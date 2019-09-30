Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Some AL Democrats push for earlier date for meeting on party bylaws 54 mins ago / News
Alabama Power reducing water releases amid drought 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Rep. Sewell: ‘You don’t need a quid pro quo’ for an impeachment inquiry 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: The point of no return on impeachment, Sewell following her Dem colleagues, majority in a new poll support impeachment inquiry and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama jumps to top of AP poll, Auburn still No. 7 22 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Impeachment starts, ALFA endorses Tommy Tuberville, why Rep. Roby is done and more on Guerrilla Politics … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Thousands pick up trash in Alabama Coastal Cleanup 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
On this day in Alabama history: The latest USS Mobile brought into service 1 day ago / News
Is Alabama a poor state? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Southeast Energizers donate $9,250 to Alabama charities 1 day ago / News
Birmingham gallery marks Alabama bicentennial with state artists 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham’s Walton Goggins stars in new CBS series ‘The Unicorn’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Red Land Cotton works from field to fabric to produce an Alabama farm-to-home luxury brand 1 day ago / Uncategorized
Alabama’s Smart Neighborhood featured in first U.S. Smart City Expo 2 days ago / News
650-mile paddle race from Weiss Lake to Mobile Bay awards winners 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Flowers: The political graveyard is full of congressmen who have tried to run for the Senate 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama’s Rattlesnake Saloon is a restaurant with a truly cavernous dining room 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: White House honors Army Aviation, Fort Rucker 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Charles Barkley’s pep rally talk at Miles College less rah-rah, more role model 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
4 hours ago

Rep. Sewell: ‘You don’t need a quid pro quo’ for an impeachment inquiry

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), explained how a whistleblower complaint alleging wrongdoing by President Donald Trump during a phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky would serve as a “road map” for an impeachment inquiry.

According to Sewell, who is also a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the interpretation of the dialogue on the call that the president pressured Zelensky to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden crossed a “rubicon.”

“Look, it’s not because I didn’t think that there were really unpresidential behavior by this president from moment one, but because I was worried that it would get us sidetracked from other more important items for the American people,” she said during an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “But I do believe that we’ve crossed a Rubicon here. I do believe that this whistleblower allegation is so serious it gets to the very heart of our nation’s democracy, the integrity of our elections. And if any district understands that, it’s my district — Alabama seventh congressional district, which was the civil rights district where people died, fought, bled for the right to vote and the integrity of our elections are at question. When the president of the United States asks a foreign leader for a favor and then withholds millions of dollars of foreign aid in order to solicit interference in our election, I don’t think it gets more important than that.”

“Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan mentioned that Sewell’s Republican colleagues disputed the allegations of an implied quid pro quo, to which Sewell dismissed as a necessity for an impeachment inquiry.

“You don’t need a quid pro quo,” she said. “The reality is that the complaint speaks for itself and it corroborates the partial readout that we received earlier in the week. So I think that, you know, none of us come to Congress to try and impeach the president. I know the people elected me to go to Congress to lower prescription drug prices for them, to make sure that we have an equal, level playing field when it comes to education. But I think that we find ourselves at a very sombering moment in American history and we can either choose to live by the oath that we took, which is to uphold this Constitution and get to the bottom of what’s going on. We need to understand what the speaker has done is initiated an inquiry — an inquiry. And, obviously, the road map is the complaint. It raises lots of concerns as to the extent of this president’s portrayal, and we need to get to the bottom of that, and we need to do so in a deliberate manner.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

54 mins ago

Some AL Democrats push for earlier date for meeting on party bylaws

Some Alabama Democrats are trying to call a state meeting amid a looming deadline from Democratic National Committee officials and an ongoing power struggle over the direction of the state party.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is among those seeking an Oct. 5 meeting of the Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee.

387
Keep reading 387 WORDS

Jones’ campaign started a “Fix the Party” website for committee members to review proposed new party bylaws and submit a meeting request.

The Democratic National Committee in February ordered Alabama to update bylaws to provide representation of more minorities — not just African-Americans — in the party and to hold new chair and vice-chair elections.

A DNC panel this month gave the state party until Oct. 5 to approve the new bylaws, the latest in a series of deadlines given to the state party.

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley scheduled an executive committee meeting for Oct. 12, a week after the deadline.

She said the meeting was scheduled then so it wouldn’t interfere with October mayoral races.

Executive committee members can call their own meeting if a majority of committee members agree.

The Jones campaign said in an emailed statement that it created the “Fix The Party” website so members could easily access and view the new DNC-approved bylaws and the letters from DNC Chairman Tom Perez and the Rules and Bylaws Committee.

“As of this afternoon we are confident that we will have enough support from SDEC members to call for the October 5th meeting,” the campaign statement read.

Perez this month said the state party had “fallen far short of meeting its basic obligations” and national party officials have withheld funds because of the chronic problems.

Worley, who was reelected as party chair last year, wrote in a text message that “malcontents” are pushing for the Oct. 5 meeting.

She said the party leadership submitted several sets of bylaws, but said national officials seemed to always have a moving target.

Worley said she believed the “real problem” is that some in the party remain unhappy with the result of last year’s leadership elections.

Worley won reelection as party chair over a nominee backed by Jones.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday said the party must “get it right.”

