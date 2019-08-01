Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Sabans’ ‘Nick’s Kids’ awards $560,000 to 130 non-profits

The Nick’s Kids Foundation on Thursday held its annual luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to WBRC, the philanthropy of Terry and Nick Saban awarded a total of approximately $560,000 to 130 different non-profits at the event. BamaOnLine added that the foundation also presented a check worth $100,000 to the Tuscaloosa PARA All-Inclusive Playground.

WVTM spoke to the University of Alabama head football coach about the luncheon and the important work the foundation does year-round.

He called this one of his favorite days of the year. Coach Saban also poignantly spoke of his father’s legacy, saying, “[N]o man stands as tall as when he stoops to help a child.”

Watch:

The day preludes the start of the Crimson Tide’s fall practice beginning on Friday.

The Nick’s Kids Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations throughout the state of Alabama and the southeast. Thanks to the generosity of donors and the off-field efforts of the Sabans, Nick’s Kids has donated nearly $8 million dollars to organizations and causes since the couple arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Yellowhammer Multimedia taps Sean Ross to serve as editor of Yellowhammer News

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that the company has promoted Sean Ross to the position of editor for the company’s flagship site. Ross previously served as a staff writer.

Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe believes Ross’ skill set will allow Yellowhammer to continue elevating its position in the market.

“Sean is an exceptional talent with a keen sense of what consumers of news and information are seeking in this rapidly changing landscape,” he said. “During his time with Yellowhammer, Sean has earned the trust of our readers. In his new position, he will be able to guide our site’s content with that same focused approach. His firm grasp of our mission at Yellowhammer makes him a valuable asset.”

Yellowhammer Multimedia is an Alabama-based company delivering news and information across a variety of platforms, including YellowhammerNews.com, the Yellowhammer Podcast Network and the Yellowhammer News Network, which is heard on 35 radio stations across the state.

Sean Ross takes over a position previously held by Howe. Howe will continue his work with Yellowhammer in a full-time capacity concentrating on platform expansion and special projects.

11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term “band of brothers.”

Eleven in all, their combined 158 years of service to the U.S. military make them brothers in arms as well as brothers raised on a family farm in rural Alabama.

Seven of the 11 gathered in mid-July at a hotel and casino in Mississippi for a reunion thick with brotherly love and military pride. They laughed together, told stories from their days growing up and serving the country and reminisced about what it was like to be black in the U.S. military in the 20th century in America.

But in the end, they talked less about racism than the lack of respect all veterans feel from their fellow Americans.

“Being in the military, it was a fine thing,” said Lebronze Davis, who fought in the Vietnam War and has survived cancer and heart surgery. “We all think we’ve done an outstanding job.”

In 2017, the Davis men were honored by the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The names of the 11 brothers and their uncle are engraved on four paving stones installed at the museum.

“What these brothers did out of love for both family and country is nothing short of remarkable,” foundation president Pete Jones said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Their sense of duty is unrivaled, and is the kind of spirit that makes our nation’s armed forces the greatest in the world.”

Sixteen siblings — the 11 veterans, plus three sisters and two brothers who did not enter the military — grew up on a 60-acre (24-hectare) cotton farm in Wetumpka, Alabama, where their parents worked hard to put food on the table. Mom was the disciplinarian, dad had a softer approach.

“Their moral and ethical values were pristine,” said Arguster, the youngest at 67 years old.

When the boys graduated high school, it seemed natural to enter the military.

Military experience runs long in the Davis family. The brothers’ uncle, 99-year-old Master Sgt. Thomas Davis, survived Pearl Harbor’s surprise attack.

Ben Jr. was the first brother to enlist. He joined the Navy in 1944, while World War II was still raging.

Arguster served in the Air Force for four years and then the Air Force Reserve until 1998.

Lebronze, 70, saw the heaviest fighting of the group: He survived jungle ambushes as an Army soldier in Vietnam, where he developed advanced napping skills.

“I can go out in any bushes and sleep like a Holiday Inn,” Lebronze said. “You learn how to do it because you are so tired. But guess what, you can hear a gnat go by you.”

The brothers talk often, and try get together every year. This year, seven of them traveled to Tunica, Mississippi, for some gambling and buffet action to celebrate three July birthdays. They spoke with an Associated Press reporter in a meeting room at the Horseshoe hotel.

The Davis roll call features a mix of personalities.

Octavious, the brothers agree, is the jokester. An Army veteran, he drew riotous laughter when he told a bear-in-the-woods joke.

“We just like to get together and talk trash and just have a good time,” said Octavious, 80. “All of us are close.”

Lebronze is known as the straightforward brother. Brothers Frederick, 68 — the serious one — and the more practical Julius, 73, joined him in serving in the Army during Vietnam.

