student; Deacue Fields, former chair of the department and currently dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas; and Joe Kemble, Alabama Extension specialist and professor in the Department of Horticulture.

“The idea behind the initial proposal for the project was to seek ways and define barriers for establishing and promoting original branding for Alabama products,” Miao said. “Unlike some of our neighboring states, Alabama doesn’t have many original brands for specialty crops, even though we have very good products like sweet potatoes and Chilton County peaches.”

There is a lot of potential, he said, for Alabama to strengthen its specialty crop branding. The state consistently ranks high nationally in the production of such crops as pecans, sweet potatoes, blueberries, watermelons and peaches.

“Significant variations in climatic and geographical conditions across Alabama enable the state to produce abundant varieties of specialty crops,” Miao said. “Foreign and domestic competition, though, is growing for the state’s specialty crop growers in traditional commodity markets.”

New markets increasingly cater to quality, diversity, locality and even social and cultural heritage associated with agricultural products, he said.

“Alabama specialty crop growers are at a critical juncture to diversify their marketing options,” Miao said. “These challenges require specialty crop growers in Alabama to adjust their usual practices of producing and marketing products. Establishing regional or farm-specific brands for specialty crops is considered a crucial step to address these challenges.”

The research team began the project by interviewing eight group leaders in Alabama agribusiness. These interviews were intended to solicit the leaders’ opinions about the importance of branding and to identify the top specialty crops that would have the largest potential for branding.

“The eight group leaders unanimously believed that establishing and promotion regional and farm-specific brands for specialty crops in Alabama would benefit specialty crop producers,” Miao said. “As for the top candidate specialty crops for branding, the leaders all believed that sweet potatoes should be one of the top candidates. Honey and watermelons were mentioned by four out of eight group leaders, and peaches and strawberries were mentioned by three.”

Next, researchers interviewed farmers who produce the top two crops named by the group leaders—10 sweet potato producers and 10 beekeepers.

“We asked the farmers a different set of questions, including their opinion of branding, their barriers to branding and what types of resources or support they needed to implement branding,” Miao said.

Although the majority of interviewed farmers believed that branding would help specialty crop growers in Alabama, some expressed concerns that successful branding needs financial support from the state government, information support from branding experts and coordination support from farmer or agribusiness organizations, he said.

“There’s obviously an economic drive for branding—previous research has shown that branding can bring farmers a price premium,” Miao said. “But farmers need various resources and support to carry out branding.

“They need financial support because it costs money to establish branding. Also, they need support from experts in how to establish and launch branding. In addition, they need coordinated support from agribusiness organizations. Branding can bring farmers price premiums and higher profits, but there is also a cost.”

These needs of specialty crop farmers will require further research and cooperation with ag-related groups, he said.

“There is also a risk to fail, so we need to look at how to spread the risks or distribute the benefits,” Miao said. “This is not an easy task, and these surveys represent the very beginning steps.”

There is much more work to do, both from a research level and from producers and agricultural organizations, before specialty crop branding is commonplace in Alabama, he said.

This research is partially supported by an Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Specialty Crop Block Grant and by the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station.

17 hours ago

Tuskegee Airman: America not perfect but it was, still is worth fighting for – ‘God’ was ‘my co-pilot’

Harry Stewart, a Tuskegee Airman who served in WWII, was born on Independence Day 95-years ago. As he celebrates the birth of both himself and our nation, he says that despite America’s past and present imperfections, he would re-enlist today if he could.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Stewart explained that he graduated from Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Flying School (the advanced step after basic aviation at Tuskegee Institute) on June 27, 1944.

“My journey to the flight line started in my high-school library in the New York City borough of Queens. I came across a magazine article about the first all-black flying combat unit, the 99th Pursuit Squadron. I decided right then that when I turned 18 the squadron was where I wanted to serve,” he wrote.

And serve he did, catching a train from New York City down to Alabama as soon as he was eligible.

Stewart reminisced about the train ride, and the culture shock of segregation. However, he was undeterred in his determination to serve his country.

“When the train crossed the Mason-Dixon Line, the conductor came by and pointed at me: ‘Move to the colored car.’ It was disconcerting, but I saw it as an unavoidable hurdle to earning my wings. I swallowed hard and kept going,” Stewart advised.

When he arrived at Tuskegee Army Airfield, he felt a tremendous sense of pride in seeing all of the planes and military emblems.

“You felt you were part of something big, something magnificent. You weren’t just learning to fly; you were serving your country, and you were going to fight,” Stewart emphasized.

Stewart would go on to fly 43 combat missions at the control of a P-51 Mustang with the 332nd Fighter Group, known as the Red Tails, under the command of the legendary Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. Stewart would eventually retire as an Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroism, Stewart wrote, “I was thankful that my country had given me the opportunity to fly and fight, and all these years later I am proud that I contributed to the cause.”

“We called it winning the Double V, victory against totalitarianism abroad and institutional racism at home,” he continued.

“July 4 is my birthday, but I celebrate my country’s birthday too,” Stewart concluded. “America was not perfect in the 1940s and is not perfect today, yet I fought for it then and would do so again.”

