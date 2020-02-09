Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

So you want to start a business

Economic freedom allows people to buy, sell, invest and use their property to pursue life goals. Many Americans aspire to exercise this freedom to start a business. Where someone wants to open this new business makes a big difference for the burden of government licenses, regulations and taxes.

The Center for the Study of Economic Liberty at Arizona State University’s Doing Business in North America report sheds light on this. The study extends the World Bank’s Doing Business project. The ASU study measures things like the number of approvals necessary to open a business and restrictions on hiring or firing workers.

The study focuses on barriers facing small and medium businesses, the types of firms which entrepreneurs start and try to grow. Most of these government rules are well-intended and likely beneficial. Still, failure to get proper permissions could at least temporarily shut down a new business.

The study tracks 63 different provisions for 115 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including Birmingham for Alabama. The World Bank project includes only New York and Los Angeles in the U.S. For economists studying economic freedom, Doing Business North America explores how business regulation varies across states.

The index includes six categories: starting a business, employing workers, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes, and resolving uncertainty. Bankruptcy is as important as starting a business or hiring because many new businesses fail. Indeed, many eventually successful entrepreneurs initially fail, like Henry Ford. If entrepreneurs cannot get a fresh start, they may never put the lessons learned from failure to use.

Cities’ scores range from 0 (worst) and 100 (best). A city with the best policy on each component would get a score of 100, while a city with the worst policy on each would score 0. A score of 60 is roughly 60% of the best policies.

The U.S. and Canada are two of the world’s freest economies according to the Fraser Institute, while Mexico ranks 76th. Not surprisingly then, the 39 Mexican cities rated occupy the lowest ranks. Although the U.S. and Canada have similar national economic freedom scores, the top American cities outrank Canadian cities; Canada’s top city, Halifax, ranks 53rd.

Across America, Oklahoma City ranks first with a score of 85, or about 15% off the best policies on average. Arlington, Virginia, Sioux Falls, Boise and Atlanta round out the top five. San Francisco is America’s lowest ranked city (77th) with a score of 59.

Birmingham places 22nd with a score of nearly 80. Birmingham’s business environment is much closer to Oklahoma City’s than San Francisco’s. Its highest ranks are in the bankruptcy (tied with many cities for 1st), employment, and taxes categories, with its lowest ranks in starting a business and electricity. How do other Alabama cities compare to Birmingham? The Johnson Center is working with the Center for the Study of Economic Liberty on this.

The impact of legal and regulatory burdens likely depends on an entrepreneur’s background. Many Americans can navigate rules; we know that things like building permits and business licenses exist and how to get them. We know how to hire a lawyer or accountant if needed. Americans with lower incomes and less formal education are often unfamiliar with legal compliance. Even reasonable rules restrict their economic opportunities and possibly deprive us of their innovative ideas.

The biggest limitation in measuring economic and business freedom, I think, involves uncertainty about obtaining permission. Some permits require significant paperwork and processing time but will eventually be issued. Permits for things like liquor licenses and new construction are granted by public boards subject to citizen pressure. Political pushback can be hard to predict. The difficulty of quantifying such uncertainty about securing permission limits measuring the full burden on entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs create the new products, services and innovations that increase our prosperity. Thankfully, freedom to start a business and succeed or fail based on your merits still exists in much of America.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Auburn University debuts new collegiate license plate design

Auburn University has introduced a new design for its collegiate license plate that is now available for purchase through tag offices for cars and motorcycles. The new design features the interlocking AU logo on the left side of the tag, orange and blue stripes across the bottom with “Auburn” in orange and “Alabama” at the top. The Auburn tag features six characters and personalization is free.

Proceeds from the sale of Auburn University license plates in Alabama go to the Auburn University “License to Learn” Scholarship Endowment Fund, a statewide program that raises funds for freshman scholarships. Approximately $1.8 million in scholarships was awarded in 2018-19.

199
“The Auburn University ‘License to Learn’ program was initiated in 1988, and since then more than $35 million has been raised to support students through academic scholarships. Alumni and friends of Auburn can easily join this effort by purchasing a tag for their vehicle in the state of Alabama. Help us send more students to Auburn as well as promote Auburn on our highways,” said Gretchen VanValkenburg, vice president for alumni affairs.

The state requires the collegiate license plate designs to be changed every five years. The tag is $55 for first-time purchasers, plus the regular state vehicle fee of $24.25 from local tag offices throughout the state. Tag renewals for subsequent years of the same design and characters will be $50 in addition to the normal tag cost. Collegiate license plates may be purchased at any time, regardless of the individual’s tag renewal month.

Auburn tags are also available in Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Tag sales from North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas also benefit scholarships. For more information on Auburn’s car tag program, visit aub.ie/cartags/ or call the Auburn Alumni Association office at 334-844-2960.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

VIDEO: Full exoneration for Trump, Jones’ political career essentially over, Ivey’s study group could end gambling conversation in Alabama for now and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political scientist Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is President Donald Trump at the strongest point of his presidency?

— Can U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) survive his votes to remove the president?

— Will legislators now wait for Governor Kay Ivey’s study group on gambling before moving forward with lottery and other gaming issues?

63
Jackson and Burke are joined by Chris Lewis to discuss his run for Congress and term limits.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the countless hours of negative media coverage directed toward President Donald Trump on impeachment with absolutely nothing to show for it.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=615874312306732

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Trump: ‘Lightweight’ Doug Jones ‘A Do Nothing Stiff’

In a tweet on Sunday, President Donald Trump bashed Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for voting this past week to convict and remove the president on both impeachment articles.

