AG Steve Marshall on Jefferson County ‘bingo’ raids: ‘It’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling’ 2 hours ago / News
Severe weather possible across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday 4 hours ago / News
Awareness is not acceptance: Alabama nonprofit fights for autism inclusivity 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama high school students get accelerated learning at Barber Motorsports Park 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Egg drop contest at Vulcan makes science fun 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Venture for America brings its ‘matchmaking’ event back to Birmingham 11 hours ago / News
CIA Director Gina Haspel set to address audience at Auburn University 13 hours ago / News
Listen: Limbaugh compares Obama-era effort to house illegal immigrants in Baldwin Co. to Trump’s sanctuary city proposal 14 hours ago / News
Ultimate jugging produces catfish feeding frenzy at Millers Ferry 15 hours ago / Outdoors
Ep 07: Farewell, Jared Harper + interview with former Auburn OL Chad Slade 1 day ago / Podcasts
Jimmy Rane: Ivey budget recommendation ‘not kind to Auburn’ 1 day ago / News
Cindy Nafus is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 day ago / News
Series of weak earthquakes hit south Alabama 1 day ago / News
Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. III 1 day ago / Analysis
Finis St. John, IV named chancellor of University of Alabama System 1 day ago / News
House Majority Ldr Ledbetter urges action on ethics — ‘If we don’t, we’re going to lose jobs’ 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama System to propose historic tuition freeze for in-state students 1 day ago / News
Alabama House OKs letting hunters take deer through baiting 1 day ago / News
Alabama inmate spared lethal injection as clock runs out 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Comey trusts AG Barr’s interpretation of Mueller report, media and their Democrats are furious Trump would try to release illegal aliens into sanctuary cities, Lt. Gov. Ainsworth won’t run for Senate and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
4 hours ago

Severe weather possible across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) are urging Yellowhammer State residents to prepare for potential severe weather moving through the state Saturday night into Sunday.

Per a state press release, the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a significant threat of severe weather to include destructive, long-track tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds for Alabama counties. The NWS predicts this weather event could be extremely dangerous because it will begin during the night hours.

“With the looming threat of severe weather, I urge citizens across the state to stay weather-aware and to adhere to warnings from local officials,” Ivey stated. “Alabamians know how unpredictable our weather systems can be; so, it’s important for all of us to be vigilant. Our team on the state level will continue closely monitoring the situation.”

The governor ordered the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to activate to level three effective at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. This level of activation will allow AEMA staff to monitor the impact of the severe weather as it crosses the state.

“The time for Alabama residents to prepare is now. While we never know exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, it is important for citizens to know a potential threat exits,” AEMA Director Brian Hastings advised. “As residents review their emergency kits and plans, it is important for everyone to ensure they received the latest forecast and can receive weather alerts, especially while sleeping, so families have time to make critical decisions.”

The governor’s office added that citizens are encouraged to download an app to receive updates and weather alerts. Another recommended resource is the Alabama EMA website.

Detailed NWS information for northern Alabama is available here; central Alabama here; southwest Alabama here; and southeast Alabama here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall on Jefferson County ‘bingo’ raids: ‘It’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling’

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the justification for his office’s raids on alleged gambling facilities in Jefferson County earlier this month.

Marshall’s office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) raided four electronic bingo halls in the county and seized over 1,000 pieces of what was deemed to be illegal gaming equipment.

The Attorney General insisted the facilities were more than just bingo and claimed not to be on a “crusade” against illegal gambling.

“Don’t want to call it bingo parlors because that somehow would make it legitimate,” Marshall said. “These are casinos that have slot machines that are there under basically an illusory definition of something called electronic bingo. Our Supreme Court has been very clear – bingo is played on a card against other people in a traditional way that we’ve always seen it. That’s not what’s going on there. I mean, these were slot machines, row after row in four different facilities in Jefferson County. And we’re there to be able to enforce the law.”

