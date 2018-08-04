Subscription Preferences:

10 mins ago

Stranded during Haiti protests, Alabama woman would serve island nation again

From July 8-10, Bonnie George saw the Caribbean country of Haiti transform into a cauldron of trouble, as citizens erupted in protest over skyrocketing gasoline prices.

As prices jumped overnight to $5 a liter, some people reacted in frustration. The average Haitian family makes $2 a day. George witnessed the firestorm during a mission trip but says the experience won’t keep her from helping again.

“In this situation, I always knew that God would get me home,” the Springville resident said. “The main mission for me is the children – they so desperately need to see hope in their lives. That’s what we give when we go there. I would go back in a heartbeat.”

George and her son, Jackson Tucker, became onlookers to Haiti’s unrest during a trip with Faith Community Fellowship of Trussville.

On June 30, with 12 fellow church members, George and Tucker arrived at Mission of Hope, an orphanage and school in the village of Titanyen, north of the capital Port-au-Prince. George, who had served on mission trips to Nicaragua, found Haiti beautiful.

The areas surrounding the beaches, heavily frequented by tourists, seemed safe despite Port-au-Prince still being in recovery from the 7.0 earthquake that hit Jan. 12, 2010.

“It’s a different level of poverty that you see,” said George, an Alabama Power customer service representative at the Pell City Office. “You see the differences in the infrastructure, such as the roads, and the power lines. I could tell the electrical system seemed to need improvements, compared to our system here.

“This was my fourth mission trip, but my first trip to Haiti,” said George, who was traveling for the first time without her husband, Gary. The couple have been youth leaders at Faith Community Fellowship for six years. Tucker, too, was “all in” to serve – in June, he turned 17 during a mission trip to El Salvador.

The trip started well. Mission of Hope has a campus with bunkhouses where teams can stay for an extended time. The main common area has a kitchen. The entire area is guarded.

“We were supposed to stay from Saturday, June 30, to Saturday, July 7,” George said. “We worked at a village next door to the mission, and spent the mornings working with children in a sports camp. We gave the message of Jesus Christ each day.

“We’d feed hundreds of kids every day,” she said. “We provided a meal of rice and beans cooked together, with either chicken or a mixture of beef with rice and beans. We painted two houses in the community, and even delivered goats to two families.”

On July 3, George received word that her maternal grandfather, Burnie Higginbotham Sr., had died in Mount Olive. Her grandmother had died in May. Executive Pastor Mike Ennis offered to help George and her son leave early. But George felt that she should stay: She owed it to her grandfather.

“My granddad would have said that he wouldn’t want me to leave for a funeral,” she said.

Within days, violence erupted in Haiti. The ministry team became aware of the protests as looters vandalized and burned shops in the capital. The government warned U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

“First of all, the entire situation was validation that the work these organizations do is needed,” George said. “Secondly, I knew that God is in control. There was truly nothing I could do in this situation, but I had a peace in knowing that God would get me home.

“I could understand, on the one hand, the feelings of the people,” she said. “It is a tremendous financial strain for these people to provide for their families. They are living in poverty. I’ve never walked so blindly in my faith in God as I did those few days. From the Mission of Hope, we could see smoke in the distance. On July 7, we loaded up on the buses at 5 a.m., but the leaders told us not to leave.”

On Monday, July 9, the group finally got on the road to the airport. The ministry team was shaken by the sight of the aftermath of the turmoil: Cinder blocks were stockpiled on the roadsides, later pushed aside to allow traffic to pass. Scores of 18-wheel trucks were abandoned after blocking traffic during the protests.

“Thankfully, we were only 30 minutes outside Port-au-Prince,” George said. “We didn’t get out until Monday evening, and we got home on Tuesday.

“This was a life-altering trip,” said George, who has no regrets about ministering in Haiti. “Understanding the ‘why’ of something happening, it’s easier to accept the conditions. I plan to return to Mission of Hope to work next summer.”

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

2 hours ago

Wandering toddler leads police to two dead adults

Authorities in Alabama say a wandering toddler led police to two dead bodies.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams tells AL.com that police responding to a report of a child alone on the street found a toddler wearing bloodstained clothes Thursday.

