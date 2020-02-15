Rogers’ report from Washington: The state of the Union is strong

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On February 4, I was honored to be on the House Floor as President Donald J. Trump delivered one of the most moving and remarkable State of the Union addresses in American history.

In a speech titled, “The Great American Comeback,” President Trump highlighted not only our booming economy and strengthened military, but what makes America truly shine.

From the booming economy to Space Force to the Tuskegee Airmen to Rush Limbaugh to a soldier coming home to his family after a long deployment – President Trump presented great reminders of what it means to be an American.

As he concluded his speech, I was extremely disappointed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s petty and childish behavior as she ripped up the copy of the speech he had given her.

Pelosi’s actions were a complete embarrassment to our country and to the position of speaker of the House. I supported an effort to reprimand the speaker for her disgraceful actions.

It seems that this is a theme for Democrats though.

If things aren’t going exactly the way they want, they will go to any lengths from embarrassment to lies to a sham impeachment.

When President Trump was elected in 2016, the impeachment talks began.

Over the past three years, Democrats have been focused like a laser on trying to undo the 2016 presidential election results.

Since last November, Democrats have wasted the time of Congress and our country as they dragged out an unfair and completely partisan impeachment trial.

On the heels of President Trump’s very impressive address to the nation, the following afternoon, he was acquitted by the United States Senate.

I was thrilled to see this finally happen so that we can hopefully move past this Democrat-driven attempt to divide our nation.

I continue to stand in strong support of President Trump and his leadership.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.