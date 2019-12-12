Report: Alabama has nation’s 5th-best Christmas spirit

A study conducted by CenturyLink has determined that Alabamians really love Christmas.

In a nationwide ranking of which states have the most Christmas spirit, the Yellowhammer State came in at No. 5.

CenturyLink advised that their data analysis team compared data in two main categories: online activity and area culture.

Ten metrics comprised the two categories, and the Christmas spirit ranking were finalized by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics.

Under online activity, metrics included: Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%); Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments and “elf on a shelf” (28%); Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%); and Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%).

For area culture, metrics were the number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%) and amount of charitable donations (14.5%).

Only Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah and Ohio scored above Sweet Home Alabama.

Left-leaning states such as Hawaii and California came in at the bottom of the rankings.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn