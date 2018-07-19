Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Feds award $7 million for Downtown Mobile Airport runway improvements as city looks to move airport downtown 44 mins ago / News
OWA in Foley hosting a Summer Celebration Saturday, July 21 2 hours ago / News
How far would you walk for a job? Walter Carr walked 20 Miles! 2 hours ago / Radio
Scientists uncover info in Mobile-built submarine mystery 3 hours ago / News
Cumberland naming court after former Auburn coach Ellis 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump tries to clarify his Russia comments AGAIN, Alabama’s ‘blue wave’ is already washed out, Sen. Doug Jones seeks to stop auto tariffs, and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama football returns to SEC Media Days on top of league 4 hours ago / News
Alvin Holmes loses primary after 44 years in Alabama House 6 hours ago / News
Will Ainsworth WINS! Surprise call from the Republican Candidate 20 hours ago / Radio
Troy King wants state Ethics Commission to respond to his complaint against Steve Marshall 21 hours ago / News
We should encourage informed voters — not more voters 22 hours ago / Opinion
Man arrested in connection to triple murder in Alabama 24 hours ago / News
President Trump congratulates Rep. Martha Roby on her runoff victory 1 day ago / News
Rex Lumber Co. to build new facility, bring more than 100 jobs to Alabama 1 day ago / News
About last night: Three takeaways from Alabama’s Runoff Election 1 day ago / Analysis
7 Things: Trump backtracks on trusting Putin, election results, new permanent tax cuts, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama officers suspended for alleged ‘white power’ gesture 1 day ago / News
On Roby’s win: One false media narrative dies, a new one is born 1 day ago / Opinion
Man sentenced in kidnapping of Alabama woman who escaped car trunk 1 day ago / News
Backed by Alfa, Rick Pate rolls to victory in Alabama ag commissioner race 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Scientists uncover info in Mobile-built submarine mystery

Scientists studying the world’s first submarine to sink an enemy ship said Wednesday that the doomed Confederate crew did not release an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surface quickly.

The 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of what are called keel blocks would typically keep the Mobile-built H.L. Hunley upright, but also could be released with three levers, allowing the sub to surface quickly in an emergency, said archaeologist Michael Scafuri, who has worked on the submarine for 18 years.

Scientists who removed the century of corrosion, silt and shells from the submarine found the levers all locked in their regular position, Scafuri said.

“It’s more evidence there wasn’t much of a panic on board,” Scafuri said.

The Hunley and its eight crewmembers disappeared in February 1864 in Charleston Harbor shortly after signaling it had placed explosives on the hull of the Union ship the USS Housatonic.

Ever since the Hunley was raised from the ocean floor in 2000, scientists have worked to determine why the sub never returned to the surface.

The crew moved the submarine through the ocean with a hand crank, and one theory is they were resting on the ocean floor 4 miles (6 kilometers) from shore waiting for the tide to turn to make their journey back to land easier and ran out of oxygen or got stuck.

The next step for scientists is to remove more of the corrosion, slit and other material collected on the hull. Over 18 years, Scafuri said they have uncovered nearly a dozen artifacts , reconstructed the faces of the crew members and gained more knowledge about the science behind the submarine, which was built in Mobile, Alabama.

The keel blocks go on display at the Hunley’s North Charleston museum Saturday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

44 mins ago

Feds award $7 million for Downtown Mobile Airport runway improvements as city looks to move airport downtown

According to an announcement from Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Tuscaloosa) office on Thursday, $25.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants have been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements.

Per the release, they will “support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.”

“These FAA grants support critical projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency of airports across the state,” Shelby said in a statement. “Airport infrastructure plays a vital role in economic growth and development in Alabama, and I look forward to the progress that will stem from these grants.”

520
Keep reading 520 WORDS

Among those grants awarded to Alabama was $7 million “for taxiway reconstruction, runway rehabilitation, and installation of a new taxiway lighting system” to Mobile Downtown Airport.

The award is significant as some in leadership positions in Alabama’s port city are considering moving commercial air traffic from West Mobile’s Bates Field to the Downtown Mobile Brookley Field facility.

The grant also includes significant funding for other airports in Alabama, including in Greenville, Fairhope, Tuscaloosa, Lanett and Birmingham.

