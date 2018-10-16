SEC office in Birmingham fines LSU $100,000 for fans on field after win

Subscription Preferences:

‘We aren’t taking anything for granted’: Roby makes Dale County push with three weeks until election 5 hours ago / News
Twinkle Cavanaugh hosts campaign event for Will Ainsworth at her house 5 hours ago / Analysis
City of Selma hands out layoff notices to 68 employees 5 hours ago / News
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Trump ‘thinking about our GREAT Alabama farmers,’ praises ‘terrific’ Kay Ivey after Hurricane Michael 9 hours ago / News
Byrne: Water infrastructure vital to Alabama’s economy 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Shelter dogs fly from Alabama to New Jersey after Hurricane Michael leaves pets stranded 21 hours ago / News
Jones accuses ALGOP of putting ‘party over’ state, country on Kavanaugh; ALGOP responds: ‘A grave error as it highlights his arrogance’ 22 hours ago / News
Are Alabama Republicans softening on Medicaid expansion? 22 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Dog goes crazy after Alabama owner returns from deployment overseas 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Ivey freezes all early paroles, appoints former Tuscaloosa DA as Board of Pardons and Paroles chair 1 day ago / News
Huntsville man arrested for terroristic threats against police officers 1 day ago / News
Alabama veteran’s military mementos stolen – ‘God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back’ 1 day ago / News
Selma mayor files lawsuit against city council 1 day ago / News
The Southeastern Conference has fined fifth-ranked LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers topped then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 over the weekend.

The league announced the fine Monday. It cited Saturday’s incident as a second violation of the SEC’s policy against fans on the field.

The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014.

The SEC said fines collected against school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league’s post-graduate scholarship fund.

The league said a third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

35 mins ago

Merrill urges prosecution of voter fraud: ‘If you want to straighten it up, you’ve got to straighten it up’

OZARK – Voter fraud is still a real thing in the state of Alabama according to Secretary of State John Merrill.

At a gathering of the Dale County GOP on Monday, Merrill cited the four convictions during his tenure as Alabama Secretary of State as proof but called for more to be done on the local and state levels.

“We’ve had four convictions on voter fraud,” Merrill said to attendees. “We’ve had three elections that have been overturned since I’ve been the secretary. We want some more of that to happen because we have identified people that have broken the law. We just got to have some prosecutors that are willing to step up and help us take it and make it happen at the district attorney level, as well as those that would be assigned by [Alabama Attorney General] Steve Marshall. So, we got to work together to get that done.”

Merrill said he was approached as recently as last week about instances of voter fraud, but added there was a reluctance by those making the allegations to pursue it further.

“I had 12 people come up to me last week in Selma when I spoke last Wednesday night at the Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission meeting,” he added. “They came up and said, ‘Look, we know we got voter fraud going on here, but we don’t know what to do.’ We’ll identify some people who can be witnesses, and they’ll say, ‘I don’t want anybody to go to jail.’ What do you want? I mean, if you want to straighten it up, you’ve got to straighten it up.”

“Now I’m not so sure that everybody who has committed voter fraud will go to jail. I do think we need to reevaluate what we’re doing because Sue Bell Cobb – if she ever said one thing that I thought was right when she was chief justice, and this is true – we need to quit putting people in jail that we’re mad at and just put the ones in jail that we’re afraid of, period,” he continued. “And that’s true. But we’ve got to make sure that the ones who have done wrong, that we are mad at, or that we are aggravated at because they’ve broken the law, are dealt with the way they should be. So, we’ve got to give that some attention.”

Following his speech at the event, Merrill told Yellowhammer News that without the willingness of those making voter fraud claims to pursue them further, it was just a conversation.

“What it seems like people like to do is just talk about how, ‘Well, we know this voter fraud is going on,’ and ‘that voter fraud is going on,’” Merrill explained. “Nothing is going on unless it’s been identified and investigated where it is warranted, and an indictment has occurred, and then you had somebody convicted. If that didn’t happen, then no matter what’s going on, it’s just a conversation. It’s just somebody talking. That’s why we’ve got to have people who are committed to making sure that those instances are reported whenever they occur.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

3 hours ago

Ivey reaffirms her support for pro-life amendment opposed by Maddox

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday reaffirmed her support for Alabama’s Constitutional Amendment Two, which recognizes and supports the rights of the unborn.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, is the time for Alabama to affirm the sanctity of unborn life,” Ivey said in a press release.

Her Democratic opponent, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, opposes the pro-life amendment, as does Planned Parenthood, the Feminist Majority Foundation, the ACLU and other out-of-state liberal groups.

“It’s unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies,” Ivey emphasized.

The governor also rallied voters to support the amendment on Election Day.

Ivey concluded, “I urge Alabamians to join me in this important fight by showing up to the polls on November 6 and voting yes on Constitutional Amendment Two.”

Amendment Two, which was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo), “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s entire write-up on the amendment here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

US Steel announces 4-year pact covering workers in Alabama and other states

Negotiators for US Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers have announced an agreement on four-year contracts covering thousands of employees around the country.

Details weren’t announced Monday pending ratification meetings, which the union said would take place in coming weeks.

US Steel said the contracts cover about 14,000 union-represented employees.

The union said its figure of 16,000 workers covered includes members laid off, on sick leave or on disability.

Company officials said the contracts cover workers at its domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Alabama; Lorain, Ohio; and Lone Star, Texas.

The union says some workers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota are also covered.

The contracts expired Sept. 1 but both sides agreed to extend talks that began in July.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Ivey breaks ground on multi-million dollar project in rural west Alabama

For much of rural Alabama, one of the main hindrances to economic development is a pure lack of people stopping in to eat, shop and work.

