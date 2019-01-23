Roby thanks first responders for help with Wetumpka tornado — ‘By the grace of God, no lives were lost’

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) spoke on the U.S. House floor to honor individuals in Elmore County who experienced devastating loss when a tornado struck Wetumpka this past Saturday.

This came after Roby spent time on the ground Monday with those impacted by the storm and had the opportunity to see firsthand the damage to churches, the police station, businesses and dozens of homes. She accompanied Governor Kay Ivey’s tour of the damaged areas, thanking volunteers along the way.

In her floor speech, Roby also paid tribute to the officials and first responders who are working tirelessly to rebuild Wetumpka. The congresswoman offered the support of her office during this time of recovery.

“I appreciate the tireless work of the local leaders and first responders who immediately jumped to action to begin putting the pieces back together for the people who have lost so much,” Roby said.

She remarked, “Madam Speaker, I would like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the people impacted by this weekend’s tornado: My office stands ready to assist in whatever ways we are able. My staff and I work for you, and we want to be a resource for you during this challenging time… In the meantime, my family and I will continue to pray for all those impacted by this devastating event.”

The full text of Roby’s remarks as prepared as follows:

Thank you, Madam Speaker. I rise today to honor the hardworking men and women I represent in Elmore County, Alabama, who this past Saturday experienced devastating loss as a tornado ripped through the City of Wetumpka. By the grace of God, no lives were lost and only minor injuries have been reported at this point. Still, the damage is severe, and the road to recovery is long. Madam Speaker, on Monday, I spent time on the ground with those impacted, and I had the opportunity to see firsthand the damage to several churches, the police station, dozens of homes, and businesses. I appreciate the tireless work of the local leaders and first responders who immediately jumped to action to begin putting the pieces back together for the people who have lost so much. During this challenging time, it has been so encouraging to see the community come together and begin the rebuilding process united like a family. Merely hours after the devastating storm, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency heard from nearly 1,000 individuals who signed up to volunteer their time and resources to the clean-up efforts. Madam Speaker, I would like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the people impacted by this weekend’s tornado: My office stands ready to assist in whatever ways we are able. My staff and I work for you, and we want to be a resource for you during this challenging time. The rebuilding process won’t be easy, but if we all work together and help each other out whenever possible, we will get through this together. In the meantime, my family and I will continue to pray for all those impacted by this devastating event. Thank you, Madam Speaker. I yield back.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn