1 hour ago

Steve Marshall joins Trump at White House for briefing on drugs smuggled in from Mexico

Attorney General Steve Marshall joined President Donald Trump at the White House once again Wednesday, this time to brief the president on the impact of drug trafficking at and between points of entry at the nation’s southern border.

“I want to thank President Trump for his willingness to listen to state and local law enforcement on the destructive toll that drug trafficking is taking on our communities and families in Alabama and elsewhere along America’s southern border,” Marshall said in a statement.

He advised, “Due to Alabama’s proximity to Atlanta, a major distribution point for drugs, and to Texas, a border state, Alabama has become a prime transit point for drug trafficking. The reality is that drug trafficking in my state, and across this country, is largely the result of an unsecured border. By failing to address this, everybody should understand that we are setting up law enforcement for failure.”

Marshall represented the nation’s state attorneys general and law enforcement community in the select, high-level briefing with the president. Alabama’s Republican attorney general has been an outspoken supporter of the Trump administration’s efforts to construct a wall along the United States’ border with Mexico as an effective physical barrier to block drug smuggling and human trafficking.

“I also conveyed to the President that drug trafficking drives violent crime. Just in the past year in Alabama, we have had multiple incidents of violent crime—including crimes against children—committed by illegal immigrants who were here because of their roles in various drug-trafficking organizations,” Marshall explained. “Even after being deported, sometimes multiple times, these criminals return to the drug trade and commit crimes against innocent Alabamians. It is reprehensible that we let this happen in America.”

Other participants in the White House briefing included: Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy; Carla Provost, chief, U.S. Border Patrol; and officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Customs and Border Protection.

This came after Marshall in August participated in a White House panel discussion on protecting America’s borders.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 min ago

University of Alabama’s Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law ranked nation’s eighth best public law school

The University of Alabama’s Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law is ranked 25th among the nation’s top law schools and eighth among the best public law schools, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Graduate Schools” rankings for 2020.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that UA’s prestigious law school has been ranked in the top 30 law schools in America.

“I have long believed that, if we attend to those things that enhance the quality of life within the School of Law, good things will follow,” Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of the UA Law School, said in a statement. “It’s nice to see this philosophy affirmed in the most recent release from U.S. News.”

The U.S. News’ rankings of 192 law schools fully accredited by the American Bar Association are based on a weighted average of 12 measures, including quality assessment, selectivity and placement success. Data were collected in fall 2018 and early 2019.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama legislators bring bills to protect first responders, law enforcement

When the regular session of the Alabama legislature reconvenes on Tuesday, respective bills to make killing first responders a capital offense and add law enforcement officers to the state hate crime statute will be on the agenda.

HB 59, sponsored by State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville), would add on-duty first responders to the list of murder victims that constitutes a capital offense. State law already makes the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer or prison guard a capital offense. Capitol offenses in Alabama are punishable by life in prison or death.

Sells’ bill would also add on-duty law enforcement officers, prison guards and first responders as victims in the list of aggravating circumstances to a capital offense. This would make the death penalty more likely in the sentencing phase of this kind of capital offense.

In HB 59, first responders are defined as emergency medical services personnel licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and firefighters and volunteer firefighters as defined by existing state law.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Sells said he personally served as a firefighter and EMT for a couple years and understands the dangers that these individuals and law enforcement officers brave every day.

“The world we’re living in is getting more and more dangerous – more traffic, more wrecks, more threats – every day,” Sells emphasized. “These are the people out here trying to help us, save us and protect us. We need to have their backs, because they have ours.”

This is a bill Sells has sponsored the past two legislative sessions, ever since the infamous deadly 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, TX. Last year, it passed the House and was the next bill up on the Senate calendar for a vote when the chamber adjourned sine die.

“I had some trouble up there [in the Senate] last year, but I don’t expect that trouble this year,” he advised. “So I believe it’ll [get passed].”

Sells will also carry a bill in the House that is originating in the Senate, sponsored by State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Daphne). This bill, SB 36, “would provide that when a person is found guilty of committing a misdemeanor or felony against a law enforcement officer and it is shown beyond a reasonable doubt that the commission of the crime was motivated by the victim’s employment as a law enforcement officer, the person is subject to heightened criminal penalties.”

