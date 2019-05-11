Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 hours ago

Student-powered produce stand opens at Birmingham’s Woodlawn High School

People living in east Birmingham now have a new place to buy fresh fruits and vegetables: their nearby high school.

The Farm Stand opened Thursday afternoon at Woodlawn High School. Operated by students, the Farm Stand gives neighbors a place to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables grown at the school in conjunction with the city’s Jones Valley Teaching Farm program. Amanda Storey, executive director of the Jones Valley Teaching Farm, says the Farm Stand was made possible through a grant from Gov. Kay Ivey as part of the Alabama Healthy Food Financing Act.

“It gives our students a chance to connect with our neighbors and also be able to provide a service to their neighborhood,” Storey said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The Farm Stand is in a part of Birmingham the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls a “food desert,” which is an area without easy access to fresh, healthy and affordable food. Josh Carpenter, director of Economic Development for the city of Birmingham, says the Farm Stand solves that problem and helps students.

“Woodlawn is a great proof-point of what is possible when we really dedicate resources and time to this type of engagement,” Carpenter said. “Some of these students are thinking not just about how to grow vegetables, but then, ‘What does the irrigation system look like?’ and they’re conceptualizing their own careers as plumbers and electricians. That type of development comes foundationally through these types of experiential work-based learning, so they’ve really laid the groundwork for apprenticeships in the city.”

The Jones Valley Teaching Farm operates seven farms throughout Birmingham, engaging more than 4,500 students from pre-K through high school in a hands-on, food-based education model. Storey says the program helps students grow life skills.

“One of the biggest pieces that you learn when running a farm is that seeds take a long time to grow,” Storey said. “We’re all so used to instant gratification, the process of growing food is something that really instills leadership and patience and all of these life skills that are so important for young people. Being able to be front and center in leading a project, when you’re in high school, I think is so important for student growth and for life growth.”

The Farm Stand is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00-5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Jones Valley Teaching Farm online at jvtf.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

5 hours ago

Plant Gaston APSO members cheer special-needs children with fishing days

Most anglers head to the lake for relaxation and sport: Even on a bad day of fishing, one leaves in a better mood. Catching some fish – big or small – gives a feeling of accomplishment.

Multiply that feeling by 100. That’s the joy felt by special-needs children from six elementary, intermediate and high schools, including Jemison, Vestavia Hills, Thorsby and Wilsonville.

The past two weeks, school systems have bused special-needs classes to Wilsonville, where Plant Gaston members of the Alabama Power Service Organization hosted children and school staff. Across the highway from the plant, a bucolic scene awaits. A 3-acre pond holds bream and bass up to 2 pounds and more, perfect for holding by small hands.

Gaston APSO hosts Jemison kids in fishing from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

More than 60 APSO members, including several employees from Local 2077 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), helped during the six fishing events. Gaston folks helped youngsters bait their fishing poles with bits of hot dogs and helped them reel in the catch.

For many, it was their first time to be out on a lake and their first chance to touch a fish. Kids were thrilled and amazed to reel in a fish. Afterward, Gaston volunteers returned the fish to the green waters.

“I love bubbles!” one little boy exclaimed, as he blew bubbles at Justin Bailey, Maintenance team leader, who takes his kids fishing. Gaston APSO provided about 30 large, colorful bottles of bubbles, allowing each child to take a bottle home.

For Jodi Webb, the event is all about being part of the community. The Gaston chemical technician said that fishing with the kids is like “being with family.”

“All of this surrounding area is our family. Gaston is a family,” said Webb, who is in her second term as Gaston APSO president. “We want to be serving our community, and this is how we support it.”

For special-education teacher Angie Glass of Jemison Intermediate School, the day brought fun and learning to their students.

Glass, who has taught for 15 years, said that the day of fishing was a great experience.

“They are just enjoying it,” said Glass, who drove the Chilton County school bus to the plant. “I brought older kids on Wednesday. They loved it. I can’t say enough how nice everyone has been.

“This is the biggest event we’ve done,” she said. “We’ve gone on fishing trips before, but not as nice as this. The facility is so nice,” she said, looking around the shaded pavilion and the wood lodge on the hill, built from timber at the plant’s site.

“It’s just wonderful,” Glass said.

Bailey said that Gaston APSO members decided to hold this year’s fishing extravaganzas after holding a fishing party for Wilsonville schools last year. Plant employees held the events for two schools weekly, on Wednesday and Friday. Many special-needs classes cannot take field trips throughout the year, noted Bailey, event co-chair with Equipment Operator Ramsey Glenn.

“We decided, ‘Let’s fish for the day,’” Bailey said. “For some of the kids, it’s the first time in their lives to catch a fish.

“It’s all about them today,” he said. “If they want to run around the pond, we’ll run around the pond. They overcame fears they had by touching the fish. The teachers were amazed at how much the kids opened up – it was a different world for them.”

Bailey said that many Gaston IBEW employees, most of whom are members of Local 2077, were huge supporters and assisted throughout the fishing days. Some Childersburg High School students also volunteered and were a great help.

Co-chair Glenn, a Gaston APSO member for 15 years, said that the fishing day gave the children the opportunity to do something new and different.

“Some kids have families who are financially stretched because of their health condition,” said Glenn, who fished a lot before his children got older and involved in sports and other activities.

“This is a special time for them. It’s hard to cry when you’re fishing,” he said.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

6 hours ago

Competition fuels twin medical students at University of South Alabama

While they were still playing high school football in Oneonta, brothers Ethan and Thomas Boyd were already certain of a few things. Chief among them was that they wanted to become physicians, followed closely by the desire to attend the University of South Alabama.

Fast forward a few years and the Boyd brothers – twins born minutes apart – just finished their first year of medical school at the USA College of Medicine. And in a surprise to both, they are attending the university on track and field scholarships, having traded the pigskin for Sun Belt Conference competitions in events like hammer throw and shot put.

The 23-year-olds are fiercely competitive, but not in the way many of their classmates and teammates assume: They are best friends, study mates and the one person on campus each is sure he can trust 100 percent. The Boyds challenge each other in the film room, as well as in preparing for the classroom. And Thomas, the younger brother by 120 seconds, says that connection helps them be their best selves.

“I think that in whatever we’re doing, it tends to elevate us a little bit, because we’re really competitive in pretty much everything we do,” Thomas said. “With us being so close and doing everything the same, part of that is competing against each other.”

Both agree their mom is the origin of that competitiveness, and they love her all the more for it.

“Growing up, if I made a 95 on a test and Thomas made a 98, it would be, ‘Ethan, why didn’t you make a 98?’” Ethan said. “I’m not sure how everybody else does it, but my mom was the best.”

He credits his pediatrician back home in Oneonta with awakening the desire to pursue medicine, all the way back in elementary school.

“He made it to where it wasn’t such a brutal thing to go to the doctor,” Ethan said. “And I always thought that made a big difference.”

He and Thomas just finished their second semester as medical students, and the experience has provided a few surprises, contrasted against their expectations as younger men. Ethan said the first few days doing lab work with cadavers was a bit of a shock, but “you get accustomed to it pretty quickly and I’ve had a good experience.”

For Thomas, the surprise was the flexibility of his schedule, something both men said set USA apart, especially for student-athletes. Initially he was doubtful he’d be able to continue to compete in track and field when he started medical school.

“I know for me, that has been a huge help,” Thomas said. “As flexible as they’ve made things, it’s allowed that to be a reality.”

But it’s no small feat for the Boyds to be highly competitive as redshirt seniors on the track and field team, and keep up their studies as they move through medical school. Both credit the discipline learned as athletes training year-round, and accountability to the other brother, but it still falls on each man to make sure the work gets done, and done correctly.

“It is a lot to handle, but I think you just have to be where your feet are, give 100 percent where you are and manage your time wisely,” Ethan said. “When you’re doing schoolwork, you have to completely focus on school.

“When I’m out practicing, I can’t be thinking about what I learned in school that day or thinking about what happened on the test.”

Ethan and Thomas have been fortunate during their playing careers to avoid major injury, but both say they are interested in pursuing orthopedics – careers that could cross over into sports medicine. And it’s possible one or both could end up as surgeons, although Thomas might shift to another role in the operating theater: anesthesiologist.

“I liked anesthesiology growing up and thought it was a cool job, just based off of how much you get to see,” Thomas said. “But, being in sports in high school, a lot of the doctors I knew were orthopedic surgeons. So when I started shadowing, the more I watched, the more I thought, ‘I really think I would enjoy this line of work.’”

To listen to the brothers, USA is the exact place they need to be as they discover what their career passions are and how to best achieve them. Coaches and professors at the university have proven a willingness to help them reach their goals, but it’s not something the Boyds take for granted. Neither is the support of their younger brother or parents, who recently relocated to Virginia.

As they move forward through medical school, they continue to rely on each other, and the competitive spirit that has fueled them as far back as T-ball, when they were children.

“It’s great to have a friend in what you’re doing,” Thomas said. “And if you are having a problem, being able to bounce that off of somebody, whether in track or in school, there’s always a different set of ears that a lot of times will understand something that you didn’t quite pick up.”

This story originally appeared on the University of South Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

8 hours ago

APC, Nature Conservancy receive environmental award

Alabama Power and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have received a Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) Environmental Stewardship Award for their partnership last year on an oyster reef project in Mobile Bay.

Alabama Power and TNC teamed up to help preserve the reef at Helen Wood Park on Mobile Bay. TNC worked with the Alabama Power Foundation to fund restoring the reef using new, innovative oyster “castles” to replace the bagged oyster shells originally used to build the reef.

The bagged oyster shells did not hold up well to the Mobile Bay waves. Oyster castles are much like large concrete interlocking blocks. They are stronger than bagged shells and better withstand wave action from boats in the bay.

The reef helps attract and foster oyster settlement and creates a habitat for fish and other marine life. It also helps protect against erosion and provides a stable shore.

Funding for the project was provided by the Alabama Power Foundation andAlabama Power Service Organization partnered with TNC for volunteers to rebuild the reef.

Accepting the award were Plant Barry Manager Mike Burroughs, TNC Coastal Conservation Specialist Jacob Blandford, External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas, Customer Service Manager and 2018 APSO President Erin Delaporte, TNC Marine Program Director Judy Haner and Mobile Division Vice President Nick Sellers.

PEP is a coalition of business and education leaders who share the vision of applying science-based environmental best practices to business and community issues. PEP’s 200 business members along the Gulf Coast value the area’s unique natural resources, as well as the thriving economy.

PEP members understand the future of the Gulf Coast depends on ensuring a balance between business development and job creation, industrial growth and a healthy environment.

Since 2005, the PEP board of directors has presented the Environmental Stewardship Award to recognize members whose work has made a significant, positive contribution to the Gulf Coast region in three crucial areas: economic growth, environmental health and social responsibility.

TNC works across all 50 states to conserve land and water. The organization works with private and public partners to ensure lands and waters are protected for future generations.

TNC members believe that people and nature can thrive together and the organization looks for real-world solutions to environmental issues, including food and water security and city growth.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

10 hours ago

ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Laura Rutledge lift spirits during visit to Children’s of Alabama

Lindy Hydrick was looking forward to a rare lazy Sunday, a chance to recharge, when she got the call every parent fears.

“My mom called,” Hydrick recounted. “She said, ‘Get in the car. Get to Birmingham. Ty’s been in a crash, and they’re taking him there in a helicopter now.’”

Her 14-year-old son, Ty, was in a car that crashed into a tree near their hometown of Berry, a community more than an hour out of Birmingham, Alabama’s largest city. Both legs were broken, and Ty’s ankles were crushed. The injuries were devastating for anyone, but especially for Ty, a budding three-sport high school athlete.

Just weeks earlier, Lindy had lost her grandmother. Now, she was afraid she’d lose her youngest son. Ty had to be airlifted to Children’s of Alabama, one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, for emergency surgery.

Forty-eight hours later, after 12 hours of surgery, Lindy had a chance to catch her breath. But only for a moment. Ty had two visitors who wanted to meet him: former University of Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and ESPN/SEC Network personality Laura Rutledge.

For Ty, a Crimson Tide fan, meeting the duo became an instant highlight. McElroy led Alabama to the 2009 national title, and Rutledge is a fixture across ESPN platforms, including hosting the Saturday pregame show SEC Nation.

Rutledge, a University of Florida graduate, wasted no time talking Crimson Tide football with young Ty and seeing his eyes light up.

