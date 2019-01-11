Roby on border security: ‘We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now’

On Thursday, Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) spoke on the House floor to underscore the severity of the situation at the southern border, saying, “We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now.”

Roby highlighted the reality that the conversation surrounding the nation’s illegal immigration problem has been going on for far too long and called for swift action to finally address the issue.

“Here in Congress, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue as if it’s something new – but this is not a new issue,” Roby outlined. “For the past decade, the people I represent in Southeast Alabama have consistently expressed to me their frustrations with our country’s illegal immigration problem.

She concluded, “We must use every tool available to enhance our border security, and we must do it now. We cannot wait another decade.”

Watch:

I just spoke on the House floor to underscore the severity of the situation at the southern border. Here in Congress, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue as if it’s something new – but this is NOT a new issue. pic.twitter.com/MtPvAkRrGT — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) January 10, 2019

The full text of Representative Roby’s remarks as prepared follows:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to underscore the severity of the situation at our southern border. We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now. In the last two months, our Border Patrol has apprehended roughly 140,000 illegal immigrants on the Southwest border. This is an increase of 86% over the same period last year. Additionally, there were more than 25,000 families apprehended last November. This is the highest monthly number ever recorded by the Border Patrol. Mr. Speaker, here in Congress, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue as if it’s something new. But this is not a new issue. For the past decade, the people I represent in Southeast Alabama have consistently expressed to me their frustrations with our country’s illegal immigration problem. We must use every tool available to enhance border security, and we must do it now. We cannot wait another decade.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn