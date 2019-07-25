Rogers’ report from Washington: The Democrats’ agenda is running off the tracks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When it comes to the business of the People’s House, it seems Democrats just cannot focus in on what matters to the American people like a booming economy, job creation and securing our porous border.

Over four months have passed since Attorney General William Barr announced there was no collusion nor obstruction in the Mueller report, but somehow this week Democrats are having Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill to try to waste even more time and taxpayer dollars to try to do whatever they can to make President Trump look bad.

After the recent embarrassment on the House floor by Speaker Nancy Pelosi breaking the House Chamber rules, the double standard within the Democratic Party continues.

This week, the House will vote to take a stand against the anti-Semitic BDS movement. It seeks to delegitimize and isolate Israel through the boycotts, divestment and sanctions. This is a watered-down version of the Senate bill that passed with 77 votes. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi continues to kowtow to the socialists members of her Caucus and refuses to take a strong stand against anti-Semitism and allow a vote on the stronger Senate package.

On top of this, a member of “The Squad” – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – introduced a pro-BDS bill.

Israel is one of America’s greatest allies and this type of behavior stuns me.

Democrats continue to push for open borders. They don’t care about drug and sex trafficking or bad actors entering our country. In fact, they want free health care for those illegally coming to America.

These radical Democrats also want to do away with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Their calls for this undermine our national security and honestly make no sense at all.

I will continue to stand strong with President Trump on securing our borders, supporting Israel and continuing to keep our economy booming.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.