Grants as follows:

·       Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile Airport Authority – $7,080,027 for taxiway reconstruction, runway rehabilitation, and installation of a new taxiway lighting system

·       MacCrenshaw Memorial Airport, City of Greenville – $3,114,820 for runway reconstruction

·       H.L. Callahan Airport, City of Fairhope – $3,033,757 for construction of an additional taxiway and access taxiways

·       Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, City of Tuscaloosa – $2,652,600 for apron rehabilitation and a master plan study

·       Lanett Municipal Airport, City of Lanett – $1,717,830 for construction of a runway and installation of a new runway lighting system

·       Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham Airport Authority – $1,417,500 for erosion repair, safety equipment acquisition, sign installation, and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Headland Municipal Airport, City of Headland – $990,000 for construction of an additional taxiway

·       Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn University – $832,500 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Enterprise Municipal Airport, City of Enterprise – $653,140 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Pryor Field Regional Airport, Counties of Morgan and Limestone – $495,900 for taxiway lighting reconstruction

·       Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport, City and County of Cullman – $450,000 for taxiway reconstruction

·       Carl Folsom Airport, Elba Airport Authority – $446,998 for construction a 7,200-square-foot hangar building

·       Anniston Regional Airport, City of Anniston – $446,400 for apron and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport, County of Marion – $261,000 for construction of an additional taxiway to provide access to aircraft hangars

·       Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field Airport, City of Albertville – $253,168 for taxiway reconstruction

·       Shelby County Airport, County of Shelby – $249,970 for construction of a 14,830-square-foot hangar building

·       Bibb County Airport, County of Bibb – $242,640 for land acquisition to extend protection zone

·       Moton Field Municipal Airport, City of Tuskegee – $195,480 for runway and taxiway rehabilitation

·       Talladega Municipal Airport, City of Talladega – $190,410 for taxiway rehabilitation

·       Bessemer Airport, City of Bessemer – $150,000 for runway rehabilitation

·       Prattville-Grouby Field Airport, Prattville Airport Authority – $150,000 for installation of airport drainage improvements

·       Wetumpka Municipal Airport, City of Wetumpka, – $150,000 for installation of a new navigational aid and a new runway vertical/visual guidance system

·       Walker County-Bevill Field Airport, Walker County – $135,000 for updates to the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan

·       Ozark-Blackwell Field Airport, City of Ozark – $114,300 for runway rehabilitation and installation of new navigational aids

·       Thomas C. Russell Field Airport, City of Alexander City – $94,500 for installation of a new navigational aid and a new runway vertical/visual guidance system

The announcement from Shelby comes as he has assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. According to Shelby, that committee “unanimously approved the FY2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill last month.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
2 hours ago

OWA in Foley hosting a Summer Celebration Saturday, July 21

The Gulf Coast’s newest amusement park invites the public to a day-long Summer Celebration this Saturday, July 21.

OWA is offering access to its 21 amusement rides, family games and its brand new splash pad at a special ticket price of $20.17 (plus taxes/fees) per person.

Alongside that, there will be live music by the band Creativity at OWA’s admission-free amphitheater from 5 – 8 p.m., followed by a nighttime glow DJ party: GLOWA.

115
Keep reading 115 WORDS

Afterwards, guests can stay and watch fireworks over Lake OWA at 8:45 p.m.

“The Park at OWA is one of many amenities that makes OWA a true Southern resort destination,” Greg Rawls, OWA’s Director of Business Development, said in a statement. “As we celebrate this summer season, expect continued growth and expansion of more favorites likes Trattoria, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, and even more celebrations. OWA will continue to set the bar for entertainment destinations along the Gulf Coast.”

OWA consists of The Park – the resort’s amusement portion – and Downtown OWA, an admission-free district consisting of 154,000 sq. ft. of retail, dining and entertainment opportunities.

The Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Show less
2 hours ago

How far would you walk for a job? Walter Carr walked 20 Miles!

Walter Carr, the 20-year-old who walked from Homewood to Pelham, made an appearance on The Ford Faction to talk about how he’s recently been in the news.  Walter received a new car for walking to work and doing it with a great work ethic.  Walter credits hard work and a good attitude for his success.

16
Keep reading 16 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
4 hours ago

Cumberland naming court after former Auburn coach Ellis

Former Auburn University basketball head coach Cliff Ellis will have the basketball court at NAIA program Cumberland University named in his honor.

Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan says the playing surface at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena will be named after Ellis at a public ceremony Aug. 17.

Ellis began his college coaching career at Cumberland, then known as Cumberland Junior College. He posted a 78-12 record at Cumberland from 1973-75.

88
Keep reading 88 WORDS

Ellis says in a statement he “wouldn’t be where I am today without the years I spent at Cumberland.”

Ellis went from Cumberland to South Alabama and later took over programs at Clemson, Auburn and Coastal Carolina in a head coaching career that has lasted four decades. He has reached the NCAA Tournament at all four of those schools.

He was national coach of the year in 1999 when Auburn won the SEC title.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

7 Things: Trump tries to clarify his Russia comments AGAIN, Alabama’s ‘blue wave’ is already washed out, Sen. Doug Jones seeks to stop auto tariffs, and more …

1. President Donald Trump declares he supports the notion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election

— The third time is a charm for the president. He tells CBS News he agrees Russia meddled in the 2016 election, saying, “Yeah, and I’ve said that before, Jeff. I have said that numerous times before, and I would say that is true, yeah.”

—  Trump also says he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, and says he told him to not try it again, again telling CBS News,  “I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it. And that’s the way it’s going to be.”

2. While candidates are on Twitter talking about the #BlueWave, experts doubt it is an actual thing in Alabama

669
Keep reading 669 WORDS

— The experts tend to agree that, barring an issue similar to that of Roy Moore in 2017, the idea that a Democrat resurgence in Alabama does not seem to have many takers amongst the experts that talked to AL.com.

— National Democrats continue to create problems for Alabama Democrats with attempts to abolish ICE, talks of impeachment and higher taxes.

3. Senator Doug Jones is looking to halt auto tariffs to protect Alabama jobs

— Fear of job losses due to auto tariffs have lead Governor Ivey, Senator Shelby, Republican Congressmen, state legislators, auto CEOs and Chamber of Commerce leaders to speak out against the president’s 20 to 25 percent tax on all foreign autos.

— Now, Democrat Senator Doug Jones has joined the chorus, working with Republican Senator Lamar Alexander to find an end to this idea, saying, “I realize that folks affected by these proposed tariffs are looking for a silver bullet to stop them dead in their tracks. Right now, the only silver bullet in this case is for the President to change his mind and recognize how many jobs are at risk because of these proposed tariffs. Until that happens, we’re going to fight to protect what our states and our workers have earned.”

4. Embattled former FBI Director James Comey has gone from the guy who cost Hillary Clinton the election to the guy leading “The Resistance

— Comey’s latest foray into politics is to send a Tweet urging Americans to vote for Democrats: “This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that Ambition must … counteract ambition.’ All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.”

— Washinton Post columnist Paul Waldman wonders who exactly will be impacted by Comey’s words, asking, “He’s also someone with nothing resembling a constituency. Whom can he persuade to vote for Democrats? Not Democrats, who are already motivated to turn out and who despise Comey for all but handing the presidency to Trump. And not Republicans, who have been told over and over that Comey is just out to get their beloved president and that nothing he says can be believed.”

5. A United States Congressman is calling for a coup by the United States military

— Rep. Steven Cohen responded to a Tweet about Trump being a Russian asset by asking, “Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” — which is literally a call for the military overthrowing the President.

— Last week, Cohen said embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok deserved a Purple Heart, and he has also decided to call for attacks on Russian banks in response to Russian meddling, a move gaining traction on the left.

6. New Brett Kavanaugh tape gives false hope that Democrats can stop his nomination

— Everyone is looking for the silver bullet that can derail Kavanaugh’s almost sure thing confirmation. Today’s attempt is a video that shows Kavanaugh stating that he believes the 1998 ruling that allows independent counsels (which Mueller is not) is flawed because he believes it is unconstitutional for any executive branch official to be insulated from presidential control.

— When asked if there was a case that should be overruled, Kavanaugh referenced this issue, “Actually, I’m going to say one. Morrison v. Olson. It’s been effectively overruled, but I would put the final nail in.” Democrats believe this makes him unacceptable to the court.

7. Only 28 percent of young people say they are certainly going to vote in 2018

— As hopes for a Democrat takeover of the House seem less likely than months ago, but not impossible, they will need young voters to turn out and vote, but a recent poll shows only 28 percent of young adults are “absolutely certain” that they will show up to vote this year, while 74 percent of seniors say the same.

— Alabama’s turnout on Tuesday was really low, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing

Show less