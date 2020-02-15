Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Finding Birmingham’s next A.G. Gaston 37 mins ago / Faith and Culture
GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls make pitch to Madison County Republican Men’s Club 2 hours ago / News
Recent heavy rains continue to affect Alabama Power lakes 4 hours ago / News
High-ranking research programs power UAH aerospace collaborations 6 hours ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: The state of the Union is strong 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Rep. Clouse: Would like to have lottery vote this November — Gaming commission should have been done 6-7 months ago 8 hours ago / News
Donald Trump gives Mo Brooks his ‘Complete Endorsement’ 8 hours ago / News
Alabama’s first sandhill season in 103 years deemed success 9 hours ago / Outdoors
Episode 45: Name a more iconic duo than Auburn basketball and overtime 14 hours ago / Podcasts
Dem State Rep. Rolanda Hollis doubles down on mandatory vasectomy bill 22 hours ago / News
University of Alabama names Myron Pope vice president for student life 23 hours ago / News
Alabama Workforce Council releases positive annual report amid record unemployment 23 hours ago / News
Trump: ‘Life would’ve been a lot easier’ if I first picked Barr not Sessions as AG 1 day ago / News
BCA’s Elaine Fincannon named deputy director of ADECA 1 day ago / News
Ivey officially forms gaming/lottery study group, appoints members 1 day ago / News
Alabama Senate passes bill that would punish those who leave pets in hot cars 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Record number of Americans doing better under Trump, an embarrassing day for Alabama Democrats, mandatory vasectomies proposed for Alabama men and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Bill would require Alabama schools to provide free ‘feminine hygiene products’ to students 1 day ago / News
Alabama farmer cuts ‘Vote Trump’ design in his field, calls on other supporters to show their support 1 day ago / News
Senate committee votes down payday loan restrictions 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: The state of the Union is strong

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On February 4, I was honored to be on the House Floor as President Donald J. Trump delivered one of the most moving and remarkable State of the Union addresses in American history.

In a speech titled, “The Great American Comeback,” President Trump highlighted not only our booming economy and strengthened military, but what makes America truly shine.

From the booming economy to Space Force to the Tuskegee Airmen to Rush Limbaugh to a soldier coming home to his family after a long deployment – President Trump presented great reminders of what it means to be an American.

As he concluded his speech, I was extremely disappointed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s petty and childish behavior as she ripped up the copy of the speech he had given her.

Pelosi’s actions were a complete embarrassment to our country and to the position of speaker of the House. I supported an effort to reprimand the speaker for her disgraceful actions.

It seems that this is a theme for Democrats though.

If things aren’t going exactly the way they want, they will go to any lengths from embarrassment to lies to a sham impeachment.

When President Trump was elected in 2016, the impeachment talks began.

Over the past three years, Democrats have been focused like a laser on trying to undo the 2016 presidential election results.

Since last November, Democrats have wasted the time of Congress and our country as they dragged out an unfair and completely partisan impeachment trial.

On the heels of President Trump’s very impressive address to the nation, the following afternoon, he was acquitted by the United States Senate.

I was thrilled to see this finally happen so that we can hopefully move past this Democrat-driven attempt to divide our nation.

I continue to stand in strong support of President Trump and his leadership.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

37 mins ago

Finding Birmingham’s next A.G. Gaston

Creating an environment that develops the next generation of young entrepreneurs and business owners was the focus of a panel discussion Wednesday at the 16th annual A.G. Gaston Conference.

Bob Dickerson, executive director of the Birmingham Business Resource Center and host of the conference, said his team chose this panel topic to talk about how the community can create an incubator to nurture and support the next A.G. Gaston.

“There are people in our midst, folks who are starting businesses, some people who may be working somewhere right now, who have the wherewithal, who have something inside of them that might allow them to become the next A.G. Gaston,” Dickerson said. “I want them to leave here better informed about how to help grow African American business enterprise in our community.”

502
Keep reading 502 WORDS

Searching for the next A.G. Gaston from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Anthony Hood, director of civic innovation in the Office of the President at UAB, moderated the discussion. He asked participants to talk about Birmingham’s ecosystem and what conditions need to exist for business owners, especially black business owners, to grow, thrive and become the next A.G. Gaston. Elijah Davis, Strategic Growth manager at Urban Impact Inc., said one way is to modernize technical assistance offered to business owners.

“One of the things I continuously complain about is that if we are using 1990s ways of technical assistance, we will fail,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the property owners as we really develop a cohesive vision that really of us really believe that it can still be.”

Tene Dolphin, deputy director for Business Diversity and Opportunity at the City of Birmingham, said the city is ripe for becoming a hub for minority entrepreneurs.

“The reason why I love this work so much is because I believe we create culture,” Dolphin said. “We create the energy that’s in this city. If we don’t connect to the businesses that are in somebody’s house, the retail businesses, the businesses that are in somebody’s head, we’re missing the mark.”

Carmen Mays, founder and CEO of Elevators, said there is a whole class of creative young people in Birmingham who people never see because they don’t present themselves in a way that many people think is acceptable.

“Because of that, we miss out on the beauty of the ecosystem,” Mays said. “That’s where all of the culture is. That’s where all of the swag is. That’s where all of the sauce is. All of that stuff that makes us so colorful and great is really with those people.”

Davis said discussions like this are an opportunity to help people around the country.

“I see this, Birmingham, as just not a particular type of local opportunity to uplift black folks, but this is also a signal to uplift black folks in the entire nation,” Davis said. “Nowhere else is there a historic black Wall Street that’s still owned and occupied by businesses that have been here.”

Dickerson said the discussion also helped participants leave with a better appreciation of who A.G. Gaston was and what he meant to Birmingham.

“What he taught, what he left us — I want them to be fired up,” Dickerson said. “I want them to leave here fired up about going out and either supporting an entrepreneur that happens to be an African American, becoming a better African American business owner, or a corporate person that understands the need and significance of supporting African American entrepreneurship in our community.”

The entire panel discussion can be viewed in the video below.

Watch the Day 2 morning panel discussion from the 2020 A.G. Gaston Conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
2 hours ago

GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls make pitch to Madison County Republican Men’s Club

HUNTSVILLE — With just over two weeks until Republican voters go to select their preference for who will represent them on the ballot against incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), four of the GOP Senate hopefuls paid a visit to the Madison County Republican Men’s Club monthly breakfast meeting.

Before a crowd of a couple hundred people at the Trinity United Methodist Church, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Stanley Adair made late-campaign pitches to a group that will likely have high participation in the March 3 primary contest.

Tuberville led off with impassioned remarks about social values and touted his support for President Donald Trump.

366
Keep reading 366 WORDS

“Why do you think our prisons are full? Because we do not have God as part of our country anymore,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to get him back.”

“Christianity built this country, and we’re going to stay with it,” he added. “Nobody else is coming in here and changing our culture. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Tuberville also pledged to be a vocal supporter of the completion of Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Later at the event, Mooney spoke about remaining true to conservative values and principles.

“My promise to you is I’ll be the same guy the day that I walked out that I was the day that I walked in,” he said. “You know why I’m going? I’m going to protect foundational beliefs of our nation, Alabama beliefs — send them back to Washington. We’ve got to talk about it every day. We’ve got to stand for it, and we’ve got to make sure we stand on principle and deliver the message our nation wants to hear because this nation was founded like no other nation.”

“Be proud of the Constitution,” Mooney added. “Defend it, protect it. It is the best document that has ever been produced in this world.”

Immediately following Mooney, Byrne addressed the group, lauding the week President Trump had at the beginning of the month that started with the chaos in the Democratic Iowa caucuses, followed by the State of the Union address and his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

However, in what was one of the more noteworthy parts of the speech, the Baldwin County congressman revealed what was to come later that day in the form of a television commercial targetting Tuberville.

“Listen to my television commercial we’re running right now,” Byrne said. “It has a recording of Tommy Tuberville saying he is for amnesty. Listen to his own words. Don’t take my word for it. ‘We need to build a wall.’ We did build a wall.”

Following Byrne, Haleyville businessman Stanley Adair spoke, lambasting Tuberville and politicians in general.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less
4 hours ago

Recent heavy rains continue to affect Alabama Power lakes

The heavy rains that fell this week are continuing to affect several Alabama Power lakes.

Smith Lake on the Black Warrior River and Weiss Lake on the Coosa River have risen above their summer levels. While Weiss Lake’s rise has slowed, Smith Lake is expected to continue coming up through the weekend. Its level is not expected to peak before the next round of rains, which are forecast for next week.

216
Keep reading 216 WORDS

Alabama Power opens spillway gates at dams to control rising lake levels from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Since Feb. 10, Alabama Power lakes in the Black Warrior, Tallapoosa and Coosa river basins have seen an average of 3.5 inches of rain, which has fallen on already soggy ground and swollen creeks.  Since the beginning of February, an average of 8 inches of rain has fallen in these same basins, which is well above normal.

Most of north and central Alabama are still vulnerable to river flooding following this week’s rains, and many areas remain under a flood watch or warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake elevations are always subject to change. With all the recent rain, and more to come, individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should stay alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take steps to project their property.

For more information about Alabama Power lakes and updates on lake conditions, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit www.apcshorelines.com. Individuals can also call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for the latest.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

High-ranking research programs power UAH aerospace collaborations

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Aerospace engineering researchers at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are modeling how a future U.S. spacecraft might be engineered for nuclear propulsion. They are also studying how reliable rocket engine components can be printed using advanced manufacturing techniques.

These two projects illustrate why UAH consistently ranks among the nation’s top programs for federally financed aerospace research. In 2018, the university earned a No. 5 ranking for research activities in the field, according to data from the National Science Foundation.

Dr. Judith Schneider, a professor in UAH’s Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, said the university’s location in Cummings Research Park means it is perfectly positioned for collaborations with aerospace companies and government agencies located on Redstone Arsenal.

775
Keep reading 775 WORDS

“We’re here in Huntsville, the Rocket City,” said Dr. Schneider, whose research focuses on advanced manufacturing processes such as friction stir welding and additive manufacturing of metals. “I don’t think there is another place in the world that has all the capabilities we have right here in one location.”

POTENTIAL PARTNERS

Marshall Space Flight Center, NASA’s center for propulsion research and a frequent collaborator, stands nearby. Major aerospace and defense firms including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman all have a major presence in Huntsville, which also hosts homegrown firms such as Dynetics.

Meanwhile, many other companies, including space flight company Blue Origin and rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne, have launched major growth projects in the city.

“Every major aerospace company in the industry is represented here. They’re all here,” Dr. Schneider said. “People are going to come to Huntsville and UAH because this is where all the players are.”

The extensive capabilities of researchers at UAH and other Alabama universities represent a critical component in strategic efforts to accelerate the growth of the aerospace industry in the state, according to Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabama educators are engaging in high-level collaborations with key organizations within the aerospace and defense sector to tackle the toughest challenges facing this industry,” Secretary Canfield said.

“These educators, and their students, are making important technical contributions through groundbreaking research in spaceflight, aircraft design, additive manufacturing technologies, and much more.”

Alabama’s aerospace industry is home to 300 companies from 30 different countries, employing more than 13,000 people in manufacturing roles and another 4,600 working as aerospace engineers. The sector has seen more than $3 billion in new capital investment since 2011.

‘INNOVATIVE OUTCOMES’

Industry’s critical mass in Huntsville translates into opportunity for UAH researchers. The latest NSF data also showed that UAH ranks No. 11 among U.S. universities for NASA-sponsored research and No. 28 for Department of Defense research.

“This success points to the valuable partnerships that have existed for decades in this community and that UAH clearly provides effective and innovative outcomes to the technological challenges that exist for the U.S. Army, NASA and the FBI,” said Dr. Bob Lindquist, UAH’s interim vice president for research and economic development.

One ongoing project for NASA centers on nuclear thermal propulsion as part of a potential test flight later this decade. The space agency is trying to determine the feasibility and affordability of a low enriched uranium-based NTP engine to power a manned spacecraft.

UAH researchers are working closely with counterparts at Marshall Space Flight Center and private contractors to solve the technical challenges created by a nuclear reactor at the heart of a rocket engine for deep space voyages.

UAH’s research focus is on modeling the nuclear-powered spacecraft on a mission to Mars.

“That’s why NASA brought us onboard, to explore opportunities and to look off into the distance to see what might be accomplished,” said Dr. Dale Thomas, UAH’s eminent scholar in systems engineering, who is the principal investigator for the research grant.

ADDITIVE EXPERTISE

Dr. Schneider works with NASA and small manufacturers to research the effects of non-equilibrium build conditions on the resulting microstructures of metals used in additive manufacturing. A special concentration is on the interfaces formed in direct printing of bi-metallic components.

In one project for NASA, Dr. Schneider and her students worked with a vendor to help mature its processing of printing a single part from copper and Inconel, a nickel-based superalloy. NASA needed to determine if the part could stand up to the rigors of a hot-fire test, which was subsequently demonstrated.

Dr. Schneider’s ability to evaluate the microstructures of 3-D printed parts, especially those made with two different materials joined together, provides manufacturers with critical data about the integrity of their products.

“A lot of manufacturers are printing stuff today, but they don’t always have a full picture about the quality of what they are printing,” she said. “We are continuing to work with many small businesses. We can help them refine their process parameters to get a better product.”

In addition to collaboration with NASA, UAH’s expertise in additive manufacturing has led to collaborations with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (formerly known as the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research Development and Engineering Center, or AMRDEC) and others.

EMERGING AM CENTER

Major companies are also heavily involved in additive manufacturing in Alabama.

Carpenter Technology Corp. late last year opened a $40 million advanced manufacturing facility on its Athens production campus, where it produces high-end specialty alloys.

GE Aviation produces two jet engine components using additive technologies at a facility in Auburn that was the aerospace industry’s first site to produce an engine part using 3-D printing technologies. The plant is undergoing a $50 million expansion announced last year.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
8 hours ago

State Rep. Clouse: Would like to have lottery vote this November — Gaming commission should have been done 6-7 months ago

House Ways and Means General Fund Committee chair State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) thinks there is still a possibility that a referendum on a lottery could be on Alabama’s November statewide ballot.

During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Clouse said despite Gov. Kay Ivey naming a commission to study gaming earlier in the day, a lottery could be done separately from a discussion regarding other gaming, primarily the so-called legacy dog track gaming facilities and the casinos operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Dale Country Republican lawmaker said he would like to see the vote on this general election ballot to save taxpayers the cost of a statewide special election, especially given the November election is expected to generate the highest turnout of any election in a four-year time span.

339
Keep reading 339 WORDS

“I would like to have this, and hope to have it still decided in this legislative session so we could be voting in November,” Clouse said. “You know, the November election, when we’re voting for president, is the most highly participated in election in the state, particularly this year when we’ve got a hotly contested U.S. Senate race. I would certainly rather do it in November, where there would be no additional cost to the taxpayers instead of having a special election on down [the road] that will cost about $3 million, you know?”

The clock could be ticking for Montgomery to move on a lottery. As the quadrennium winds down, the likelihood of the legislature taking on a big issue like a lottery will decrease. He added that Ivey’s gaming commission was “fine,” but said it was his preference for that to have been done earlier.

“I mean, this is the year to do it,” Clouse argued. “If you want to do a commission, that’s fine. But it should have been done six or seven months ago so it would be ready to go by the time we went into session. And even at that, I still don’t agree that the lottery should be a part of it. There are certainly a lot of things they can study with the Indian compact situation and with the local legislation that affects Greene and Macon, and Jefferson County dog tracks and Lowndes County. I mean, they’ll certainly have their plate full with those issues. But I just don’t think a lottery should be a part of it.”

Under Clouse’s education lottery proposal, half of the revenue generated would go to Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, and the other half would fund need-based college scholarships.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less