Stewart is the subject of a newly released biography entitled, “Soaring to Glory: A Tuskegee Airman’s Firsthand Account of World War II.” He has been interviewed frequently recently leading up to the book’s publication.

For example, speaking with The Mercury News, Stewart shared some of his most emotional memories from battle and said that patriotism transcends race.

He also credited God with getting him through the war.

“Somebody was with me. I guess it was God as my co-pilot,” he said.

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 hours ago

Flowers: Legislative session for most part successful, especially for Governor Kay Ivey

The 2019 legislative session was one of the most controversial yet productive sessions in memory.

Governor Kay Ivey’s first Session of the Quadrennial was a roaring success. It’s hard to remember a governor getting everything they wanted since the George Wallace heydays.

Wallace in his prime simply controlled the legislature. It was more like an appendage of the governor’s office. Kay Ivey has apparently taken a page from the old Wallace playbook. By the way, that is probably apropos as Kay cut her teeth in Alabama politics working for and learning from the Wallaces.

Governor Ivey started out the session by passing a gas tax increase which will fund major transportation/highway needs in the state. She ended the last week of the session by garnering legislation to give the governor control of the Pardons and Parole Board and then topping that off with legislation that will allow a vote next March on Alabama having an appointed state school board rather than an elected one. If this controversial amendment is approved by voters, then the governor will make most of the initial appointments.

One would have to say that Kay Ivey has pretty much got a lot of influence with this legislature. Kay’s years of experience and probably more importantly her relationships with legislators is paying dividends for Alabama’s female Republican governor.

Any legislative session could be considered a success if both budgets pass. It is, by the way, the only constitutional mandate for a regular annual session.

The Education Budget is record-breaking. It is a $7.1-billion-dollar budget with a $500 million dollar increase over last year’s budget. This largest in history budget gives teachers and education employees a four percent cost of living raise. It will also increase funding to the state’s heralded pre-kindergarten program. Alabama Community Colleges will get a significant increase. Legislators seem to realize the importance of technical training in the state in attracting manufacturing jobs. State Senator, Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and Representative Bill Poole (R- Tuscaloosa), the Chairmen of the Education Budget Committees in the Senate and House did an excellent job of shepherding the school budget through the legislative labyrinth.

The General Fund Budget which generally lags behind the Education Budget was also passed on a positive note. The budget calls for spending $2.2 billion dollars. It includes a two percent cost of living increase for state employees as well as an eight percent increase for the state’s understaffed prison system. Representative Steve Clouse (R–Ozark) is the veteran chairman of the House General Fund Committee.

One of the downsides of the Session was the Legislature’s inability to pass a Constitutional Amendment to allow Alabamians to vote to have a lottery like 45 other states, including all of our neighboring states.

It would pass overwhelmingly if put to a vote. Alabamians are simply tired of seeing their money going into the state coffers of Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

State Senator Jim McLendon (R-St. Clair) offered the best opportunity and most modern and profitable lottery proposal. However, his Bill was ignored in deference to the Indian Casinos legislation which was overtly written to continue to give these Indian Casinos a monopoly on electronic gaming in the state. The Indian casinos arrogantly flaunted their influence in the legislature by offering a watered-down, archaic, paper only lottery that would be obsolete within five years.

McLendon’s Bill would have generated $250 million. The Indian Casino’s Lottery would have given the state a paltry $100 million at best for a few years. The House Democrats boldly and wisely killed the Bill with the hopes that if you are going to approve a lottery, that it would be one that would benefit the state and not the Indian gambling syndicate.

In essence, the Choctaw Indian Casino’s in Mississippi killed the lottery 20 years ago with last-minute money before balloting. The Poarch Creek Casinos beat it this time before it could get out of the gate. The power that the Poarch Creek Indian casinos are building in the Alabama Legislature is dangerous.

CBS 42 in Birmingham took a poll the last week of the session asking how their viewers rated the legislature and legislative session. It was 86 percent negative. However, this is nothing new. Alabamian’s have always rated the legislature negatively. However, if you ask them about their own legislators they will either not know who they are or they like them.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

21 hours ago

Rep. Gary Palmer won’t rule out 2020 U.S. Senate run — ‘We’re praying about it’

After last week’s announcement from Secretary of State John Merrill that he was getting into the 2020 U.S. Senate contest, many assumed the field was set.

Other than Merrill, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) have also made formal announcements of a bid for the seat.

However, such a declaration of a settled field could be premature. During an appearance on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) indicated there was the possibility he could still run for the seat.

Host Matt Murphy asked Palmer if he had a preferred candidate among the currently announced field.

“I don’t know that everybody that is going to be in has gotten in yet,” Palmer replied.

“You’re not getting in?” Murphy asked.

“We’re praying about it,” Palmer said.

“Are you still on the fence?” Murphy followed up.

“Well, you know, my wife and I pray about everything, and our attitude is that if we feel led and clearly led to do something, we’re going to do it, whether we want to do it or not. But, what I’m trying to get across to people is that you need to look at the long-term, not the short-term. And long-term is we’ll hold the Senate. I think right now, the president will be reelected. But we have got to get the House back. The first two years of a second administration are really the only opportunity to get anything done. And if we don’t have the House, we will have wasted that.”

Later in the appearance, Palmer laid out a timeline for a candidate, which he indicated an announcement could be made as late as the end of September.

“There will be a termination point where qualifying will close, and I anticipate that will be the end of September, somewhere in that range,” Palmer said. “Certainly by the end of September you’ve got to decide. I think with primary being in March, it’s basically going to be a January to March election primarily because October, you’ll have some ads and things like that. You get into November, you start getting into the holiday season for Thanksgiving and Christmas and nobody is paying any attention.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

22 hours ago

Tuberville: Americans must stop abandoning our history

A shoe company has once again divided our nation.

An iconic American brand, Nike, fell victim to the re-writing of history after briskly pulling a new line of USA-themed sneakers from shelves after harsh controversy arose over their patriotic design. The shoes, which displayed Betsy Ross’ flag, sparked outrage from critics, who reportedly denounced the symbol as offensive and inappropriate for present-day wear. Nike’s response has deemed an important piece of history unworthy of celebration during what’s supposed to be a week of unity honoring our nation’s independence.

The Continental Congress adopted Betsy Ross’ flag as the first official symbol of an independent America in 1777. It’s claimed that General George Washington tapped the Philadelphia seamstress to sew the original flag a year earlier. The design — 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars — represented the 13 original colonies as a newly unified nation. Betsy Ross’ flag waved with pride as soldiers fought for hard-won independence from an overseas monarch during the American Revolution. When examining the symbolism of the first American flag, we must travel back in history to its creation and understand what it represented during the Revolutionary era: a democratic, indivisible nation established on the core ideals of liberty and justice.

In a recent tweet, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona stated, “[Nike] has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it.”

Critics are allowing misguided political interpretations to reshape the significance of Betsy Ross’ flag in history. For an American company to abandon such an important historic symbol in an effort to conform to ‘political correctness’ is downright dishonorable.

Extremist groups have grossly misused and misinterpreted Betsy Ross’ flag for their own individual purposes, to be sure. But those cases are just more examples of how present-day interpretations of significant historic symbols have been warped by political biases and employed by misguided missions.

Betsy Ross’ flag symbolizes patriotism and pride for the new nation that would, over the course of history, develop into and prove itself to be the greatest and most powerful in the world. As Americans, we must unite to honor our country and what it stands for during Fourth of July celebrations. We must advocate for our flag — old versions and new — and pay tribute to what it represents: the forefathers who earned our independence, the veterans who fought for our freedom against tyrannical enemies and the armed services around the world who continue to defend our great country every day.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

23 hours ago

Independence Day brings more traffic fatalities

There are more fatal crashes during the days surrounding Independence Day than the rest of the year, according to an analysis of state traffic records by researchers at the University of Alabama.

During the past five years, the five days around the Fourth of July averaged three fatal crashes a day, 29% higher than the average of fatal crashes per day the rest of the year, the study by UA’s Center for Advanced Public Safety showed. This came despite total vehicle crashes being slightly lower during the five-day period around July Fourth, which includes the holiday along with two days before and after.

The major causes of crashes around the holiday are impaired driving from alcohol or other drugs as well as speeding.

“This is true in most states,” said Dr. David Brown, a researcher with CAPS who performed the study. “Times before and after this iconic American holiday make it one of the deadliest holiday periods of the year across the country due to drunk-driving crashes.”

The study employed the Critical Analysis Reporting Environment, or CARE, a software analysis system developed by CAPS research and development personnel to automatically mine information from existing databases. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, provided crash records for the study.

The times of the crashes, as well as the high number and proportion of run-off-the-road and single vehicle, crashes all support the conclusion of speed and DUI causation, Brown said.

From 2014 to 2018, the five-day period around Independence Day averaged 1,857 crashes, about 90 percent of the average from any randomly chosen five-day period throughout the year. However, the three fatal crashes per day is more than the 2.33 per day the rest of the year, according to state traffic data.

Similar to other holidays, the frequency of crashes is lower mainly because of fewer crashes on July Fourth itself, typical of lower crashes on other holidays, as people are likely at their destinations.

“To take advantage of the lower number of crashes on the Fourth itself, the best time to travel is during mid-day and before it gets dark,” Brown said. Fatal crashes increase after 6 p.m. and occur significantly more than the typical day during the two days before and after the holiday, according to CAPS’ analysis.

While observing the traditional recommendations of not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol nor riding with drivers who fail to observe speed limits, Brown said seat belts save many lives in otherwise fatal crashes.

“The most effective way of increasing survivability and reducing injury in all crashes is the use of restraints,” he said.

Of those killed in crashes during the holiday period, 63% were not buckled, a higher rate than the rest of the year. The fatality rate for those who wore restraints was less than 1%.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration conducts targeted media campaigns for Independence Day called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.” There is also extra enforcement on the roads across the country to try to reduce impaired driving over the holiday period.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama)

