Roy Moore on GOP alarm about 2020 U.S. Senate candidacy: ‘If I’m not going to win, why are they opposing me?’

Earlier this week, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Jones defeated Moore for that seat in 2017 by a narrow 1.7% margin in one of the most hotly contested special election battles in Alabama history. Despite the small margin, many Republicans are not thrilled that Moore is taking another shot at the seat, including President Donald Trump and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa).

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Moore said Jones’ leadership was the reason he had decided to run again.

“We need some leadership in Washington,” Moore said. “I think the people of Alabama aren’t being represented there properly now. And I think the last election, because of Project Birmingham and other factors, the vote was stolen from the people.”

Moore blamed the so-called Republican establishment for his 2017 loss and asked if the reason behind their opposition to his candidacy was because he could not win in 2020, then why be concerned about his candidacy?

“This is simply an effort by the Republican establishment in the Senate,” he said. “What they did in the last campaign – they not only entered in the primary and opposed me but then in the general, they basically joined the Democrats. One of their main leaders was the senator from Alabama. And he certainly got involved in it, and that affected the outcome. I think this is going to be a different race, and I think people have awakened, and they have seen the things that have happened to [Brett] Kavanaugh. And they’ve seen Project Birmingham was revealed to them. I think people are mad, and I think rightfully so. Basically, what Senator Shelby did was wrong, and now they’re doing the same thing again. It’s nothing new. They’re saying I can’t win, and yet there’s such opposition even before I qualified. If I’m not going to win, why are they opposing me? They’re trying to do a double standard.”

The former justice from Etowah County went on to accuse the GOP establishment of attempting to control the vote of Alabamians and pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by name.

“Supposedly they’re very upset about [Doug] Jones being up there now, but they help put him there,” Moore added. “I hope in the general election they’ll vote properly if they don’t want a Democrat there. I’m not worried about that. As far as their involvement in the primary, they got every right to do that. But I think it’s the Republican establishment in Washington should not be controlling the vote of the people, and that is what they’re trying to do. It means nothing to McConnell, who is from Kentucky who the people of Alabama choose as their elected senator.”

When asked if there were anything he would change about his 2017 effort to win, Moore said he did not know what he could change given the difficult circumstances.

“I think our campaign did very well in that race,” Moore said. “We actually won over 10 other candidates. Of course, we won in the primary, and we won in the runoff. And, you know, we did very well. Then 32 days out, some women came with false and malicious accusations that were not true – people I did not know. You know, it had an effect on the general election. Then, of course, when Shelby joined in and asked people not to vote for me, then, of course, it got about the same number of votes that Jones won by. It was about the same number assigned to somebody else on the ballot.”

“I don’t know that there is anything we could have done,” he added. “But now I think people see through it, and I think people are rightfully mad and angry that people in Washington tried to control their vote. And it is wrong, and it is still wrong. It was wrong last time. But this time it is doubly bad because they’re saying that I can’t win. Well, they’re the ones that put Jones there. And if I can’t win, why are they worried about it?”

Moore also said the allegations from 2017 would continue to have a presence in his 2020 effort.

“It’s going to be there,” he acknowledged. “We’re involved in court proceedings in two different cases. And it’s still going to be there because the courts are moving very slowly. We haven’t seen any of the accusers. We can’t get the one in Montgomery – I won’t mention names – into court to question them. I spent a day in depositions. And that was sometime back. And we still can’t question them. It just goes to show you that what’s going on in these cases and what this is all about.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Auburn University, president Steven Leath ‘mutually’ parting ways

Dr. Steven Leath, president of Auburn University, has left his post in sudden fashion.

A press release sent out late Friday evening said Leath and Auburn “mutually decided to part ways after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.”

The decision came after a meeting between Leath and members of the Auburn board of trustees’ presidential assessment working group.

Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the university’s board, said an interim president will be named as soon as the board can convene for a meeting.

Before coming to Auburn in 2017, Leath served as president of Iowa State University and vice president for research and sponsored programs for the University of North Carolina System. He held several positions at North Carolina State University and began his academic career at the University of Illinois, Urbana, as an extension plant pathologist. He holds degrees from Pennsylvania State University, the University of Delaware and the University of Illinois. He serves on the National Science Board and as secretary of the Council of Presidents for the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities.

“Dr. Leath arrived with vision and enthusiasm to take Auburn to the next level,” Smith stated. “We’re grateful for his dedication and commitment as Auburn made strides as a world-class public university. We wish Steve and Janet all the best.”

Under Leath’s leadership, Auburn earned the Carnegie R1 designation, the highest available, placing it in the top 100 research universities in the nation. He also initiated the Presidential Awards for Interdisciplinary Research and the Presidential Graduate Research Fellowships.

Additionally, the Auburn Research Park substantially grew with a new child care facility and plans for a new Innovation and Research Center and a health sciences facility operated by the East Alabama Medical Center.

“As I’ve said many times, serving as Auburn’s president has been the highlight of my career,” Leath said. “I’m confident we leave Auburn stronger than when we arrived.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Alabama team uncovers potential projects at 2019 Paris Air Show

PARIS – Alabama’s business recruitment team wrapped up its efforts at the 2019 Paris Air Show Thursday, after engaging in around 20 appointments with high-ranking aerospace executives, along with many informal encounters with industry officials.
Over three days in Paris’ Le Bourget airfield, the Alabama aerospace recruitment effort uncovered seven potential projects and advanced the recruitment of five active projects that could be on their way to their state.

On Monday, when Governor Kay Ivey and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield were present, the team engaged in nine scheduled appointments with aerospace companies, as well as several impromptu discussions with industry executives.

Governor Ivey said she asked the economic development specialists in Paris to focus on one goal — persuade aerospace companies from around the globe that the ideal location for new investments and jobs is Alabama.

“Our trip was productive and focused on advancing active projects currently in the pipeline. Our appointments this week were positive, and there is a strong chance they will lead to job-creating projects,” she said.

“The fact that our Alabama team had access to executives from top global aerospace firms demonstrates that Alabama is positioned for growth in the short term, and very importantly, in the future.”

The effort continued on Tuesday and Wednesday with additional appointments at Le Bourget conducted by Bob Smith, the Alabama Department of Commerce’s point man on aerospace.

Secretary Canfield said expanding the aerospace supply chain in the state is key as major players in the industry solidify their manufacturing footprint across Alabama. The state’s aerospace manufacturing employment base has grown by more than 1,000 jobs in the past year, providing a glimpse of more potential gains.

“The supply chain was an important strategic focus for us at the Paris Air Show this year,” Secretary Canfield said. “With aerospace investment coming into the state, it’s key for us to facilitate the development of the supply chain for companies like Airbus, ULA and Aerojet Rocketdyne.”

PRODUCTIVE MISSION

Smith said the European air shows at Paris and at Farnborough near London represent important business events for the state because foreign direct investment is extensive in Alabama’s aerospace cluster. He believes the recruiting and marketing strategy at this year’s air show was the most productive in the past several years.

“The state team was prepared with a well-balanced agenda of scheduled appointments with projects we are pursuing, companies with existing operations in Alabama, and targeted supply-chain companies we want to bring to the state,” said Smith, whose title at Commerce is assistant director of business development-European strategy.

The Alabama team’s formal appointment list at the 2019 Paris Air Show included companies such as the United Launch AllianceBlue OriginCarpenter TechnologyRaytheonGKN Aerospace and GE Aviation.

The team also connected with high-ranking military officials and top government officials such Wilbur Ross, secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Jim Birdenstine, administrator of NASA.

“Being able to leverage Alabama’s top officials at the show to discuss and negotiate both existing projects and new opportunities directly with a company’s highest officials and decision-makers is extremely helpful to our effort,” Smith said.

“Recruitment of aerospace companies is highly competitive, and we met our goals this year in all three areas.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

12 hours ago

Government grant will help provide broadband access to Coosa County residents

A newly awarded $200,000 grant funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission will assist the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) in providing high-speed internet services to a section of Coosa County.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the grant award on Friday, explaining that it will enable the electric cooperative to provide broadband access to nearly 70 households and at least one business in the Richville community.

“Today, high-speed internet is a critical element to ensuring a high quality of life,” Ivey said in a statement. “When we work to grow our economy, improve our education system and provide better health care, we must make expanding broadband access part of the equation. I am grateful to the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative for recognizing the impact broadband will have on the Coosa County residents.”

This project is the first phase in CAEC’s larger plan to provide a 365-mile-wide fiber optic ring, connecting its 24 electric substations and six offices along with nearby residences and businesses. The electric cooperative’s service area includes rural parts of Autauga, Chilton, Coosa and Elmore counties, as well as some sections of six adjoining counties.

“This investment will be a tremendous help as we deploy fiber optic cable throughout Coosa County,” CAEC president and CEO Tom Stackhouse commented.

“We are grateful to ARC, Governor Ivey and the staff of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for their involvement in allowing grant dollars to be awarded,” he added. “This project will be a game-changer for people who live in rural Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) program in Alabama.

ARC is an economic development agency comprised of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Coosa County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“Governor Ivey is committed to ensuring that Alabama’s rural communities are not left behind as technology advances,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is proud to join with Governor Ivey, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and ARC in this endeavor.”

State officials have made increasing high-speed, affordable broadband access to all Alabamians a major focus in recent years.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Brewton ‘Donations Only’ restaurant named ‘nicest’ place in Alabama, finalist for national competition

Reader’s Digest has named Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant in Brewton one of the “50 Nicest Places in America,” recognizing the south Alabama eatery for taking southern hospitality to a new level.

