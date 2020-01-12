Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

State Sen. Allen defends proposed legislation requiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ to be played weekly in Alabama public schools

Last week, State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) announced he was putting forth legislation that would require Alabama public schools to play the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of the United States, at least once a week.

Incredibly, Allen has had a number of critics, one of whom claimed such a push “cheapens” the national anthem.

However, during an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Allen defended the legislation. He pointed out that some children in public schools do not have the opportunity for exposure to the anthem.

“One of the things that bothered me and was really troubling for quite some time — so many children in K-12, they’re not involved in after-school activities, they don’t have the opportunity to go to functions after school — and they miss hearing and seeing a lot of things. One of those things is the national anthem. That’s one thing that I really felt like needed to be done. That’s important. It really is important to me.”

“I’m in the fourth quarter of my life,” Allen explained. “I’ve got grandchildren just like you and many of your listeners. And one thing we’ve got to do is pass the torch. We want to make sure that everyone understands regardless of where they are, who they are, whatever — they just need to know and understand that this is our country. This is our great country that has been given to us by so many people that had preceded us. It’s important. It really is.”

Allen dismissed the accusations that his bill is a political ploy and noted there are people that take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

“My intention was to make sure that every child in our public schools will come to learn and come to know and take great pride in this great country,” he added. “That’s hearing at least once a week the national anthem played at school. The beauty of that is the band could play it at least once a week, or the choir director could line up students in their classes to pass the test of singing the national anthem to the student body. What a beautiful thing that would be. So yes, it’s important, but this is not a political game issue at all.”

“It’s important for us to do this,” he added. “It baffles my mind to know that there are individuals in this great country that will take a knee on the national anthem, and that is troubling to me.”

56 mins ago

CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends

Some makers of gourmet goods look for online reviews or social media posts to know if their customers approve. Heather Taylor looks for tail wags.

Birmingham-based CahaBones makes homemade gourmet dog treats. Melissa Campbell founded the company in 2013. Long-time customer Heather Taylor took it over after Campbell moved to Arkansas in 2015.

CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of dog treats worth fetching from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Taylor uses spent grain from local breweries, along with a handful of all-natural ingredients, to produce a variety of flavors. CahaBones come in a set of year-round flavors with some seasonal varieties. All are approved by her two taste-testers, George and Lulu.

Taylor said she finds making the treats therapeutic but nothing compares to getting customer reactions.

“My favorite part is doing the markets, seeing people and their dogs – that’s definitely the best part of it,” she said.

Cahabones can be found online, on FacebookTwitter and Etsy.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award

Dr. Paul Houghtaling, coordinator of voice and director of opera at the University of Alabama, has received the 2019 Blackmon-Moody Outstanding Professor Award.

“Paul is widely recognized as one of the most successful, innovative and respected opera directors and educators in his field on an international level,” said Dr. Charles Snead, director of UA’s School of Music in the College of Arts and Sciences. “His success at UA has been ongoing and consistent, and it has increased the productivity, reputation and national standing of our opera program.”

Houghtaling joined the UA faculty in 2007 and earned a doctorate at the City University Graduate Center in New York. He has turned the UA Opera Theatre during his tenure at UA into a program that emphasizes the whole musical performer demonstrating a range of skills.

“I wanted to build a training program wherein students would dive into acting and movement and dance and improvisation and stage combat and lots and lots of music,” Houghtaling said. “Thirteen years later, that’s what my program is most known for – it’s what the students learn in the program about the transition of skills onto the stage – that’s what is very special about the UA Opera Theatre.”

Houghtaling recently was elected president of the National Opera Association.

“I feel it has been Dr. Houghtaling’s combination of skills learned from his successful performance and directing career, a passion for education and the ability to motivate others to strive for excellence that have marked his time as president of the National Opera Association,” said Dr. Ryan Landis, instructor in voice at Mississippi State University. “As his student, Dr. Houghtaling challenged me to strive for excellence and for innovative and  imaginative solutions within the Vocal Studio and on the stage. As an educator and colleague, he continues to push me to see what is possible.”

At UA, Houghtaling also received the 2019 President’s Research Award as Senior Scholar for the Arts and Humanities and the 2015 Morris Lehman Mayer Award. Also in 2019, he premiered in the role of Mr. Murphee in Joseph Landers’ “Let Us Now Praise Famous Men” with the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. The project celebrated the bicentennial of Tuscaloosa and Alabama and was recorded by Alabama Public Television.

In 2020, the UA Opera Theatre will premiere “Remove Shoes Before Entering,” a one-act opera commissioned from composer Michael Ching.

“New opera is all the rage,” Houghtaling said. “Not that we’ve stopped doing or loving Verdi, Puccini or Handel and others, but there’s something in the water out in the opera field where new operas are being triumphed and paid for and written and loved and attended. It’s really quite extraordinary.”

In addition, Houghtaling, a bass-baritone, is the founder and artistic director of the Druid City Opera Workshop, a weeklong young artist training intensive held at UA. In 2010, 2011 and 2012, Houghtaling and several student members of the UA Opera Theatre represented UA as finalists in the National Opera Association’s Collegiate Opera Scenes Competition at that organization’s national conventions in Atlanta, San Antonio and Memphis. The ensemble placed second or third each year.

