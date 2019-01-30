Sewell calls for expansion of Social Security, Warns GOP tax cuts lay groundwork for cuts to it, other entitlements

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) touted congressional Democrats’ effort to shore up Social Security, a government program she said was not an entitlement.

According to Sewell, Social Security generates $23 billion in economic activity in Alabama.

However, she warned that it was Republicans looking to cut Social Security, in addition to Medicaid and Medicare, with the tax cuts that they implemented in 2017.

Not only do over 1.1 million Alabamians rely on Social Security, but the program also lifted 437,878 Alabamans out of poverty in 2016. Social Security is sound policy and makes economic sense. That’s why I’m proud to support #Secure2100 pic.twitter.com/ZDzbFrdsjx — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 30, 2019

“As a co-chair of the Expand Social Security caucus, I am a strong believer that Social Security should not only be protected, but it should be improved and expanded,” Sewell said. “Now let’s be clear: Social Security is not an entitlement. It is a retirement plan that seniors earn and pay for their entire careers. One in three of Alabama’s seniors rely on Social Security as their only source of income. It is sound policy, and it makes good economic sense. It generates over $23 billion in economic output in Alabama alone.”

“Last year, Republicans passed a tax bill that will add over $2 trillion to the deficit and lay the groundwork for cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security,” she continued. “Well, I’m glad my Democratic colleagues and I are working to reverse that attack and strengthen these programs. The Social Security 2100 Act provides an increase for all beneficiaries, protects low-income workers, improves the stability of the program and would give an almost 12 million recipients a tax cut.”

“We must honor the commitment we’ve made to our workers and our seniors to ensure that those who pay into Social Security receive the benefits that they’re due,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.