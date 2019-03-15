Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

State Sen. Andrew Jones sees ‘the funding to finish’ major I-759 project with Rebuild Alabama passage

With passage of the Rebuild Alabama legislation, State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) already has a list of projects in mind that are important to his district.

Jones, who represents a district that includes Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb Counties, said one of those projects is the I-759 extension in east Gadsden, a project that has been in the works for decades.

From Interstate 59 in west Gadsden, it is easy to access Interstate 759. But on the eastern side, trucks, travelers, commuters and commercial traffic wanting to access major routes U.S. 431 heading to Anniston or U.S. 278 to Hokes Bluff and Piedmont must exit onto a city thoroughfare and travel through Gadsden’s streets and neighborhoods to get to those major routes.

“I’m hopeful with the passage of this bill that we will have the funding to finish this,” Jones said. “My hope is that it can be completed in the next 15 years.”

ALDOT has for decades identified the need to extend I-759 from where it ends at George Wallace Drive to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431/U.S. 278, about a two-mile-long stretch. In 2017, ALDOT announced it will resume work on the extension, which included engineering studies and traffic studies. While some updated studies have been done, it has not advanced because funding is unavailable at this time, said Seth Burkett, ALDOT’s north region public information officer.

ALDOT had recently invested $250,000 for route planning and other recent studies.

Gadsden officials remain hopeful that the extension will happen.

“We really need the 759 extension. It’s for the people in the entire area, not just Gadsden,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton. “It keeps heavy trucks and through traffic off of surface roads and will be safer and faster for everyone. We’ve been waiting a long time in line, and from all of our conversations with ALDOT, we hear that we are at the top of the list.”

When funding is secure, right-of-way acquisition will begin and utilities relocated. Officials expect it to improve traffic flow, lead to safer travel in the downtown Gadsden area, improve public safety and support future economic development.

Lori Chandler Pruitt is a journalist whose contribution is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Alliance for Infrastructure

3 hours ago

Gas tax: The good, the bad and the ugly

The increased gas tax became law this week amid much Goat Hill fanfare, reminding me of a Clint Eastwood line from an epic western: “I’ve never seen so many men wasted so badly.”

The Alabama Policy Institute has said for weeks that improved state infrastructure is important, but that conservative principles must guide the increase: taxes should be the last resort, reforms should maximize every tax penny we already have and offsets should come with any tax increase.

We weren’t alone – recent polling showed a majority of Alabamians agreed, and the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution to not support the increase unless it came with offsets.

What the state received instead was a mix of good, bad and ugly.

Let’s start with the ugly: a special session on day one that all but ensured that the tax would pass due to the lowered bar of votes required.

The tactic also ensured that a minimum amount of debate would occur and that the one-third of the legislature who are new would have little time to gather their momentum and deal with the landslide of pressure from tax supporters inside the Montgomery bubble.

The special session undermined true representative government.

Also ugly: the rhetoric and hyperbole used by tax increase advocates. After hearing death and destruction zombie apocalypse claims about Alabama’s infrastructure, it’s a surprise any of us would venture onto the highways and byways of Alabama.

Everyone agrees that infrastructure can always be improved, but please save the rhetoric next time.

Now for the “bad,” which is a little better than ugly.

API called for some easily attainable reforms, chiefly, that Alabama has to stop sending money from the current Road and Bridge Fund to other state departments. Each year, an average of $63 million dollars in existing road funds are diverted to non-road expenses.

Governor Kay Ivey announced in her State of the State address that, in the budget process, she will ask for $30 million of those funds to stop being drained. Her call is a good first step, but the legislature carries the power of the purse and API calls upon them to completely end this diversion.

Also bad: The gas tax was set on autopilot because of a never-ending indexation. Every two years into perpetuity, the gas tax could go up by another cent without the Legislature ever having to debate this issue again.

An indexed tax with no potential end creates something akin to taxation without representation because no elected official will ever vote on it – and be held responsible for it – again.

Never let it be said that API can’t find a diamond in the rough, so let’s call out the “good.”

The legislature will provide increased oversight of ALDOT, so now Alabama will have a representative means of holding ALDOT accountable for the use of road and bridge funds.

It was also good that the increased use of electric and hybrid vehicles was included in the debate.

And one amendment did make it onto the tax bill that allows for a more competitive bid process between asphalt and concrete. Too often Alabama has chosen one kind of road surface based only on the up-front construction costs as opposed to the price of long term sustainment. That changes for the better now.

Lastly, it was very good to see the “no” votes, which shows there was at least some debate, and the efforts made toward amending the legislation.

There were senators and representatives who should be applauded for trying to remove the perpetual indexing of the tax, to reform our current budgeting to stop draining the Road and Bridge Fund and to give the poor and middle class a tax offset to lessen the gas tax blow. All of those attempted amendments can and should be brought forward into the regular session as stand-alone bills and budget appropriations.

API knows well that there are many conservatives in the Alabama legislature and we see more opportunity ahead to let that show. It is API’s strongest hope that the legislature will not set this issue aside in the regular session and will show the people of Alabama more good, less bad and ugly.

