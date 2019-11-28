Roby: A time to give thanks

Each November, Americans gather with family members and friends to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. This special day serves as a time for us to pause as a nation and remember all that we are grateful for. It can be easy to lose sight of our blessings when our attention is focused on all that is happening across the country and around the world. As we congregate around tables full of delicious cooking and conversation with people we love, I hope that we all remember just how blessed we are.

I am fortunate to have had the opportunity and responsibility to serve the people of Alabama in the United States Congress for the past nine years. It is my highest honor to come to work every day and be an advocate for those I represent. From assisting veterans with casework, setting up tours for families visiting Washington, or corresponding with my constituents, I am thankful to serve the people of the United States and fight for the greatness of our country.

I am grateful for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We owe much gratitude to the men and women in uniform who fight to defend and protect our freedom. Many who serve in our Armed Forces spend their Thanksgiving holiday away from loved ones. Let us remember the servicemembers and their families as they celebrate the holiday apart from those they love, and let us always remember their dedication to our great nation.

I am especially thankful for my family. My husband Riley and our two children Margaret and George bring me immense joy and happiness each day. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to be their mom, and we are thankful for our parents, families and friends. I am appreciative to be able to spend Thanksgiving with them each year.

In the spirit of the holiday, I want to thank you for allowing me to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District. We are fortunate to call the great state of Alabama our home. Alabama is experiencing extreme economic growth and development, especially with all the new business developments and expansions leading to increased job opportunities over the past year. In fact, our state has reached a record low unemployment rate of 2.8%. Additionally, we are approaching a time of celebration and commemoration of the bicentennial anniversary of Alabama’s statehood. As Alabamians, we have much to be thankful for.

My hope for all on this unique holiday is that we dedicate time to thank God for the ways in which He has blessed each of us. No matter where you are, who you are with, or what your plans are this Thanksgiving, remember that we have many blessings to count. I hope that you all enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday full of your favorite foods and traditions. From the Roby family to yours, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.