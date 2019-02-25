Sit-in anniversary to be marked in Montgomery

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

An event next week will honor university students who led a 1960 sit-in at a whites-only courthouse lunch counter.

Alabama State University said in a news release that resolutions by the Montgomery City Council and Montgomery County Commission that acknowledge the “wrongs from the past” will be presented Monday to the university president Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.The students from the historically black university on Feb. 25, 1960, staged a sit-in at the whites-only lunch counter at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

It was the first known sit-in in Alabama to defy segregation laws.

The students were arrested and prosecuted.

The event is being held on the 59th anniversary of the protest.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama met coal industry, Port of Mobile helping each other grow

Few, if any, single entities are more important to Alabama’s economic success than the Port of Mobile. But the main industry fueling the port’s own surge might surprise some people.

As announced Monday by the Alabama Coal Association (ACA), the Yellowhammer State’s metallurgical (met) coal industry is booming. This is the type of coal sometimes referred to as coking coal. Unlike the thermal or steam variety, met coal is used as a vital ingredient in the steelmaking process instead of being utilized for power generation.

In 2018 alone, 11 million short tons of high-quality Alabama-mined met coal was exported to global steelmakers. This amounted to $2 billion worth of met coal being shipped out through the Port of Mobile last year – a dollar amount unprecedented in at least recent history.

The statistics released by the ACA on met coal exports for the 2018 calendar year are off the charts, but they also highlight a robust industry with a tremendous, albeit often under-appreciated, impact on the port and throughout the state of Alabama.

“Met coal is a Made in Alabama product that is quietly helping fuel our state’s economic engine,” ACA President Patrick Cagle said in a statement.

The facts

The state’s met coal is shipped to the world’s largest steelmakers, affirming the product’s reputation as some of the highest quality met coal on earth. The bulk of Alabama’s met coal exports go to Europe, South America and Asia.

The ability to quickly and efficiently move met coal from the mine to the Port of Mobile by both rail and inland waterways provides the state’s coal producers with a crucial competitive advantage.

The Yellowhammer State has large reserves of both steam and high-quality met coal, with underground coal miners in the state enjoying a starting salary of $85,000. Worldwide, met coal is found in fewer locations than steam coal but can sell for up to three times more than the power-generating form. Alabama’s high-quality met coal is similar to and competes against the hard coking coal mined in Australia.

Last year, met coal exports accounted for 70 percent of Alabama’s total coal production, while steam coal accounted for the rest.

Met coal industry, Port of Mobile benefit from each other’s success

“The industry’s impact is irreplaceable, from the thousands of high-paying jobs at underground met coal mines in the Tuscaloosa and Jefferson County area to generating almost half the revenue at Alabama’s Port,” Cagle emphasized.

Indeed, Alabama’s met coal industry and the Port of Mobile enjoy a mutually beneficial partnership, as coal is an integral economic driver for the port. This is most powerfully exemplified by the McDuffie Coal Terminal generating approximately 50 percent of the total annual revenue earned by the Alabama State Port Authority for its overall operations at the port.

“Alabama export coal is vitally important to the port’s and the state’s economy. We’ve invested over $150 million in shoreside infrastructure at our McDuffie Coal Terminal to support our mining industry, and we are working hard to modernize the harbor to keep our mining companies competitive with overseas coal mines,” Jimmy Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Alabama State Port Authority, advised.

Moving forward, market conditions forecast continued optimism and growth for Alabama’s met coal industry. With its statewide economic impact in the billions of dollars, the industry’s success is lifting boats across Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is delivering tangible results for his home state.

Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Monday announced the latest benefit of his remarkable leadership: Auburn University will be receiving $43.3 million in federal funds to construct a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) National Soil Dynamics Laboratory as part of the agency’s capital improvement strategy.

“I am proud to have secured funding for the new ARS facility in Auburn,” Shelby said in a statement. “The soil lab will serve as an outlet for the USDA to complete research that will improve crop and livestock production for Alabama and the entire nation. I look forward to the work that will result from the partnership between Auburn and the USDA, and I am confident the project will continue to enhance our state’s thriving agriculture industry.”

Auburn President Steven Leath praised Shelby for coming through in a major way “[o]nce again.”

“The new facility will further Auburn’s drive to inspire through life-changing innovation,” Leath explained. “Auburn will deepen its relationship with the USDA, more opportunities will emerge for our students and faculty and Auburn will be in a better position to solve real-world problems.”

He said, “Once again, Sen. Shelby has proven himself a champion of science and research that improves quality of life and fosters economic opportunity for farmers in Alabama and across the nation. We’re grateful to him for making it happen.”

The $43.3 million in funding for the new laboratory was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (H. J. Res 31), the final Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations package signed into law on February 15. This appropriations package is better known as the government funding and border security compromise negotiated in large part by Shelby that staved off yet another partial government shutdown.

Research done at the new facility will focus on improving the productive and sustainable use of soil and water resources for increased crop and livestock production. The funding will allow for relocation and construction of the new facility, which will take the place of the current laboratory at Auburn.

Agriculture is Alabama’s top revenue producing industry, generating an annual state-wide impact of over $70 billion. With over nine million acres of farmland and more than 48,500 farms, the state is a national leader in food production and a global competitor in the poultry, catfish, timber, cotton and livestock industries.

The world’s growing population and economic development create opportunities and needs for a substantial increase in food production. According to a press release by Auburn University, some estimates suggest food production must increase by 25 to 70 percent by 2050 to keep pace. Agricultural research and advances are required to meet this growing demand in a sustainable manner.

“This is an exciting step forward at Auburn,” Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station, advised. “Through this partnership, we will seek to transform agricultural production and farm profitability.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama beach towns vow crackdown on unruly spring breakers

City leaders in Alabama beach towns are vowing to crack down on drunken and disorderly beach-goers.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long sought to bill themselves as family-friendly spring break destinations, AL.com reported.

In Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kinnon warns that people who visit his town for spring break must behave or “you’re going to jail.”

“If you are looking for a party town, the city of Orange Beach is not it,” Orange Beach said in an advisory. “The Orange Beach Police Department will utilize all available resources at our disposal to maintain order and continue to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors.”

Orange Beach will use undercover officers and other resources to maintain order during the spring break season, Kinnon said.

It is an effort to combat increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use that the city typically sees during the spring break season, officials said.

In Gulf Shores, there will be a seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches.

It will run from March 2 through April 28.

“We’re anticipating a little bit of an elongated spring break this year,” said Grant Brown, Gulf Shores’ director of recreation and cultural affairs.

The schedules of various schools this year will mean that spring break activity will be more spread out, he said.

Warnings such as those issued by Orange Beach and Gulf Shores do not stop at the Alabama-Florida line.

In Florida, the Santa Rosa Island Authority, which oversees Pensacola Beach, has distributed a flier stressing the importance of mutual respect among beach visitors.

“Adult beverages are allowed on the beach. Glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not,” it states. “Illegal drugs and driving under the influence will not be tolerated. Laws and ordinances will be strictly enforced, for everyone’s safety.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Trussville’s rapid growth pressures area’s infrastructure

The city of Trussville in east Jefferson County is growing quickly – by just about every measure. That is a good thing – except, of course, for traffic.

Trussville’s main thoroughfare, U.S. Highway 11, which also runs right through downtown, handles the vast majority of traffic.

Although there is an approved ALDOT plan to widen U.S. 11 from the Interstate 459/59 interchange to the outer edge of downtown Trussville, the federal funding is not in place, said Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat. The city has already acquired right-of-way, he said.

“As we continue to grow, that interchange backs up to the point where it becomes a parking lot,” Choat said.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) said the interchange is a pressing issue.

“There is a desperate need for one or two more lanes on either side of U.S. 11 to handle the traffic,” he outlined. “The economy is good. There are more trucks on the road, houses are going up, we have some new schools, new school buses, and there is a lot of new commercial and residential development. We are hoping to get some time knocked off everyone’s commute. We don’t have enough road for the demand.”

Meanwhile, the city is embarking on some projects that should, for now, help take some of the traffic off of U.S. 11 and other areas, as well as develop Trussville’s downtown into an entertainment district; and plan how best to handle future growth.

Details include:

• The city should complete this summer a $4.2 million project that extends Valley Road to the Pinnacle shopping center on U.S. 11, to provide another entrance into the shopping center for residents as well as motorists who see the shopping center off I-59 but do not know how to get to it.

“This will be a great addition for us, and should spur development in the Valley Road area,” said Diane Poole, executive director of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The road will be parallel to I-59, and signage will direct travelers to the route.

• Over the next several months, the city plans to build two connecting loops to Highway 11 downtown, one by Edgar’s Bakery and one by Waterson Parkway, which will include stoplights. The loops should help relieve congestion in the main downtown intersection and bypass the main intersection, officials said. This will be very beneficial to the new downtown district, officials say, especially as they attempt to create more pedestrian-friendly areas.

• Trussville’s new entertainment district is expected to get under way this summer. It includes sidewalks and other beautification, a stage pavilion, park, brewery, a pedestrian-friendly area and more than a dozen restaurants and other retail. The city purchased a former furniture store to tear down for the redevelopment.

• This month, Choat announced a new initiative, Trussville 2040, that will focus on several areas – education, roads and transportation, public safety and other community needs. Citizens can sign up online for committees to help develop the plan at a special website set up by the city.

“Our leaders are very aware of the safety concerns here, and they have a handle on what needs to be done and are addressing those issues,” Poole said. “The city has hired more police, and added firefighters and paramedics to address our growth.”

Theresa Howard, co-owner with Layne Ross of The Straw Hat, a women’s apparel shop downtown on U.S. 11, said she is keeping up with what the new district will mean for businesses. For now, she said, the traffic has actually helped her business.

“We have cute windows to display our clothes items, and people stopped in traffic downtown look in our windows and call us about buying it,” Howard said. “We are waiting to see what a pedestrian district here will do for our business.”

Lori Chandler Pruitt is a journalist whose contribution is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Alliance for Infrastructure

State leaders help introduce Alabama Statehood Forever stamp

Several Alabama leaders gathered recently at the introduction of a stamp commemorating the state’s 200th birthday.

Among those present at the unveiling of the stamp were Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

The U.S. Postal Service introduced the Alabama Statehood Forever stamp during the Alabama200 ceremony at the Early Works Children’s Museum in Huntsville, according to a postal service release.

“Since becoming America’s 22nd state on Dec. 14, 1819, Alabama has built a rich history grounded in the diversity, tradition and hard work of its people, and the natural beauty and wonderment of its land,” said USPS Acting Chief Human Resources Officer Isaac Cronkhite, who officially dedicated the stamp. “Alabama has been pivotal in the growth of our nation to constantly strive to be a more perfect union.”

The Alabama Statehood Forever stamp features an existing photograph taken at sunset in Cheaha State Park.

Alabama photographer Joe Miller shot the picture from the park’s Pulpit Rock Trail, and Pulpit Rock is visible in the foreground.

Orr serves as chairman of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, a group “created to guide and support the commemoration of the anniversary of Alabama’s statehood.”

Orr said the introduction of the stamp was one part of a “very multi-faceted program” conducted by the Bicentennial Commission.