Phil Williams is director of policy strategy for the Alabama Policy Institute and a former state senator from Rainbow City.

4 hours ago

7 Things: Terror attack in New Zealand, Alabama senators split on rescinding emergency declaration on border security, Trump praises Toyota growth that includes Huntsville jobs and more …

7. A new poll shows Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) leading in the potential race for U.S. Senate

— New polling from the “Club for Growth” shows Brooks would beat Judge Roy Moore 52 to 32 percent. The premise of the poll between two candidates not currently in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020 is that Brooks would have beaten Moore as opposed to former Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL). The problem with this poll is that it doesn’t include the only Republican in the race at this point, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile).

6. A bipartisan government shutdown is being blamed for slowing the response to issues with Boeing’s airliners by the media and their Democrats

— The recent shutdown slowed a still-unsolved software fix for the Boeing 737 MAX was delayed when the government shutdown stopped the work on the fix for five weeks. As most know, the shutdown was a result of an impasse over border security and funding for the border wall and both Democrats and Republicans refused to compromise on the matter for weeks. Eventually, President Donald Trump relented and agreed to reopen the government without funding for his wall. Regardless, the media and their Democrats have decided Trump is to blame for this delay.

5. Democrats continue to advocate for illegal aliens over Americans as Americans are brutalized and killed

— In the ongoing battle over the Democrats’ goal to get illegal aliens counted in the census for representation and for federal funding, they have decided to attack Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for misleading them. The goal is clear: Counting illegals grants them congressional representation. The illegal immigration opponents are opposed to this and believe adding a citizenship question will discourage illegal immigrants from participating in the once-a-decade count. Those who benefit from a large illegal population are opposed, with eight states, 15 big cities/counties and multiple immigrants’ rights groups challenging the idea in court.

4. Calls for a special counsel to look into how the FBI handled the Hillary Clinton investigation grow

— Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now calling for a new special counsel to probe both the FBI and Justice Department. Graham believes the evidence points to the premise that the Obama DOJ treated Hillary Clinton more leniently than it should have and significantly different than how they treated  President Trump in the 2016 election. Citing the two years of a probe, that appears to be fruitless, “Somebody needs to look at the other side,” Graham said.

3. President Donald Trump touts Toyota’s growth in the U.S. and that includes Alabama

— In good economic news for the state and the nation, Toyota has announced their largest-ever expansion that will include $288 million and 450 new jobs in its Huntsville plant that will bring total investment there to $1.2 billion over seven total expansions in the plant’s life. The investment is part of a five-year $10 billion dollar investment pledge that will now reach $13 billion. President Trump reacted by congratulating the automaker and its employees, citing his yet unratified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, “Congratulations @Toyota! BIG NEWS for U.S. Auto Workers! The USMCA is already fixing the broken NAFTA deal.”

2. The United States Senate passed a resolution to rescind the national emergency on border security with 12 Republicans siding against the president’s decision

— The surprising 59-41 vote in the Republican-led Senate had a few surprises. First, the number of defectors and, secondly, one of the Republican who sided with Trump was frequent Trump critic Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). Sasse announced, “We have an obvious crisis at the border — everyone who takes an honest look at the spiking drug and human trafficking numbers knows this — and the president has a legal path to a rapid response under the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA)”.  The president announced he will “VETO”  this measure and the emergency declaration, which is already headed to a federal court and will almost assuredly end up in front of the Supreme Court. Alabama’s senators split their votes.

1. A terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand kills at least 49 and injures dozens

— A 28-year-old from Australia walked into two mosques in New Zealand and opened fire. He has not been named at this point, but has taken responsibility for the attack and posted a white nationalist manifesto after he carried out the attack and streamed it on the Internet. There are three other individuals in custody.

6 hours ago

State Sen. McClendon: ‘This is the year for the lottery to go through’

State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville), who is sponsoring a lottery bill this legislative session, believes this is the year for a lottery proposal to pass the legislature and get to a referendum of the people for approval.

In an interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” this week, McClendon – who was one of only six Senate “no” votes on the Rebuild Alabama Act – pushed back on the assertion he has been seeing on social media that there is a level of widespread waste in state government that could even come close to paying for a major endeavor like increased infrastructure investment.

“Come find it,” he challenged listeners. “I don’t know where it is. I don’t know where it is. Anybody that comes on [social media] and says we’re squandering money on this project or that project – how about pointing out exactly where it is and we’ll look into it. I just don’t believe it’s there.”

McClendon, like Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on “The Dale Jackson Show” last week, explained how Republicans have successfully cut waste since 2010.

“We’ve cut expenses, we’ve cut [state] employees, we’ve done a bunch of stuff since 2010 to make this a more efficient state,” McClendon advised. “I don’t know where that [wasted] money is.”

He and the hosts then discussed getting the state out of the alcohol retail business as a possible way to save a good amount of money annually.

“I don’t think that’s going to generate enough money to fix the roads,” McClendon said.

However, he does believe the lottery could provide a large amount of new revenue for state government.

This is why McClendon will introduce his lottery bill Tuesday, the day the 2019 regular session reconvenes.