The child was uninjured and led officers to a home where an adult male and an adult female were found dead.

Williams says the child’s relationship to the adults is currently unknown.

Their deaths have been classified as homicides. Identities have been withheld pending notification of family.

Police are investigating.
Associated Press, copyright 2018

4 hours ago

This is 2018’s last weekend without football

It’s finally here, sports fans: the last weekend without either college football or NFL games until February.

The NFL Preseason kicked off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, OH, as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chicago Bears 17-16.

Now, we have one more dormant weekend to get through before Saturday and Sunday games get underway.

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason features two Friday night games, as well as two Saturday games. These warmup games will continue through Thursday, August 30.

With the NFL Regular Season picking up on Thursday, September 6, here are some local games for Alabama football fans:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Sep. 9 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Alabama’s favorite college teams will kick their respective seasons off before these professional matchups begin. The games begin with Jacksonville State kicking off their season August 25, while West Alabama, UAB and Samford open their seasons on August 30. September 1, fans in Alabama are treated to their first competitive SEC games since Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win their fifth national championship in the last ten years.

The first college games featuring Alabama teams include:

Saturday, August 25:
Jacksonville State vs. North Carolina A&T (Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST

Thursday, August 30:
West Alabama vs. Lenior Rhyne (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Samford vs. Shorter (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama), 6:30 p.m. CST
UAB vs. Savannah State (Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama), 7:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, September 1:
Auburn vs. Washington (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia), 2:30 p.m. CST
Troy vs. Boise State (Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
Alabama State vs. Tuskegee (New ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Alabama A&M vs. Miles College (Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Alabama vs. Louisville (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida), 7:00 p.m. CST
North Alabama at Southern Utah (Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, Utah), 7:00 p.m. CST

5 hours ago

Doug Jones: I hope to meet with Brett Kavanaugh after hearing — Doesn’t want it ‘to be a meet-and-greet, or to be a photo-op’

Friday in an interview that aired on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) explained the process as to how he will go about determining whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Jones denounced the advertising campaign underway meant to influence his decision and explained he had a significant amount of material to review before making his decision.

“I really believe the Constitution is set up in such a way that the Senate has a shared responsibility with the president for judicial nominations, and that’s particularly important for Supreme Court,” Jones said. “I think my job is to do an independent review. One of the problems in America I believe we have now is that everybody goes to their corners, and this is a political fight. I see the TV ads and the millions of dollars that are being spent like a political campaign.”

“We’re supposed to have an independent judiciary,” he added. “That’s why they’re there for life. It’s part of our checks and balances. And I think we’re in a really bad place when this has become political campaigns. So, I’m trying to block those kind of issues out – all of the extraneous stuff and do my due diligence. So we have been gathering information. Brett Kavanaugh has a large body of work, both as a judge and as a member of the Bush administration. I need to look and see as much as I can on that. We’re getting his opinions, his speeches. We’re looking at other records that we’ll be getting from the White House. Frankly, I think we may be rushing this a little bit too much because of the significant number of records. But that’s not my call.”

Jones confirmed his goal of meeting with Kavanaugh, saying he hopes to do so after the nominee appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“As of right now, I plan on waiting to meet with him,” he explained. “I do hope to meet with him, but my view is that I should wait until after the hearing – he has his hearing. I don’t want my meeting with him or any judge to be a meet-and-greet, or to be a photo-op. It needs to be a substantive meeting on questions that I’ve found, that I want to ask him on a variety of issues. So I would like to do that because some of them may be covered in a hearing. I may need a follow-up after that. Ideally, I would meet with him afterward, but we’re waiting to see when that hearing is going to be because I would like to be able to have that hearing, meet with him and then at that point try to do whatever I need to do to make my decision.”

Jones went on to acknowledge there was pressure from both sides on the Kavanaugh vote but vowed it would not be a determining factor in his decision.

“I don’t view my role that way,” Jones said. “I don’t succumb to the pressure. I don’t feel the pressure, because everybody knows the one thing I think I’ve established in my caucus, as well as Republicans up there, is I’m an independent voice up there, and I’m going to do the right thing. I’m not a rubber stamp for any president regardless of party, or any party regardless of where the nominee is coming from.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

6 hours ago

Birmingham’s Avondale community hosts Secret Stages Festival this weekend

Birmingham has had a summer packed full of music festivals and events, and that wave of music is not over. The Eighth Annual Secret Stages  is coming to Birmingham’s Avondale community Aug. 3-4.

The festival has always been billed as a “discovery festival” where artists from the city and region perform for audiences of music fans who may not be familiar with the music they are hearing. In essence, the festival’s aim has been to introduce fans to artists.

In the first seven years of the festival’s existence, it was held in the downtown Birmingham Loft District, but for the first time, organizers have chosen to move to a new neighborhood with new venues.

The decision to move the festival from downtown was due mostly to access to the area’s businesses and which ones wanted to participate. The Loft District has been a growing nightlife destination over the years, and Secret Stages has been a large part of that revitalization. Venues such as Rogue Tavern, Das Haus, Pale Eddie’s, Matthew’s and Urban  Standard had been involved in the festival.

This year, the venues in use include Avondale Brewery, Saturn, The Hangar and 41st Street Pub.

“Over the years, the Secret Stages crew has had many discussions about the best location for the festival,” said Jon Poor, one of the founders of the festival. “We have always loved being downtown. Seeing and being a part of the growth there has been one of the more rewarding aspects of the event. That said, the changing business landscape has often presented us with challenges as far as having a consistent and viable footprint each year.”

Artists performing in this year’s festival will include a handful of acts – such as Heath Green & the Makeshifters and Will Stewart – that had been slated to play Birmingham’s Sloss Music and Arts Festival, but had their sets either cut short or canceled due to weather.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. The complete schedule and ticket information can be found here.

This story originally appeared on the Patch Birmingham website.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

8 hours ago

Tagging program tracks redfish, trout

While the fanfare surrounding the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) proceeded nearby, Reid Nelson deftly made a series of surgeon’s knots to sew up an incision on the belly of a redfish that was a part of the live weigh-in category at the rodeo.

Nelson, a graduate student in the University of South Alabama’s Marine Sciences Department, inserted an acoustic tag in the redfish, red drum if you’re a purist or marine scientist, as part of the Coastal Alabama Acoustic Monitoring Program (CAAMP).

CAAMP monitors 55 receiver stations strategically placed in Alabama coastal waters to catch pings, which happen once a minute during the one-year lifespan of the acoustic tags in the fish.

Nelson said 100 red drum were tagged in 2015. In 2016, another 100 red drum were tagged. Also in 2016, all tagging that didn’t occur at the ADSFR was transferred to Dog River and Fowl River on the western shore of Mobile Bay.

Nelson said the goal of CAAMP is to study fishing mortality, natural mortality and fish movement in response to water temperature and salinity levels.

Last year, the team added speckled trout to the tagging program and will continue to work with trout this year. As expected, redfish is a hardy species that handles catch-and-release very well. Speckled trout are not quite as resilient but still survive well enough to justify the live-release effort.

“With the popularity of the live weigh-in at the rodeo, we looked at it as a nice opportunity to tag live fish from different places,” Nelson said. “You can actually look at how successful live weigh-ins are. What we have seen from fish tagged at the rodeo, about 98 percent of the red drum have lived. About 78 percent of the speckled trout that we tagged at the rodeo have lived.

“Overall, mortality is pretty low, which I think is amazing. Some of the red drum were brought from all over, as far away as Mississippi and Louisiana.”

Nelson said 20 red drum and 15 speckled trout were fitted with the acoustic tags, which cost about $300 each, and released during the 2018 ADSFR. CAAMP is funded through the Alabama Marine Resources Division with a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“What was really interesting about the rodeo is the map where the fish came from that were released at the rodeo,” he said. “One of the main concerns about a live weigh-in program is the fish won’t leave that area once they are released. Unlike the fish we tagged in the rivers, the fish we tagged at the rodeo leave Dauphin Island pretty readily. We’ve detected those fish as far away as Raft River in the Mobile Delta. We’ve detected them in Fowl River. We’ve detected them off the Gulf State Park Pier. They have even been detected by receiver arrays that other groups have out. It’s really remarkable how quickly and widespread these fish disperse.

