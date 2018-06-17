Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Our reaction to the North Korea Summit depends on our predisposition about Trump 2 hours ago / Opinion
Samford’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing receives $2.1 million grant 3 hours ago / News
Facebook clarifies its fact-checking endeavors following criticism 5 hours ago / News
Bat blitz highlights role in Alabama’s ecosystem 18 hours ago / outdoors
Media’s anti-gun obsession spreads to squirt guns on Univision 20 hours ago / News
Can we reduce suicides? Have faith 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Remembering RFK 23 hours ago / Opinion
World Cup 2026 may yet have Birmingham presence 23 hours ago / News
Here is your chance to listen to one of the greatest story tellers of all time: Andy Andrews    23 hours ago / Radio
Upcoming research will buck the ‘consensus’ and show Antarctica is still gaining ice 1 day ago / News
Here’s what to get Alabama dads for Father’s Day 1 day ago / Sponsored
Behind Trump’s exasperation 1 day ago / Opinion
Veterans from chef Frank Stitt family tree opening Blueprint on 3rd “American brasserie” at Birmingham’s Pepper Place 1 day ago / News
Alabama jobless rate increases slightly 2 days ago / News
On IG report, Sessions speaks like a long-time law man, Trump like a politician 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama prolife voters should stand with U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, because she stands up for them 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
DC favoritism could jeopardize 600 Alabama jobs — Senate defense bill could favor Elon Musk’s SpaceX over Decatur rocket-builder ULA 2 days ago / Analysis
Let’s all come to grips with this — there will be no debate in the governor’s race 2 days ago / Opinion
Auburn raises tuition amid hikes at other state universities 2 days ago / News
Two arrested for north Alabama slaying of 13-year-old 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Samford’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing receives $2.1 million grant

Samford University’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing has received more than $2.1 million to help make graduate nursing education more affordable for currently practicing or teaching nurses committed to careers in nursing education.

Samford’s $2,140,611 Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP) grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration is the largest in the country and one of only three nationally that exceeds $1 million. This is Samford’s 16th year to receive funding for the program.

According to Jane Martin, nursing school senior associate dean and project director of the grant, additional faculty are needed for nursing schools to increase student capacity. “The Nurse Faculty Loan Program is designed to help address the shortage of nurse educators. Students who receive loans for graduate degree programs can have up to 85 percent of the loan forgiven in exchange for service as full-time nursing faculty members at an accredited school of nursing,” she added.

“The need for professional registered nurses is growing at a rapid pace, and faculty shortages in nursing schools are impeding our ability to address the increased demand,” said Nena F. Sanders, vice provost of Samford’s College of Health Sciences and nursing school dean. “It is projected that our country will need an additional 439,300 nurses by 2024.”

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing found that nursing schools turned away 64,067 qualified applicants in 2016-17. Nearly two-thirds of the nursing schools responding to the survey pointed to a shortage of faculty and/or clinical preceptors as a reason for not accepting all qualified applicants into their programs. More than 92 percent of faculty vacancies were positions requiring or preferring a doctoral degree.

“Since 2008, the NFLP has provided grants to eligible Samford students pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.). These graduates are now serving in a variety of academic settings throughout the nation,” said Gretchen McDaniel, associate dean for graduate nursing program. According to McDaniel, students in a number of Samford’s D.N.P. options may be eligible for funding, including Bachelor of Science in nursing to D.N.P. nursing administration or nursing informatics and analytics; and post-master’s administration or advanced practice.

The NFLP was approved by Congress in 2002, and Samford was one of the first 55 nursing schools from across the U.S. to receive funds. Samford’s NFLP grants now total more than $13.5 million. The 2018-19 grant is expected to help more than 150 students from 18 states in Samford’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

To apply for admission to Samford graduate programs in nursing, go to this link.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

print

2 hours ago

Our reaction to the North Korea Summit depends on our predisposition about Trump

It goes without saying that Democrats would view President Trump’s North Korean negotiations quite differently than Republicans, but I was honestly surprised by the strong negative reaction of Trump critics on the right.