For both Rutledge and McElroy, the visit to Children’s of Alabama is an annual rite of passage leading into the Regions TraditionChildren’s is the major benefactor for the tournament on the PGA TOUR Championsschedule.

“This is incredibly important to me,” Rutledge said of the opportunity to visit patients and families. “Every time you leave here, you feel they’ve given you far more than you can ever give them in return.”

Before Sunday, the Hydricks knew little about Children’s of Alabama. Now, Lindy couldn’t imagine life without the doctors, nurses and personnel.

“The care here is unbelievable,” she said. “The love is felt throughout this hospital.”
And the best news of all? Doctors believe Ty has already begun to mend. “They told us he’ll be walking in two months,” Lindy added. “That’s a miracle.”

Ty’s recovery took an immediate upturn with Tuesday’s visit, Lindy said.

“Ty’s always been a huge Alabama fan, so meeting Greg is really big. He’s a role model to my child. And, being a mom, I’m especially appreciative that they give of their time like this.”

Of course, Ty wanted to talk football. McElroy, who has a show on the SEC Network and serves ESPN as a college football analyst, was happy to talk back.

“He started talking about the Clemson game,” McElroy said, referring to Alabama’s painful National Championship loss in January. “So I said, ‘Let’s change the subject. Let’s talk about how the team looks this year.’”

McElroy also gave him advice, telling him the accident would not define him.

“There are people outside this hospital, outside of Birmingham, who care about you,” McElroy said. “I’d never met Ty, but I care, Laura cares. And everyone at Children’s cares.

“Just do what you’re told, tackle rehab, and you’ll be back faster than you realized. Attitude is the biggest thing.”

This story first ran on the Regions news site doing more today.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

11 hours ago

Auburn University nursing students provide immunization education in simulation exercise

The reports on measles cases in the United States had yet to reach near-epidemic proportions when faculty in the Auburn University School of Nursing developed a simulation exercise about immunization education.

As of April 26, the U.S. had experienced 704 cases of measles this year, already the largest annual number of cases in 25 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week Alabama recorded its first presumptive case of measles this year, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Morgan Yordy, an assistant professor, and Ann Lambert, an assistant clinical professor, initiated the simulated experience for second-semester students. Two rooms in the Engaging Active Group Learning Environments in Simulation, or EAGLES, Center were converted to reflect a typical health department or hospital classroom.

Community members, trained to portray parents of pediatric patients, visited the school to gather additional information regarding immunizations for their children. Students were responsible for educating them, including responding to any questions or concerns.

Simulated experiences allow students to apply knowledge and skills attained in class in an appropriate and realistic setting, while faculty evaluate competencies.

“Incorporating innovations, such as using simulation with standardized patients to enhance traditional classroom objectives, demonstrates the dedication of the school to provide the best learning environment that can be achieved,” said Tiffani Chidume, assistant clinical professor and coordinator of the EAGLES Center.

Faculty said students provided accurate and reliable information about the importance of children receiving vaccines, emphasizing vaccine safety and efficacy, and the potential consequences of parents choosing not to have their children vaccinated.

“Students developed knowledge and communication skills to speak to community members regarding how to protect their children from many communicable diseases, and how to educate families, who may be hesitant, without bias or prejudice,” said Meghan Jones, assistant clinical professor and director of clinical simulation and skills. “Students reported they had the necessary knowledge and skills to discuss vaccine information with ‘concerned parents’ and, after the clinical session, they were more confident in their abilities to educate others.”

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially for children younger than 5. It is very contagious as it spreads through the air when one infected person sneezes or coughs.

“People who get measles put others who are not vaccinated at risk,” said Dr. Karen Landers, pediatrician and medical consultant for the Alabama Department of Public Health Immunization Division.

Anyone not protected against measles is at risk of acquiring the virus. Alabama currently has a high rate of vaccination; however, the state could experience a measles outbreak if children are not vaccinated.

State law requires children to be up to date on their vaccinations prior to attending school. Adolescents and college students must also be up to date on their Measles, Mumps and Rubella, or MMR, immunizations.

“The best thing you can do for your young children or college student is to vaccinate them against infectious diseases that can cause many serious complications,” Lambert said.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

