Palmer introduces bill to restore congressional appropriations oversight 7 mins ago / News
Mo Brooks says existing law authorizes border wall construction 31 mins ago / Politics
Sewell calls for expansion of Social Security, Warns GOP tax cuts lay groundwork for cuts to it, other entitlements 1 hour ago / News
Condemned Muslim inmate says state violating his religious rights 2 hours ago / News
Video alleges ADOC staff beat mentally ill St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate 3 hours ago / News
Anniston city councilman indicted on ethics violation charges 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Mo Brooks cites law that says Trump can build the wall, Trump slams Yellowhammer News founder Cliff Sims, disgraced former Governor Bentley lawsuit goes on and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Let’s keep site selectors interested in doing business in Alabama 6 hours ago / Opinion
‘They’re my guys forever’: Saban discusses caring for his players 17 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Judge orders mediation in Bentley lawsuit 19 hours ago / News
Do career interest surveys make a difference? 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Don’t be mad at the weatherman 21 hours ago / Opinion
Bannon to Sims: ‘The … Yellowhammer is here?! The Hammer?! Epic’ 21 hours ago / National Politics
Byrne, Roby named subcommittee ranking members 22 hours ago / News
Trump, Cliff Sims trade tweets — ‘I know who Jesus says I am’ 1 day ago / National Politics
7 Things: Alabama in a State of Emergency, Doug Jones accuses Trump of not negotiating in ‘good-faith,’ Mueller probe could end soon and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
RNC’s Kayleigh McEnany: Alabama is ‘ground zero’ in terms of GOP U.S. Senate pickups 1 day ago / News
Jo Bonner: Accepting Ivey chief of staff to set up future run for office ‘did not even enter into my mind’ 2 days ago / News
Gas tax debate remains up in the air until the actual numbers appear 2 days ago / Analysis
Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of projected winter weather 2 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Sewell calls for expansion of Social Security, Warns GOP tax cuts lay groundwork for cuts to it, other entitlements

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) touted congressional Democrats’ effort to shore up Social Security, a government program she said was not an entitlement.

According to Sewell, Social Security generates $23 billion in economic activity in Alabama.

However, she warned that it was Republicans looking to cut Social Security, in addition to Medicaid and Medicare, with the tax cuts that they implemented in 2017.

“As a co-chair of the Expand Social Security caucus, I am a strong believer that Social Security should not only be protected, but it should be improved and expanded,” Sewell said. “Now let’s be clear: Social Security is not an entitlement. It is a retirement plan that seniors earn and pay for their entire careers. One in three of Alabama’s seniors rely on Social Security as their only source of income. It is sound policy, and it makes good economic sense. It generates over $23 billion in economic output in Alabama alone.”

“Last year, Republicans passed a tax bill that will add over $2 trillion to the deficit and lay the groundwork for cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security,” she continued. “Well, I’m glad my Democratic colleagues and I are working to reverse that attack and strengthen these programs. The Social Security 2100 Act provides an increase for all beneficiaries, protects low-income workers, improves the stability of the program and would give an almost 12 million recipients a tax cut.”

“We must honor the commitment we’ve made to our workers and our seniors to ensure that those who pay into Social Security receive the benefits that they’re due,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 mins ago

Palmer introduces bill to restore congressional appropriations oversight

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) introduced legislation Tuesday which would require unappropriated funds collected by federal agencies to be transferred to the U.S. Treasury and subject to the congressional appropriations process.

H.R. 850, the Agency Accountability Act, was referred to four House committees: Oversight and Reform, Judiciary, Budget and Rules.

“This legislation would bring needed transparency and oversight back to our government and would hold federal agencies accountable,” Palmer said in a statement.

He explained, “Though agencies are allowed to collect money outside of their appropriated funds, Congress has little say in how it is spent. While passage of the Agency Accountability Act would not necessarily deprive agencies of these funds, it would reestablish the responsibility of Congress to appropriate them. Passage of H.R. 850 would be an important step toward restoring congressional oversight through the appropriations process. Congress must reclaim its power of the purse as granted by the Constitution, and this legislation would be progress towards that.”

Over time, Congress has granted federal agencies the authority to collect fines, fees and other revenues outside of duly appropriated funds. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the federal government collected $516 billion in user fees alone in 2015. Some of these funds are used by agencies to self-fund, making agencies unaccountable for certain acts and has considerably limited congressional oversight. For example, fines and penalties make up 15 percent of the total budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Of the $63.7 billion in funds collected, the DOJ retains almost $27.4 billion.

Palmer also introduced the Agency Accountability Act in the previous two Congresses. The legislation has received support from FreedomWorks, Heritage Action, R Street Institute, Americans for Tax Reform and Americans for Limited Government.

H.R. 850 has 62 House cosponsors, including Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5).

Palmer, who is now serving as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, represents parts or all of Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb counties. Through this important leadership position, he is the fifth highest-ranking House Republican.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

31 mins ago

Mo Brooks says existing law authorizes border wall construction

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) questioned Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood concerning the deployment of U.S. military assets to America’s southern border.

Rood confirmed that existing federal law (10 U.S.C. 284) permits President Trump to direct the military to construct a border wall without having to declare a national emergency, that President Trump has not yet directed the military to provide border security and wall construction pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 284, and that the military would abide by presidential order for border security and wall construction, should the order be given.

A portion of Congressman Brooks’ questioning as follows:

BROOKS: I want to direct your attention to 10 United States Code § 284 which authorizes President Trump to deploy the United States military to the southern border to build fences and to do a lot of other things, and for clarity, if you look it up in the dictionary the word fence includes the word barrier and the word barrier includes walls made of a wide variety of different materials. So that having been said, it seems to me that 10 U.S. Code § 284 can be used by the president of the United States to direct the United States military to build a wall. Now as of today, you’ve mentioned military forces along the southern border, have any of them been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284?

ROOD: Congressman, I don’t believe any of our forces have been deployed pursuant to 10 U.S.C. § 284. You are correct, however, that that use of authority would authorize the secretary of defense to erect barriers, roads, fencing, those types of materials to disrupt drug smuggling.

BROOKS: Does 10 U.S.C. § 284 as you understand it, require the declaration of a national emergency before it is implemented?

ROOD: No.

BROOKS: It does not?

ROOD: No.

BROOKS: Has President Trump, to your knowledge, ever used 10 U.S.C § 284 to direct the military to build the wall that is necessary for border security?

ROOD: No, not to my knowledge, congressman.

BROOKS: If President Trump were to direct the Pentagon and the United States military pursuant to 10 U.S.C § 284 to build such barriers as are necessary to secure our southern border from drug trafficking and international crime cartels would the United States military obey that order?

ROOD: If we judge it to be a lawful order, yes, sir. And I assume it would be.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Condemned Muslim inmate says state violating his religious rights

A Muslim inmate scheduled to be executed next week in Alabama said the state is violating his rights by requiring a Christian prison chaplain to stand near him as he is put to death, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Dominique Ray is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7 for the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville in 1995.

Attorneys for the 42-year-old inmate have asked a federal judge in the suit filed Monday to stay his execution while the court considers his claim.

Attorneys for Ray said the prison warden refused Ray’s request to have a Muslim imam stand in the execution chamber instead of the prison chaplain during the planned lethal injection.

They said the warden also refused his request to not have the chaplain present during his execution.

While condemned Alabama inmates can visit with their own spiritual adviser before an execution — and have that person witness the execution from an adjoining room— only a correctional officer and the prison chaplain have been in the death chamber with the inmate during recent executions in Alabama.

Ray’s attorneys said the chaplain’s “mandatory presence in the execution chamber can serve only one interest — an unconstitutional one — safeguarding the soul or spiritual health of the condemned inmate in the Christian belief system.”

Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in an email that the department has rules about who is allowed in the death chamber.

“The Alabama Department of Corrections follows a protocol that only allows approved correctional officials, that includes the prison’s chaplain, to be inside the chamber where executions are lawfully carried out,” Horton wrote.

Horton said “the presence of the prison’s chaplain in the chamber follows department protocol regardless of the chaplain’s spiritual belief or that of the inmate.”

The inmate’s spiritual adviser can witness the execution through the glass window of an adjoining room, Horton said.

Ray’s lawyers had unsuccessfully sought a new trial, saying prosecutors did not disclose records that showed a key witness was suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia before he testified against Ray.

Harville disappeared from her Selma home in July of 1995. Her decomposing body was found a month later in a field.

Ray was convicted in 1999 after co-defendant Marcus Owden told police that they had picked the girl up for a night out on the town and then raped her.

Owden said Ray cut the girl’s throat and they also took the girl’s purse, which had $6 or $7 in it.

Owden pleaded guilty to murder, testified against Ray and is serving a life sentence without parole.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Video alleges ADOC staff beat mentally ill St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate

A video posted on YouTube this week alleges that Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) employees recently beat a mentally ill inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

In an email sent to Yellowhammer News Tuesday, a DOC spokesperson said, “The ADOC is investigating the alleged incident.”

Watch: (Warning – some viewers may find the video disturbing)

The alleged incident occurred on January 21 according to the publisher of the video, an organization that aims to amplify the voices of incarcerated prisoners. This group frequently posts content featuring “Swift Justice,” a pseudonym for a man who claims to still be incarcerated in the Alabama prison system after serving 28 years.

Swift Justice also publishes blog posts for the organization, with one lengthy piece posted Tuesday advocating for significant changes in DOC policies, management and structure. The post also opposes building new prisons in the state, as well as any hypothetical plans to even partly privatize the system.

State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), himself a vocal opponent of prison privatization, has retweeted the video and interacted with the organization’s Twitter account several times in recent days.

One of the individuals striking the inmate in the video was alleged to be a DOC Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) member. A blurb posted with the video purported that the inmate was “beaten after he request[ed] to see mental health staff, and state[d] he’s gonna kill himself. Inmate attempt[ed] [suicide] by attempting to set himself on fire.”

The ADOC has not confirmed the authenticity of the video or the written content posted with it.

The incident was alleged to have occurred just two days before an inmate serving a life sentence for human trafficking escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility. He was captured on Saturday in Kentucky.

This came after an inmate was stabbed to death at the same prison on December 29. The facility has been plagued by violence for years, from a highly-publicized riot to a high number of murders and dangerous inmate brawls.

A federal lawsuit filed in 2014 by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) claimed that St. Clair Correctional Facility was engaging in cruel and unusual punishment amidst overall unsafe conditions for inmates. The suit was settled in 2017.

At the time of the settlement, EJI Director Bryan Stevenson said, “ADOC has agreed to make substantial changes, repairs and reforms that we believe will dramatically reduce the level of violence that exists and ameliorate the deplorable conditions at St. Clair. We are pleased that [ADOC] Commissioner Dunn has made a strong commitment and appointed key administrators to move the reforms forward quickly.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Anniston city councilman indicted on ethics violation charges

An Alabama city councilman has been indicted and jailed on charges related to violations of state ethics laws.

AL.com cites the Anniston Star as reporting Anniston City Councilman Ben Little surrendered to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Star reports Little was indicted last week on charges of voting on city legislation in which he knowingly had either a conflict of interest or a financial interest.

It is unclear what specific legislation is referred to by the indictment.

However, the Star reports the Alabama Ethics Commission last year determined Little violated state ethics laws in 2017 by voting against a resolution that declared several properties to be nuisances. He owned one of the properties.

AL.com was unable to reach Little or his attorney for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

