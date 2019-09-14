Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Roby: Never forget what they fight for

On the fateful morning of September 11, 2001, our nation stood still as news came in of horrific attacks on American soil. Most all of us will never forget where we were that day when the world changed right before our eyes. Now, 18 years later, we mark this spot in history each year by remembering the more than 3,000 Americans who lost their lives that day in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. We also prayerfully honor the families who lost loved ones and give thanks for the many heroes who emerged that day and, in the months, and years that followed.

September 11, 2001, changed our country forever, but in the nearly two decades since that day, Americans have understandably pressed on. We have gone about our daily lives, working hard to provide for our families. Certainly, doing anything less would be a victory for those who committed these atrocious acts against our freedom. But, as we continue to move forward, may we never take for granted the heroic acts of the thousands of Americans that sacrifice to keep us safe and ensure this type of attack never happens again.

Every day and every night, 365 days a year, there are men and women working to defend our country and everything it stands for. And, while each year, September 11 provides an important occasion for us to give thanks for our service members, we should be mindful of their sacrifices every single day. Perhaps the best way for us to honor the men and women who wear the uniform is to simply never forget what they fight for.

Our service members fight for the American ideals of freedom, liberty and justice. Let us all use this occasion each year to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to these ideals and remember how truly blessed we are to live in the greatest country in the world. May we feel overwhelming gratitude for the members of our Armed Forces every day, keeping September 11 a solemn day to reflect upon how much has been sacrificed by so many.

Around this anniversary each year, it is important for us all to remember the heinous acts of hatred committed against us by those who oppose our liberty and freedom, the unspeakable suffering of those who lost people they love, the personal effect it has had on so many of us, and the brave men and women who continue to stand guard each day to keep us safe. May God bless each and every family that suffered loss during this time 18 years ago. My prayers are with you, and your sacrifice has not been forgotten.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

20 mins ago

Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood named among Fortnightly Smartest Communities

Industry recognition of Alabama Power’s first-of-its-kind Smart Neighborhood® continues with the project recently named one of Fortnightly Smartest Communities 2019 at the Global Smart Cities & Communities conference in Washington, D.C.

The conference drew 150 attendees, including thought leaders in government, academia, industry and non-government organizations. The award was given by trade publication Public Utilities Fortnightly and the Dentons Smart Cities and Communities Think Tank.

Smart Neighborhood, specifically suburban Birmingham, was awarded as an outstanding leader in the “smartening movement.” The project was named alongside the cities of Austin, Columbus, San Antonio and Spokane.

Marketing Manager Stevie Searcy, who served as research project manager for Smart Neighborhood, accepted the award and represented the company at the conference.

As part of conference festivities, Searcy participated in a panel titled “2019 Winners of the Fortnightly Smartest Communities” with representatives from each community. The discussion focused on what made their teams’ efforts successful and distinctive.

During the panel, Searcy said that Smart Neighborhood set the standard for the value of utilities in the smart technology space.

“Specifically, as technology creates new opportunities, Alabama Power is positioned and equipped to help develop Smart Neighborhoods and various smart cities projects – from our existing infrastructure to our expertise in energy efficiency and new technologies,” Searcy said.

The internal collaboration among departments within Alabama Power and the Southern Company system has been a big part of the project’s success, she said.

“The full project team for Smart Neighborhood included almost every department within our company, and the teamwork on the project is really what made it happen,” Searcy said. “Every core team member brought their knowledge and their relationships and resources to the table. I think this shows the impressive bandwidth of utilities and how they can provide innovative solutions for customers.“

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

State Sen. Livingston ‘very optimistic’ on Bellefonte Nuclear’s future — ‘Can be as big as’ Mazda Toyota

For decades, the Bellefonte Nuclear Plan has sat dormant on the shores of the Tennessee River near Hollywood in the very northeastern corner of Alabama.

At various times throughout that period, the people of Jackson County had seen signs of life at the facility, which if the plant were to become operational, it would be an economic winner for the area. But inevitably, they have their hopes dashed, be it by the Tennessee Valley Authority or other actors.

However, during an interview with Huntsville’s WVNN on Thursday, State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) said there was reason to be more optimistic than not with the current efforts of Nuclear Development LLC, the prospective buyer of the facility.