This third annual competition, according to a press release, is “a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.” The “Nicest Places” search is Reader’s Digest’s attempt to help ease political and cultural divides in America.

One place is chosen from each state. This year, judges sorted through well over 1,000 nominees to choose the top 50.

Now, the general public will get to vote on which of the finalists will get a cover story in the November issue of Reader’s Digest magazine. Nine others will also be featured in this special publication.

Speaking on the process of selecting finalists, Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley said, “[W]e learned something amazing, which is that no matter what’s going on in the news or social media, the truth is that there’s goodness all around us. We hope these stories lift spirits and inspire all of us to be better neighbors, friends and family.”

Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant, based on the merit of its inspirational story, is certainly a leading contender to garner additional recognition.

With a motto of “We Feed The Need,” the restaurant is owned and run by an Alabama couple: Lisa Thomas-McMillan and her husband, Freddie.

The restaurant’s submission for the competition began, “Whether you have a pocket full of money or are broke, you will always be welcome here. Chances are if you’re down on your luck, you’re likely to leave with more than just a warm meal as helping hands are willing to assist you with other needs.”

Running only on voluntary monetary and food donations, as well as volunteers to staff the place, the Brewton restaurant is “open four days a week for lunch, plus breakfast on Tuesdays and dinner on Fridays, and lives up to its name,” according to Reader’s Digest. They feed approximately 100 people per day.

Read the full-length submission for Drexell & Honeybees Donations Only Restaurant and Reader’s Digest’s finalist writeup here.

Last year, Clay County as a whole was named as Alabama’s “nicest place.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol XI

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. Beverly Hills flop. Los Angeles County has joined the ranks of out-of-state voices protesting the passage of Alabama’s new abortion law. The county’s Board of Supervisors recently sent Alabama Senate leader Del Marsh (R-Anniston) a letter notifying him of its disapproval of the law’s passage and conveying an empty promise of a one-year travel ban to the Yellowhammer State.

The letter, signed by all five members of the county’s governing body, says, “Alabama’s law is the most restrictive in the country…As a result, the County of Los Angeles has implemented a one-year travel restriction to the State of Alabama for official County business.”

(D. Marsh/Facebook, PIxabay, YHN)

This is not the first time Californians have expressed their disapproval of Alabama’s law.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a presidential hopeful from the Golden State, has said Alabama “couldn’t care less” about babies, while one second-tier Hollywood actress posed nude in anger over the bill.

A spokesman for Marsh informed Yellowhammer News that Marsh has now restricted official travel to Los Angeles County for those in his own office.

County of Los Angeles Letter to Del Marsh by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

2. Once upon a time in the West. Now that Roy Moore has announced his candidacy for another run at the U.S. Senate, the old stories that go along with years of scrutiny and research have quickly re-entered circulation among the political class. One story which dropped into our inbox yesterday has always been a favorite.

Following his failed bid for circuit judge in 1982, Moore went on a personal sojourn to Texas and then Australia for some very specific purposes. While in Texas, he trained to become a professional kickboxer. Moore told the Press-Register newspaper in 2000 that kickboxing was something he had always wanted to try. He said he trained hard, dropped weight, worked construction jobs to get by and spent time on the Texas coast.

And then Moore eventually made his way to Australia where he worked as a ranch hand on a large cattle property.

Two things have always struck us as odd — OK, particularly odd — about this part of Moore’s biography. First, is the fact that he went to the Lone Star State to kickbox and to the south Pacific to work as a cowboy. One would think it would have been the other way around. Secondly, it’s somewhat of a surprise that during none of his numerous campaigns for office did anyone delve more deeply into this chapter of his life, the people he met or the surroundings where he lived. Whether in opposition to Moore or in support of Moore, it’s possible there are some insightful stories to be told by the people with whom he fought and rode.

3. Restrain yourself. After Yellowhammer News wrote in last week’s Rumors and Rumblings about the moving target of being Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign “chairman,” former State Rep. Perry O. Hooper, Jr. is back in the national spotlight.

A Thursday Vice News article from the immediate aftermath of Moore’s announcement dubbed Hooper as “Trump’s Alabama campaign chairman.”

On Moore, he told the outlet, “I’m concerned. As much as I like Roy Moore, he’d have an extremely tough time beating Doug Jones. Right now we need to elect a Republican U.S. senator. I wish Roy would honor the wishes of the president.”

Now, to be clear, Hooper is state chair of Trump Victory — a fundraising entity separate from the president’s campaign itself.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after he was quoted in Vice on Thursday, Hooper said, “It’s a free country. He has every right to run. I just wish Roy had honored the wishes of the President of the United States and not run.”

Expect national outlets to continue seeking out comments from Alabama representatives purportedly tied to Trump and party establishment figures. The circus is in town until at least March now, and outlets will be trying to one-up each other on the kind of headlines they can create, quotes they can land and “surrogates” they can utilize.

