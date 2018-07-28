Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Gulf Shores is adjusting to shifting sands for growth 41 mins ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: How to meet the demands of our growing workforce 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Early snapper closure due to more anglers, bigger fish 5 hours ago / Feature
LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses why the national media can’t seem to understand Trump supporters 18 hours ago / Radio
Alabama congressman in middle of power struggle over who will be next Speaker of the House 19 hours ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community 19 hours ago / Sponsored
The Alabama Democrat victimization game is strong, but it doesn’t get them votes 21 hours ago / Analysis
How conservative principles benefit the environment: a lesson from Alabama’s red snapper 22 hours ago / Analysis
Gov. Ivey: Reporters and opponents are the only ones who care about debates 23 hours ago / News
House passes final version of defense bill, authorizing key priorities supported by Alabama’s workforce 24 hours ago / News
On Talladega Superspeedway’s $50 million renovation: Will the State of Alabama chip in? 1 day ago / News
Auction buyers working out details to purchase Rosa Parks’ house 1 day ago / News
Federal agent drowns on Tennessee River in northern Alabama 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Mueller/Cohen news, government reunites illegals and their kids inside the U.S., Alabama Governor Ivey is 3rd most popular governor in America, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama names ex-QB John Parker Wilson radio color analyst 1 day ago / News
Sessions says “Lock her up!” chant could have been teaching moment 1 day ago / News
Montgomery judge won’t grant immunity to officer in fatal shooting 1 day ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 1 day ago / Sponsored
Coming Attractions: Talladega Superspeedway to invest $50 million in infield renovations 2 days ago / Sports
Where is the best fried chicken in Alabama? 2 days ago / News Release
3 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: How to meet the demands of our growing workforce

Last month’s jobs report showed that job openings are at a record high, confirming our country’s continued positive economic progress. For the first time since the year 2000, the number of job openings is larger than the number of people unemployed. Our country’s gross domestic product also grew at a 4.1 percent pace in the second quarter of this year, marking the fastest rate of growth since 2014. This is great news for the American people, and our focus moving forward must be to continue this momentum.

As I have said many times before, over the last year and a half, our unified Republican government has worked very hard to deliver meaningful results on the economic front. I am proud of our efforts to foster economic growth and opportunity, and I believe it is critical that we provide a well-trained workforce to meet the demands. That’s why I am glad to report that Congress has officially sent the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, an important workforce development bill, to the President’s desk for his signature.

This important piece of legislation reauthorizes the Perkins funding that supports career tech programs at the state and local levels. The bill also makes needed improvements to the system to ensure these crucial dollars are spent effectively and efficiently. In addition, this legislation updates the federal investment in career tech education to provide increased flexibility to states to ensure these CTE programs are high quality, engaging, and above all, successful.

As you know, our state is fortunate to have a very strong network of community colleges that offer a wide variety of career training. Alabama’s Community College System has more than 79,000 students enrolled in career tech programs, and more than 70 public high schools in our state offer CTE courses. They are working in lockstep with industries to ensure the educational training matches the jobs that will be waiting for these students when they complete their coursework.

Our district is home to quite a few excellent career tech programs, including those at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, Wallace Community College in Dothan and their Sparks Campus in Eufaula, the Enterprise State Community College campuses in Enterprise and Ozark, Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville, Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, and the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in Andalusia, Opp, and Greenville. To broaden this extensive network even more, many high schools enjoy partnerships with nearby community colleges to offer students courses closer to home. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit many of these campuses and see firsthand the quality training they offer. Most recently, I stopped by Lurleen B. Wallace’s MacArthur Campus in Opp for a tour, and I was truly blown away by the wide variety of courses available.

There’s no question that in Alabama, our current CTE system is working well, but that shouldn’t stop us from making every effort to improve it. The Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act for the 21st Century, which I hope will soon be signed into law, provides proper investment in quality career tech programs – but this is about so much more than just funding. This important bill provides greater flexibility to states and program administrators on the ground so they are able to adjust to ever-changing needs. The bill also improves accountability to require CTE programs to deliver results.

Career tech programs are so important because they meet the demands of our steadily changing workforce by equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to be competitive and fill these roles. Rest assured as your Representative in Congress, I will always support measures to improve and strengthen the CTE programs throughout our state and nation. And as always, I am hopeful that we will continue to see increased numbers of job openings and opportunities for all Alabamians and all Americans.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

41 mins ago

Gulf Shores is adjusting to shifting sands for growth

Given enough time – decades if not centuries – the steady combination of waves and wind will change the appearance of any coastal community. The city of Gulf Shores decided to escalate that process, and has undergone a major transformation in less than five years.

Following the 2010 BP oil spill, Gulf Shores officials concluded that they needed to diversify the city’s economy, create new opportunities for residents and give the entire area an extensive facelift. In 2014, with assistance from the Alabama Communities of Excellence program, the city adopted the Vision 2025 plan, which identified areas of focus for “the growth of Gulf Shores.”

1201
Keep reading 1201 WORDS

“Working with ACE made us realize that we needed a better strategic plan, particularly after the oil spill,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said. “It drove home the lack of economic diversity and the weaknesses in our economy.

“With Vision 2025 we asked, ‘What’s not here that needs to be here? What would make us a better year-round, more sustainable community?’ ACE opened the door to help us understand that we needed a well-thought-out strategic plan to cure some of these weaknesses. That got us started in the right direction.”

Four years later, the look and feel of Gulf Shores is dramatically different. The city’s public beach has undergone widespread renovation, while a retail-and-entertainment district – Waterway Village – is being established about 3 miles from the coast. Bike paths and wider sidewalks make the city more pedestrian-friendly. A new 25-acre zoo is under construction, and picturesque Gulf State Park is in the midst of a $140 million enhancement.

Vision 2025 includes plans to expand medical care, part of an attempt to attract more families and retirees to the city. In perhaps the most significant change of all, Gulf Shores is forming its own city school system, set to begin with the 2019-20 academic year.

With the overall Baldwin County School System serving more than 30,000 students, Gulf Shores Board of Education President Kevin Corcoran said city residents wanted their children to have more “individualized attention.” He said the transition to a city school system was “a citizen-led initiative, and those are the very best kind. Nothing else can provide a better future for our local residents than education.”

Education initiatives in Gulf Shores begin in elementary school with the Leader in Me program, which empowers students with leadership and life skills, and continues through high school with the Leadership in Training program, a series of monthly classes coordinated by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.

Gulf Shores High offers 10 career academies, allowing students to gear their classes toward a specific path, and works in conjunction with Coastal Alabama Community College to provide dual enrollment, enabling students to gain college credits.

The city is pursuing higher education opportunities as well. The first step is the construction of the 24,000-square-foot Auburn University Educational Complex, which will be used primarily by the school’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Instead of taking animals to Auburn for new surgical techniques and having our local vets go to Auburn for training, they can do all that here,” Craft said. “South Alabama and the University of Alabama are also both interested in setting up a location here to broaden their educational impact and enhance the community.”

A different form of education will soon be available in Gulf Shores with the establishment of the Cousteau Center, an eco-tourism and environmental program that Craft described as an oceanic version of Huntsville’s Space Camp.

“The environment is the most important thing we have in Gulf Shores, and we want to teach our future generations how to protect it,” Craft said. “So an important part of our strategic plan is to create a better understanding of this fragile environment that we have, and how to keep it special.”

That special environment is what makes Gulf Shores a popular tourist destination, and catering to those visitors remains an important element of the Vision 2025 plan. For example, the city has spent more than $15 million the past two years redeveloping the public beachfront, along with adjacent road improvements.

Changes include a 20-foot-wide concrete boardwalk that runs the entire half-mile length of the public beach (with several shaded areas along the way); improved handicapped access to the beach; new benches, bike racks, restrooms and trash cans; a green space with a small amphitheater; and a safety building that houses fire-and-rescue operations.

“The beach is our most important asset and resource, and we felt like it was a good time to give it a facelift,” Gulf Shores Environmental & Grants Coordinator Dan Bond said. “The whole idea is to make it a safer and better environment for people to come and enjoy the beach.”

The changes nearly doubled the size of usable beach space, which Craft said will enhance the city’s festivals and special events. The long-running Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival will be held in October for the 47th time, while the newer Hangout Music Festival attracts national acts and 40,000 people every June. In 2017, the city began hosting the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships, an event scheduled to return to Gulf Shores each May through 2022.

“Those events are all special, but for different reasons,” Craft said. “The Shrimp Festival is kind of our end-of-year celebration geared more toward the local community, while Hangout is an extraordinary tourist-driven economic stimulus. Folks come here for Hangout from all over the United States and a number of foreign countries, so we’re able to introduce our world to a new group of visitors.

“Then the addition of the NCAA Volleyball Championships is an exposure event. We don’t bring that many people to town – about 3,000 per day – but we are broadcast nationally on ESPN for three days. That lets us show our beautiful beaches to a whole different group of people.”

More major changes are taking place a few sandy steps away at Gulf Shores Park, which went largely dormant after sustaining serious damage from Hurricane Ivan in 2004. The University of Alabama System and the Alabama Department of Conservation have worked together on a renovation project that includes dune restoration and trail enhancement.

A $7 million Interpretive Center featuring interactive exhibits about the park’s environmental attractions opened in May, along with a pedestrian bridge over busy East Beach Boulevard, providing easy access to the off-beach trail system within the 6,150-acre park. That will be followed by the opening of a new conference center and 350-room Hilton Hotel by the end of this year.

“We’ve had a gap in the state park from a tourism opportunity, and for bringing conventions and conferences to town, because there was no place to hold large meetings,” Craft said. “Meetings can be held all year round, so having the conference center will lengthen and strengthen our tourist season.”

To create attractions beyond the beach, Gulf Shores has used funds from the BP oil spill settlement toward developing Waterway Village, a retail-and-entertainment complex stretching along both sides of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Located between the city’s two largest residential areas, Waterway Village is aimed at appealing to locals and tourists.

“We want to transform this area into more of a traditional downtown that is pedestrian-friendly and supports our local businesses,” said Andy Bauer, Gulf Shores director of Planning & Zoning. “Our goal is to make this a thriving part of the community, where it’s a nice gathering point for the citizens of Gulf Shores, as well as a tourist draw.

“Gulf Shores is a tourist community, but a lot of what we’re trying to accomplish with the Vision 2025 plan is for our residents. The tourists are here for a week or weekend at a time. Our residents are here all year. Obviously, tourists will always be very important to us, but we also want our residents to enjoy the beautiful area we live in.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Early snapper closure due to more anglers, bigger fish

Honestly, I’m not surprised that Alabama saltwater anglers caught so many red snapper in six-plus weeks that the private recreational season had to close earlier than planned.

Thankfully, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR), with its Red Snapper Jackpot, managed to squeeze in its final day of competition before the season ended Sunday, July 22. The season for the charter-for-hire boats fishing the rodeo ended at midnight on July 21.

The unbridled enthusiasm anglers exhibited for snapper fishing this year surpassed anything I’ve witnessed in my 26 years of covering the outdoors in Alabama.

1166
Keep reading 1166 WORDS

Alabama Marine Resources Director Scott Bannon said the angler effort surprised everyone.

“On the weekend of June 9, there were more people snapper fishing than I have seen in my 21 years with Marine Resources, including on rodeo weekend,” he said. “The effort was tremendous. Our Chief of Enforcement, Jason Downey, was on patrol, and he said there were 200 boats surrounding him on the Bridge Rubble.

“The number of people who went fishing this year has been phenomenal. And it’s good that people had the opportunity to fish.”

The motivation to catch snapper likely came from the dire situation that snapper anglers faced in the spring. Without some kind of relief from NOAA Fisheries, the possibility of even a short snapper season looked grim.

Instead, the five Gulf states came together to request an exempted fishing permit (EFP) that would allow each state to set its season under an approved system that allowed each state to catch a certain quota of snapper.

The Alabama Marine Resources Division’s mandatory Red Snapper Reporting System, better known as Snapper Check, allows Marine Resources officials to monitor the harvest on a near real-time basis, one of the reasons NOAA Fisheries approved the EFP for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Marine Resources based its proposed 47-day season on the data gathered from last year’s snapper season. That data included daily catch rate, size of the fish and the amount of angler effort (man-days fishing for snapper).

When the 2018 season was set, Bannon repeatedly used the word “potential” when discussing the length of the season. It could be longer or shorter, depending on the daily catch rate and weather.

The weather turned out to be a factor, but not because it was bad. It was so good that anglers only had a couple of days with rough seas during the 28 days of the private recreational season.

“Without the EFP, there may not have been a federal fishing season,” Bannon said. “The individual state seasons could have consumed all of the total allowable catch.”

Based on the 2017 daily harvest rate of red snapper, Bannon said Marine Resources considered a 50-day season, but reduced it to 47 days because they anticipated a “little bit” of increased effort to catch Alabama’s quota of 984,291 pounds of red snapper.

Bannon said when the snapper harvest numbers for June were published, he knew the season would have to be closed before Labor Day.

With the unparalleled artificial reef habitat off the Alabama coast and good weather, anglers of all skill levels were able to enjoy great snapper fishing. Huge red snapper were posted on social media every day during the season.

Last year, the data indicated an average of 1,770 anglers fished for snapper per day. In 2018, preliminary data showed that the average anglers per day was much higher than in 2017. The increased number of anglers, along with an increase in size of the fish being landed, resulted in higher daily landings for the 2018 season.

“We don’t like working with pounds,” Bannon said. “We’ve seen with the evolution of the snapper seasons that with larger fish you obviously reach the total allowable catch quicker. The product of our management efforts in the Alabama reef zone is the increased abundance and size of fish being caught.”

Bannon said the downside of the 2018 season is anglers have not fully embraced the benefits of reporting their catches through Snapper Check. He said the 2018 reporting rate is between 35 and 36 percent, up from last year’s 30 percent, but still disappointingly low.

“I still feel that people don’t fully understand how much better data we could get if we have a higher compliance rate with Snapper Check,” he said. “Real numbers make a difference in the landings estimate. With the state programs, we can maintain greater awareness on the fishing effort and landings allowing us to maximize the days of fishing.”

