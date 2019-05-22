Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Senate committee advances Alabama equal pay legislation

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that seeks to end Alabama’s status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

The Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday approved the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile).The Alabama House of Representatives voted 98-0 last week to pass the bill.

The bill would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or gender without reasons to account for the difference.

Those reasons could include seniority, a merit system or productivity measures.

Clarke says she believes most businesses are paying employees equitably.

However, she said it is important to have a state law for when problems arise.

Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama House committee approves Marsh’s historic education proposal

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives’ Education Policy Committee on Wednesday gave a favorable report as amended to SB 397, a constitutional amendment sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) that would be a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News two weeks ago. SB 397 passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday.

Alabama’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published last week.

“Our current system is broken,” Marsh has said. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

Marsh was welcoming a new grandchild into the world on Wednesday so he could not attend the committee meeting in person. State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, is carrying the bill in the House and handled the legislation during the committee meeting.

Poole spoke in adamant support of the legislation, as did State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the Education Policy Committee chair.

SB 397 would replace the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate.

The legislation would also abolish the state superintendent position and replace it with a secretary of elementary and secondary education, appointed by the commission and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Marsh advised, “Currently, one of the reasons that education is consistently the most pressing issue for most Alabamians is because our state school board is completely dysfunctional. We have had five State Superintendents in three years. Our teachers and students are the ones who suffer from this the most.”

Additionally, SB 397 would mandate that the newly formed commission replace Common Core in Alabama.

This comes in the wake of Marsh introducing a bill this session to replace Common Core in the state of Alabama. That bill stalled in the House Education Policy Committee after passing the Senate. Marsh also cited the state’s poor educational outcomes and ranking in bringing that Common Core repeal.

SB 398, a bill which ensures the legislative minority caucus would have input in the governor’s appointments to the new commission, was also approved Wednesday by the House committee. Marsh said this is an integral part of his overall proposal, along with the constitutional amendment.

SB 397 and SB 398 are now in the hands of the full House. As it was amended by the committee, SB 397 (if passed by the House) will need to go back to the Senate for concurrence or nonconcurrence.

Governor Kay Ivey has come out in adamant support of the proposal.

As a constitutional amendment, SB 397 (if passed by the Alabama legislature) would need to be approved by the people of the state in a referendum. This would occur on the March 2020 primary election date.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Democrats united in opposition to lottery bill — Proposal not expected to get another vote

MONTGOMERY — Leadership of the Alabama House Democratic Caucus on Wednesday hosted a press conference to explain their opposition to SB 220, a constitutional amendment that would legalize a lottery in Alabama.

This came after the lottery legislation failed on a procedural vote on the House floor Tuesday afternoon, with only three Democrats voting for the lottery. Immediately before the Wednesday press conference began, State Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) took issue with Yellowhammer News reporting that Democrats had blocked the lottery bill from advancing, with Coleman calling it “a bullshit article.”

However, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) then said that after a meeting, the Democratic Caucus is now indeed unanimous in their opposition to SB 220, with Daniels saying that the three prior “yay” votes are prepared to revert to the caucus position and vote “nay” if the proposal comes back up this session.

Daniels later said he does not personally think the lottery bill will be voted on again this session, however.

Daniels and Coleman in the press conference both said that they are not opposing the lottery to simply oppose a lottery. Coleman outlined that she has supported a lottery for the state of Alabama for the last 17 years, though the Democratic Caucus believes there are “deliverables” or priorities of theirs that are more important than allowing the people of Alabama to vote on just any lottery proposal.

These priorities – the ones that the Democratic leaders advised were leading to their opposition – primarily include the belief that more of the lottery revenues should go to education and that essentially all of the lottery revenues should be earmarked.

The House minority leader said he needed these earmarks in writing in the legislation because that was the only way to guarantee the funding would go to where he wants it.

SB 220 as approved by the House Economic Development Committee would send 75% of revenue to the general fund and 25% to the Education Trust Fund. The only earmarked revenues would be 0.25% going to resources and treatment for gambling addicts.

The bill passed beforehand by the Senate did not allow for any revenue to benefit education.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has said that lottery money benefitting the general fund would protect the education fund.

The general fund has obligations that are expected to grow significantly in the coming years, including Medicaid and the corrections system.

The Democratic Caucus leaders on Wednesday emphasized that a higher percentage of the revenues need to go to education and proposed some earmarking ideas for that education revenue, including a capped scholarship fund for higher education and pre-k, increases for retired teacher compensation and setting money aside for greater active teacher incentives, pay and resources.

That same type of earmarking is a demand for any general fund revenue, too. Daniels multiple times mentioned that the “rumor” floating around is that the general fund lottery revenues currently under SB 220 would go towards prison construction and even funding lawsuits brought against the state regarding recently passed laws, including the HB 314 abortion ban.

Coleman called it “deeply troubling” that un-earmarked lottery revenues could fund prison construction. She said her father asked her to vote against SB 220 so as to not fund “Kay’s prisons,” speaking of the governor.

The House Democratic leadership wants to see general fund lottery revenues earmarked for healthcare. Coleman explicitly advocated for this earmark going to “Medicaid expansion.” Daniels earlier in the day on “The Dale Jackson Show” called this “a rural healthcare expansion program,” seemingly avoiding the Obamacare stigma that “Medicaid expansion” has in Alabama.

Yellowhammer News reported Tuesday that the Democrats’ best chance for Medicaid expansion was the lottery bolstering general fund revenues. This is the same article Coleman took issue with.

