State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services

State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) has pre-filed a bill for the 2020 legislative session that would allow Alabamians in the armed forces who are serving outside the state the ability to claim an income tax deduction on their Alabama state tax bill.

According to Elliott’s legislation, out of state service members are currently unable to deduct military pay and allowances for the income tax return they file to the State of Alabama.



The bill would also require military members to annually communicate their current place of residence to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s website currently reads, “Military personnel who list Alabama as their home of record are required to pay Alabama income tax regardless of where they are assigned or the length of time spent in Alabama. Alabama income tax law does not exempt active-duty military.”

