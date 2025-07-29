State Sen. Chris Elliott earns endorsement from Alabama Farmers Federation in bid for third term

The Alabama Farmers Federation has formally endorsed State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) in his re-election bid for State Senate District 32, which covers much of Baldwin County.

His local Federation officials pointed to Elliott’s “strong work ethic” and consistency on conservative issues important to local farmers.

“Sen. Elliott is as hard working as anyone in the Legislature,” said Hope Cassebaum, president of the Baldwin County Farmers Federation. “He has a strong work ethic and has worked well with the farmers of this district on conservative issues important to us.”

Elliott was first elected in 2018, succeeding former State Sen. Trip Pittman, who did not seek re-election. Elliott emerged victorious from a competitive Republican primary runoff and went on to beat Democrat Jason Fisher in a landslide general election victory. In 2022, he ran for re‑election unopposed in the general election.

In the Senate, Elliott is chairman of the County & Municipal Government Committee, vice chairman of the State Governmental Affairs Committee and a member of the Judiciary; Finance & Taxation General Fund; Tourism; Banking & Insurance; Joint Transportation; Oil & Gas Study; and Contract Review committees.

He also serves on the Energy Council, Space Authority, Aerospace & Defense Caucus, and National Conference of State Legislatures.

“The Farmers Federation and I share the same work ethic and conservative values, and I am honored by their continued support,” Elliott said. “Together, there are great things we can do for Baldwin County.”

Elliott and his wife of 20 years, Alainna, have two children and reside in Josephine. They attend St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Bon Secour.

Grayson Everett is the editor and chief of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @Grayson270