State Sen. Orr sticks with Bradley Byrne in U.S. Senate race — Says he could serve three terms, build up seniority

A lot has changed in Alabama’s race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination since State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) initially gave his endorsement to U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) back in June.

Secretary of State John Merrill has come and gone as a contestant, and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session, who occupied the seat for two decades, is an entrant in the race.

Although Sessions immediately catapulted to front-runner status upon his candidacy announcement, Orr told Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday he was sticking with Byrne over Sessions and the rest of the field.

“[A]s I kind of come to the conclusion, even after his entering the race – long-term, the best person for this position I believe would be Congressman Byrne,” he said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” I think he brings an experience level certainly to the position. But he also brings a very good work ethic, a hard work ethic he showed that as a congressman, and I got to know him as state senator, one that is not afraid to take on hard issues, difficult issues. As far as longevity goes, we don’t know what tomorrow holds but I think he would be good for at least three terms up there as our senator, and Sen. Shelby is not going to be there forever, God bless him – so we need to think about the future. To me, the person that meets all those criteria is Bradley Byrne.”

“He has the drive and the passion and would certainly in my opinion be able to serve three terms up there and build up some seniority,” Orr added. “That certainly would be a good thing long term for the state. Again, knowing his work ethic, his history – very smart, capable, and just somebody I think would represent this state well.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.