“The purpose of the EFP is to show that states can manage their fishery to a quota, and that we would manage it effectively to prevent overfishing and set seasons that work for our anglers and are guaranteed a certain amount of fish. If you just open a federal season, it’s a free-for-all across the Gulf. If the weather was bad in our part of the Gulf we lose those days while others are fishing.”

The weather was so good that one charter-for-hire captain told Bannon that he had never been able to fish the entire month of June before this year.

“The positives we see are, one, we had an allocation higher than what we caught last year.  And, two, we saw an increase in the number of people who were able to fish,” Bannon said. “We opened for a season we thought would benefit the largest number of people, and the data shows a lot of people went fishing.”

Dr. Sean Powers, head of Marine Sciences at the University of South Alabama and one of the ADSFR judges last weekend, said the good news is the red snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico continues to get better.

“About five years ago, the Gulf Council removed the overfishing (catch rate too high) status from red snapper,” Powers said. “Just recently, the Council removed the overfished status. Based on the numbers in the stock we are not in an overfished status, meaning the biomass is no longer below the threshold we think jeopardizes the stock. Although we want to rebuild the stocks a little further, it is no longer overfished.

“That means the seasons and bag limits will stay relatively constant for a while. The (computer) models show an increase in the number of fish over the next couple of years. The stock is very healthy right now, especially off Alabama. Every year we seem to get good recruitment (juvenile fish entering the fishery), and those recruits have that artificial reef habitat. Plus, there is a lot of natural habitat in the deeper water that acts as a reserve, because people don’t have to go that far to catch their limit of snapper.”

Bannon said if the red snapper fishery continues to be managed by the states it will reduce the chances that overfishing will become a problem again.

“The takeaway is we had 28 days of incredible red snapper fishing that a tremendous number of people took advantage of,” Bannon said. “And we have shown that the states can responsibly manage the red snapper fishery.  The sustainable management of this red snapper season will go a long way to ensuring continued and expanded state control of this fishery.

“But folks need to know there are a lot of other fish in the Gulf to catch now that red snapper season is closed. You can catch beeliners (vermilion snapper), king mackerel and Spanish mackerel, and the triggerfish and amberjack seasons open back up the first of August.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
18 hours ago

LISTEN: Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor discusses why the national media can’t seem to understand Trump supporters

If you live in Alabama, understanding the mindset of a Trump supporter is not difficult.  Odds are, you are one.  But the national media just can’t seem to grasp the idea that educated, talented and even intelligent folks continue to choose to support the President.

Wednesday, on Birmingham’s Superstation 101 WYDE’s “The Line,” Breitbart.tv editor and Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor joined hosts Jessica Borklund and Andrew McLain to chat about a recent article in the Washington Post featuring  the good people of Luverne, Alabama.

60
Keep reading 60 WORDS

In response to the piece, Poor writes, “The media assume that when people vote for a president, they’re looking for a Christ-like spiritual leader. They’re not. They’re looking for someone to defend their right to practice their religion without interference from government.”

Listen to the conversation here:

(Sign-up for our daily newsletter here and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.)

Show less
19 hours ago

Alabama congressman in middle of power struggle over who will be next Speaker of the House

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) is poised to become head of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, but first he may have to overcome a plan by Texas state legislators to intervene.

If custom is followed, Aderholt will become chairman based on his seniority.

According to custom of seniority, the majority party committee member with the most years of service on the committee serves as chairman, who is now Aderholt.

However, Republican members of Texas’s legislative delegation are working to get one of their own in as the head of the committee.

128
Keep reading 128 WORDS

That’s according to a recent report by Politico, laying out a plan being considered by the Texas House GOP.

The plan proposes that the delegation support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) – the current House Majority Leader – for House speaker in exchange for McCarthy’s support for Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Aderholt has been serving on the House Appropriations Committee since he was first elected in 1997.  Granger joined the committee during the next Congress.

“The whole delegation is unanimous behind [Granger], and we’re all using every opportunity, every chance we get to promote her for chair,” Rep. John Culberson (R-TX), who also serves on the committee, told Politico.

The chairmanship opened up after current Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced he would not seek reelection.

Show less
19 hours ago

Alexander Shunnarah wants his law firm to be known for reaching into the community

The Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week” Ronnie Rice joined Yellowhammer’s The Ford Faction to talk about what’s new at the law firm. Ronnie discusses his opportunity to speak with the University of Alabama football team and what that meant to him to get that message across.  In the interview, Ronnie even gave hints about Alex joining the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

In another great segment, Ronnie delivers a fantastic interview in Today’s Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of The Week.”

31
Keep reading 31 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher or listen live each weekday from 12pm to 3pm on Birmingham and Huntsville’s 101.1 FM.

Show less