“This project is basically built,” Livingston said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “If we’re fortunate to get both reactors going, we’re looking at the possibility of having some 7,000 construction jobs out there for maybe as long as 10 years. It would be cyclical as maybe one reactor would come on, then they would bring the construction to other one up to speed slowly, but surely – then operating 1,200-1,500 operators for both reactors. Well-paying jobs. It’s all about economic development here.”

The Jackson County Republican explained his efforts to make the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate hopefuls aware of the project and what they could do to help make Bellefonte Nuclear Plant operational.

“Every one of them has been to Jackson County,” he said. “I’ve had a conversation with them about it. I want to make sure they know about it and make sure it is primetime on our radar and something we need to get in there. They all want to know how they can help. I said, ‘Well, right now we’ve got to get it out of the court system.’ If we go from there, we understand that maybe all the paperwork has been filed with [Department of Energy] and they’re waiting to see if they can get a power purchase agreement before they turn loose.”

“I think we’re pretty close – I really do,” Livingston added.

Livingston said in terms of dollars, Bellefonte could be bigger than the Toyota-Mazda automotive manufacturing facility under construction in eastern Limestone County near Huntsville.

“I feel very optimistic,” he said. “I’ve been very much in touch with all the parties that be throughout the course of this thing. There are some components that have got to be taken care of. I don’t see them as big items. This can be as big as the Toyota-Mazda project going in out at Greenbrier, or bigger actually. It could be much more investment. DOE had told Nuclear Development they had thought it was going to be about a $13 billion investment to bring it up to speed. Nuclear Development and its various parties seem to think they can do it for probably between $6-8 billion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Omission of citizenship question on 2020 Census all but assures loss of Alabama congressional seat

The upcoming 2020 census is extremely critical in Alabama and the rest of the states in the nation, as well. The census affects the number of seats a state has in the U.S. Congress and ultimately the number of Electoral College Votes you have for president. Also, very importantly, the amount of federal funds the state receives.

Alabama is growing incrementally, but not as fast as other states. Especially our neighboring states of Georgia and Florida and certainly not as much as California and Texas. Therefore, the bottom line is we are projected to lose a Congressional District to one of the aforementioned states.

We currently have seven seats in Congress. We will more than likely go to six. The census will be in 2020. We will lose our seat in the 2022 elections.

Our U.S. Constitution outlines that the Census be taken every 10 years. The language calling for the census states, “People are to be counted.” Therefore, the question becomes are just U.S. citizens counted or are citizens and illegal aliens both counted.

Obviously, for political reasons, Republicans and more importantly the Republican Trump administration are vehemently in favor of counting only U.S. Citizens. Liberals in California want illegals counted.

The Trump administration through his Commerce Department Secretary, William Ross, asked the Census Bureau to include the citizenship question on the census form. This question of inclusion has been on the table since 2018. It has been pending in the Supreme Court. In June the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-to-4 decision ruled that the question should not be asked.

This SCOTUS decision is bad for Alabama and other Republican states. The ruling to not include the citizenship question pretty much assures that Alabama will lose a congressional seat. We may have anyway, however, this hammers the final nail in the coffin. Illegal immigrants in California will be counted and our seat will be ceded to them.

Even though the official U.S. Census is taken every decade, the U.S. Census Bureau operates daily and gives preliminary updates on census trends. That is how, as early as four years ago, they were projecting the loss of a seat in Alabama. The loss of the citizenship question is just the coup de gras.

The Census Bureau has recently also released new city population estimates that cover the period of July 2017 through July 2018. In Alabama, the city estimates show that Huntsville continues on a fast track towards becoming Alabama’s largest city, while Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile continue to drift lower. The two major college towns, Tuscaloosa and Auburn, are growing rapidly as are several cities in Baldwin County.

The once Magic City of Birmingham is losing population. However, the metropolitan Jefferson-Shelby County areas are steady. The migration of Jefferson Countians to the suburbs of Shelby is a trend that is not new, and will likely continue.

The same trend is prevalent in the Mobile-Baldwin metro area. The population of Mobile is simply transferring to Baldwin County.

Montgomery continues to steadily lose people. In the last few decades the population has moved to Autauga and Elmore counties. Indications are that some of Montgomery’s flight may be to Auburn.

Tuscaloosa’s growth is significant, primarily due to the growth of the University of Alabama. Tuscaloosa has added 11,000 people since 2010 and Auburn has added 13,900.

When you include the entire Madison-Huntsville-Limestone metropolitan area in the equation, the growth of the Huntsville metropolitan area is amazing. When you add the entire Tennessee Valley and Marshall-Guntersville Lake area into the parameters, the growth is tremendous. The growth in the Huntsville area is real. Whereas the metro areas of Birmingham and Mobile are simply shifting their populations to Shelby and Baldwin counties.

If you think the Huntsville-Limestone-Tennessee Valley has grown in the past 10 years, you ain’t seen nothing yet. It will grow exponentially over the next decade. Given the myriad of major economic development and manufacturing announcements already announced, it will be one of the hottest and most prosperous areas in the nation in the next decade.

In addition, Senator Richard Shelby will probably continue to be chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee for three more years, which will allow the Redstone Arsenal and high technology federal advancements to prosper. He has recently announced that the largest FBI headquarters in America will be placed in Huntsville.

Folks, it is obvious that the future growth and prosperity in Alabama will be in Huntsville and North Alabama.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

5 hours ago

Before you blame the coach

If you are a football fan, you’ll know this frustration. Your team faces third and one. Instead of handing off, the quarterback throws a pass that falls incomplete and the punt team comes on. You scream, “Just run the ball and get the first down!” Game theory suggests that your anger may be misplaced.

Often in life, our decision will depend on actions by others. Most games we play for fun fit this bill, like chess, checkers, and monopoly. Business also offers these interactions. For example, automakers consider rivals’ plans when deciding which new models of cars to develop. Decisions like which side of the road to drive on also exhibit this strategic element.

Economists, mathematicians, and other scientists use game theory to analyze strategic social situations. While interactions between firms, members of a group, or nations are not games per se, we borrow the term from of games of strategy. Game theorists typically analyze pretty simple games to allow us to think through all the complications.

One question economists have studied is how calculating persons will play games. Pondering strategic considerations can appear overwhelming, as Vizzini and Westley’s discussion of which chalice contains the poison in The Princess Bride illustrates. We impose structure to avoid a muddle.

Game theorists have won numerous Nobel prizes in economics. John Nash, profiled in the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind, shared the 1994 prize for helping deduce how people will play games against rational players. Nash’s idea was that players will adjust until one would want to change their action even if they knew the actions other players were taking.

Football illustrates a challenge for this adjustment. Let’s simplify the offense to a run and a pass and let the defense defend either the run or the pass. If the two teams are comparable in talent, the defense should be able to stop the play they are trying to defend but be vulnerable to the other play. Seemingly the teams here won’t be able to adjust their actions to each other: if the offense runs, the defense will defend the run, making the offense pass, and the defense then defend the pass, and so on.

Professor Nash surmounted this problem by viewing each player’s choice in probability terms. We could describe an offensive strategy as a 60 to 40 percent balance in favor of passing. And the defense might blitz on a given percentage of plays. Thinking of strategies in probabilistic terms, or what are called mixed strategies, allows mutual adjustment. If the offense passes say 20 percent of the time on third and short, the defense can’t sell out to stop the run.

Thinking about strategic choices as probabilities reinforces and challenges our intuition. One the one hand, we readily recognize the danger of being too predictable. Yet running on every third and short makes a team too predictable. So don’t criticize that pass on third and short.

Even when varying our choices, we can still be predictable. If a team alternates run then pass on third and one, opponents can guess what is coming. Flipping a coin on the sideline to decide run or pass could make sense.

Most of us will never coach a football team, but mixed strategies can help in business. For example, a branch manager did not necessarily make a mistake by choosing a weak option. It may be part of a mixed strategy yielding better performance over the long run.

Game theory is also applied to international relations. Still, I find it troubling to think of the President, with access to nuclear weapons, acting unpredictably just for strategic advantage. If unpredictability is truly valuable, President Trump should be ready to accomplish some strokes of diplomatic genius.

It is difficult for fans to validly criticize a coach’s play calls. After all, a brilliant play call can blow up due to poor execution. And that third and one pass could constitute an optimal mixing of plays. My advice is to just sit back and enjoy the season!

