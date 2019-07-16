Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

SEC Football Media Days kicks off in Alabama

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey touched on sports gambling, player mental health, officiating and this year’s historic milestone for college football as he kicked off SEC Football Media Daysin Hoover.

The commissioner went over those and other topics ranging from looks back to last year and to issues that will be relevant for the coming year. One of the primary issues he brought up for the coming year is sports gambling.

“The SEC presidents and chancellors have expressed strong support for NCAA national office efforts to seek federal legislation that will regulate sports gambling,” Sankey said. “Ideally, there would be uniform practices governing gambling on college sports, particularly eliminating in-game betting and proposition bets on college sports.”

The commissioner went on to talk about the effects that unregulated sports gambling can have on student-athletes and what the conference plans to do to support them.

Celebrating 150 years of college football at SEC Media Days 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We’re seeing trends in the mental health area that should cause us all to pause before these ideas around specific event betting within college sports are allowed to take place. And I’m talking about, for example, whether a field goal is made or missed, whether a three-point try is successful. Is a pitched ball a strike or a ball?” Sankey said. “In January, five autonomy conferences adopted new minimum requirements for a provision of mental health counseling for student-athletes. I’m pleased to say for the Southeastern Conference, we meet or exceed those requirements.”

Sankey also discussed new officiating procedures, particularly how the league will address the public regarding calls and the addition of a sideline monitor used for looking over replay footage. “One of the benefits, in addition to the extra voice in the process, will be the ability to better explain replay decisions from the official to our head coaches on the field.” Other measures include more consistent training and overviews with officials and the creation of new communication channels to inform the public.

Sankey also discussed events celebrating 150 years of college football that take place all season with ESPN, including the documentary series “Saturdays in the South” and other activities that SEC schools will participate in.

SEC players will display commemorative patches on their uniforms. The league will also celebrate 150 of the finest moments of SEC football.

These will not be selected by the commissioner, Sankey said. “So, if someone gets angry about whether or not a moment is part of their 150th best, it won’t be me.”

The “Saturday’s in the South” documentary series will broadcast on Tuesdays for 90 minutes beginning in August in eight parts. “You will hear stories of greased railroad tracks, an era before the SEC chant was ever heard, and weave tales through the decades of the modern area of success experienced now by the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said.

A preview of the series is being shown to select media groups Tuesday, July 16 at Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre.

To visit the new SEC Officiating Website: www.secsports.com/officiating.

3 hours ago

ALDOT denies I-10 Wallace Tunnel will be subject to ‘early tolling’

During an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Monday, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for Alabama’s first congressional seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), told listeners it was his understanding the Alabama Department of Transportation intended to levy a toll on vehicles using the existing I-10 Wallace Tunnel immediately upon the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge’s construction.

“Immediately, so I am told,” Carl said. “They will start tolling it immediately [upon breaking ground of the bridge]. I was told at that meeting it would be immediately.”

However, according to reporting from Mobile NBC affiliate WPMI’s Andrea Ramey, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says that is not the case.

124
“Bridge project spokesperson Allison Gregg said Carl’s statements are ‘not true. We have always said and are committed to no early tolling,'” Ramey wrote.

The proposed toll for both the new bridge and the existing tunnel have been met with strong opposition, including a Facebook group that has amassed nearly 26,000 followers in just a few weeks.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Byrne: As Democrats fight, national security loses

Protecting the safety of the American people is our must fundamental duty in Congress. In a city where few things receive bipartisan support, providing for the national defense has remained an area of compromise.

For 58 straight years, the House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Last month, the Senate did its job. By a vote of 86 to 8, it passed a bipartisan defense authorization bill. In the House, things were to play out differently.

537
If you’ve followed anything going on in Washington the past several weeks, you’ve seen the drama and infighting within the House Democrat Caucus. It truly is open warfare. Speaker Pelosi has had to deal with everything from radical socialist demands for legislation that won’t pass and even Twitter battles between her own members.

Recently the top staffer for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of the radicals, called a group of Democratic Congressmen – several of them people of color – racists. Their crime in the eyes of the socialist regressives was supporting a bipartisan, Senate-passed bill to provide aid to migrants at the border.