Daniels was asked at the press conference if the Democratic Caucus would require that the clean, paper-only lottery proposed by SB 220 be expanded to include other electronic gaming to win their support. He acknowledged that was probably not a realistic expectation for a lottery to be able to pass, saying, “I’ll take it how I can get it.” Daniels reiterated that he just wants the paper lottery revenue going more to education proportionally and that essentially all of the lottery revenue must be earmarked similar to how the Democrats are proposing.

Near the end of the press conference, Daniels emphasized he will not “move forward on a new deal” with Republicans until the commitments Daniels said they made to him during the Rebuild Alabama talks are met. Daniels specified that means “a number of issues,” not just Medicaid or healthcare. He named the higher education funding structure as one of these other outstanding issues, saying Auburn and Alabama State did not get a fair shake from the nonpartisan ACHE formula that was used for the governor’s budget recommendations this year.

The sponsor of the lottery legislation, State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), also appeared on “The Dale Jackson Show” on Wednesday and said he is not optimistic that SB 220 will pass out of the legislature and get to a vote of the people.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), who is carrying the lottery bill in the House, reportedly told WSFA on Wednesday that the lottery will not come back up for a vote this session, meaning SB 220 is dead in his eyes.

Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) told reporters two hours after the Democratic press conference that the lottery bill is “probably” dead.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Hyundai donates $250,000 to Montgomery Public Schools for STEM education

Hyundai Motor America made a $250,000 donation Tuesday to Montgomery Public Schools for its science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The donation stems from Hyundai’s ST Math Initiative, which was developed by the Mind Research Institute.

Montgomery officials say the donation will benefit over 3,000 students from five public elementary schools in the MPS system including Catoma, T.S. Morris, Morningview, Seth Johnson and Brewbaker Elementary.

A check was presented Tuesday afternoon in the Catoma Elementary School Library where Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Montgomery Commission Chairman Elton Dean, MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, Montgomery School Board President Clare Weil, Zafar Brooks of Hyundai, Jim Sidick of the Mind Research Institute and other Hyundai executives were in attendance.

“Our goal here is to be a trusted partner in this community and other communities around the nation,” said Zafar Brooks, Hyundai’s director of corporate social responsibility and diversity and inclusion.

He added, “This nation depends on a skilled labor force, and research shows that when a child has access to STEM education, we will have a stronger student, and it will contribute to a life-long love of learning.”

The visual program is designed to assist the school’s core curriculum.

“It is going to support teachers and their understanding and help children learn mathematics in a conceptual way,” said Jim Sidick, Mind Research Institute’s regional vice president of partnerships.

Through the program, teachers will also receive professional feedback to personalize learning for the students.

MPS science specialist Kristy Hatch stated that she hopes to see more schools with access to STEM in the future.

Hatch said the ST Math program “fits wonderfully as a first step to introduce this and establish some relationships.”

“We are honored by Hyundai’s tremendous support and commitment to the students of MPS,” said Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools Ann Roy Moore in a statement. “This program will aid educators and equip students with advanced technology and resources to develop interest and increase proficiency in STEM subjects.”

“The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce commends our industry partners at Hyundai Motor America for this generous gift to the Montgomery Public School system. Partnership means preparing to succeed together, and the ST Math Initiative will provide a tremendous value as Montgomery focuses on preparing a workforce for a higher wage, skilled work environment in a diverse, innovative, tech-driven economy,” said Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham.

Hyundai has partnered with the Mind Research Institute since 2011. Together, they have committed nearly $2 million in the implementation of the ST Math program in almost 80 schools.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News.

Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

SB 129: Bad for Alabama business

For a bill called the “Protect Alabama Small Business Act,” SB 129 sure would hurt small businesses like mine. I own the FASTSIGNS locations in Mobile and Daphne, and I know firsthand what it takes for small franchise businesses to succeed. This bill simply isn’t it.

SB 129 would take private franchise contracts like mine and turn them into state law. It’s a one-size-fits-all regulation that ignores differences in business types or businesses’ needs. It treats my printing and graphics company – with five employees – the same way it treats a McDonald’s or a Marriott. That doesn’t make sense for anyone.

On top of that, it makes it impossible for franchises to protect our brand. For franchises, that brand is everything – customers walk through our door because they know the quality products and services they’ll get at a FASTSIGNS in Mobile, Montgomery or Mexico City. There are certain standards I maintain in order to keep that FASTSIGNS logo on my door. I expect other FASTSIGNS owners to do the same.

As franchisees, we know what we’re signing up for when we enter into a private franchise contract. We partner with a brand-name business for their guidance, experience, and marketing. We do our research, too. For most folks, deciding whether to buy a franchise is a personal, family investment decision. We researched franchise brands, compared federally-required disclosure documents, and made an informed decision based on our goals and our experiences.

We became FASTSIGNS franchisees in 2014, largely because of the guidance and support we get from our franchisor. My family, the Calagaz family from Mobile, has been in the photo and print business for generations. Our franchise agreement with FASTSIGNS gave us a brand name on our storefront and an ally in our corner, while keeping my family in the business we knew and loved.

There are thousands of stories like mine across Alabama. Our state has 12,000 franchise businesses that create jobs in every county. That’s what makes this bill so surprising, especially here, especially now. We pride ourselves on being a pro-business state, but this bill puts the government right in the middle of decisions that businesses need to make. It makes our private contracts public law, and it treats all franchise businesses the same – regardless of what we do. SB 129 sure seems to say that the state government knows more than we do about what’s best for our business and our families.

Businesses of all types – everything from five-employee stores like mine to Fortune 500 companies – are asking the legislature to slow down and think about what they’re doing. I hope the Legislature considers how new regulations like this can impact Alabama business owners and our state’s economy down the road. I hope our lawmakers listen to Alabama businesses like me, and vote against SB 129.

Pauline McKean is a FASTSIGNS franchise owner in Mobile

