Roby: Sharing agriculture community appreciation

On Thursday, March 14, our country celebrated National Agriculture Day. Members of Congress from all corners of the nation took this opportunity to thank the farmers and producers in their respective states and districts, and President Trump issued a presidential proclamation acknowledging the immeasurable value farmers, ranchers, growers, producers and foresters contribute to our country and the world.

Agriculture has a significant impact on our economy. Our agriculture exports are valued at more than $141 billion and are critical to our country’s job market. It’s estimated that every $1 billion in agriculture exports supports roughly 8,400 American jobs. So, you see, agriculture and related industries are absolutely vital to this country’s economic success.

Here in Alabama, agriculture continues to be our largest revenue-producing industry, contributing more than $70 billion in economic impact annually. With over 9 million acres of farmland and more than 48,500 farms, our state is a national leader in food production and a global competitor in many industries, including poultry, catfish, timber, cotton, peanuts, and livestock. In the Second District alone, agriculture is our largest employer, responsible for more than 93,000 jobs and $11 billion in economic impact.

At the end of last year, Congress passed and the President signed into law the new farm bill to provide certainty to the American families who work tirelessly to provide the food and fiber we all depend on. In Congress, my goal with agriculture policy is always to create a responsible framework of laws and programs that promote a sustainable and profitable agriculture industry in Alabama while enabling our farmers to do their important work. I was proud to vote in favor of this bill to accomplish just that.

During this time of celebrating our country’s agriculture industry, I feel it is also important to acknowledge the communities in the Wiregrass that are still trying to recover after Hurricane Michael devastated lands and crops during harvest last October. Earlier this month, our neighbors in Lee County experienced severe devastation when tornadoes ripped through the southern part of the county, taking innocent lives and destroying homes and property.

In the wake of this tragic devastation, I firmly believe Congress should make agriculture disaster recovery funds available for these people who were hit the hardest. I remain hopeful that we will get this done soon, and in the meantime, I encourage those who need assistance to contact my offices.

At the end of the day, life as we know it wouldn’t exist without the hard work of farmers and producers across this country. Our agriculture community provides the sustenance that feeds America and the world, and we owe it to these men and women to recognize the critical role they play in our daily lives.

So, to all the outstanding individuals in Alabama and across the country who work in agriculture, thank you. You feed us, clothe us, fuel our economy, and set a strong example of hard work and perseverance. I will always be a vocal advocate for you in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Alabama construction, workforce development leaders team to empower women

A growing number of women are finding career success doing construction work traditionally reserved for men. The problem is that many teenage girls and their mothers don’t know those opportunities exist.

To encourage more women to seek careers in construction, a group of volunteers started Power UP: It’s a Mother Daughter Thing! They held their fourth annual workshop Tuesday night in Birmingham, bringing hundreds of mothers and daughters together with successful women in the construction industry to become educated, engaged and explore career opportunities in carpentry, electrical, welding and plumbing.

“We are bringing the mothers and daughters together so that they can support one another and have a night out of intimate discussions with successful women in the industry,” said Rachel Roque, executive director of programs for Power UP. “It supports the young girls and also supports the parents, giving them some understanding of what the programs have to offer.”

According to a 2017 U.S. Department of Labor report, more than 11 million people work in the construction industry, yet only 9 percent are women. Roque says the organizations supporting Power UP need more women to fill jobs.

“We want an extra pipeline of women going into construction to fill the need for skilled craft employees.”

Among the dozens of contractors and businesses at Tuesday’s event was the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute, the architect of the Go Build Alabama initiative. Jason Phelps, executive director of the organization, says events like Power UP are important for women and the businesses that need to hire them.

“Our careers are seen as traditionally a male career, so anytime they can come to an amazing event like Power UP and get the opportunity to do some hands-on activities, to talk to some women in the trades or talk to other women that are involved with these companies, that opens that door mentally for them that says, ‘this is a real opportunity for me, this is something I can do,’” Phelps said. “There are not a lot of events like Power UP, so it’s really commendable for everybody involved that puts this event on and that comes and participates to expose these mothers and daughters to this great event.”

Power UP: It’s a Mother Daughter Thing! is a collaborative effort between Central Six AlabamaWorksRegion 4, Girl’s Inc. of Central AlabamaAIDT/Alabama Workforce Training Center (AWTC), Wood and the Academy of Craft Training. Antiqua Cleggett, executive director of Central Six AlabamaWorks! and co-chair of Power UP, says the workshop will be in five locations worldwide in 2020, including Guam.

To learn more, visit poweruploud.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

AG Marshall on census lawsuit over illegal immigrant count: I’m not willing to sit idly by and let our electoral vote go to California

Friday on Huntsville’s WVNN, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discussed his recent op-ed in USA Today explaining the merits of a lawsuit he and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) have against the federal government for counting illegal immigrants in the apportionment of congressional seats and Electoral College votes.

Some projections show Alabama losing a congressional seat and Electoral College vote after the 2020 Census given that although Alabama has grown, it has not increased at the rate of other states, particularly those that have enacted policies that encourage illegal immigration to their states.

