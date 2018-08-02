Subscription Preferences:

Selma woman charged with murder claims husband was abusive

A Selma woman who police say shot and killed her estranged husband in her own driveway has been charged with murder-domestic violence.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier tells AL.com that 38-year-old Jacqueline Dixon is charged in the Tuesday morning shooting death of 44-year-old Carl Omar Dixon.Collier and District Attorney Michael Jackson say Jacqueline Dixon had a protection from abuse order against her husband.

Court records show she sought the order in 2016, saying he had punched her in the face and verbally abused her multiple times.

She told police that he had charged at her in an aggressive manner Tuesday.

Collier says Jacqueline Dixon had not sought enforcement of the order at times, rendering it “simply a piece of paper.”

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.
Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell cited for ethics violation

The Alabama Ethics Commission says a former mayor violated an ethics law.

AL.com reported the ethics panel said Wednesday evidence shows former Birmingham Mayor William Bell committed a minor violation that should be handled administratively.

Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton said he could not talk about the violation.

Bell’s attorney, Joe Espy, said the former mayor cooperated with investigators.

Espy said the violation was in relation to a meeting Bell had with staff last September.

Espy says the matter is being resolved but Bell could face a fine.

A complaint said Bell told city hall staffers they could lose their jobs if he lost his re-election bid.

In a recording released last year, he does not specifically ask staff members to campaign for him.

Bell lost to Randall Woodfin.
7 Things: Trump says Sessions should end the probe, gun control protesters protest an empty State House, Mississippi started taking Alabama’s sports gambling money today, and more …

7. Those Russian Facebook trolls banned yesterday led to the three anti-Trump protests.

— 32 different Russian-controlled Facebook pages were removed from Facebook, leaving their hundreds of thousand fans to find information elsewhere.

— The “Resisters” group hosted three different events. All were anti-Trump, which leads one to believe the Russians just want chaos.

6. Democrat candidate for attorney general in New York wants to use her office to “prosecute ICE”

— Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout released a video calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “a tool of cruelty, unconstitutional behavior, illegality”.

— This is, of course, absurd because both the Supreme Court and Congress have said states cannot prosecute federal agents for carrying out their official duties.

5. More tears streamed down the cheeks of journalists. They then started fact-checking needing an ID to shop

— After Trump said mean things about liberal journalists, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd warned about “journalists being mowed down.” Washington Post’s Greg Sargent said the president is leading a “hate movement.”

— To further prove they weren’t fake news, media outlets seized on the president’s loose but obvious, language how “[y]ou need ID” to shop to say he was lying about grocery shopping.

4. The hypothetical match-up between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump already has polling

— The midterms still haven’t happened has a seven-point gap in favor of Biden. Biden has 44 percent to Trump’s 37.

— This small gap is pretty stunning given all the negative coverage of the current president and shows the weakness of Biden and the Democrat Party. More Democrats (89 percent) would vote for a generic Democrat candidate than would vote for Biden (80 percent).

3. Mississippi sports gambling is here, and Alabama is about to feed them a lot of money

— The first bets are currently being placed in Mississippi and many expect millions dollars to be spent this football season from Alabama. The city of Mobile is only 90 minutes from Biloxi.

— This issue has been almost non-existent in the current election cycle in Alabama, and there doesn’t seem to be much pressure to move towards legalized sports gambling.

2. Anti-gun protesters hit the capital while the legislature is out of session, complain that legislators who aren’t even in town won’t meet with them

— Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and local gun control activists showed up at a legislature that is not operating to protest people that aren’t there. Don’t worry, the media was there.

— The chants of the activists included, “Hey hey, ho ho, the NRA has got to go” as they hand-delivered letters to one legislator’s empty office. They also complained about legislators that they never spoke to.

1. President Donald Trump wants Sessions to end the Mueller probe. The White House says it is just an opinion

— Trump took his biggest swing about the probe yet by tweeting, “This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.”

— This all seems unlikely and this nonsense is wrecking the legacy of one of Alabama’s finest public servants. Only 18 percent view Sessions “very” or “somewhat” favorably.