Eddie, 89, also served during Vietnam, but that was just part of his 23 year career with the Army and Air Force. He has a more spiritual side, while Army veteran Nathaniel, 75, is no-nonsense.

Washington, a six-year Army veteran, has passed away. Ben, Alphonza, who served 29 years in the Army, and Calvin, who did four years in the Navy, couldn’t attend.

In their years after serving, the brothers have worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the Bureau of Prisons, as electricians and businessmen. And they clearly have shared personality traits: friendliness, strong work ethic, mutual respect.

They remember being disrespected too, like the white-only drinking fountains and “colored-only” waiting areas they endured while growing up in the years of legal segregation.

“These were the norms we saw,” Nathaniel said.

But the brothers said they didn’t experience much racism in the military. Julius does recall when his base in Mobile, Alabama, was put on alert the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Everybody thought that black people were going to tear the town up,” he said.

Octavious says the brothers don’t often talk with one another about their military experiences. Lebronze won’t watch war movies and he doesn’t even dream about his time in Vietnam.

But they all boomed a collective “no” in response to one question: Are veterans respected as much today as in the past?

Arguster says he has grown weary of the overused phrase, “thank you for your service.”

His preference?

“I would much rather hear them say, ‘Thank you for helping to keep this country free.’”

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Longtime Tuscaloosa mayor, Al DuPont, dies at 94

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa’s longtime mayor, Al DuPont, has died at a nursing home in Texas. He was 94.

The Tuscaloosa News reports DuPont, who died Wednesday, was first elected mayor in 1980 and served six terms before he retired on his 80th birthday in 2005.

DuPont lived in a home he rebuilt after the April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado until his health worsened a few months ago. He moved to a nursing home in Canton, Texas, to be near his family after suffering a stroke in April.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized, but he will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Tuscaloosa, where his wife, Margaret, was buried in 2010.

Mayor Walt Maddox, in a statement, described DuPont as an American hero “who served our country and our city with distinction.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Dismukes announces AL-2 congressional bid — Says someone needed ‘to battle these socialists, communists and the big-government politicians’

On Thursday, State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) announced his candidacy for Alabama’s second congressional district, a seat which is currently occupied by Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), who announced she would not seek reelection in 2020.

Dismukes is a native Alabamian and became a two-time All-American pitcher at Faulkner University.

On Thursday’s broadcast of Montgomery NewsTalk 93.1’s “News & Views,” Dismukes gave a wide-ranging interview with host Baron Coleman and explained why he was seeking the position.

“I’m really excited to officially announce I will be running for congressional district two,” Dismukes said. “I’m just excited and looking to get to work and further serving the people in a larger capacity. I’ll go to Washington and do the exact same thing I did in the State House, and that is stand for the people that I serve, stand for the people through and through. And then, I’ll have the opportunity to stand with the president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

“One thing I can say is I believe I really connect with the make-up of the district — the conservative social and fiscal values, and that I can stand with them and fight for them,” he added. “And in Washington right now, we really need someone who is willing to stand up and battle these socialists, communists and the big-government politicians, in some cases even in our own party — people that want to go along with the left and do whatever they want to do rather than listen to the whole of the people, listen to their district and go and represent them. That’s a promise I made from before and I’m making now — is that I will go and I will be a voice for the people.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Doug Jones: ‘I couldn’t stand to live in New York City’

Senator Doug Jones is apparently a big fan of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” however Alabama’s junior senator recently tried to distance himself from New York City.

In a video shared Wednesday on Twitter, Jones can be seen backstage walking up to the cast. When someone announces his arrival, the room breaks out into applause and cheers.

Speaking with the actors, including star Jeff Daniels who plays the lead role of Atticus Finch, Jones emphasizes, “Let me tell you something — I wish everybody in America could see this (the play). I truly wish everybody in America could see this.”

Later, he expressed his wish that the play eventually “gets on the road,” or travel to different cities across the country.

He said the messages in the play, especially “treating people with some respect,” need to be taught to the American public.

This came days after Jones told a small group at his book-signing event in Aspen, Colorado, that he loved the South.

Jones was asked by a member of the crowd why he continued to live “in the Deep South.”

“Wow,” the senator responded, pausing and looking skyward seemingly in deep thought.

“You know, you know, look — I think number one, I love the South,” Jones said. “I always have.”

“It’s got its foibles, no question, we’ve got our histories. [But] I couldn’t stand to live in New York City,” he added.

Watch:

Jones has raised approximately $2.8 million from New York individual donors since 2017. Just this past fundraising quarter alone, he raised more money from New York than anywhere else, including second-place California.

He has often been referred to as “New York’s third senator” due to his voting record and seeming deference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Jones has also traveled to New York City on occasion while representing the people of Alabama. For example, he was recorded entering a Manhattan hotel and refusing to answer a question about State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) infamous abortion comments in recent months.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