“It’s interesting to do science with a part of the tournament. That’s really never been done. Another interesting thing is fishermen have been really good about telling us where they caught the fish. What we have seen is about 25 percent of the fish have gone back to where they were caught. With red drum that were caught in the rivers and brought to the rodeo, about 70 percent of those fish will disperse and end up returning to one of our local rivers. That’s been an amazing aspect of the study. We have no idea how those fish find their way back. It could be olfaction or chemoreceptors. It’s probably a combination of many navigation senses.”

Natural mortality with the red drum tagged in the first year of the study has been surprisingly low, according to Nelson. Out of the 100 fish tagged, only three died of natural causes. Fishing mortality took 10 out of the population in Fowl River from 2016-2017, and nine redfish were lost to fishing mortality in Dog River during the same time span.

“One of the other interesting things we saw is the seasonal peaks in the rivers,” Nelson said. “We saw more fishing mortality in the fall and spring.”

An eye-opening aspect of the CAAMP data when speckled trout were added to the study is the significant disparity in movement between species in response to weather and salinity changes.

“One of the most interesting things we’ve seen is a lot of the red drum really didn’t move that much from where they were actually tagged,” Nelson said. “Out of Fowl River, we had 13 fish leave the river over the course of the year, which is not very many in the grand scheme of things. Only five left Dog River during that year. For the year we have data, they were pretty much resident fish. Some of them would use different parts of the river. But for the most part, they tended to remain in the area where they were originally tagged.

“In fact, we had a family call in a fish a few months ago that had been tagged about a year ago. They literally caught that fish where we tagged it at Delta Port in Fowl River. That was amazing.”

Nelson said the most movement observed during the study came in December of 2016 when the water temperature was cooler than normal and the salinity was very high because of a lack of rain in the fall.

“The big conclusion so far on redfish is the majority of the slot fish tend to be resident,” he said. “It looks like they are pretty resilient to changes in temperature and salinity. We’ve seen big fluctuations in those two factors, and the fish didn’t leave the rivers when the salinity and temperature varied quite a bit. I thought that was really interesting.”

Now, throw speckled trout into the study, and the movement patterns are vastly different.

“During the first year of the big study with speckled trout, it was almost the complete opposite story,” Nelson said. “The trout were tagged last November and December. They were resident in the deep holes in the rivers until about February. When it was really cold, they were staying in the rivers. Once it started to warm up, we saw a push of fish leaving the rivers pretty quickly, moving down to Mississippi Sound and Dauphin Island. That is what you would expect.

“We had a couple of fish that moved from Dog River to the Mobile River. One of those fish actually came in at the rodeo. Instead of staying in the river, they pushed out relatively quickly.”

Nelson is also working with another program to study fish movement. The Tag Alabama program is sponsored by the Coastal Conservation Association of Alabama and relies on local anglers to insert dart tags in red drum and speckled trout caught in Alabama coastal waters.

“What we’re seeing with Tag Alabama is that many of those redfish are coming back right close to where they were tagged as well,” he said. “With Tag Alabama, we get a much larger spread of tagging locations instead of just the rivers.”

Anglers participating in Tag Alabama go to the website to log tagging and recapture efforts for trout and redfish as well as red snapper, tripletails and sharks.

“We’ve had 743 red drum and speckled trout tagged so far,” Nelson said. “Considering we launched the program in April this year, that’s a lot. We’ve had 65 of those fish recaptured.

“I’m excited about this. CCA Alabama is providing the funding for this. I’m hoping we can keep this going.”

Another tagging effort that occurred partially during this year’s ADSFR involved tarpon, known as the silver king.

With the help of local tarpon enthusiasts during the ADSFR, researchers from Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Mississippi State University managed to attach eight satellite tags. Two more tarpon were caught and tagged the Saturday after the rodeo.

Of the eight fish tagged during the rodeo, all but one high-tailed it toward Louisiana, one traveling as far as the southern tip of Louisiana near South Pass. One fish, however, decided to explore Mobile Bay and made a huge loop inside the bay before heading west.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