Don’t get me wrong; some Trump critics on the right reflexively oppose everything he does or says, but my gut reaction when first learning of the summit was that even they would grudgingly acknowledge this as a positive development. But their reaction was viscerally negative, harsh, cynical, pessimistic and absolute. Either I overestimated their capacity for some fairness concerning Trump or I am radically wrong in how I interpret the summit results.

870
Keep reading 870 WORDS

I have witnessed an ontological certitude — both intellectual and moral — from a certain type of conservative Trump critic. These critics not only are sure of their beliefs but seem equally sure that conservative Trump supporters must have an ulterior motive because they couldn’t possibly retain their principles and support him. I believe they are way off base — their judgment clouded by their bias against Trump — but I don’t doubt that they believe they are doing what is right. However, they won’t extend us the reciprocal benefit of the doubt.

They often smear conservative Trump supporters as cultists — saying we would abandon our principles, even our commitment to national security, to support Trump or cover up his missteps or tweets. There may be some Trump supporters who appear that way, but rarely is this a cultish phenomenon, any more than is the loyalty of supporters of other strong political figures, such as Presidents Obama and Reagan.

I think the attraction to Trump is grounded in an abiding patriotism. His supporters are deeply concerned about the leftist assault on America as founded and the left’s dedication to completing its fundamental transformation of this nation. I can’t deny there’s a charisma factor, but if Trump had preached anything but a singularly pro-American message, his campaign wouldn’t have gotten off the ground.

Now, concerning North Korea: Yes, Trump exaggerated when he tweeted that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat, but it didn’t unsettle me, because I know he didn’t mean it literally. We know from everything else he said that he is approaching this soberly and has the long view in mind. A national security hawk, he is aware of the traps and North Korea’s history of deceit. He will insist on verification. And he has surrounded himself with very serious and brilliant foreign policy advisers devoted to America’s national security.

I’ve never done this, but let me share some of my tweets on why I am very upbeat about Trump’s negotiations with Kim Jong Un so far.

“I’m not sure, but it seems to me that the different reactions to Trump’s NK negotiations this week, especially among those on the right, are largely attributable to people’s predispositions about Trump personally — significantly more so even than other issues & it’s fascinating.”

“I think there’s a major difference between Trump rejoicing at NK’s promises & Clinton or Obama doing so. Whatever else you think about Trump, he is a patriot & is committed to America’s security & those priorities transcend his desire to just make a deal, unlike Obama & Clinton.”

“It was as if Obama was so obsessed with making a deal that he’d virtually sell us out to do so — not virtually, he actually did in some respects. No way I believe Trump would do that, on inspections or anything else. I am sure many Trump skeptics will scoff at this assessment.”

“People who are savaging Trump because nothing concrete is done yet are spitting in the wind. It’s impossible that anything concrete could be done yet. Those criticizing any deal because of difficulties in verifiability are also just naysayers. Of course there will be difficulties.”

“How is it legitimate to criticize Trump’s outline of a plan on verifiability concerns when those steps have yet to be specified? Just calm down and let the process unfold. If Trump doesn’t ensure verifiability then or is lax about it, go after him by all means. I think he will.”

“I also think there is a real chance that Kim believes Trump might take military action if Kim betrays us and goes forward. There is little chance he or his predecessors would have feared that with Democrat appeasement presidents.”
“In the end, what are the critics kvetching about? Seems to me their criticism is way more premature than Trump’s celebration. It is inconceivable that much more could have been done substantively than was done in the first meeting and Trump said much work remains.”

“Is there even one leftist critic who would oppose a Democrat president trying to work toward denuclearization? They didn’t complain when Obama’s [Iran] deal was completely done and he’d given away the farm. Trump’s deal is just in outline form & he’s given away nothing — not yet.”

“I understand people freaking out over Trump’s tweet on this, but do you REALLY believe this means he won’t do everything he can to follow up — and ensure adequate security measures are implemented, or no deal? Because I do, so his optimistic tweet is just that & nothing more.”

“If Trump didn’t give a da– about America’s national security I’d be very skeptical. But I am convinced America’s security is his foremost priority here. That is why I’m not worried — like I would be big time with Obama. And I’m right. Yep, I’m right on this.”

“It seems that some conservative Trump critics fear that conservative Trump supporters would compromise their priorities — like national security — to support Trump even if he were jeopardizing it. No way. We support him, among other reasons, precisely because he’s a security hawk.”

