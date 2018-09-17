Six finalists announced for Alabama Launchpad startup competition

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) last week announced that six early-stage companies have advanced to the Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition Finale, which will take place in Huntsville on September 27.

Startups are competing in one of two tracks – “concept stage,” which is for entrepreneurs launching businesses, and “seed stage,” which is comprised of businesses accelerating growth.

At the finale event, which you can register to attend here, the judges will select a concept startup to receive up to $50,000 cash investment and a seed startup to receive up to a $100,000 cash investment.

The finalists are:

Concept stage (all happen to be based in Birmingham):

Moovmo provides a ridesharing service for wheelchair users.

Tomeah Health provides a platform for home care agencies to enable the delivery of non-medical, in-home care, allowing seniors to continue to live independently while providing their family with peace of mind.

FuelFox is an app based, on-site fuel delivery company that services two customer bases – individuals who park in surface lots and businesses that operate a fleet.

Seed stage:

Neowaste, based in Birmingham, converts waste into low sulfur diesel fuel using a patented catalytic conversion process which can produce up to of 260 gallons of fuel from each ton of waste processed.

Subzz, based in Montgomery, provides a software management platform that helps schools fill teacher absences faster and thereby eliminates the need for school staff to make phone calls to find substitute teachers.

MD Mobile Care, based in Mobile, provides chronic care and transitional care management services to patients discharged from a hospital, with the goal of reducing hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Alabama Launchpad, which was started in 2006, helps high-growth companies “Start, Stay and Grow in Alabama.” It is the state’s largest virtual accelerator and early seed investor and fosters innovation and job growth through startup competitions and ongoing mentoring for launching and growing businesses in Alabama. Since its inception, Alabama Launchpad has invested $4.1 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and gone on to raise $76 million in combined revenue and follow-on funding.

In this latest competition, 24 startups from across the state submitted applications to compete, and 21 met the criteria to be reviewed by the judges and considered to become finalists.

Five experienced individuals serve as competition judges. Their individual experience is in entrepreneurship, investment, and/or business sector executive management. The judges serve through all phases of the competition and “are able to determine which entrepreneurs listen, evolve and incorporate feedback,” according to EDPA’s press release.

Judges for this competition round are:

Anderson Hicklen, Managing Partner, AIM Group

Andrew Jennings, CCO, Lead Fearlessly

Chase Morrow, CEO, Fetch

Grantland Rice, CEO, Cobbs Allen

Michael White, Managing Director, Founders

Now in its 28th year, the non-profit EDPA represents the private sector’s contribution to economic development in Alabama. EDPA is supported by more than 60 partners from across the state and works to attract, retain and grow jobs, while also encouraging innovation through its Alabama Launchpad program.

Read more about the EDPA and its important efforts here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn