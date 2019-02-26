Senate Dems block ‘born alive’ protection bill after Trump admin partially defunds Planned Parenthood
Republican Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and Robert Aderholt (AL-4) are speaking out on the latest federal developments in the fight against abortion.
The first big piece of news came Friday, when the Trump administration issued a final rule that would prohibit Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from accepting any of the $286 million in annual Title X funding, which is intended for “family planning” services. The new rule, which – barring any court challenges – would go into effect 60 days after being officially published, is viewed as a major step towards fully defunding Planned Parenthood of federal appropriations.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Aderholt praised the new rule.
“Thanks to the continued fight for life in Washington, Planned Parenthood cannot use federal funds for any abortion, period,” he advised. “This new HHS rule thwarts Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from attempting a creative work around to this prohibition.”
Aderholt concluded, “I will continue to fight for the lives of these unborn children in spite of the lawsuits that will inevitably come, because of this decision by our Pro-Life President’s administration. ”
On Monday, more national news was made when Senate Democrats blocked consideration of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required doctors to provide medical care to infants who survive failed abortions.
The act stated that “any health care practitioner present” at the time of a birth during an abortion attempt “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”
Senate Democrats’ opposition of the legislation led the act’s sponsor, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), to question whether their party is officially embracing “infanticide” nationwide.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne made his answer to that question clear, saying “infanticide plain and simple… is now a major plank of the Democrat-socialist agenda.”
“If anyone doubted how radical the Democrats have become, now we know,” he emphasized. “Senate Democrats today blocked a bill that would have required that babies born alive after an abortion attempt be provided adequate medical care.”
Byrne concluded, “It is morally wrong to support abortion, but it is disgusting and heartbreaking that Democrats now support taking the life of a baby born alive. That’s infanticide plain and simple, and it is now a major plank of the Democrat-socialist agenda.”