Marshall named California as one of the states that would benefit from including illegal immigrants in the count.

“It won’t surprise anybody that means that our electoral vote will go to the state of California,” Marshall said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And I’m not willing to sit idly by and let that happen. It’s one of the reasons why I’m very grateful for Congressman Brooks. He’s not only a strong advocate in this area, but he has been from the very beginning supportive of this litigation.”

According to Marshall, part of the question deals with an individual’s voting eligibility and if the number to determine congressional apportionment and Electoral College votes should be based on eligible voters.

“What we have done is be able to file a lawsuit against the Census Bureau to say, number one, we want to be able to identify those who are in the country illegally that are otherwise ineligible to vote, I think another important point,” Marshall explained. “And by identifying them, we need to remove them from that apportionment number that goes to determine congressional delegations. We think it makes common sense because if those individuals aren’t eligible to vote, why in the world should it be counted for purposes of determining congressional representation?”

“Because in fact, what that means is states like California that basically foster and encourage illegal immigration and sanctuary cities – it means that other border states disproportionately dilute the political influence of a state like Alabama,” he added. “Frankly, it impacts the state of Ohio. It impacts the state of Montana. We don’t need, in essence, to be the victim of a poor immigration policy in this country.”

“We think it is a critical question, constitutionally,” he added. “We think, again, that Alabama shouldn’t be penalized as a result of California has basically allowed an open door to sanctuary cities and that we need to be able to stand up to make sure that Alabama not only has its appropriate influence in Congress through an adequate number of congressional members, but also we keep that vote in the Electoral College for president.”

Marshall’s lawsuit is separate from another suit against the Commerce Department. Some immigration activist groups want a question removed from the 2020 Census about the immigration status of an individual. Marshall says it was his position that the question remains on the Census.

“We clearly want that question to remain on the Census, I think to be able to identify,” Marshall explained. “Now there’s an argument you can make that there are some equations that you could use based on existing data to be able to determine numbers, people here unlawfully without the Census actually counting them specifically.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

HudsonAlpha researchers link gene to rare disease through social media platform for genetics

Scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have connected developmental delay and intellectual disability (DD/ID) to variations in the BRSK2 gene with the help of a social media platform used by geneticists all over the world.

Researchers in Greg Cooper’s lab recently published a paper in the American Journal of Human Genetics associating genetic variation in a gene called BRSK2 with neurodevelopmental disorders. They put together enough cases to make the link by assembling a cohort of affected individuals through a website called GeneMatcher.

The Cooper Lab identified children with variations in BRSK2, all with developmental delay or intellectual disability, in the course of a Clinical Sequencing Exploratory Research (CSER) Project. HudsonAlpha’s CSER project is aimed at identifying the genetic causes of undiagnosed conditions by using genome sequencing, and is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Through careful assessment of the CSER cases, researchers honed in on disruptions to the BRSK2 gene as a potential cause, but they wanted more instances to compare. That’s when they turned to GeneMatcher, a website from the Baylor-Hopkins Center for Mendelian Genomics, which allows researchers to input genes of interest and match with other scientists all over the world. Through the site, five more individuals with variations in the gene were identified and compared to one another. All nine individuals presented with delays, including speech and motor function, and many had diagnoses of autism, behavioral problems and other issues.

Statistical and biological analysis of the mutations in BRSK2, which contributes to brain development and function, confirmed the association of the gene with DD/ID.

“One main challenge for rare disease diagnosis is obvious,” said Greg Cooper, Ph.D., faculty investigator. “If the disease is rare enough, it’s hard to put together the number of cases we need to draw our most important conclusions. Being able to compare notes and share samples with researchers across the planet is an enormous asset. Our tools for collaboration give the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology a global reach — a way to solve medical mysteries all over the world.”

This CSER project was supported by the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number UM1HG007301. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Practicing what she teaches: UAB creative writing director Kerry Madden-Lunsford has new children’s book

Kerry Madden-Lunsford first met Ernestine Upchurch more than a decade ago.

It was just after the 2005 release of “Gentle’s Holler,” the first of three young adult novels (the others are “Louisiana’s Song” and “Jessie’s Mountain”) that Madden-Lunsford would write set in the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.

Turns out that was Upchurch’s territory, and she wanted to meet the woman who was writing about her beloved Maggie Valley and the mountains surrounding it.

“I met her at the pancake house in Maggie Valley, and she became my mountain mother,” says Madden-Lunsford, associate professor and director of the creative writing program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “She let me use her cabin to write the other two novels.”

She also told Madden-Lunsford the story that is the basis of her newest book, “Ernestine’s Milky Way,” a children’s picture book with illustrations by Emily Sutton.

“She told me about her mother asking her to take a mason jar of milk to neighbors in the other holler when she was 5,” Madden-Lunsford says. “I just thought to be 5 years old and have that kind of responsibility. I thought now that’s a story. I just started thinking about this little girl taking a journey.”

It wasn’t an easy task for the author, who in addition to her young adult novels had written a biography of Harper Lee, “Up Close: Harper Lee”; “Nothing Fancy,” a children’s book about the friendship between storyteller Kathryn Tucker Windham and folk artist Charlie Lucas; and “Offsides,” a novel loosely based on her own story, growing up the daughter of a well-known football coach. (Her father, Joe Madden, coached at the University of Tennessee and Iowa State University, among other places.)

“I had been teaching picture books to my students, and I thought, how hard could it be?,” Madden-Lunsford says. “And it turns out it’s the hardest form. There are so few words. I must have written it a hundred times.”

Her agent sent the book out, and an editor at Penguin picked it up. That editor also found Sutton in York, England, an unlikely residence for an illustrator of a book about the Smoky Mountains.

“She’s terrific,” Madden-Lunsford says of her collaborator. “She contacted me and asked me to send her pictures of the mountain. I sent her about 200 pictures, and the illustrations are beautiful.”

Ernestine Upchurch died last year, but Sutton was able to send her a few of the illustrations before she passed away.

“She sent me four beautiful pictures,” Madden-Lunsford says. “Libby, Ernestine’s daughter, said she had the biggest smile on her face when she saw them.”

And while Upchurch was her mountain mother (and Libby now calls the author her “mountain sister”), Madden-Lunsford has real family in the mountain area, too. Her husband, Kiffen Madden-Lunsford, has family in both Ashville, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, and “Ernestine’s Milky Way” has gotten their thumbs-up.

“They’ve all been so supportive,” the author says.

In fact, her husband – who lives in Los Angeles and is a tenured teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District – is a clogger and will clog at some of her signing events. She kicked off her book tour this week at the Alabama Booksmith in Homewood. The tour continues Saturday in California, and then she’s back in Alabama for a March 23 book signing at the Homewood Public Library and an April 13 appearance at the Alabama Book Festival in Montgomery.

In the meantime, Madden-Lunsford is working on two new projects – a teen novel set in Birmingham and an adult novel set in Manchester, England.

Because of their jobs, Madden-Lunsford and her husband have lived apart for a while. They travel often to see each other, and they spend summers together. They’ve also raised children Norah, Lucy and Flannery.

“We’ve done this two-state thing for about 10 years and will be doing it about four more years so it doesn’t mess up his retirement,” Madden-Lunsford says. “We’ve been married 33 years and Skype every night.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

NIH to fund University of Alabama study of student aggression, teacher biases

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Alabama a $2.4 million grant to create interventions to lower aggression in middle-school students and lessen disproportionalities in school discipline.

Dr. Sara McDaniel, UA associate professor of education and director of the Alabama Positive Behavior Support Office, will serve as principal investigator for “Reducing Youth Violence and Racism/Discrimination: The Efficacy of Comprehensive Prevention Strategies (CPS).”

The study will combine existing elements of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, widely implemented in schools across the country, with Coping Power, an intervention program for children with aggression problems, into a two-tiered program that will address interracial and intraracial youth aggression and implicit biases in teachers that lead to disproportionate rates of exclusionary discipline.

The five-year study will include 20 middle schools in large districts in Alabama. Students from diverse racial and socioeconomic backgrounds will be included.

The first level of the study will add equity and race components to existing PBIS curriculum and will focus on school climate and how teachers can create better understandings of cultural differences between themselves and students.

Ultimately, through yearlong professional development, teachers will begin to “think differently” and beyond their biases for equitable discipline, McDaniel said.

“We can’t change the implicit biases that we develop throughout our lives, but what we can do is get [teachers] to identify that, and in that split-second they have – what we call a ‘vulnerable decision point’ – to respond without applying their biases,” McDaniel said. “This will help students with the cultural climate of the building, and in receiving adequate supports and equitable access.”

McDaniel said her work implementing PBIS in schools in Alabama has informed the need for this study, but that disproportionalities in exclusionary discipline, such as suspensions, exist across the country, particularly in black males. The teaching force nationwide is majority white – 82 percent – which creates a majority culture that differs greatly from the student body. Problems arise when behavior that doesn’t fit with majority culture is judged at a harsher level.

“Because of the race component, this is really important work for Alabama,” McDaniel said. “We’ve already had these discussions in a school district in Alabama, and I’ve heard from parents of black children in the district who’ve said, ‘I can tell teachers are thinking about it; instead of automatically sending my child to the office, I’m getting emails about it, or I’m being asked to come in and talk about it.’ And that’s what we want to happen. We want educators to understand the cultural mismatch and understand the mismatch of their culture and students of different backgrounds.”

The second level of the study that addresses raced-based youth aggression will add racism and discrimination content to Coping Power, a school-based preventative intervention curriculum developed and implemented globally by Dr. John Lochman, UA professor emeritus.

Lochman will serve as co-principal investigator. Co-investigators include: Dr. Daniel Cohen, UA assistant professor, school psychology; Dr. Kent McIntosh, professor, University of Oregon College of Education, and expert in PBIS; and Dr. Tamika La Salle, assistant professor of school psychology, University of Connecticut, and expert in school climate and culturally responsive education practices. Dr. Sterett Mercer, associate professor of special education, University of British Columbia (Canada), will serve as a consultant.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