The bill essentially makes employment as a law enforcement officer a protected class, just like race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, or physical or mental disability.

Speaking on both bills, Sells outlined, “I support law enforcement, because at the end of the day, where would our country be without law enforcement? And I think they’ve been getting the short-end of the stick lately. We need to help them as much as we can. … These bills just show to the public that if you do something to them that’s a crime – whether it’s murder or something else – you’re going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And that’s the way it should be.”

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Elliot said, “We see every day our law enforcement personnel that are targeted just because of what they do. We see folks that are focused on law enforcement because of the duties that they are trying to carry out and their service when they’re protecting us – they are being targeted solely because of that.”

“This legislation simply adds that particular motivation behind the targeting of law enforcement officers as a hate crime, just as it would be for any other hate crime,” he explained.

Just as law enforcement officers have our backs daily, Elliot wants to make it clear lawmakers in the Yellowhammer State have their backs.

“We owe it to our law enforcement to make sure that they have the same protection that other groups have,” Elliot added. “And we also owe it to the prosecutors to make sure that they have the tools that they need when it comes time to prosecute issues.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) is supportive of Elliot’s bill and believes it will gain significant traction in the chamber.

He called SB 36 “a reasonable approach.”

“I think [Elliot’s] bill is balanced and it’s also justified,” Ward advised. “My plan is to have it on the agenda the second week that we meet.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Amid trade friction, Alabama exports approach record total in 2018

Despite global trade tensions, the value of Alabama exports topped $21 billion in 2018 on increased shipments of chemicals, paper products and aerospace parts to overseas markets, figures from the U.S. Commerce Department indicate.

Still, U.S. trade disputes with China and other countries that are Alabama’s top export destinations took a toll on shipments from the state. Exports to China fell nearly 15 percent, and foreign-bound shipments of motor vehicles, primary metals and agricultural products declined, government trade figures show.

Overall, Alabama exports totaled $21.3 billion last year, falling just 2 percent shy of the annual record total of $21.8 billion set in 2017, figures indicate. Exports of Alabama goods and services reached 191 countries in 2018.

“While Alabama exports lagged a little last year, the $21.3 billion total is still impressive and signifies the importance of exporting as a key factor in Alabama’s economy,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We’re continuing to see growth within segments of the transportation industry, our No. 1 export sector, with increased exports in the aerospace sector moving from Alabama to world markets.”

With the value of Alabama exports increasing 34 percent over the past decade, the long-term outlook for export activity appears strong, Secretary Canfield said. Ongoing projects and proposed improvements at the Port of Mobile, one of the nation’s busiest seaports, will serve to enhance Alabama’s export potential.

“Priming Alabama’s infrastructure for future export growth will put us in a position to help grow the state’s global presence and create jobs right here at home,” he added.

“Looking forward, the potential for greater export growth is there, and we are already exploring new and expanding markets for Alabama companies.”

FINDING NEW MARKETS

Among Alabama’s top five international trade partners, only exports to Japan showed an increase in 2018.

  • Canada: $4.1 billion – a 3 percent drop
  • China: $3 billion – a 14.8 percent decrease
  • Mexico: $2.6 billion – a 12 percent decline
  • Germany: $2.5 billion – a 14 percent decrease
  • Japan: $821 million – a 17 percent increase

Meanwhile, figures show Alabama exporters found new markets for their goods. This includes Argentina (a 111 percent increase in 2018 from the previous year), Austria (a 64 percent gain), The Netherlands (up 67 percent) and India and Brazil (both up more than 50 percent).

Transportation equipment remained Alabama’s No. 1 export category in 2018, totaling $10 billion, a 9 percent decrease from the prior year. Exports of Alabama-made motor vehicles dropped 18 percent to $6.4 billion as shipments to key destinations including Canada, China and Germany declined.

Despite that drop, Alabama remained the No. 3 auto-exporting state last year, trailing only Michigan and South Carolina, government trade figures indicate.

