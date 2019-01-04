Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return 3 hours ago / News
Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person 4 hours ago / News
Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: New speaker but the same game, Alabama’s AG blasts Democrats, RSA invests in the newspaper biz and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Palmer on illegal immigration: ‘Failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences’ 7 hours ago / News
Jeana Ross explains why Alabama’s early childhood education is the envy of the nation 7 hours ago / News
Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress 20 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks sworn in for fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives 20 hours ago / News
Gary Palmer ‘eager’ as third term begins 21 hours ago / News
Airbus to build additional aircraft on US Gulf Coast 22 hours ago / News
Alabama closes shellfish growing areas 22 hours ago / News
Sewell votes for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, Alabama Republicans oppose 23 hours ago / National Politics
Heavy rains causing flooding problems in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Ivey touts importance of early childhood education 1 day ago / News
ALGOP chair Lathan reacts to news of illegal immigrant charged with rape of Alabama girl – ‘Heartbreaking,’ ‘infuriating’ 1 day ago / National Politics
AG Steve Marshall calls on new Congress to support border wall funding — ‘Shame on Speaker Pelosi’ 1 day ago / National Politics
Corps’ announcement good for Dauphin Island, all of coastal Alabama 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Police close investigation of nine-year-old Alabama girl’s suicide 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump, Dems show no signs of ending shutdown, Brooks calls an illegal immigrant’s rape of a Shelby County juvenile ‘entirely avoidable’, RSA calls for legalizing weed and gambling and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Gray Television completes acquisition of Montgomery-based Raycom Media 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army

Casey Wardynski was confirmed as assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs on Wednesday, with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauding the former Huntsville City Schools superintendent’s accomplishment.

Wardynski was nominated by President Donald Trump in June. He was confirmed by the Senate on a voice vote in one of the 115th Congress’ final acts.

In his new role, Wardynski will be charged with overseeing the civilian and military manpower, human resources, soldier records and reserve and active component force structure.

Prior to careers in education administration and the private sector, he spent more than 30 years as an Army officer, serving as director of the Army’s office of economic and manpower analysis along the way. When nominated, Wardynski was CEO of a leading national events technology and analytics firm.

Senator Shelby lauded the confirmation as “[e]xcellent news.”

“His 30 years of experience in the Army make him highly qualified to serve in this new capacity. Looking forward to working with him to best protect our nation,” Shelby said in a tweet.

The new assistant secretary’s past leadership in the Army also included leading award-winning marketing and recruiting programs.

Wardynski received his bachelor’s degree at West Point and later earned a master’s degree from Harvard University’s JFK School of Government and a doctorate in policy analysis from the Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School.

In a statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee during his hearing in August, Wardynski pledged, “If confirmed, I will bring to my duties, a heart for military service, Soldiers, and their families, tempered by my experiences and the inspiration and encouragement of loved ones.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return

An Alabama sheriff who leaves office this month has pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return.

AL.com reports 54-year-old Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin pleaded guilty Thursday to not filing a 2015 tax return by its April 2016 deadline.

110
Keep reading 110 WORDS

She is set to be sentenced in May.

Franklin has been accused of bribery, intimidation and other offenses including conducting an illegal search on a person critical of her during her time as sheriff.

Court records say she was held in contempt in 2017 and fined $1,000 for taking $160,000 from a jail food account and investing part of it into a car lot.

Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett will take over as the county sheriff on Jan. 15. Franklin did not seek a third term in the recent election.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person

A New York judge gave the go-ahead Thursday to a trial next month over charges that former Auburn basketball assistant coach Chuck Person accepted bribes from a financial adviser working for the FBI to steer athletes his way.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said there was enough evidence to let the case against Person and Atlanta clothier Rashan Michel proceed.

330
Keep reading 330 WORDS

She said federal bribery, wire fraud charges and Travel Act conspiracy charges against Person were supported by detailed descriptions and enough supporting evidence to let a jury decide the case.

Michel was not charged with wire fraud, but Preska declined to toss out the other charges he faces.

A trial is set to start in Manhattan on Feb. 4. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Preska’s ruling.

Prosecutors allege that Person — a onetime NBA star known as the Rifleman for his long-range shooting skills — solicited and accepted over $91,000 in bribes to steer Auburn players and their families to a federal cooperating witness, a former financial adviser.

They also said Person encouraged at least one Auburn player to use Michel’s clothing company.

Defense lawyers had asked Preska to reject the charges, citing insufficient evidence and flaws in the legal reasoning used to bring them 16 months ago.

They said he did not commit wire fraud with any of his actions because any harm to the school was inadvertent.

They also said failure to report NCAA violations is not a crime.

Among their challenges were claims that a recent Supreme Court ruling changed definitions of what constitutes public corruption, which should negate some of the charges.

But Preska disagreed, saying that the alleged behavior in the basketball-related case violates a contract while a high-court ruling that reversed the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell concerned conduct protected by the First Amendment.

Defense lawyers did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Person became the associate head coach at Auburn after a professional career that included playing for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.

He was drafted by the Indian Pacers in 1986. In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Auburn, Person’s alma mater, fired him within weeks of his September 2017 arrest.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: New speaker but the same game, Alabama’s AG blasts Democrats, RSA invests in the newspaper biz and more …

7. College Football Playoff tickets plummet

— It could be that the location is all the way on the West Coast or it could be the game is the fourth Alabama/Clemson matchup in five years, but if you want to experience another Alabama national championship, the tickets can be had for a good price.

— Ticket scalpers could actually lose money on this game. TicketIQ reports that that $475 tickets are going for as little as $135 in some places and other tickets can be had for on StubHub at $115.

6. Alabama’s governor and legislators are ramping up their discussion on a gas tax

708
Keep reading 708 WORDS

— With the gas tax looming over the next legislative session Governor Ivey signaled she and other leaders have been working on a plan, saying, “I’ve been working with House and Senate leadership to get to the bottom of all of this and come up with a plan.”

— Not everyone is signed on to a new gas tax. Some legislators are preparing to push for $63 million in budgetary versions to be returned to infrastructure needs before asking the citizens for new revenue.

5. Impeachment, anti-Semitism and the end of the Electoral College 

— The media and some Democrats in leadership tried to play down the fervor for impeaching President Donald Trump during the election. But the election is over so members are declaring they want to “Impeach that motherf****r“.

— Showing that Democrats are still hurting over 2016, Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) has proposed abolishing the Electoral College solely because Hillary Clinton lost. He said, “[T]he winner of the popular vote did not win the election because of the distorting effect of the outdated Electoral College. Americans expect and deserve the winner of the popular vote to win office. More than a century ago, we amended our Constitution to provide for the direct election of U.S. Senators. It is past time to directly elect our President and Vice President.”

4. The Retirement System of Alabama is investing in newspapers for some reason

— Alabama’s retirees now own the sole owner of a chain of newspapers that has 68 daily newspapers and more than 40 non-dailies plus websites in 22 states, including five small papers in Alabama.

— But this bet may not be all bad as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett have purchased newspapers in the last few years.

3. ALGOP chairwoman Terri Lathan joins the chorus of GOP politicians in Alabama to point out how preventable the rape of a child was

— Alabama Congressmen Mo Brooks and Bradley Byrne spoke out about the Shelby County crime, the Republican leader released a statement saying, “Here’s yet another illegal immigrant criminal reality that isn’t in some other state’s backyard, it’s in ours – and it’s heartbreaking as well as infuriating.”

— Lathan also pointed out that an open border put our citizens and lawmakers in danger. She voiced support of the president’s attempts to fix the border while criticizing Democrats, telling Yellowhammer News, “President Trump is trying to fix our broken immigration policy while the Democrats are doing nothing to stop these illegal immigrants from harming our own people as well as placing our law enforcement officers in danger. It is irresponsible to keep fighting the president on this issue for political gain and grandstanding.”

2. Attorney General Steve Marshall shames Nancy Pelosi and Congress on border funding

— AG Marshall has now called on the new Congress to fully fund a border wall and highlighted the impact not doing so has had on his state, “I am deeply troubled by the steady stream of dangerous illegal drugs entering my state and the impact it has on our citizens and law enforcement”, adding, “Drug trafficking, human trafficking and many violent crimes committed in Alabama can be traced to criminal elements crossing our country’s borders and the failure of current efforts to secure our border.”

— Marshall criticized Democrats and singled-out Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by name, stating, “Shame on them and shame on Speaker Pelosi for turning a blind eye to continued security threats to Americans by refusing to fund a border wall and the vital operations of U.S. Homeland Security.”

1. Some of Nancy Pelosi’s first moves as Speaker of the House is to pass bills that have zero chance of becoming law

— Even though Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the shots, and former-Speaker Paul Ryan is out of the U.S. Capitol, the main decision-makers in this shutdown battle seem no closer to actually opening the government. President Trump says he will not budge on his border demands.

— Speaker Pelosi is attempting to appear to be acting in good faith by choosing to ignore funding any border security while calling a vote Thursday night on a budget plan that funds every shutdown federal agency for the balance of Fiscal Year 2019. This goes nowhere and everyone knows it.

Show less
7 hours ago

Palmer on illegal immigration: ‘Failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences’

On Thursday, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) commented on the news that a previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged with the rape of a juvenile girl in Shelby County.

In a Facebook post sharing Yellowhammer News’ original article on the alleged crime, Palmer said, “The arrest of illegal immigrant and drug trafficker Amancio Betancourt Martinez for the rape of a young girl is another grim reminder that failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences.”

He continued, “It is incomprehensible that Democrats continue to oppose securing the borders to protect all Americans from criminal acts by people who are here illegally, and also from the influx of deadly drugs such as fentanyl and possibly terrorists.”

“Going forward, Congress cannot compromise on our national security and must prioritize the safety of the American people,” Palmer concluded.