However, to this new class who want nothing less than a complete breaking apart of our society and a restructuring of our entire way of life, nothing Pelosi offers them will ever be enough.

In a caucus meeting last week, Pelosi pleaded with her members to keep their internal battles private. It remains to be seen if the public spectacle will subside. Recent history suggests it will continue.

As the storm within the Democrat Caucus continued, the NDAA came to the House floor. I voted against this bill when we marked it up in the Armed Services Committee. This is a bad bill that does not provide the funding our military leaders insist is necessary to keep us competitive against China and Russia. It cuts personnel and nuclear deterrence spending. It strips aid from our allies overseas and limits President Trump’s military and diplomatic authority. It prohibits the funding of critical national security efforts at our border. It even begins the process of shuttering detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Republicans offered good faith amendments to improve the bill.

House Democrats blocked my amendment to prohibit the transfer of Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United States from even being debated on the House Floor. Forty detainees remaining in Guantanamo are architects of the September 11th attacks, Osama bin Laden body guards, and Al-Qaeda operatives. These are bad people who have done harm to the United States in the past and would again if given the opportunity. The fact that my amendment did not even get a chance to be voted on tells you a lot about the new Democratic party.

Even undercutting our national defense was not enough for many in the Democrat party. Speaker Pelosi did not yet have the votes to pass her bill.

Pelosi could have done what Speakers and leaders of the House Armed Services Committee have done for 58 years. She could have sought a middle ground to ensure our men and women in the military have what they need to protect us. Unfortunately, Pelosi caved to radical demands and went in the other direction.

For days, the House voted on amendment after amendment offered by Democrats. Dozens of items from the socialist wish list were added to the bill. In the end, the bill received enough votes from Democrats to pass, but this bill will never become law.

Despite this leftward turn, the most extreme House members still did not vote for the NDAA. For them, nothing will be enough except the radical remaking our country, even at the expense of national security. This war among Democrats will continue.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

5 hours ago

50 years ago today: Alabama-built Saturn V rocket powers Apollo 11 launch

On July 16, 1969, the Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket powered the launch of Apollo 11, which would see American astronauts land on the surface of the Moon four days later.

For the 50th anniversary of this historic launch, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver an address Tuesday night in Huntsville at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

While North Alabama continues to be a national leader in the space industry, including NASA’s Artemis program (which will land the first woman on the surface of the Moon by 2024) and future expeditions to Mars and beyond, Yellowhammer State residents can be proud of the storied history that led to Huntsville’s nickname as “Rocket City, U.S.A.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), a staunch ally of the space sector, posted a chill-inducing video Tuesday morning honoring this legacy.

Watch:

82
A replica of the Saturn V rocket can be seen driving into Huntsville on I-565.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

7 Things: Trump gets what he wants, Byrne offers to pay for “The Squad” to fly Venezuela, Moore has a hard time raising money and more …

7. “Made in America” is getting more American

  • President Donald Trump has announced that any “Made in America” products used by the government will now be required to use more American components to still be considered American products.
  • Currently, American products are actually allowed to contain 50% foreign components, but the executive order Trump signed would require that American products contain at least 75% American components.

6. Biden wants to save Obamacare with higher taxes

636
  • Due to most Democratic 2020 presidential candidates wanting to replace Obamacare with Medicare-for-all, former Vice President Joe Biden has come out with a plan that he hopes will save Obamacare.
  • According to Biden, his plan would include “a public option to Obamacare as the best way to lower costs and cover everyone.” New taxes on the wealthy would pay for the plan.

5. The Alabama Democratic Party website was as dead as the party for a while

  • When people visited the website they fittingly found links to “types of abortion” and “cheap abortion services” because the party failed to pay their web hosting bill because Chairwoman Nancy Worley said she paid with a credit card that canceled after they found fraudulent out of state purchases.
  • The website hasn’t been used for much over the last few years and still has a top post congratulating U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for his 2017 victory. They don’t use their social media much either with al.com reporting their “last post on Twitter was May 16, and the last post on Facebook was June 5”

4. More restrictions on asylum seekers

  • President Trump has announced a new policy that would require most asylum seekers to first seek asylum from the country they traversed, and only when their denied asylum there would they be eligible in the United States, but the ACLU is prepared to sue over this. Democratic presidential candidates are unhappy as well.
  • Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that this policy “will reduce the overwhelming burdens on our domestic system caused by asylum-seekers failing to seek urgent protection in the first available country,” as well as keeping out those who want to take advantage of our system. 

3. Moore has less 

  • Former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is falling far behind the other candidates with only $16,964 in donations. Since he announced his candidacy on June 20, everyone else is killing him. U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) raised $750,000 in the last quarter, former football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $420,000  and State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) raised $300,000.
  • However, Secretary of State John Merrill didn’t declare his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race until June 25, and according to Merrill’s social media pages, he raised $217,000 in only 12 days, which makes him a prolific fundraiser.

2. Byrne offers to buy a ticket for Omar

  • Byrne told Yellowhammer News that he would pay the airfare for U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to live in Venezuela, and he said that way “they can enjoy their failed Socialist Paradise.”
  • Byrne is siding with the president that “America is an exceptional country, and I’m proud to live here.” Trump has doubled down on his earlier tweets, saying, “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” He also stated that America will never be socialist or Communist.

1. “The Squad” reacts

  • During a news conference on Capitol Hill, Omar said that President Trump has been violating his constitutional oath. She added that “it is time for us to impeach this president” for a number of things including false claims of collusion and “committing human rights abuses at the border.”
  • For his part in all this, President Donald Trump seems to be happy the media and their Democrats are defending the four congresswomen, saying, “The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”

 

7 hours ago

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl: Existing I-10 Wallace Tunnel to be tolled ‘immediately’ upon the start of construction of proposed Mobile Bay Bridge

The details of the seemingly unpopular tolling aspect of the proposed new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge have been limited. One verified detail is that in addition to the new bridge, the proposed $3-6 toll would also apply to the existing twin-span Wallace Tunnel completed in 1973.

However, the tolling of the Wallace Tunnel could come long before the new bridge is opened to traffic. In fact, the toll could come as soon as the ground is broken for the new bridge according to Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

Carl, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s first congressional district open U.S. House of Representatives seat to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), told Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 that was made clear to him in meetings with officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

419
Carl told “Midday Mobile” host Sean Sullivan his original understanding of the project was that the existing Wallace Tunnel would not be tolled.

“Never, and I sat on the council that helped pick the engineering firm that took it over,” he said. “Never ever was the Wallace Tunnel brought up. We all assumed that it was being left alone. It wasn’t until the meeting in Spanish Fort two months ago, maybe three months ago – I’m losing track of time – that I found out about it. I backed off then. I said, ‘No, I can’t support. I will not support it.’ Because I always viewed that as the alternative route for the locals.”

“We were sold on the bridge project based on tourism traffic and trucking traffic,” he said. “Now what we’re learning is it is going to be based on the locals back. It’s going to be you and I paying for it. And I can go into the problems with that, but as a county commissioner, it’s positive in some ways and it’s negative in a lot. As your next congressman, I promise you it is a problem. It is a huge problem.”

The Mobile County Republican lamented the lack of federal money for the project and noted that by virtue of being part of the Interstate Highway System, the bridge could be used for federal purposes.

“That is a federal highway,” he added. “That highway was designed to take traffic from Jacksonville, Fla. to Los Angeles, Calif. Troops, if we move troops, they’ve got to cross that river. They’ve got to go through that tunnel or over that bridge. So why is not the federal government more involved?”

Carl was asked by Sullivan about the timeframe for implementing the toll, to which Carl said officials told him immediately and long before the opening of the new completed bridge project.

“Immediately, so I am told,” Carl said. “They will start tolling it immediately [upon breaking ground of the bridge]. I was told at that meeting it would be immediately.”

“Let’s say it takes eight years on the project,” he said. “That will be eight years they’ll charge on the tunnel.”

Later in the appearance, Carl reiterated that the toll would come “immediately.”

“Immediately is what I was told by the engineering firm,” Carl said.

“I think their PR on this has just been horrible,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

