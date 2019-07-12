Rogers: ‘Disrespectful,’ ‘naive’ for AOC to call for abolishing Dep. of Homeland Security while representing NYC

Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03) is pushing back on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) escalating calls to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Appearing Thursday on FOX Business’ “Bulls and Bears,” Rogers was asked to respond to recent comments by Ocasio-Cortez that the formation of DHS was one of the George W. Bush administration’s “egregious mistakes” that needs to be undone.

The show host also reminded the audience that DHS was formed in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

“She’s different, I’ll give her that that,” Rogers remarked.

“First of all, I was surprised that a representative that represents part of New York City would take that position given that they lost nearly 3,000 lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” he emphasized.

Ocasio-Cortez represents Queens, a borough of New York City.

The host then asked Rogers if Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, considering the district she represents, were especially “disrespectful.”

“Absolutely, it was disrespectful,” Rogers responded. “But it was also — basically naive.”

He explained that he has been on the House DHS oversight committee since the department’s formation when it was a congressional select committee rather than a permanent standing committee.

“I’ve watched the department grow and mature and get better at what they do,” Rogers advised. “I know for a fact that they have helped prevent other attacks… There have been many terrorist attempts and organizations that have been thwarted that the public has no idea about because we cannot let them know what happened because it would give up our sources.”

He also criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s further specific calls that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be eliminated, with Rogers saying that those agents are needed to protect the nation’s borders from “bad actors” like sex traffickers, terrorists and violent international gangs like MS-13.

“It was just a naive statement,” Rogers added.

A Fox Business commentator then pressed him for further comment on Ocasio-Cortez’s demands to get rid of CBP and ICE, criticizing that she does not have an alternative solution for protecting the nation’s borders or ports of entry.

“That’s exactly right, which is why I said it’s naive, at best,” Rogers stressed. “And I’m being generous with my language because I don’t want to be hateful on TV.”

Rogers is currently the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