172
Keep reading 172 WORDS

Martinez, a 27-year-old Mexican native and citizen, has been charged with first-degree rape in Shelby County after returning to the United States illegally. He was previously deported in late 2015 for a felony drug trafficking conviction in Alabama.

Also on Thursday, the 116th Congress convened in Washington, D.C., with Democrats taking control of the House as partial government shutdown negotiations continue to stalemate.

Under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-San Francisco) majority, the chamber immediately passed a bill to fund the rest of the government that contains no money to improve border security. This bill is dead-on-arrival in the Senate and with President Donald Trump. All of Alabama’s Republican representatives voted “no” while Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “yes.”

Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-5) and Bradley Byrne (AL-1), as well as Attorney General Steve Marshall and Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan, have also reacted to the charge against Martinez, calling for the border wall to be funded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Jeana Ross explains why Alabama’s early childhood education is the envy of the nation

Kicking off the 2019 Alabama Early Childhood Education Conference in Mobile on Thursday, Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross spoke about the evolution of early childhood education in the Yellowhammer State, saying that “we’re getting closer to our goal of comprehensive early education.”

Leading into Governor Kay Ivey’s speech to the record crowd of approximately 3,000 Alabama education professionals, Ross outlined how far early childhood education has come in the state since the turn of the century.

“I think back to the first conference we had in Montgomery. I think we probably had 175 classrooms then, and as a director of one of those classrooms, we were there, and we had a wonderful time,” Ross reminisced. “But, never ever, did I ever dream that we would grow to this. This is amazing.”

After some well-deserved praise for the men and women who work in the field day-in, day-out, Ross detailed just how significant the growth has been.

734
Keep reading 734 WORDS

“Last year, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature worked together to expand the state’s First Class Pre-K program. It was the sixth year in a row that the state’s economic growth has enabled us to add more classrooms. In fact, due to Governor Ivey’s leadership, the legislature appropriated the largest funding increase in the history of our young program, $18.5 million,” Ross advised.

She continued, “As a result, for the 2018 – 19 school year, we now have more than 1,000 First Class Pre-K classrooms across the state. That means there’s more than 18,000 children in these classrooms whose quality is unmatched across the country.”

“It’s a far cry from where we were a few years ago,” Ross said.

An exciting new study released last month concluded that students who participate in the First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in math and reading. Researchers also found that their work indicated “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

But while the state’s pre-k program has grown, the department has not substituted quality for quantity.

“We will never compromise on quality,” Ross emphasized.

Moving forward, leaders still hope to be able to offer the First Class Pre-K program to every Alabama family that voluntarily wants their child to attend.

In 2012, the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s (ASRA) business-led Pre-K Task Force launched a ten-year campaign to advocate for full funding for the First Class Pre-K program through incremental state funding increases. ASRA has estimated that the state would need to appropriate a total level of funding of $144 million to give every Alabama family the opportunity to enroll their four-year-old in a First Class Pre-K program voluntarily.

While growth of programming is important, Ross also stressed the reach of early childhood education and the partnerships involved.

“The partnerships, the coordination we have across the state, are so important,” Ross explained. “We know a child’s learning experiences don’t start at four years old. They start before birth.”

“It is so important that we have our home visitors, our childcare providers, and all those professionals that work with children birth-to-age-eight here today. We must continue to have a strong continuum of how we serve children, the approaches we use, and best practices so that we can help each and every child in the state of Alabama reach their greatest potential,” she outlined.

Ross continued, “The number of First Class Pre-K classrooms and teachers are only a part of the reason why our conference has a new look. The Department of Early Childhood Education was established in 2000 to enable the governor to effectively and efficiently coordinate the efforts and programs to serve all young children throughout the state. And, as we all know, a child’s life does not begin at age four, and neither does it end in kindergarten.”

Ross named relationships and partnerships through home visiting programs, the Department of Human Resources, childcare, the Department of Mental Health, their early childhood mental health coordinator and the First 5 Alabama initiative as key examples.

Then, there is the State Department of Education as well, with Ross praising them as “a tremendous partner.”

“We meet with them once a month and see how we can create that transition from those early years into school. So that that child not only is ready for school, but they’re going into a learning environment where they’re able to learn and have experiences and educational approaches that will best suit them to be successful and achieve their greatest potential,” Ross remarked.

All of the impressive growth and hand-in-hand collaboration has a purpose as part of an overarching vision and plan.

“[W]e’re getting closer to our goal of comprehensive early education. Just imagine what will be possible for our children in the state when we get there,” Ross said.

While Alabama strives for constant improvement in early childhood education, the nation looks to the Yellowhammer State as a role model for its commitment to excellence.

“We’ve actually had the governor from Montana come visit us and talk to us about early childhood,” Ross advised. “In just the last few weeks, we’ve had an extensive phone call with Hawaii and Nevada. Tennessee came to visit.”

She told the assembled educators, “All of them want to know what Alabama is doing and it’s because of you, your reputation, and your work that this is being recognized.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less