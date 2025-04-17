Samkwang plant in Tuskegee expected to create over 100 jobs, spur economic growth in Macon County

Samkwang, a South Korean automotive and electronics supplier, has signed a lease to open a new manufacturing facility in Macon County’s REAL Park.

The company will occupy a 168,000-square-foot facility, known as Building 100, in the 700-acre master-planned industrial park strategically located near I-85. With a $35 million investment, Samkwang’s operation is expected to create 114 jobs at full production, according to Macon County Economic Development Authority Director Joe Turnham.

RELATED: Alabama lands $1.2 billion ArcelorMittal steel plant investment

“This is an outstanding outcome for new jobs and prosperity for our area,” Turnham said in a press release from Farpoint Development. “With our great I-85 location coupled with such a professional REAL Park team, this is an outstanding outcome for new jobs and prosperity for our area.”

REAL Park is situated in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and is about 10 miles from downtown Auburn. It is positioned between Kia’s West Point Assembly Plant in Georgia and Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Montgomery. This central location provides Samkwang with direct access to major automotive industry players and vital logistics corridors.

The lease marks the first tenant announcement for REAL Park and is seen as a catalyst for future development.

“We’re excited to continue the momentum of this transformational project in the State of Alabama that is bringing high-quality jobs, new companies, and economic growth to Macon County,” said Justin Patwin, principal at Farpoint Development.

Officials are optimistic that the new plant will not only provide stable employment for local residents, many of whom currently commute outside the county for work, but will also drive further investment in the region.

“This lease reflects the increasing demand we’re seeing from global manufacturers for well-positioned, high-quality industrial space—and REAL Park delivers on all fronts,” said William Wilson, president of Jim Wilson & Associates, the exclusive leasing agent for the site. “We’re proud to have played a role in bringing this transformative project to Macon County, and we look forward to the continued growth and opportunity it will generate for the region.”

The project is expected to have additional impacts beyond job creation. Turnham noted that the development could lead to research opportunities with Tuskegee University and other academic institutions in the area.

The announcement follows recent news of Hyundai’s $20 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, signaling strong continued demand for automotive components and facilities like Samkwang’s in Alabama.

Sherri Blevins is a writer for Mountain Valley News and a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].