This has been the case in the Greene County seat of Eutaw for far too long, with the county having an unemployment rate nearly double the state as a whole and the poverty issues to match.

However, after Governor Kay Ivey broke ground on the construction of a $12 million Love’s Travel Stop on Monday, Eutaw has hope.

“They’re going to hire 40, at least 43, more people in this area and that’s great for our families and it’s good for Alabama. I’m proud to be a part of growing jobs and putting our people to work,” Ivey said, according to WTOK.

The nearest travel center to either the east or west of Eutaw can take at least 20 minutes, so Love’s is building this new center that will accommodate drivers, plus create much-needed revenue in the community.

“Enthusiasm of the folks here is just really palpable,” Jenny Love-Meyer, Vice President of Communications for Love’s Travel Stop, emphasized.

Love-Meyer believes Eutaw is an ideal location to expand her family’s business.

“And to be able to know in a little bit, we’re going to have a full travel stop and be able to be a part of this community is awesome,” she added.

Representative Terri Sewell was also in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony. As a Black Belt native, Sewell knows that it is often difficult to attract new businesses to low-profit, struggling areas.

“Often rural America, like rural Alabama, are forgotten,” Sewell outlined.

But in this case, Sewell says rural Alabama is not being forgotten.

“Having a truck stop like this, to have a major truck stop off the interstate, right here in Eutaw, will be a gateway to many other economic opportunities for the folks here,” Sewell advised.

The excitement for this project bridges the partisan divide, and it all begins with the genuine energy that has been sparked in the community itself.

“Everybody’s proud to be here, the public, individuals, citizens support this project and support Love’s expansion in getting another location. So this is great news,” Ivey remarked.

The truck stop will be located at Exit 40 off of Interstate 20/59, southwest of Tuscaloosa. Construction is expected to take at least a year to complete. Ivey announced last month that funding to make the project possible will come from different levels across the state. A grant for nearly $375,000 will come from the federal Delta Regional Authority. The DRA funds will be combined with a $400,000 community development block grant awarded by Ivey in July to provide sewer services at the location by extending lines from the City of Eutaw.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama Senator Doug Jones still doesn’t get it, Trump tours areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael, and more …

7. Trump and the Cherokee nation respond to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s ancestry test

— The strange move involved Warren releasing a video that declared “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor” from six to ten generations ago which means she is between 1/64th to 1/1024th native American.

— Any fair-minded observer would view this a rebuke of Sen. Warren’s claims to be a “woman of color” not a response to President Trump’s “attacks”.

6. Alabama Republicans may be softening on Medicaid expansion

— Republicans in Alabama have been steadfastly against the Medicaid expansion proposal because it will require an additional outlay of up to $200 million dollars. This is a wildly unpopular idea amongst Republican legislators but lame-duck Republica State Senator Gerald Dial is stepping out and advocating for it.

— While this is one of Democratic candidate for Governor Walt Maddox’s issues, support from legislators switching positions after an election wouldn’t be much of a surprise. They did something similar in 2007 with a pay raise, and in 2015 Governor Robert Bentley advocated for additional revenue after running a campaign saying that very thing would not be necessary.

5. Three percent of U.S. taxpayers pay a majority of taxes in the United States

— A trope from the media and their Democrats is that tax cuts only help the top 1 percent, this is patently false, in fact, the top few percents of the American citizens pay a majority of taxes collected in this country.

— Amazingly, the top 1,409 taxpayers pay more income tax than the bottom 70 million, with expectations in the fiscal year 2018 to be close to $1.7 trillion dollars which surpasses 2017’s collection of $1.5 trillion dollars.

4. The Saudis are ready to admit they had something to do with a journalist’s death

— Saudi Arabia will reportedly admit that they accidentally killed Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi during an interrogation that went south. The alleged claim will be that they were just trying to abduct the journalist from Turkey.

— This all comes less than 24 hours after the President seemed to accept the denial of the leader of the oil-rich kingdom that has made a threat to retaliate against any nation that sanctions them.

3. Governor Kay Ivey has assigned a new chairman of the Alabama Board of Pardon and Paroles and froze paroles for 75 days

— Governor Ivey has issued an executive order that freezes all early paroles for 75 days, which requires the board implement a plan of which Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall approve.

— Ivey and Marshall acted yesterday, and for good reason. 100 more violent inmates were set for possible early release before the end of October.

2. President Donald Trump tours areas devastated by Hurricane Michael 

— The President spent the day on the Gulf Coast, taking a helicopter tour of and visiting damaged Panama City and Lynn Haven on the ground where he spoke to survivors and handed out water bottles before heading to Georgia.

— The President praised Alabama’s Governor saying, “She’s in there fighting” as he praised the farmers damaged by the storm, “[T]hinking about our GREAT Alabama farmers…We are with you!”

1. Alabama Senator Doug Jones doesn’t get why people are upset with him over his vote against Justice Brett Kavanaugh

— Speaking to Alabama Public Televsion’s “Capitol Journal”, Jones lashed out at the Alabama Republican Party. Jones said: “This is the same Republican Party who voted for a guy last year – who continued to support someone who ran against me who there were very, very serious and credible allegations. This is a Republican Party that puts party over state, party over country. So, I’m not surprised they put this in political tones. The very thing that I avoided from the beginning, from my standpoint and my standpoint was what mattered to me and my staff – we were not looking at this in political terms.”

— The problem with Jones’ analysis here is that he doesn’t seem to grasp that the state views him as turning their back on them. He supported the wishes of Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren as opposed to those in the state of Alabama.