“We are in the beginning stages of a process that has started off with great promise. Nothing more; nothing less.”

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less
5 hours ago

Facebook clarifies its fact-checking endeavors following criticism

Facebook provided further clarification over how it combats the alleged outbreak of fake news on its platform in a blog post published Thursday.

“False news is a money maker for spammers and a weapon of state actors and agitators around the world,” said Tessa Lyons, product manager for Facebook.

Regardless of the validity of such a statement, Facebook’s fake news-fighting endeavors have been criticized by many.

New York Times CEO Mark Thompson delivered a blistering speech Tuesday at an event titled “Breaking the News: Free Speech & Democracy in the Age of Platform Monopoly” in which he offered his deep-seated criticisms of tech giants like Facebook and Google trying to decide for readers what news is reputable and what stories can’t be trusted.

711
Keep reading 711 WORDS

“The process of citizens making up their own mind which news source to believe is messy, and can indeed lead to ‘fake news,’ but to rob them of that ability, and to replace the straightforward accountability of editors and publishers for the news they produce with a centralized trust algorithm will not make democracy healthier, but damage it further,” Thompson said in a keynote lecture.

Despite such concerns, Facebook is pushing ahead as it has been feeling the pressure from portions of the public who seem to think users aren’t mentally equipped to ultimately find out what news is trustworthy, and that it’s tech companies’ job to do it for them.

In an attempt to make its fact-checking process as formidable as possible — or perhaps to skirt complete responsibility — Facebook partners with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), an arm of the Poynter Institute, which is “independent and certified through” a “non-partisan” way.

Arguably the only two U.S.-based groups within the IFCN that are conservative-leaning are The Weekly Standard and Check Your Fact, a subsidiary of The Daily Caller. And Facebook doesn’t seem to use IFCN as a whole, despite what it claims, as it has its own smaller cohort of organizations, which excludes some of those part of the Poynter division.

But perhaps most importantly, the technology Facebook uses to help with fact-checking in general and identifying false or misleading news is imperfect, as a lot of algorithms are.

“For example, when people on Facebook submit feedback about a story being false or comment on an article expressing disbelief, these are signals that a story should be reviewed,” said Lyons. One potential problem with such a method is that “people on Facebook” can target a news story that isn’t necessarily false, but reports on something they don’t like, potentially in a way they don’t like. Thus, by flagging content, they can essentially game the algorithms for their own personal interest, not out of the interest of promoting legitimacy.

“We do not know, beyond inevitably imperfect and incomplete empirical observation, how the algorithms of the major platforms sort and prioritize our content, nor can we reliably predict or influence changes in those algorithms, nor in any sense hold the companies to account for them,” said Thompson. “Full transparency about both algorithmic and human editorial selection by the major digital platforms is an essential preliminary if we are to address any of these issues. It would be best if this were done voluntarily, but even if it requires regulation or legislation, it must be done — and done promptly.”

Facebook, like other tech companies, does not discuss the details of its algorithms because they are proprietary.

“But the underlying danger — of the agency of editors and public alike being usurped by centralized algorithmic control — is present with every digital platform where we do not fully understand how the processes of editorial selection and prioritization take place,” Thompson continued in his speech.

While ostensibly trying to be transparent, but only to a certain extent, Facebook at least seems to be partially aware of the potential deficiency of its algorithms.

“To make real progress, we have to keep improving our machine learning and trying other tactics that can work around the world,” wrote Lyons.

Also, Facebook appears to realize that trying to decipher fake news both itself and through partner organizations isn’t the only way forward, as it plans on continuing “to invest in news literacy programs to help people better judge the publishers and articles they see on Facebook.”

“It’s through the combination of all these things — and by collaborating with other companies and organizations — that we’ll be able to continue to make progress on false news,” concluded Lyons.

What that recipe is will be critical for Facebook — which is strained by calls to both do more about misinformation on the platform and foster a free expression ethos — since its algorithms designed to combat fake news to many, like Thompson, are considered to be more worrisome than fake news itself.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Show less
18 hours ago

Bat blitz highlights role in Alabama’s ecosystem

Despite the stigma caused by countless Dracula movies, a dedicated group of naturalists continues to demonstrate its love for the animal with a face only a mother could love. Those enthusiasts express their devotion to the bat, nature’s only flying mammal, all the way down to the bat jewelry.

