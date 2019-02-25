Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is delivering tangible results for his home state.

Shelby, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Monday announced the latest benefit of his remarkable leadership: Auburn University will be receiving $43.3 million in federal funds to construct a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) National Soil Dynamics Laboratory as part of the agency’s capital improvement strategy.

“I am proud to have secured funding for the new ARS facility in Auburn,” Shelby said in a statement. “The soil lab will serve as an outlet for the USDA to complete research that will improve crop and livestock production for Alabama and the entire nation. I look forward to the work that will result from the partnership between Auburn and the USDA, and I am confident the project will continue to enhance our state’s thriving agriculture industry.”

Auburn President Steven Leath praised Shelby for coming through in a major way “[o]nce again.”

“The new facility will further Auburn’s drive to inspire through life-changing innovation,” Leath explained. “Auburn will deepen its relationship with the USDA, more opportunities will emerge for our students and faculty and Auburn will be in a better position to solve real-world problems.”

He said, “Once again, Sen. Shelby has proven himself a champion of science and research that improves quality of life and fosters economic opportunity for farmers in Alabama and across the nation. We’re grateful to him for making it happen.”

The $43.3 million in funding for the new laboratory was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (H. J. Res 31), the final Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations package signed into law on February 15. This appropriations package is better known as the government funding and border security compromise negotiated in large part by Shelby that staved off yet another partial government shutdown.

Research done at the new facility will focus on improving the productive and sustainable use of soil and water resources for increased crop and livestock production. The funding will allow for relocation and construction of the new facility, which will take the place of the current laboratory at Auburn.

Agriculture is Alabama’s top revenue producing industry, generating an annual state-wide impact of over $70 billion. With over nine million acres of farmland and more than 48,500 farms, the state is a national leader in food production and a global competitor in the poultry, catfish, timber, cotton and livestock industries.

The world’s growing population and economic development create opportunities and needs for a substantial increase in food production. According to a press release by Auburn University, some estimates suggest food production must increase by 25 to 70 percent by 2050 to keep pace. Agricultural research and advances are required to meet this growing demand in a sustainable manner.

“This is an exciting step forward at Auburn,” Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station, advised. “Through this partnership, we will seek to transform agricultural production and farm profitability.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn