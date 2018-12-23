State Sen Allen: Lottery a ‘regressive tax against the poor,’ ‘Going to cost you as a taxpayer’
As next year’s legislative session approaches, speculation has ramped up about the possibility of a lottery in Alabama could become a reality.
Governor Kay Ivey and many lawmakers have offered tepid support for giving their constituents the opportunity to at least vote on a lottery referendum. Others have given their full-fledged support for the lottery, noting that Alabama is one of the last remaining holdouts in the country on a lottery.
State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), however, is not backing away from his opposition to the lottery. In an appearance on “The Dale Jackson Show” on Friday, Allen warned a lottery could hurt the poor and was skeptical of its advertised benefits.
“The lottery is a regressive tax against the poor,” Allen said. “And you can look at these other states and see – like Arkansas – the state of Arkansas recently they had to go into their general fund to write a check to their lottery fund, OK? Once you get into that game of asking the men and women of a state to play a game of chance – I just don’t think it is a way to fund government because what’s next? That’s the problem.”
“There’s other men and women who work hard every day, every week, every month and they go in, spend every dime they got, and they have children,” he continued. “Then you’re going to have a social issue. You got DHR. You got families without food. You got families that can’t make payroll as writing checks for all the utilities, taking care of the food on the table for the children. You got some other issues involved.”
The Tuscaloosa Republican went on to reiterate his claim that a lottery would cost taxpayers in the long-run.
“The bottom line is it’s going to be a costly arrangement for the state in the long run,” he added. “At the end of the day, it’s going to cost you as a taxpayer.”
Devin Wyatt: Building brands for businesses in Birmingham and beyond
Devin Wyatt could have latched on to the first job she was offered after graduating from college in December 2012, but she decided to focus on jobs that matched her skill set and offered opportunities to learn. The move paid off.
Wyatt is the visual brand director at the Modern Mold Agency, which specializes in public relations services, image consulting, and visual branding. After just one year of business, the firm has already attracted the attention of clients across the nation.
“As the visual brand director, I love creating visuals that help my clients tell a story that truly resonates with their target audience,” said Wyatt. “I want to help people control their own narrative as it relates to their professional or personal brand. Public relations is so important because, in a world where stories can get misconstrued, you want to make sure the correct information is going out.
“It’s easy to build a brand, but building a sustainable brand takes hard work and a great public relations team.”
“Perfect Partnership”
Wyatt, a Birmingham native, is part of a team that includes Modern Mold Agency Public Creations Director Brittany Sharp and Image Consulting Director Arielle Clay.
“My partners are the best,” Wyatt said. “They both possess qualities I don’t have. It’s like the perfect partnership. It’s imperative for women to be unified in today’s society. … We possess so much power, and it can be disheartening to see us not truly recognize the [magnitude of] power we would have if we could come together.”
Wyatt first met Sharp and Clay in 2011, when she was an intern at WBRC-TV Fox 6 News.
“After working for some of my friend’s events, [Sharp] came to me with the idea of starting our own public relations firm,” Wyatt said. “I’d always wanted to have a business of my own, but I figured I would wait until I was in my 30s. … When I thought on it, I was like, ‘Why not now? Why not at the age of 27? I don’t have to wait.’ Since that day, Modern Mold Agency has been on go. It’s amazing to me how you can know what God wants you to do because it comes so naturally.”
The team at Modern Mold Agency, which opened in September 2017, wants to help people shape their brands.
“When you’re in a maze, you can’t see the entire picture. It’s the same [concept] with your brand,” Wyatt said. “Sometimes you can get so focused on the day-to-day operations of your company that it’s hard to see how your company’s brand is perceived in the public. That’s where we come in. We help you see what others see. We help you see beyond the maze and create a brand that stands the test of time.”
Family Hustle
Wyatt attended Ramsay High School, where she worked closely with the Student Government Association and was a cheerleader. She is the oldest of three children—she has a sister, Dkota, and a brother, Carrington—all of whom have continued a family tradition of attending the University of Alabama.
“[As an older sibling], I’ve always been used to making decisions, and … I already see the impact my hustle has had on my brother and sister,” Wyatt said. “My sister [plans to] start her own pediatric office after she graduates from medical school, and my brother is already working on a sneaker app at the age of 18.
“They make me so proud. I’m always encouraging them, but they keep me going more than they know.”
Wyatt credits her entrepreneurial aspirations to her parents, Doug and Likita, who own and operate International Concepts, a commercial cleaning and floor-care company. The couple has always encouraged their children to work with a sense of ambition.
“My parents have always shared nuggets of wisdom with me as it pertains to business, some of which I’ve learned by simply observing them,” Wyatt said. One thing they have always told me: ‘The hardest thing is starting.’
“So many people desire to start their own businesses, and so many needs go unfulfilled because of their fear of simply starting. My advice to anyone would be the same thing: Just do it. Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t be afraid of something not working. Once you start, you never know what will become of it.”
Creating a Legacy
At the University of Alabama, Wyatt gained experience with the Radio Television Digital News Association, National Public Radio, and other organizations. After graduating, she interviewed with and received offers from several notable companies across the
nation, but she decided to settle back at home with her parents in Birmingham to build relationships and save money. She also prepared for her own business by working as a marketing communications specialist, photojournalist, and multimedia specialist.
“For so long, African-Americans have been taught to attain a job that will create comfortable lives for themselves and those they love,” Wyatt said. “As millennials, we have learned there’s more [to life]. You can create a legacy for yourself no matter what your background is or where you come from. Being a millennial means not being afraid to fail. I heard [pastor, author, and filmmaker] T.D. Jakes say, ‘If you fail, it only leads you [closer] to the thing that will work.’”
Wyatt works to ensure that she can make a difference: “I want to leave a legacy of servanthood. I want people to remember me for the impact I’m trying to make on society through current and future endeavors.”
“It’s not enough for me to be successful,” she said. “I really want people to see that I worked hard in everything I did.”
Another key for Wyatt in her life and career: faith—it’s her foundation.
“With God, He gives me one piece at a time, and I’m always able to say, ‘OK, God, I see what you’re doing.’ I would tell anyone that without faith it’s impossible to really succeed,” Wyatt said. “Without faith, you’re doing everything in your own strength. With faith, your source is truly God. My faith keeps me going because I know God’s purpose in all this is bigger than me.”
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February
Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.
Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.
Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.
Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.
In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”
Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.
“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.
Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.
Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.
Alexander Shunnarah continues ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving’ program: surprises Birmingham residents with free groceries
The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ just got a little more magical. Thanks to Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah, smiles were wide and carts were full at the Piggly Wiggly in Birmingham’s West End community this Monday.
The often dreaded first day of the week turned into a joyous one when the well-known lawyer stopped by the store and surprised shoppers by paying for their groceries at the check-out line.
Shunnarah said the time he spent getting to know the shoppers was, “incredible,” and that he truly enjoyed “paying it forward.”
“We met a lot of people and passed out a lot of blessings,” he added.
This heartwarming act of kindness is part two of ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving,’ an initiative Alexander Shunnarah began this year in hopes of giving back to the Birmingham community. As part of the program, Shunnarah is traveling around the Magic City throughout the month of December and helping local area residents that need it the most.
Wondering where Alexander Shunnarah will show up for the next ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving,’ event? Follow the attorney on Instagram at @alexander_shunnarah or on Twitter at @ShunnarahInjury.
‘Exceptional experience’ for Birmingham Bowl teams
Players and coaches from Wake Forest and Memphis created memories of a lifetime Thursday, and none of them were on a football field.
The teams participated in fun and games with more than 35 special-needs children and adults from The Exceptional Foundation. The event, called the “Exceptional Experience,” was held at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham. Participants joined the players in a variety of games, including football toss, putt-putt and bean bag throws.
“Their parents are going to hear a lot about this,” said Robbie Lee, the athletic director for The Exceptional Foundation. “I’m going to say well into January our guys are going to be brimming and their parents are going to hear about this for weeks to come.”
Alabama Power was the presenting sponsor of Thursday’s event as part of the Jared Birmingham Bowl. Foster Ware, External Affairs manager and Marketing manager of the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power, said this event is a great way for the players to interact with the community during their visit to Birmingham.
“It’s really bigger than football,” Ware said. “They’ll leave Birmingham, experience a city, the rich history that we have, but also a lot of the great work our nonprofits are doing in the city.
Lee said events like today are not just fun, but also serve as a great way to tell others about the work of The Exceptional Foundation.
