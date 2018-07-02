Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Sean Hannity credits Huntsville for being his first 'big break' — 'My first paid radio gig'

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” nationally syndicated radio talker Sean Hannity gave a shoutout to Huntsville as being the location for his first “big break” in radio.

Host and talk radio colleague Mark Levin asked Hannity where his big break was in the radio business. Hannity first mentioned his chance to fill-in for Rush Limbaugh, but he explained there was a progression of events that led him from doing radio for free to his being one of the top conservative talkers in America, which began in Huntsville on long-time talk station WVNN.

“The big break was a guy — Dave Stone and Bill Dunnavant, two guys, Huntsville, Alabama — my first paid radio gig,” Hannity said. “I was doing it for free up until then, and packed up what was my contracting work van and drove across the country. That was break one.”

“Break two was a guy by the name of ‘Sluggo,’ Eric Seidel in Atlanta, Georgia,” he added. “Neal Boortz, who is now a friend of both of ours, since retired. He left one station, referred to as ex-wife and moved to a bigger station and now I’m on that station ironically, WSB. And then, the big break was Fox News going on the air, and then that led to WABC, Roger Ailes and Phil Voice. I’m friends with every single person that hired me. I talk to them all. They all critique me to this day. If I do something they don’t like, ‘Sluggo’ is writing me, ‘Let them talk. Shut up.’  But, they care. I prefer the criticism rather than the compliment because that makes you better.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

27 mins ago

How the church and strong families can help adolescents deal with depression


Read the transcript:

EPIDEMIC OF ADOLESCENT DEPRESSION DRAWS UPDATED GUIDELINES

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, NPR recently ran a story with the headline “Only about 50 percent of adolescents with depression get diagnosed before reaching adulthood.” The story goes on to say as many as 2 in 3 depressed teens don’t get the care that could help them.

Dr. Rachel Zuckerbrot, a board certified adolescent psychiatrist and associate professor at Columbia University, along with the American Academy of Pediatricians, has issued updated guidelines that calls for universal screening for depression in teens.

DR. REEDER: Tom, it’s really interesting how this “disciplined and science” of psychology carves out its space pretty profoundly but I do believe they have their finger on an issue and that issue is the rising evidence and the rising incidence of depression.

WHAT DOES CHRISTIANITY SAY ABOUT DEPRESSION?

From a Christian world and life view, I’d like to draw a distinction. I believe that this three-fold view of humanity that you are spiritual, physical, and psychological, that does not stand the scrutiny of Scripture.

The Bible teaches that man is made up of two parts, male and female, are physical and spiritual. Now, they are entwined with each other and the physical affects the spiritual and the spiritual affects the physical so there are some physical causes of what we would call depression: loss of hope, loss of any joy, any happiness, a pessimistic view of life that has eventually led some people, obviously, to the taking of their life. It’s heartbreaking for all of us when we see that and then when we see people in the throes of depression.

PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL DYNAMICS CAN SUFFER ILLNESS

I believe it’s caused physically because we’re fallen human beings, physical dynamics, where the body is not functioning right. There’s certain chemical things that are going on like synapses misfires and all of that that’s taking place can lead to depression and those should be treated medically — very carefully, now, because there have been a number of cases of suicide when people are not properly cared for when they’re medically treated for physical causes of depression.

And then, of course, is the spiritual dynamic. The Psalmist speaks of this a number of times: “My soul, why art thou disquieted? Why are you cast down?” We find it in the very first incident of the Bible where God gives the diagnosis of depression: “Cain, why is your face cast down?” We find it in Nebuchadnezzar, whose arrogance had led him into the field to live with his face down like an animal and there is a spiritual dynamic that can lead to depression. And then, sometimes, obviously, there can be the two at work within each other.

BUT WHY THE UPTICK IN INSTANCES AMONG TEENS?

Now, we want to ask ourselves a question at the moment, though, is why is there such a plethora? Why is there almost an epidemic of this depression? Now you are putting children under a mandate to be screened by people of various levels of competencies in which parental rights can be set aside by the “profession” of psychology and its screening process.