Ethics Commission says legislator can work for Alabama House Speaker

The Alabama Ethics Commission says a retiring member of the House of Representatives can work as House Speaker Mac McCutcheon’s chief of staff without violating the “revolving door” provision of state ethics law.

Commissioners issued the advisory opinion Wednesday for Republican Rep. Mark Tuggle of Alexander City.

The opinion said Tuggle can do administrative duties but cannot lobby his former colleagues on behalf of outside groups.

In a separate matter, the commission will not reconsider an advisory opinion that said a candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office asked for the reconsideration, concerned that the wording would open the door to candidates trying to claim all sorts of expenses as campaign related.

Commissioners said the opinion was for a specific case.
Election latest: State parties certify candidates to Secretary of State’s office

Staff members from both the Alabama Republican Party and the Alabama Democratic Party reported to the office of Secretary of State on Wednesday to certify and file the names of their candidates nominated in either the June 5 primary or the July 17 runoff.

State law directs state party executive committees to certify with the Secretary by the third Wednesday following the primary runoff and county executive committees to certify candidates running for county offices with the probate judge by the same deadline.

Certified candidates will be officially announced by Secretary of State John Merrill in the coming weeks and placed on ballots for November’s election.

The general election is November 6.

16 hours ago

Approval for Attorney General Sessions has tanked amid Trump’s attacks, poll suggests

Once so popular that he ran unopposed for re-election to the Senate in both the Republican primary and in the general election, Attorney General Jeff Sessions now finds himself under fire from all sides.

Democrats across the country never much cared for him, and now Republicans hold him in low standing, as well.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll published Wednesday suggests that only 18 percent of registered voters have a “very” or “somewhat” favorable view of Sessions, while 45 percent view him somewhat or very unfavorably.

The attorney general’s numbers are horrid among Democrats (11 percent favorable) and independents (15 percent). But Republican voters do not view him that favorably, either. Among Republicans, 31 percent have a positive opinion of Sessions, while a plurality — 33 percent — view him negatively.

The results show a steep erosion in support from a Morning Consult poll in July last year. Then, 38 percent said they strongly or somewhat approved of the job Sessions was doing as attorney general, compared to 32 percent who disapproved. Among Republicans, Sessions enjoyed a 58 percent approval rating.

Alabama political experts said they believe the survey results reflect the steady stream of criticism that President Donald Trump has hurled at Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The attorney general handed off responsibility for the probe to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after concluding that his role on the president’s campaign posed a conflict of interest.

William Stewart, a political scientist at the University of Alabama, said he is not surprised by the poll results.

“I can imagine, because the president hasn’t spoken very favorably about his attorney general,” he said.

The poll came out on the same day that Trump again called him out on Twitter, this time voicing his opinion that Sessions should end the “Witch Hunt” probe led by Mueller.

Stewart said Sessions finds himself in a strange position, politically.

“It’s unusual,” he said. “Generally, the more unpopular someone is with the opposition party, the more popular they are with the party in power.”

Steven Taylor, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University, said he suspects Trump’s criticism of Sessions has sunk in with Republican voters.

“Democrats don’t like Sessions for a bunch of reasons,” he said.

The deteriorating relationship between Trump and Sessions has been one of the strangest stories of his presidency. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump. In addition to the credibility Trump gained at a time when he was trying to lock down the Republican nomination, Sessions also was the source of key staffers who helped guide the campaign.

Aide Stephen Miller wrote a number of Trump’s campaign speeches, including his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, and still works at the White House as a domestic policy adviser.

But even though Sessions has been successful in implementing Trump’s policies on issues ranging from illegal immigration to law and order, Trump clearly has had a tough time overcoming his frustration over the appointment of independent counsel Robert Mueller.

From time to time, Trump publicly vents that frustration at Sessions, who largely ignores it.

Sometimes, Stewart said, Sessions must regret his decision to take the job.

The poll did not break down the results by state, so it is impossible to know how the people who elected Sessions five times to statewide office feel about him now.

“I would think Sessions would fare better here in Alabama, even though he has not enjoyed the constant favor of his president,” Stewart said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