Bat lovers met recently at Lakepoint State Park near Eufaula for the annual Bat Blitz, a celebration of the small animal that can sometimes be spotted zooming around street lights at dusk, dining on a smorgasbord of insects.

1389
Keep reading 1389 WORDS

Nick Sharp of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division said this year’s Blitz was a joint exercise for bat biologists and enthusiasts from Alabama and Georgia. The Blitz is a collaborative effort of all the Alabama Bat Working Group (ABWG) members. Jeff Baker from Alabama Power and Shannon Holbrook from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service served as co-chairs of the Bat Blitz committee.

Alabama State Lands Division’s Jo Lewis said the recent gathering was the 17th annual meeting of the ABWG, an informal affiliation of bat biologists and enthusiasts from many state, federal and private agencies across the state. The group holds the Bat Blitz in different areas of the state each year to sample the bat populations in those areas with mist nets deployed at night.

“We’re looking for distribution information about what bats are in what areas of the state,” Lewis said. “We have 15 species of bats that are native to Alabama. Some only occur in the more southern portions of the state, and others only occur in the more northern portions of the state because of the different habitats in Alabama and our complex ecosystems.

“In the north part of the state, bats appear to be more numerous because of the karst geology with all the caves. In the south part of the state, we have a lot of bats, but they don’t congregate as much in caves. They’re referred to as forest bats. They roost in trees. They’re actually all around us, but we’re kind of oblivious to them. A little bat hanging in a tree snuggled up against a nook or branch, you’re never going to notice.”

The southeastern myotis is one bat species found in the south part of the state but not as often in the north. The Bat Blitz researchers found 16 southeastern myotis bats in a culvert on the first night of the event.

Another bat more common in the southern part of the state is the Mexican freetail. Sharp said the fast-flying bat is now most often found in attics because most of the large, hollow trees it historically used have been cut down.

A bat that is found in the northern part of the state but not the southern part is the northern longear, a protected species. Gray bats, also protected, are found in north Alabama. The most common species throughout the state is the big brown bat.

Currently, the biggest concern for the bat enthusiasts is the condition known as white nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has killed more than six million bats in North America.

“Nobody knows right now how white nose syndrome affects the tree bats,” Lewis said. “We’re hoping it doesn’t affect them because they don’t roost together as much and are less likely to spread the infection.

“We do have confirmed cases of white nose in most of the northern counties, as far south as Bibb County near Birmingham.”

Lewis said it is very difficult to determine how much the syndrome has affected the populations in north Alabama because of the labor-extensive requirements to do those studies.

“From personal observation in a cave that I’ve been monitoring for the past 10 years, it followed the classic series of events associated with the disease, and it truly decimated the population,” she said. “A tenth of the number of bats that used to be there are there now. I used to count hundreds of tri-colored bats in there. Now, we’re counting 30. It has definitely affected that bat population.”

Sharp said data from nine caves in north Alabama monitored from 2010 to 2017 indicate a reduction of tri-colored bats by 70 to 95 percent. He said counts at two Indiana bat hibernacula over that time period are down 95 percent.

Bats are predators and eat huge numbers of insects, which can be disease vectors. They eat mosquitoes, which can carry several diseases, including Zika. Some of the insects the bats are eating are pest species that damage crops in the state.

“Their simple presence can deter pest species from infesting crops,” Lewis said. “If you have bats working a field, you’re less likely to have insects that are going to eat the corn.”

Sharp said bats provide at least $3.7 billion in pest control service to agriculture annually in the U.S., according to a 2011 scientific study.

Lewis said human-bat interaction most often occurs at dusk and dawn, especially around street lights, but bats are active all night.

“Bats will sometimes take a nap in the middle of the night,” she said. “But they’re not roosting. They’re just getting a little rest before they go back out and eat more insects. The street lights attract insects, so it’s kind of like McDonald’s for the bats.”

Another area of concern for bat researchers and the public in general is the fact that bats can be rabies vectors. Lewis said this adds to the stigma of bats but that rabies does not appear to occur at a higher rate in bats compared to other wildlife. Sharp said rabies studies in bats showed infection rates of less than one percent in wild animals.