Now, having said that, is there an almost epidemic of depression among the rising generation? And I think the answer is yes. We need to ask ourselves, “What are the causes of it?” Tom, I think it’s very clear, as a pastor, I am running into ministry counseling issues of depression among young people much more than I ever had 20 years ago. I look back at my own childhood and I don’t ever remember anything like this — I’m sure there was to some degree, but nothing like this.

NEW CULTURE WITHOUT GOD, WEAK CHURCHES, AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Why is it? Well, I think we need to take a look at the environment in which our children are being raised. The secularization of our culture, the message of a God-centered life which brings hope in the God and Glory and grace is now diminished and set aside by the pressures of the culture and the cultural elite, the curtailing of the First Amendment, both in terms of freedom of speech and the free practice of religion — so that whole element of the dynamic of hope that comes through a vibrant Christianity is lost.

Secondly, within the church, we have lost our focus upon the Gospel which gives hope that we use to pour forth into the culture and then, when we’ve got hope pouring forth from an institution like the church of Jesus Christ and the people of God, that’s going to make a difference and we ought to be bringing that message. Somehow, we have gotten sidetracked into other messages and causes other than the cause of getting up on the mountain and announcing good news.

A third thing, I think, is social media, where kids, their whole life is determined by how many likes they have and things that people can say through social media without being face to face with an individual.

CHURCHES MUST SPREAD SPIRITUAL HOPE

Do I believe that there are some physical reasons for depression that can be treated? Yes, but I think the vast majority is a spiritual depression that is coming from a society that has vacuumed out of its existence the message of hope in Jesus Christ. It does not want to hear the bad news that we’re sinners. Therefore, it does not want to hear the good news that you can be saved from your sins.

Now, the question is will the church of Jesus Christ tackle this or not and I believe the Bible calls us to keep up our message and step up our game into the world with the message of hope for the sake of young people who need to hear the hope of the Gospel.

DO NOT DEPEND ON GOVERNMENT TO DIAGNOSE AND TREAT

Dare I say one more thing, Tom, about that? If there is an epidemic of depression — and I actually believe there is — I don’t think the answer is to create a cast of individuals that the government forces you to go to to get their approval and then to be given medication upon their decision or not. I do think parents ought to be educated on what do you look out for in terms of depression, but I think what we really need is a vibrant, healthy church of Jesus Christ that is on-mission with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

CHURCHES: SEE THE NEED AND SPREAD THE MESSAGE OF HOPE, ESPECIALLY IN OWN FAMILIES

And, boy, you’re talking about a rich harvest field in a culture that’s in despair because of its secularization. That is a rich harvest field for us to come and say, “Listen, there is no hope there and you see where it’s headed but, over here, let me tell you where there’s hope,” and then for the church of Jesus Christ to redouble its efforts to bring the power of the Gospel to bear upon relationships so that kids see their hope in true friendships and true fellowships that are permeated with the hope of Christ, and that they see their hope that they are ambassadors of Christ that are sent into the world for Christ and they have a glorious mission and a glorious message to take.

There is much reason for hope: you are someone that Jesus Christ has died for, you are someone that the Spirit of God dwells within, you are someone that has a task and a mission and a message that counts for all eternity and what you do matters for all eternity. There is the hope of a vital relationship with God that gives you meaningful relationships and responsibilities in life.

FAMILY LIFE IS KEY — STRONG MARRIAGE AND CHURCHES RAISE UP CHILDREN WITH HOPE

And then for us to disciple families in which, once again, children are raised not in the hopelessness of broken homes, not in the fear that the home is going to break up, not in the violence that is now invading homes and abusiveness, not in the despair of the sexual revolution that destroys bodies and hopes and lives and dreams, but in the hope of Jesus Christ.

And we see that in stronger marriages, we see that in stronger families, we see that in stronger churches that get back to what they’re supposed to be doing, which is evangelizing and discipling and worshiping in the community of hope in the Lord Jesus Christ in which you reach out to people by bringing to them the hope of the Gospel and bringing them into relationships that are meaningful so they get a taste of what it means to be loved in Christ and what it means to be loved by the power of the Gospel of grace.

I think that’s the great hope. The hope is not in the creation of a new cast of professionals. Unlike what the secular culture says, you do have a soul, and unlike what the secular culture says, you do have hope, and that hope is blessed — the blessed hope Christ the Lord of Glory.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin. Jessica is editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News. Jessica has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

57 mins ago

WATCH: Entrepreneur, Autism advocate Brian Schubert talks faith and challenges of raising a child with Autism

In this episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose, Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with Brian Schubert, a successful entrepreneur, and Autism advocate, to discuss overcoming obstacles and persevering in tough times.

Brian is a family man, Chick-fil-A owner-operator, non-profit founder, and follower of Christ. Brian talks about the challenges families with special needs children face as he has battled Autism with his 9 year old daughter Ady. Through his pain, he found purpose and started Ady’s Army, a non-profit that helps families with Autism cope with the condition and get support they desperately need. Brian also talks about the struggles of owning a business and how he has been able to fight through those difficult times to get to where he is now.
WATCH:

3 Takeaways:

1) Never give up. No matter what you are facing, hard work and determination always pays off. Brian had a goal of becoming a Chick-fil-a owner and it was a long shot, however, he showed the company what they needed to see when he had the opportunity.

2) Sometimes your family situation can make life difficult. You can either embrace it, and take on your challenges with God’s help, or you can let the circumstances overcome you. Brian and his family chose to help others through their own struggles with Autism and they created a great support system for that community in Birmingham.

3) The first business you start might not always be successful. The economy, timing, business associates, whatever, may change your outcome. Failure is not final unless you quit. Learn from your mistakes and use those to grow and become better in the future. If you learn from the situation, this will be bought experience.

1 hour ago

Six ways Alabama benefits from the House defense spending bill

The U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday passed the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2019, funding several national defense priorities that are built, maintained, or utilized by Alabama’s military and manufacturing efforts.

The spending bill authorizes:

  • $9.4 billion for 93 F-35 aircraft, which will be used by the 187th Fighter Wing based in Montgomery
  • $912 million for three new Littoral Combat Ships, built by Austal USA in Mobile
  • $2.6 billion for additional UH-60M Black Hawk, Lakota, and Apache helicopters, relevant to the Army’s aviation mission at Fort Rucker
  • Funding for THAAD, Hellfire, and LRASM missile programs, built by Lockheed Martin in Troy
  • Increased funding to address cyber threats against missile defense systems, benefitting the mission at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville
  • $22.4 million for the Stryker Upgrade program, which will support the work at the Anniston Army Depot

The House and Senate are still resolving differences between their defense authorization bills, which means that the final defense bill may not necessarily authorize these programs at the levels proposed above.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

Alabama AG hopeful Troy King resumes campaign, vows to ‘focus on the issues’

Alabama Attorney General Republican candidate Troy King announced Saturday his campaign is back on.

King paused his campaign after news broke that the wife of his opponent, Steve Marshall, passed away last week.

He said on Facebook his campaign will be a discussion of political records and qualifications, adding his family has been attacked and he does not want that to happen to Marshall in the wake of Bridgette Gentry Marshall’s death.

King’s post as follows:

Paige and I continue to pray for the Marshall and Gentry families. Our hearts go out to them in this unbearable time of tragedy.

After a week of pausing our campaign, we will, today, begin to air advertisements on television and radio. My commercials will, as they always have, focus on the issues and my qualifications to be the Republican nominee for Alabama Attorney General, as compared to the qualifications of my opponent.

I want to be very clear. I will not speak of Mr. Marshall’s family. I believe there is no place in any political campaign for questions of or attacks on anyone’s spouse or children. During my political career, my family has been attacked and I know what a horrible and unfair toll that takes on your family. I would never do that to anyone else.

I commit that I will keep my campaign to a discussion of our political records and our Republican qualifications and allow the voters to decide this race on the merits alone.

2 hours ago

Gulf Shores pier allowing more shark fishing

If you want to catch a shark, Alabama has the place for you.

The state conservation agency says it is expanding a program to allow shark fishing off the pier at Gulf State Park at Gulf Shores.

The department is setting aside eight dates for overnight shark fishing at the pier starting July 8.

While the end of the pier will be closed for only people who are going after sharks, the rest of the pier will remain open as normal.

Anglers are normally supposed to cut the line when they catch a shark off the pier.

The agency set aside special times for shark fishing earlier this year in response to complaints from anglers about the large number of sharks that cruise for food near the structure.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