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

6 hours ago

State Traditions is inspired apparel based in Alabama

In 2012, John McElrath decided it was time to take a leap.

He looked at his wife, who was holding their newborn baby, and said, “I think it’s time for me to quit my job and really do this.”

He was talking about jumping full time into State Traditions, a state-themed apparel and accessory line that he and two friends had created and launched in Birmingham five years prior.

Until that point, the men had been running the business part time, first out of the trunks of their cars and then out of McElrath’s dining room, selling both online and wholesale to high-end men’s clothing stores throughout the Southeast.

“At that point, the wheels had started spinning pretty quickly,” he remembered. “It was sink or swim.”

How it all started

State Traditions was born out of a simple observation. McElrath remembers he and friend Keith Brown, his co-founding partner, started noticing the rise in popularity of something they referred to as “critter brands.”

“People were wearing shirts with whales, fish or some other type of animal. We thought, ‘What does that symbol actually mean to the people wearing it?’ That gave us the desire to create a brand that really meant something to the person wearing it,” McElrath said.

The friends started with the idea that everyone is from somewhere and had special traditions created in the places they consider home. McElrath, Brown and another friend, Marty Lyons, officially incorporated State Traditions in 2007, with their first product being a cotton polo shirt.

“We started an online site, which was much different than it is now, and our first retail customer was The Locker Room in Tuscaloosa,” McElrath recalled.

In the beginning, they were embroidering and putting private labels on the shirts themselves. McElrath said the brand was more of a creative outlet for them until they went to their first men’s apparel market. That’s when the orders started flooding in, and so did the demand for products other than polo shirts. Soon after, they rolled out state-themed belts and hats followed by T-shirts and other men’s accessories.

“Once we figured it out, we allowed ourselves to continue to grow. We found that you must recreate yourselves every six months or so. You can carry items through, but you always have to have something fresh,” McElrath said.

Keeping the brand fresh

The company has long outgrown McElrath’s dining room. After first occupying a 600-square-foot office space in Pepper Place, they moved to a 4,000-square-foot space near Regions Field in downtown Birmingham before the most recent move into a facility with room to grow. The current 43,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Avondale, a revitalized and booming neighborhood and business district on the east side of Birmingham, is large enough to allow the company to remain there for some time.

“We believe Birmingham fosters new businesses very well, and we especially love being here in the Avondale district. We regularly get together with our neighbors; it’s very much a creative hub,” he said.

McElrath continues at the helm of the company as president and chief executive officer with six full-time employees. Their products now feature all 50 states and can be found in hundreds of fine men’s stores, outdoor specialty stores, golf shops and even children’s boutiques throughout the country.

“We now say we can fit a gentleman from head to knee, we just don’t do socks, shoes or pants,” McElrath said.

The experience of shopping

While online sales make up nearly 30 percent of State Traditions’ sales, the largest portion of its business comes from retail stores that carry its product lines.

“We believe that, in order to be successful in today’s retail climate, you have to have both a retail location and a website. Both drive traffic to each other,” McElrath said.

McElrath said online shoppers expect a sizing chart, a good description and real reviews. He said their brand ensures sizing and quality remain the same, even as they launch new and different lines.

“You have to be reliable and not change it up too much. When people come back, they’ll know what they’re getting,” he said. “Even so, it is hard to replace the in-person shopping experience.”

The State Traditions team plans to continue blazing a new trail in apparel inspired by a connection. They believe the company’s core mission – spreading hometown pride, cherished memories and favorite pastimes – especially resonates in today’s consumer landscape.

“Today’s shoppers make decisions based on how it makes them feel, and we think our products make people feel good,” he said.

The essentials

Founded: June 2007

Number of employees: 6

Smart move: Bringing our inventory and distribution in-house to our Avondale location.

Learning moment: Too many to count. Learning moments happen often.  We must be aware of them, so the lessons are not lost.

Wisdom shared: Trust but verify.

Showroom: The Avondale warehouse that houses State Traditions includes a showroom with some of its signature products displayed. Those products include polos, T-shirts, shorts, hats, belts, koozies, keychains, stickers, cuff links, flasks, money clips and ties.

Online: statetraditions.com

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retailer, published by the Alabama Retail Association.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