He plans for the lottery revenues to be split evenly between the Education Trust Fund and the General Fund.

When his bill gets in front of the legislature for consideration, he warned, “[E]veryone and his brother will probably want a piece of that [revenue].”

McClendon’s proposal will allow multi-state games like Mega Millions, as well as Alabama’s own lottery.

“The bill says what we want to offer in Alabama is anything that anybody can get in any other state that has a lottery,” he explained. “It’s very straightforward. Yes, the Powerball. Yes, the local draw. Yes, the scratch-offs. Yes, the whatever they come up with.”

The state senator believes this is the session a lottery will advance to a vote of the people for the first time since 1999.

“I’ve got a feeling that this is the year for the lottery to go through [the legislature],” McClendon emphasized.

He also clarified that he would technically be bringing two pieces of lottery legislation: A constitutional amendment to actually allow the lottery that would go straight from the legislature to a referendum and a regular bill to stipulate how the lottery revenue would be spent that would go from the legislature to the governor’s desk.

‘They’re linked,” McClendon said, adding the two bills will “run parallel.”

The referendum, if the constitutional amendment passes the legislature this session, would take place on Alabama’s presidential primary date of March 3, 2020, according to McClendon.

RELATED: Ivey: ‘I don’t have any problem with just a pure, plain and simple lottery’ 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

College admissions expert: Don’t be like Aunt Becky

The admissions fixing case has been in the news lately because it involves Hollywood celebrities and a set of allegations so outrageous it sounds made for television. However, it also sheds light on a potential problem that may be more common than we think.

This incident shows the extent to which people will go to circumvent and manipulate the college admission process, especially regarding admission to highly-selective institutions. The college admission process is my business. What these people allegedly did does not represent our industry.

Let’s break it down.

There are two “doors” generally regarded as part of college admissions. Most schools categorized as “elite” have a holistic admission process. It can involve the selection criteria that go beyond grades.

The front door is legal and involves meeting admission requirements. The front door includes GPA, test scores, community service, scholastic organizations, interviews, essays, letters of recommendation, athletic ability and special talents.

The back door is also legal and involves things that may be a little more difficult to measure. This is the door through which people travel when they are close to the admission requirements but need some assistance. The back door standards may include legacy policies, charitable donations, relationships, professional favors among peers and employee education benefits.

There is another door, though. This is the one around which the feds have alleged wrongdoing: the side door. The side door is used when none of the qualifications and standards above can be met. It includes admission bribes, cheating on standardized tests and fraudulent applications (such as saying you are an athlete when you are not).

What is alleged to have happened speaks to the boldness, shameless audacity and sense of entitlement these people had. They could have invested their money in quality prep programs to help their kids obtain the requisite test scores or nail the interview. At my company, we provide college planning services to prepare students for the rigors of the testing and admission process. We also provide guidance to help them understand their options if they do not get admitted to their desired school. The students with whom we work are seeking admission into colleges and universities the right way: they want to earn it.

While the headlines are all about the celebrities in this case, let’s not forget about the students who tried to do things the right way. In all likelihood, there were students rejected because that one and last slot was purchased.

A person on one of my social media timelines wrote, “America has had a long-standing love affair with (and the rewarding of white) affluent mediocrity and finding ways to be in its proximity. Why else would brands like Amazon Prime and Sephora develop a strategic partnership with a 19-year-old that has done nothing more than be born into money and glorify that her parents made her attend school because they didn’t attend? Why else would this same girl have NO problem saying she cares nothing for her spot at a very exclusive and prestigious university, save gamedays and parties while her less privileged peers slog and accrue massive debt just for a shot?”

This is probably a different column for a different day, but if you want transparency for the college admission process, then it must be admitted that the socio-economic classes are supposed to be self-sustained, and how affirmative action is really racial profiling. Controversy surrounding the availability of college opportunities for the elite will probably continue long past this case.

Hopefully, there is at least one immediate lesson learned from this scandal. As someone who is in the business of helping students legally gain admissions to the best-fit college of their choice, people need to understand that the best school in terms of ranking may not be the best school for you child. Think of your kids. Be smart with their time and your money.

Don’t be like Aunt Becky.

Jay Johnson is CEO of College Prep U which prepares students and parents for the college admission process.

20 hours ago

Doug Jones votes to terminate Trump’s border emergency declaration

While Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) proudly supported the president and stood up for national security, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) Thursday voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration related to securing the United States’ border with Mexico.

After a dozen Republicans broke ranks to vote with the Democrats in the Senate, both chambers in Congress have now passed a joint resolution that would cancel Trump’s declaration. The president is expected to veto the legislation, which does not appear to have enough support to override a veto.

In a tweet after the vote, Trump exclaimed, “I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

In previous tweets the same day, the president outlined that Jones’ vote for the resolution “is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!”

Jones previously called Trump’s emergency declaration “a slippery slope.”

“I don’t think it’s good policy,” he advised.

Of the situation at the nation’s southern border, Jones added, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.”

Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan took to Twitter to thank Shelby for his vote, adding Jones’ vote is something to consider in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