Exports of Alabama-made aerospace products and parts continued to surge last year, rising 28 percent to $2.4 billion. The total is nearly $1 billion higher than the figure for 2016, data show.

In addition, Alabama exporters recorded healthy gains in many important categories during 2018. These included:

  • Chemicals: $2.6 billion, up 13 percent
  • Minerals (chiefly coal): $1.7 billion, up 18 percent
  • Paper: $1.2 billion, up 12 percent
  • Non-electrical machinery: $777 million, up 12 percent

Tariffs and trade countermeasures around the world, however, hit Alabama’s overseas shipments of primary metals, down 19 percent, and agricultural products, down 29 percent, figures show.

Oilseeds and grains, a category that includes soybeans, tumbled 26 percent last year.

INTERNATIONAL CONNECTIONS

Alabama ranked No. 24 among the states in export volume in 2018, dropping two spots from the previous year. Alabama’s decline of 2 percent last year trailed the overall U.S. gain of 7.6 percent.

Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the state’s economy continues to grow more globalized because of the international nature of key industries such as automotive and aerospace.

“The relationship between the state’s foreign direct investment and exports are closely linked because our largest industries in terms of FDI are also the largest exporters of manufactured goods,” Lockhart said.

“In addition, our export strength also comes from the small and medium-sized companies that the Department of Commerce works with every day to help expand their global footprint.”

Commerce’s International Trade Office offers resources to help Alabama companies enter profitable new overseas markets through frequent trade and business development missions, training, foreign-market information, and international contacts.

Commerce is a partner in the Export Alabama Alliance, a seamless network of international trade agencies that share the fundamental objective of helping Alabama companies expand their business internationally.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

15 hours ago

SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is donating $100,000 to Auburn University in order to assist the students, faculty and staff who were impacted by the tornadoes on March 3.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is a “family” comprised of 14 institutions that come together to assist those impacted by circumstances such as the deadly tornadoes that took 23 lives in Lee County.

“SEC teams often face each other in fierce athletic competition, but it is comprised of 14 institutions who come together as a family during times of need such as this,” said Sankey.  “The Executive Committee of the Southeastern Conference has established parameters for use of an Emergency Relief Fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Auburn community. We are pleased to be able to assist with efforts to ease the stress for those impacted by this devastating storm.

This is not the first time the SEC has assisted other conference institutions with university communities affected by natural disasters.

Auburn University President Steven Leath offered his appreciation to the SEC for its generous support and noted that the university would work to properly to distribute the funds to the community.

“This is a remarkable donation that speaks to the SEC’s steadfast commitment to its member institutions and surrounding communities,” said Leath. “As we continue to evaluate further ways in which our university can help those affected by the March 3 tornadoes, this funding will be a tremendous boost to our coordinated efforts going forward.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

16 hours ago

Former state senator: A deal on Medicaid expansion has been cut, may include lottery

Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama legislative leadership are spiking the football after achieving a bipartisan super-majority victory on a gas tax on Tuesday.

It really is quite an accomplishment to behold, as they got a $300+ tax increase on gasoline in a ruby red state that is one of the most conservative in the nation.

More astonishingly, it appears they aren’t done with the deal-making yet. In fact, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) spoke of movement on Alabama Democrats’ priorities moving forward, which included a commitment from the Republicans to look at Medicaid expansion, a lottery and the elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax.

Former State Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery) appeared on “The Dale Jackson Show” on WVNN and said Thursday that a few of his former colleagues have told him that the deal has already been cut and that Medicaid expansion would be moving forward in the legislature.

“[T]he members of the black caucus that I’ve spoken to, and I spoke to several yesterday, are under the impression that they’ve got a deal,” Brewbaker revealed.

But the funding mechanism is still up in the air.

He added, “I didn’t have a single person tell me that the deal was a lottery to pay for Medicaid expansion, but I did have people tell me the deal was ‘we are going to find a way to expand Medicaid.'”

Later, Brewbaker added that the rank-and-file Republicans are probably not aware of this deal, but they will soon find themselves dealing with these issues in the regular session.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

