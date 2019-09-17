Sixth annual Crush Wine & Food Festival next week in Huntsville

Wine lovers rejoice! Homegrown, LLC of Huntsville, is planning an incredible weekend just for you.

If you need a mini escape from football craziness and are not quite ready to carve your pumpkin, make sure to reserve September 25-29 on your calendar for some boozy fun at the sixth annual Crush Wine & Food Festival.

Due to growing popularity with festival-goers, the organizers have added whiskey to the lineup and expanded their food offerings this year as well. With over 150 wine labels, exclusive chef dinners and whiskey/wild game pairings, this event is bound to become one of your newest annual traditions.

Boasting five different tasting, dining and entertainment opportunities, the Crush Wine Festival has something for everyone. Check out the schedule for the festival:

Wednesday, September 25: Champagne Kickoff Party

What: Presented by The Westin, Mumm’s Champagne and Tito’s Vodka, the Champagne Kickoff consists of an intimate, laid back evening of celebration toasting to the festival’s events. Mumm’s Champagne, specialty Tito’s drinks and heavy appetizers crafted by Chef Bill Stellwagen of The Westin will be served as you mingle with the industry’s best chefs, winemakers and chocolatiers who help bring the Crush Wine Festival to life each year.

Where: The Westin at Bridge Street Towne Center

Thursday, September 26: Winemaker and Whiskey Distiller Dinner

What: Presented by The Scout Guide, Keel Point and Jason Landers, a three-course winemaker and distiller dinner to remember will be handcrafted by Johnny Dolan (Hunstville native and executive chef at the Lion’s Share in San Diego, CA) and Chef Renee Boyzo, executive chef at Purveyor.

Where: Purveyor

Friday, September 27: Whiskey and Wild Game Experience

What: Presented by Progress Bank, this event will feature 20 spirits – a tent for scotch, bourbon and whiskey, each to offer wild game tastings to pair with your pour. Dolan and Boyzo are slated to host this unforgettable evening, too.

Where: Big Spring Park East, Downtown Huntsville

Saturday, September 28: Signature Crush Wine Festival

What: Presented by Progress Bank, the main event will feature 150 wines from all over the world, live music, grape stomping, wine-inspired food items and much more.

Where: Big Spring Park East, Downtown Huntsville

Sunday, September 29: Champagne Brunch

What: Presented by The Scout Guide and Tito’s Vodka, the event closes out with a classic Champagne Brunch sure to offer you many opportunities to toast to your new vino and whiskey expertise. Offerings such as a sparkling wine tasting, a Tito’s vodka bloody-mary bar and live music are sure to cap off the week’s events by providing guests the ultimate Sunday Funday.

Where: The AC Hotel

In an effort to give back, a portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Crush Parkinson’s Fund – a charity with the mission of furthering research and providing the best innovative care for those affected by the disease.

Specifically, the Crush Parkinson Fund is aiming to add a Parkinson’s nurse navigator to the clinic staff who is trained to provide educational and emotional guidance to patients and their families as well as assist in helping each patient meet their optimal results during treatment.

This popular multi-event festival has sold old for the past five years, so don’t delay in reserving your spot for the fun!

Tickets range from $50 for a general admission ticket to the signature Crush Wine Festival to $400 for the Ultimate VIP Crusher Package, which covers every event throughout the week.

All tickets can be purchased at www.CrushWineFestival.com.