“And it’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling,” he continued. “My responsibility as the Attorney General of Alabama is to enforce the law. And that’s what we’ve done in Jefferson County because we saw that it wasn’t being done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Awareness is not acceptance: Alabama nonprofit fights for autism inclusivity

Dr. Julian Maha said his path to creating KultureCity began as he found himself coming to terms with his son’s autism diagnosis.

“Sometimes, in order to find your true life’s path, you need to be lost,” Maha said.

During his 2016 TEDTalk, Maha said he was inspired to create the nonprofit after experiences with his son taught him the world was aware of autism but did not necessarily accept it or make inclusive spaces for those with autism.

“In terms of the cultural viewpoint, autism had always been built by the media as a diagnosis that stripped away futures, destroyed families and isolated individuals,” Maha said. “Autistic individuals have great potential, but we have to give them a chance. We need to create environments where they can learn, where we have better ways to teach them.”

From there, KultureCity was born. Founded in Birmingham, the nonprofit strives to improve the lives of autistic people by ensuring their safety and inclusion. One way the organization does this is by making public spaces sensory-inclusive.

“We work with anybody and everybody basically anywhere where you would go to enjoy a game, an event, an experience or a concert,” said Uma Srivastava, volunteer COO for KultureCity. “One in six Americans have a sensory need, and they aren’t just for those with autism. It includes those with Down syndrome, PTSD, early onset dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.”

To make a space sensory-inclusive, staff are trained to handle sensory overloads. Inclusive locations are supplied with sensory bags that contain noise-canceling headphones and “fidget tools” to help calm the user.

Some locations provide further accommodations, such as the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which recently opened a sensory room.

After first making the Birmingham Zoo sensory-inclusive nearly four years ago, KultureCity has grown to spread inclusivity at over 250 venues throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

“Through KultureCity, I’ve met so many amazing individuals who shouldn’t be defined by their ability or disability,” Srivastava said. “Going out and training 900 employees at the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field just really puts it in place, that individuals are really willing to help those who might need a little more assistance when given the right training, education and tools.”

Sensory-inclusive locations can be found on the KultureCity app. The organization not only provides public spaces with the tools to be sensory-inclusive, but offers several programs to improve the lives of autists and their families.

LifeBOKS is designed to ensure the safety of autistic children, containing an array of items useful in preventing wandering. The boxes include a Buddy Tag Tracking Bracelet, a SmartKids ID Shoe Tag, window and door alarms and safety tats.

“About 50 percent of autistic children end up wandering to unsafe places, whether it’s intersections, bodies of water or swimming pools,” Srivastava said.

TabletKulture supplies nonverbal people with tablets to enhance their lives. The company hosts Toys Aucross America to send toys to autistic children across the USA and encourage community interaction.

Looking to the future, Srivastava said KultureCity hopes to expand inclusivity to more states and countries. The company wants to make its training materials available in multiple languages.

“We don’t want it to stop at 1,000 or 5,000, we want to make sure that every place is inclusive so it’s just part of your normal fact of life,” Srivastava said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Alabama high school students get accelerated learning at Barber Motorsports Park

Cars were racing fast and furious at the Barber Motorsports Park April 4 – even before the IndyCar drivers started practice.

It was the annual Education Event, where 150 students from five high schools partner with Alabama Power engineers to build and race miniature Pinewood Derby cars down a 20-foot slide.

Before the competition, they heard from Zach Veach, an IndyCar driver with Andretti Autosport, on the use of math and science in racing.

The Education Event coincides with the annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama every April. High schools attending this year included LeedsAnniston CityPell CityHewitt-Trussville and St. Clair County.

“For some of these kids, it’s the first opportunity they’ve had to get out and see why math and science are so important,” said Leeds High counselor Lisa Hudson. “It’s also a chance to see the skills used from what they are learning.”

While Leeds doesn’t have an engineering academy, Hudson brought students expressing interest in the profession and auto mechanics.

The race had a somber tone for the Pell City team, whose No. 14 car represented the football jersey of ninth-grader Kaden Johnson. Johnson died over spring break March 26 in a traffic accident in the Florida Panhandle. The car also bore his nickname “Tater.”

Leeds, meanwhile, won the playoff race with a bit of ingenuity.

“We had some extra glue bottles on the table, so we decided to create added weight by pouring on extra glue,” said Leeds senior David Watkins.

Watkins learned from Veach’s presentation that many aspects of a race car are monitored by computers, and how they play such a pivotal role on race day.

As for building the winning derby car, “I learned I break stuff a lot. But you have to learn to think about how to fix it,” Watkins said, noting he broke more than one wheel, but the car won a playoff with only three wheels anyway.

“Our objective is to help kids start the process of thinking through and considering what they want to do from a career-preparation standpoint,” said master of ceremonies Robin White, a Marketing specialist with Alabama Power. “And we’re always looking for good employees for our own organization.”

White and Alabama Power engineers will be back at Barber’s April 15 to handle the same duties at the annual Electrathon, where homemade battery-powered cars from high schools and colleges in the South race on the big track.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

9 hours ago

Egg drop contest at Vulcan makes science fun

How do you drop an egg from a perch more than 100 feet high without breaking it?

Hundreds of students from around the Birmingham area put their theories to the test during an egg drop contest at Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham. The contest was organized by the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Engineering.

“It’s a lot of fun,” says Lizzie Ryan, a senior in mechanical engineering at UAB. “And then seeing the ones that actually make it, it’s super awesome.”

Elementary, middle and high school students were asked to design devices that would protect a raw egg from breaking when dropped from the perch atop the Vulcan Park statue’s pedestal. Ryan said of the first five that dropped, four of them survived.

“They are screaming, ‘Drop it! drop it!’ for every egg. It’s a lot of fun.”

Zoë Penko, president of the UAB Society of Women Engineers, says the goal of the contest is to inspire students to consider science, engineering and mathematics as possible career options.

“Students will attempt to achieve what seems impossible — dropping raw eggs from the top of the Vulcan without breaking them,” said Penko, who is also president of the UAB American Society of Mechanical Engineers. “We want to encourage engineering education and inspiration in our next generation of engineers.”

If you want to compete in next year’s egg drop competition, Ryan has two pieces of advice.

“Start early and then just make it fun.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

11 hours ago

Venture for America brings its ‘matchmaking’ event back to Birmingham

For the second time in three years, Birmingham played host to the regional job fair that matches Venture for America (VFA) fellows with startup and innovation companies.

Innovation Depot was the site of the event April 5, which has more in common with speed dating than a job fair.

“We have 30 different Venture for America fellows from our incoming class of 2019 here today,” VFA CEO Amy Nelson said. “They’ve come from all across the country – Stanford, Princeton – but also Tuscaloosa, and they’re interviewing with companies who want to bring them on to help grow their teams.”

Companies looking to hire VFA fellows had only a few minutes to conduct interviews.

“Today they are ‘speed-dating,’” Nelson said. “We’ve got 20-minute interviews, eight interview slots, so they are going around trying to put their best foot forward.”

VFA fellows have been putting their best feet forward in Birmingham since the program brought its fellowships to the Magic City four years ago. Innovation Depot hosted the job fair in 2017 and has become a favorite spot on the New York-based organization’s rotation.

“We came here to Birmingham about four years ago and since then have more than doubled the size of the classes that we’ve brought to Birmingham,” said Abby Guerin, Birmingham director of VFA.

Although the talented fellows come for the fellowship, many decide to stay and continue to work in cities like Birmingham.

“We’ve brought about 50 fellows to Birmingham since 2015 and we’re really excited that some of those fellows in their very first class are still here building the companies where they started,” Nelson said. “Michael Harrison joined Fleetio – he’s still there. Landon Acriche joined the Innovation Team at Alabama Power – still there. Maggie Belshé is still working at Pack Health but also building her own business on the side that’s going through the Velocity Accelerator.”