Trump, of course, was acquitted by a wide margin this week and remains in office.

“So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator [Doug Jones] cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump stated.

Polling has shown that Jones will be in an even weaker position to be reelected in November given his votes on impeachment.

239
“The Constitution doesn’t require a poll in which to vote,” Jones commented on his decision to vote against the majority of his constituents on impeachment. “It requires a lot of due diligence and a lot of work. I don’t do things based on polling.”

“I understand there will be people that disagree with this, but there will be people who do agree with it. You can’t get 100% on anything,” he added.

In his Sunday tweet, Trump concluded about Jones, “Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff!”

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the leading candidates running in the Republican Senate primary field. The primary is March 3.

RELATED: Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jones on not representing majority of constituents: ‘I don’t do things based on polling’

When Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted against the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Alabama’s junior senator said that he believes representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.”

After voting to convict and remove President Donald Trump on both impeachment articles this past week, Jones has once again doubled down on this assertion.

In an interview with WKRG in Mobile on Saturday, Jones also emphasized, as he did after voting against Kavanaugh, that he was the one that did “due diligence” during the impeachment trial.

WKRG asked Jones to respond to critics who complained that the majority of his constituents in Alabama were opposed to impeaching Trump.

95
“The Constitution doesn’t require a poll in which to vote,” Jones answered. “It requires a lot of due diligence and a lot of work. I don’t do things based on polling.”

“I understand there will be people that disagree with this, but there will be people who do agree with it. You can’t get 100% on anything,” he continued.

RELATED: Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

APSO paints happier world with service benefiting 11 Alabama nonprofits

Everyone is beautiful and unique, in their own special way.

That’s the message Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) members are sharing through a colorful painting they created for Glenwood, inscribed with the slogan “You are Beautiful.”

During APSO’s Jan. 29-31 convention in Birmingham, members took part in dual service projects. Several APSO volunteers applied loving touches to a cheerful portrait of smiling children for Glenwood’s Allan Cott School, and more than 100 members painted wooden benches to be given to nonprofits statewide.

684
APSO leaders asked artist Portia Williams to pencil sketch a painting to be completed for the service project. Williams, a commissioned artist who paints oil portraits and whimsical paintings with acrylics, has sold her art since 2015. She has gained quite a following.

“When APSO reached out to me to do the painting, this was right up my alley,” said Williams, Human Resources associate for Labor Relations at Alabama Power and a Magic City APSO member for about 10 years. She created a drawing of five youngsters of different nationalities and backgrounds, allowing members to fill in the colors, similar to a coloring book.

APSO art project delivers powerful message from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Williams helped APSO members “put paint to canvas” for about 2 hours. She added finishing touches to the canvas at her home studio.

Glenwood Inc. Development Manager Tracee Nix talked with APSO members and was thrilled to see their outpouring of support. Since Glenwood’s founding in 1974, Nix said the organization has served a lot of people who have had nowhere else to go. Started by several families with children who had mental health needs, Glenwood today touches 2,000 lives annually by providing diagnostic and educational services for children, all the way through residential services for adults. Another 16,000 families receive training or referral services.

“We asked APSO to use the theme ‘You are Beautiful’ because we have some individuals at Glenwood who aren’t always told that, or don’t always hear that,” said Nix, who has worked at Glenwood for four years. “You don’t have to do a lot – add a small piece from your heart to this piece of art. Aren’t we all made more beautiful as we are woven together?”

Magic City Chapter member Kimberly Maryland was happy that APSO selected Glenwood for a service project.

“I didn’t know I’d be seeing this today,” said Maryland, a communications specialist for Public Relations at Alabama Power. “This was a divine appointment. Glenwood saved my life back in 2002.”

Maryland’s son, Matthew, was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, and his pediatric neurologist referred her to Glenwood.

“He wanted me to connect with counselors and also other parents who were going through some of the same things I was going through,” said Maryland, whose son is 22 and in college. “I was able to go to Glenwood and meet some awesome people, parents that really helped me navigate through all the changes going on in my life. I’ve told numerous people that – emotionally – Glenwood saved my life.”

Paul Agostini, vice president of Education and Applied Behavior Analysis Services at Glenwood, is excited to welcome the artwork to the Allan Cott campus.

“Art is so impactful and has a calming effect on people,” said Agostini, who has served Glenwood for seven years. “It’s so important for our students. We deliver top-tier services at Glenwood.

“In everything we do within our school, we want to create an environment of learning that fosters support,” he said. “We work to create a calm, supportive environment. Each one of our students – each person – is beautiful, and we want to reinforce that message with them on a daily basis … It’s great to be able to partner with APSO to further this mission.”

Williams felt much joy in adding her artistic talents to the APSO service project.

“This painting will tell children they are important, they are special,” she said. “It’s a great way to come together as a community to help someone who can really use our help and share this message. We’re all made better because of it.”

Other activities of the APSO convention included installing 2020 statewide APSO President Kodi Belford, and the 10 chapter presidents: Krista Presnall, Plant Barry; Keisha Chapman, Eastern Division; Jason Miller, Plant Gaston; Dion Oliver, Plant Gorgas; Kaylon Mikula, Magic City; Rachel Edgil, Plant Miller; Cynthia Tatum, Mobile Division; Rolanda Jones, Southeast-Farley; Wendy Barnes, Southern Division; and Susie Harris, Western Division.

Jodi Webb, 2019 president of the Plant Gaston Chapter and an environmental compliance specialist at Gaston, won APSO’s prestigious Patsy Topazi Award for excellence in serving one’s community.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