“But there’s an extremely important distinction,” she said. “When humans encounter a bat, they are not interacting with the regular population of bats. They are interacting with a bat that is acting extremely abnormally because bats avoid us.”

Sharp said rabies can be transmitted by a bite from an infected animal or by bat saliva entering an open wound. Sharp and Lewis said to seek immediate medical advice if you suspect contact with a bat resulted in either of those situations. If the bat is incapacitated or captured, take the animal to have it tested for rabies.

“If you’ve had contact with a bat, it’s highly advisable to have that bat tested because rabies is 100-percent fatal if symptoms appear,” she said. “It’s just not worth the risk. Anybody who works with bats at the Blitz has pre-exposure vaccinations. Anybody who hasn’t had vaccinations cannot touch a bat. We’re having fun, but we have real rules that we will not bend.”

One of the presenters at the Bat Blitz was Vicky Smith of A-to-Z animals in Auburn. Smith, who has taught thousands of school kids about bats and their role in our ecosystems, dispelled several myths associated with bats.

“One is ‘blind as a bat,’” Smith said. “Bats are not blind. Bats have tiny eyes, but we’ve actually discovered something about their echolocation, the way they use sound waves to locate the insects. What we found was that once they get close, they zoom in with their eyes on the insect. When they scoop it to their mouth with a wing or their tail membrane, they use their eyes for up-close work. Another myth about their eyes is that light hurts their eyes. That’s not true.”

Another myth is that bats will get tangled in your hair, especially folks with long hair.

“Bats will come close to you,” she said. “You are not a food source, but you have attracted their food source by breathing out carbon dioxide, which attracts mosquitoes and other bugs. If the bat echolocates and sees a buffet flying around your head, he’s going to fly to that buffet. They will fly quite close to you in the dark, and that can be quite scary. We believe that’s how that myth got started.”

A misconception is that a bat, which belongs to the order Chiroptera (winged mammal), is just a mouse with wings.

“Bats are not rodents,” Smith said. “They are about the same size, but a bat typically gives birth to one pup per year. A little mouse about the same size can give birth to about 144 babies per year. Another difference is tooth structure. The teeth in a bat are more like dogs’ and cats’ with large canines to crunch the exoskeletons of the insects.”

Although outreach and education are important, Lewis said the main goal of the Blitz is to catch as many bats as possible to assess the population in that area.

For Lewis, catching bats during the Bat Blitz is just a continuation of her infatuation with the species.

“I’ve been doing this for 20-something years,” Lewis said, “and I still love it.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
20 hours ago

Media’s anti-gun obsession spreads to squirt guns on Univision

Now even innocent children’s play is politicized by the liberal media.

Univision, the Spanish-language media giant that aspires to be a leader of the liberal media pack, illustrated the problem when it ginned up the “outrage” over little Prince George playing with a water pistol during a family outing to watch one of his Dad’s polo matches.

417
Keep reading 417 WORDS

It seems too real” Univision anchor Patricia Janiot complained of the Prince’s water pistol, while also both overstating and justifying the amount of social media comments against the little boy’s classic summertime fun.

PATRICIA JANIOT, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: The social media were inundated with comments against the use of the water pistol, because it seems too real, and following the massacres that have taken place with guns in schools, especially in the United States, well many say that these symbols of violence should be avoided. And it isn’t any wonder.

Co-anchor Enrique Acevedo, Jorge Ramos’s heir apparent to Univision’s main evening news anchor chair, also justified the faux outrage, concluding the segment on the little Prince’s water gun play by saying “the evident sensitivity around these issues is not for nothing.”

After delivering the highly forced, but obligatory, anti-gun central point, both anchors finally got around to acknowledging that after all it was “just playing” and “a toy.”

Meanwhile, notwithstanding Univision’s characterization, many people on social media had Prince George’s back, including NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, whose tweet Oh leave the boy alone received ample love on Twitter.

In a more considerate piece, USA Today’s Jennifer McClellan also weighed in. In her article on the subject, she noted that the experts say let kids play and cited a study that found that “kids who were able to play aggressively had developed senses of social and emotional abilities. It said that prohibiting such play could actually stifle development.”

Below is the complete transcript of the above-referenced report, as aired during the June 11, 2018 edition of Noticiero Univisión, Edición Nocturna.

ENRIQUE ACEVEDO, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: Well, an image, a picture, of little Prince George has caused controversy in the United Kingdom. In the image the Prince is seen playing with a toy water gun, surrounded by his family, the Duchess of Cambridge and other children, while his father participates in a polo tournament.

PATRICIA JANIOT, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: The social media were inundated with comments against the use of the water pistol, because it seems too real, and following the massacres that have taken place with guns in schools, especially in the United States, well many say that these symbols of violence should be avoided. And it isn’t any wonder.

ACEVEDO: Yes, no there is also the idea that well, it is

JANIOT: He is just playing, of course.

ACEVEDO: He is playing, a toy, but the evident sensitivity around these issues is not for nothing.

Please support MRC Latino today! (a 501c3 non-profit production of the Media Research Center)

(Courtesy of MRC NewsBusters)

Show less
21 hours ago

Can we reduce suicides? Have faith

Some recent celebrity suicides have sparked much discussion about depression and mental illness. There was, however, little talk of spiritual health.

That’s unfortunate. Even as the suicide rate rises, a growing body of research testifies to a positive relationship between faith and mental health. The help so many need may be as close as the nearest house of worship.

Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death among American adults and the second leading cause among youth and adolescents.

599
Keep reading 599 WORDS

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, author of “Dying of Despair.” argues that rising suicide rates and many other societal ills can be traced to increased social fragmentation. He concurs with a former U.S. surgeon general’s analysis that “social isolation is a major public health crisis, on par with heart disease or cancer.”

Similarly, Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton and Princeton University economist Anne Case concluded that the rise in “deaths of despair“ are a “failure of spiritual and social life.”

Social fragmentation can damage our emotional and mental health, but faith — and faith communities — can be a powerful force for connectedness, for nurturing a sense of belonging. As John Stonestreet of the Colson Center has observed, “One of the characteristics of regular churchgoing is that it increases social ties and strengthens already existing ones.”

Yet faith and fellowship is receding from the daily lives of a growing number of Americans. Weekly church attendance has dropped by almost a third among Americans with a high-school diploma or less.

While career success is often depicted as climbing a ladder, personal success may be envisioned as building a web of healthy relationships, each adding spiritual, emotional, and mental strength. Few people are better situated to help build these relationships than local religious leaders.

Recognizing this, priests, pastors, imams and rabbis are increasingly becoming more active in suicide prevention initiatives. More than 100 imams, for example, have successfully completed a suicide-prevention education program offered by Dr. Farha Abbasi, assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University.

Faith-based counselling has some inherent advantages. Many people resist seeking medical treatment for depression due to the lingering stigma attached to mental illness. They may feel far more comfortable seeking understanding and compassion in a house of worship rather than a medical facility to discuss what’s troubling them.

solid body of research studies supports the connection between spiritual faith and mental health. Notes Prof. Harold Koenig of Duke University Medical Center who studies post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), “Spiritual involvement has been shown to distinguish resilient from non-resilient veterans by increasing emotional stability, serving as a protective psychosocial factor, and increasing social connectedness.”

A sense of the transcendent may also serve as a final barrier against the fear of life overcoming the fear of death. When country music legend Johnny Cash bottomed out in his struggle against drug addiction, he crawled into a cave to die. There, he had a spiritual awakening that drew him back from the brink.

Describing the experience later, he said, a feeling of tranquility came over him and “I became conscious of a very clear, simple idea: I was not in charge of my destiny. I was not in charge of my own death. I was going to die at God’s time, not mine.”

Even cultural and political leaders who are not devout would be wise to recognize the power of spirituality to encourage the struggling and build their support networks. A mother who lost her son to depression, addiction, and suicide recently wrote, “Connection and love are probably the most important component to healing our culture. Who better to lead that change than our faith leaders and houses of worship?”

The more distant we grow from one another, the more likely we are to break down, mentally, emotionally, psychologically and physically. We should not underestimate our need for one another and the power of faith to give the vulnerable hope to face their struggles.

As David Litts of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention says, “Where there’s faith, there’s hope, and where there’s hope, there’s life.”

Emilie Kao is the director of The Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society.

Show less