“The Alabama Democratic Party must be a platform for progress for our state. As the mayor of the most progressive city in the state, we’re counting on the state party to get it right. If we’re going to have success in the future we just have a strong two-party state,” Woodfin wrote in an email.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama Power reducing water releases amid drought

Alabama Power says it’s reducing water releases from its hydroelectric dams because of a drought affecting the state.

The move is intended to prevent lakes from shrinking too much.

120
Keep reading 120 WORDS

But a statement from the utility says that without rain, water levels will still likely fall below normal on lakes including Weiss, Henry, Logan Martin, Harris, Martin and Smith.

Parts of the state haven’t had substantial rainfall in weeks, and a federal assessment shows more than 80% of Alabama is abnormally dry or in a drought.

Conditions are worst in eastern and central parts of Alabama.

Montgomery is more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) below normal, and Troy is more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) below normal rainfall.

Totals are more than 3 inches (8 centimeters) off in Birmingham.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama’s workforce superhighway

Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!

I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”

When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.

In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

443
Keep reading 443 WORDS

Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.

AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.

In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.

The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.

Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.

The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.

The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.

Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.

AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.

We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.

This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: The point of no return on impeachment, Sewell following her Dem colleagues, majority in a new poll support impeachment inquiry and more …

7. Alabama is No. 1

  • The Associated Press has released their college football poll for the week and Alabama has reclaimed the top spot for the first time of the season, surpassing Clemson.
  • After Clemson barely beat the University of North Carolina 21-20, they moved down in the polls. Auburn University is holding at seventh place.

6. Alabama schools being honored for excellence

593
Keep reading 593 WORDS

  • Seven schools in Alabama have been chosen as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their “overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.” The schools in Alabama are “exemplary high performing schools.”
  • The schools being honored are Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School in Montgomery; Daphne Elementary School in Daphne; Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science & Technology in Mobile; Guin Elementary School in Guin; Hampton Cove Elementary School in Owens Cross Roads; Prattville Christian Academy in Prattville; and Maxwell Airforce Base Elementary/Middle School in Montgomery.

5. Unconstitutional speech ban is unconstitutional

  • Not content with banning plastic bags and straws, the liberal city council in New York City have now moved on to banning the phrases “illegal alien” and “go back to your country,” while also making it illegal to threaten to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
  • Each offense would carry a  $250,000 fine, but most expect the law to be challenged and found unconstitutional if it is ever enforced. Additionally, U.S. code uses the “illegal alien” term used and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned that his department should only use the term.

4. No debates scheduled for the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary

  • Last week, three Republican U.S. Senate candidates showed up at a “forum” in Gulf Shores where they all gave five-minute speeches, and those in attendance were Secretary of State John Merrill, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and businessman Stanley Adair.
  • People have tried to use this as a way to criticize candidates Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), with Merrill saying, “There are a couple of candidates not here. That shows how much of a priority this is to them,” but it’s still so early in the campaigns that not showing up to a forum right now doesn’t exactly hurt them.

3. A majority now support impeachment, independents evenly split

  • As the media and their Democrats go on a full-blown 24/7 impeachment warpath, the American people are being brought along for the ride with 55% in a new poll showing support for the impeachment inquiry.
  • While this doesn’t mean they are in favor of impeachment, it does show the campaign against President Donald Trump is working for now. Only 41% say he acted illegally with Ukraine, which shows there is just a general sense that the accusations are effective is swaying some public opinion.

2. Terri Sewell has cable news in her office and can repeat what she hears

  • U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham)said that the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s contact with Ukraine officials is a clear “road map” to impeach the president and that this is “a very sombering moment in American history.”
  • Siding with many of her fellow Democrats in Congress, Sewell thinks that Trump has crossed a line, and she believes that this issue goes back to “the integrity of our elections.”

1. We are at the point of no return on impeachment

  • Impeachment is happening. Democrats know that impeachment support is growing. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said that she doesn’t know how long the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is going to take but knows that all other legislative issues are dead.
  • While it’s likely that the impeachment inquiry could take nearly the rest of Trump’s first term, and possibly without any real resolution, Democrats are continuing to push, but Trump is standing his ground that the whistleblower complaint “is completely different from my actual conversation with the new President of Ukraine.”

Show less
22 hours ago

University of Alabama jumps to top of AP poll, Auburn still No. 7

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide have jumped Clemson to top the Associated Press’ weekly college football poll for the first time this season.

A new poll was released on Sunday, with the Tide now having been ranked as the nation’s best team for at least one week annually the last 12 years.

This came after Clemson escaped with a 21-20 victory over the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Auburn Tigers held steady at number seven after a 56-23 victory over Mississippi State University.

107
Keep reading 107 WORDS

Auburn faces an undefeated University of Florida team this coming weekend. Florida was ranked tenth in the latest AP poll.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes on Sunday from the AP media panel while Clemson received 18 first-place votes.

Third ranked Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State was ranked fourth, receiving seven first place-votes, followed by Louisiana State University (LSU) at number five and Oklahoma at number six. Auburn received three first-place votes.

See the full poll here.

RELATED: Univ. of Alabama, Auburn have two of America’s ‘most valuable’ college football teams

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less