Nelson said that’s how the fellowship program was meant to work.

“It’s exactly what we want to see,” she said. “We want to see fellows digging deeper into the cities – building careers here, building lives here, buying houses here, getting married here and then starting businesses and becoming those engines for job creation and growth and economic resiliency that we so deeply need across our country.”

Two of the VFA fellows from last year’s class are digging in to Birmingham’s innovation economy.

Reagan Cline is a product analyst at Fleetio and Daisy Homolka is a business analyst at the Alabama Capital Network. Both are 2018 VFA Fellows.

Cline is a Birmingham native and saw VFA as an opportunity to return to her hometown and get involved in the startup community.

“It was a great opportunity to connect with people who are just excited about what they’re doing,” she said.

Homolka found VFA and Birmingham by Googling cool places for a young person to work. She moved to Birmingham from New York for her VFA fellowship.

“It provided me that opportunity to move to a great city like Birmingham that I maybe wouldn’t have thought of otherwise and the opportunity to connect with some really awesome organizations and startups here,” Homolka said. “I was very sold on Birmingham after just two days here.”

Cline and Homolka said their fellowships with their companies give them a front-row seat to the growing innovation economy in Birmingham.

“I work at Fleetio and it’s been rapidly growing since I started about eight months ago,” Cline said. “We’re just one of the many companies in the city that’s just growing and rapidly expanding now.”

Homolka’s job puts her in direct contact with entrepreneurs.

“We work with startups and helping them with their investments, mentorships, customer acquisition, so I really get to see the whole range of the companies we have available,” she said. “We meet a new startup at least once a week, sometimes two or three a week. You might think, ‘How can there be that many new companies?’ but there are. It’s awesome to really see it growing.”

That energy is what brought Guerin back to Birmingham after being away for several years.

“Fellows are incredibly surprised and excited by the amount of innovation that we have here and the creative folks that we have here,” she said. “The opportunities are impressive.”

Nelson said she has certainly noticed that something special is happening in Birmingham’s innovation economy.

“One of the things that I’m always heartened by in Birmingham is that everyone here is rowing together – whether it’s the corporate, civic and government, nonprofit community and the for-profit business startup, large and small – you see that everyone is super-invested in the same set of priorities,” she said. “They want capital, they want talent, they want innovation and they want it to be home-grown right here in Birmingham because they know that in order to be competitive and resilient in the future, there has to be investment now.”

Guerin noted the buy-in is across the spectrum in Birmingham.

“I think for Birmingham we have so many companies like Alabama Power, Protective LifeRegions that are cornerstones and they have all come to the table and said, ‘We want to help grow this innovation economy here,’” Guerin said.

Charlotte, St. Louis, New Orleans and Birmingham companies were among those participating in the VFA job fair at Innovation Depot. The VFA gets more than 2,500 applications for the 200 fellowships each year.

Devon Laney, CEO of Innovation Depot, said it’s a feather in Birmingham’s cap to host the VFA event.

“Venture for America is such an important opportunity for Birmingham, for our community to bring in great, young talent – to have them come in and be immersed in our community of startups, work with our startups and some of our best companies,” he said. “It provides a real talent pipeline. I’m thrilled Birmingham can play host and that Innovation Depot can be a part of it.”

To have some of the best and brightest young people experience the best of Birmingham’s business community can open some eyes, Laney said.

“It’s a fantastic image enhancement for the city,” Laney said. “What it does is it really changes a lot of people’s perceptions about the city when they come to Innovation Depot, they come to see all of the young startups, the energy, the vibrancy.”

Like Nelson, Laney said he knows something special is happening in Birmingham and it’s helping lure young talent here.

“What we’ve realized is if we can change that perception to get those young people here, they will stay.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