The Frederick Moody Blackmon and Sarah McCorkle Moody Outstanding Professor Award is presented annually to a UA faculty member judged to have made extraordinary research contributions that reflect credit on the individual, his or her field of study and on the University. The honor was created by Frederick Moody Blackmon of Montgomery to honor the memory of his grandmother, Sarah McCorkle Moody of Tuscaloosa.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama's website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Ivey comments on three Alabamians killed in Saturday severe weather

Three people in Pickens County were killed in Saturday’s severe weather that swept across the southeastern United States, officials have confirmed.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey mourned the loss of Alabama’s Tyrone Spain, 51, Albert Barnett, 85, and his wife, Susan Barnett, 75. All three lived near Carrollton.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Saturday’s severe weather,” the governor said.

“Alabama has lost three of her citizens as a result of the serious round of storms to move through Pickens County yesterday. This morning, I have reached out to both the county leadership as well as the legislative delegation to offer my deepest condolences in this terrible loss of life,” she continued.

“I am profoundly grateful for our emergency management officials, meteorologists, law enforcement and first responders who remained on watch throughout the dangerous weather. Because of their preparedness, we are able to take the needed precautions to withstand these type of storms. We will stand together while we grieve the loss of three of our fellow Alabamians and continue to pray for their loved ones. May God bless them and the great state of Alabama,” Ivey concluded.

The three deaths in Pickens County were among at least 12 fatalities across the midwest and southern U.S. this weekend that are being attributed to weather.

4 hours ago

Ed Orgeron: Tua ‘one of the best college football players ever,’ Tagovailoas ‘a great family’

Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney both had high praise for a certain quarterback not involved in the big game this year.

University of Alabama Crimson Tide star QB Tua Tagovailoa, exactly one week ahead of the national championship game, announced that he would declare for and enter April’s NFL Draft, thus foregoing his senior season in Tuscaloosa.

Tagovailoa has played in the past two championship matchups, beating Georgia in 2018 and then losing out to Clemson last year.

The respective Tigers coaches were asked Saturday about Tagovailoa, and the words of adulation flowed.

“First of all, I think he’s one of the best college football players ever,” LSU’s Orgeron said. “He changed the way we do things in the SEC. It’s wonderful. He’s a pioneer. He has a great family.”

The coach then reflected on the first time Tagovailoa threw a pass in the Tide’s 29-0 victory over LSU in Baton Rouge in 2018.

“I remember two years ago we were playing them, and my first recollection of his first pass, it was the quickest release I’ve seen in 35 years of football,” Orgeron advised. “Now, you can practice it until you see something else. A tremendous competitor. Always handles himself with first class. I can’t say that I’m sorry that he’s not coming back. I’m not going to say that. But he meant a lot for football. I think he’s going to be a tremendous pro. I hope he stays healthy and has a great year.”

Swinney, the native Alabamian who also played and coached at the University of Alabama, said NFL teams would do well to land Tagovailoa.

“Tua’s special,” Swinney outlined. “I mean, he’s one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen come through the college ranks. Awesome person. Just a phenomenal young man. … He’s been so good for the game, just what he represents. … From a talent standpoint, he’s awesome. If I was in the NFL, I’d be taking Tua. Because he’s a winner. He’s a very savvy, smart, instinctive player. He’s tough. He’s got a great heart. He’s going to make everybody else around him better. Those are qualities you want in a quarterback. He’s got a great future. He’ll heal up, get well and make a great player for somebody.”

The comments came the day following Tagovailoa traveling to New Orleans, the site of this year’s championship game, to receive the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award. This award, given out by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, annually recognizes the Division I player “who epitomizes the student-athlete and conducts himself as a faith model in the community, in the classroom and on the field.”

Swinney added that Tagovailoa “impacted a lot of people through his platform at the University of Alabama.”

RELATED: Galu Tagovailoa: Best part of Tua’s Bama career was ‘watching him give glory to God all the time’

6 hours ago

New ROV competition coming to Alabama

Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) is adding a second remotely operated vehicle (ROV) competition to its list of marine science learning opportunities.

Rachel McDonald, ROV competition coordinator for DISL, said the first-ever Alabama SeaPerch ROV Competition will be held Feb. 8, 2020, at UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile. McDonald said teams from across the Southeast will construct a pre-designed ROV, which they will use to compete in a pool obstacle course and a mission course. The competition will also include a technical design report.

The competition winner qualifies for the National SeaPerch Challenge, which this year is happening in May at the University of Maryland.

ROV competitions from Dauphin Island Sea Lab inspire students from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The SeaPerch competition is one of two regional ROV competitions hosted by DISL. The second is the Northern Gulf Coast regional competition for the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) program. In this April competition, teams of middle and high school students, helped by their teachers or mentors, design, build and pilot their own unique ROV before coming to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab to compete against student teams from across the Gulf Coast in a series of science-based missions.

The winner automatically advances to the MATE ROV Competition-World Championship, which will take place June 25-27 at Villanova University.

McDonald said the goal of these competitions, and other ROV programs at DISL, is to inspire students’ interest in robotics, aquatic science and oceanography.

“We want to inspire kids to study the oceans more,” McDonald said. “We hope these kids will be inspired to go and use this knowledge.”

Tina Miller-Way, chair of Discovery Hall Programs at DISL, said the ROV programs and competitions are key parts of the staff’s philosophy of hands-on learning.

“We learn by doing,” Miller-Way said. “When you bring students out of that classroom and put them outside, in the field, or use a different modality of teaching such as hands-on learning, you’re able to reach a different group of students or you’re able to reach students in a different way than what you might in the classroom.”

DISL also offers ROV summer camps for students and teachers. To learn more about these programs, including application deadlines, visit disl.org/dhp/rov-programs, email rovcompetition@disl.edu or contact Rachel McDonald at (251) 861-2141 x5076.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