“There is always someone out there who has not heard about us that’s in need of our services, and anytime we can put our brand out there and let people know what we are all about and who we’re here to serve, all the better.”
For more information about The Exceptional Foundation, visit their website. The Birmingham Bowl will take place at 11 a.m. at Legion Field on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Bloomberg sizes up three-wheelers, including the Alabama-built Polaris Slingshot
No one needs a three-wheeled vehicle.
For those who want the raw thrill of the open road, motorcycles and sidecars do the trick. For those who want practicality, safety, design and driving engagement, a typical car suits just fine.
But if you want to really stand out from the crowd – that is, if you want a toy that will reflect your own quirky style, or you’re thinking of running away to join a circus act – a three-wheeler could do the trick.
Indeed, the machine considered to be the first purpose-built car had only three wheels. It was developed by Karl Benz (later of Mercedes-Benz) and made in 1885. Others, such as the Butler Petro Cycle, followed throughout the late 1890s and early 1900s. Some had two wheels in front (better for aerodynamics) and one in back; others had one wheel in front and two in back (less expensive and simpler engineering, but worse stability).
The first-production Morgans, for example, were made as early as 1910. They were simple, single-seat machines steered with a tiller and powered by either a single-cylinder, 4-horsepower engine or an 8-horsepower, V-twin engine. Known as Runabouts, they weren’t a commercial success because they didn’t have a practical second seat.
That hasn’t stopped companies from rolling out new models today.
The Venice Speedster from Vanderhall comes with a powerful turbocharged engine – but has only one seat. Polaris has started making one called the Slingshot that you may have seen in some sort of Las Vegas fever dream. And Morgan is back in the custom-built three-wheeled game, although this time, smartly, with two seats.
I must admit I was skeptical when given an assignment to test-drive them all. I’d never driven a motorized three-wheeled anything before (unless you count those cool Soviet sidecars), and the three-wheelers’ zany looks did nothing to appeal to my personal style.
But I was surprised. After a full day of driving each one, I found they each have their own strengths.
The $27,000 Vanderhall excels while cruising at 90 miles per hour down California highways, nimbly rounding corners at any speed. Its six-speed automatic transmission and GM-built engine make it reliable and easy to drive. It comes with lovely seat heaters and Bluetooth. It even has gobs of storage inside the cockpit, though I don’t suggest leaving things loose in that space. They’re likely to get caught under the gas and brake pedals as you drive, which can be dangerous.
If you like a futuristic-yet-retro style and want something made in the good old USA, the Vanderhall is a great option.
The Slingshot gets you the closest to a four-wheel driving experience and boasts the most technology of the group, including backup cameras, traction control, cup holders and a radio, among other things. Although the one I drove cost just under $29,000, with a starting price of $19,000, it’s the most affordable of the group. Polaris produces the Slingshot along with the Ranger off-road vehicle at its factory in Huntsville.
It feels like a car when you get inside, too, with its high ride height and thick, plush seats that have bolsters on either side to hold you in. Its five-speed manual transmission is paired with a 173-horsepower, GM-made, four-cylinder engine and traction-control systems. It drives like a wild carnival ride: You can spin it and whip it around corners, and the turning radius and top speed are the best of the bunch.
To say it has polarizing looks would be an understatement. To me, cheesy isn’t too strong a way to describe its cartoonish flares, high seatbacks and wicked rear end. But I will allow that for a certain type of buyer, those oddities are exactly what makes it compelling.
The $80,000 Morgan is as beautiful on the road as it is engaging to drive. With a five-speed, Mazda-built gearbox and about 80 horsepower, it takes you back to motoring’s halcyon days, making you feel like you’re touching driving history.
Each Morgan 3 Wheeler is built by hand over hundreds of hours in Worcestershire, England. They come in a dozen colors or one of your own design. The beautiful detailing of the dashboard instruments, the careful stitching on the leather seats and the intricate craftsmanship of the V-Twin engine at the front of the car captivate from every angle. There are lots of options on this one, such as seat heaters and a checkered hood.
I should note: The clutch is supertight and high, there’s no power steering and the brakes are wooden and vague in the typical way you find on any vintage car. To the true driving enthusiast, though, all of that adds to its charm. The Morgan 3 Wheeler is a delight to drive.
These three-wheelers were much more fun to play with than I expected. If you need a break from the norm, each one merits a thorough review.