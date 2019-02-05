Rep. Mike Rogers: Space Force ‘is going to become a reality by the end of this year’

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) predicted the much-anticipated Space Force would become a reality by the end of 2019.

Proposals have the Space Force functioning as an independently operating branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and according to reports, it would be modeled on the Marine Corps, which is overseen and funded by the Department of the Navy. Space Force, however, would fall under the purview of the Air Force.

Rogers said he expected Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan, currently the acting secretary, would brief both chambers of Congress in the near future.

“I think it is going to be a big topic this year,” Rogers said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It looks like the Pentagon is ready to present their package of a statutory wish list to the House Armed Services committee. My understanding is the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the acting secretary, Shanahan is going to brief the Senate leadership at the end of this week, and the House leadership next week on what he’s about to unveil.”

“So, I think you’ll see – and it’s getting bipartisan support, just like when we passed it last year out of the House. I think it’s going to become a reality by the end of this year. I think statutes will be in place to complete the separation. They’re already starting that right now with some of the existing powers they have in the Pentagon. But it looks like it is going to happen.”

That bipartisan support is spearheaded by Rogers and his House Strategic Forces subcommittee counterpart Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN).

“It’s my proposal,” Rogers added. “It came out of a subcommittee I was chairing on the Armed Services Committee. It’s the subcommittee called Strategic Forces. It was my proposal initially, me and Jim Cooper, who at the time was the ranking member on my subcommittee. We were vocal advocates of this for more than a year before it was actually passed out of the House last year. He has taken over the chairmanship of that subcommittee, with the Democrats being in charge. I’m still on it, and we will be leading the charge on the House side again this time.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama’s senior senator says the FBI’s investment in the northern part of the state could reach $1 billion.

News outlets reported that Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) met with business and community leaders in Huntsville on Monday.

Shelby said more construction by the FBI is expected at the Redstone Arsenal in coming years.

Shelby said “Huntsville is on fire” from an economic point of view.

The FBI said in November that it plans to transfer 1,350 jobs to the Redstone Arsenal.

The FBI has the Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center and the Hazardous Devises School at Huntsville.

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville already includes a U.S. Army base, as well as NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Shelby said he thinks Huntsville eventually will be second only to Washington for the FBI.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

The Hoover Police Department officer who shot and killed E.J. Bradford, Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving has been found legally “justified” in his actions by the State of Alabama.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office made the official announcement Tuesday, concluding over two months of investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Marshall’s office took over prosecutorial jurisdiction of the case in December.

The announcement included a release of video footage of the shooting, which Bradford’s family members and protesters have asked for throughout the investigation.

The officer “did not commit a crime under Alabama law and thus will not be criminally charged for his actions,” according to a press release from Marshall’s office.

“The Attorney General further noted that it was his understanding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had reviewed the matter and found no evidence to initiate a case against the officer for civil rights violation(s),” the release added.

Governor Kay Ivey has previously expressed her confidence in SBI’s ability to handle the investigation.

The officer’s name has not been released and was redacted from the publicly available version of the attorney general’s case report.

The attorney general’s report concluded, “Officer 1 reasonably exercised his official duties, powers, or functions when he shot E.J. Bradford on the night of November 22, 2018. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action ‘justified and not criminal.’ Ala. Code § 13A-3-22. Because Officer 1 did not commit a crime under Alabama law, Rule 3.8(1)(a) of the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct dictates that the Attorney General ‘shall refrain’ from seeking criminal charges against Officer 1.”

The report also said that “it is reasonable to conclude that both [Bradford and Erron Brown] presented an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and first responders inside the Galleria.”

The full report on Bradford’s death is available here.

The video footage of the shooting follows (WARNING – graphic content):

Update, 1:00 p.m.:

The case report also explains that the officer did not fire the bullet that struck a 12-year-old girl at the scene. Brown is the only other individual found to have fired shots at the scene; since he is facing pending criminal charges, the report could not go into details exclusively about his role in the incident. Bradford did not fire his weapon but had chambered a bullet before being fatally wounded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

While the late Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s wife will be a special guest at the State of the Union Tuesday, one restaurant chain is stepping up to honor the Carter family in another way.

As reported by ABC 33/40, Birmingham-area Zoës Kitchen locations will donate 25 percent of all sales during the day to Carter’s family.

The heroic police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in January.

A restaurant representative told ABC 33/40 that using food to serve a cause is an easy way to show the Carter family love.

The Zoës Kitchen area team leader said, “As a business owner we have an opportunity that some people don’t have. To be able to reach into the community and reach a lot of facets in the community with Sgt. Carter going out and sacrificing himself, and doing that in service to keep us safe. Just for all of us to come together in an easy way and if that is easing somebody’s suffering then that is something we would like to do.”

Some of his fellow law enforcement officers reportedly told the television station that they cannot wait to eat in honor of a guy like Carter – “who every man or woman in blue should be like” – and his family.

Zoës Kitchen locations participating are Vestavia, Soho, Crestline, Brook Highlands, Summit, Trussville, Downtown Birmingham and Patton Creek.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. While the media reacts with glee over the Washington Post congratulating themselves for doing their job, the real story is far better

— In a Super Bowl spot that allowed the media to talk about themselves and cast themselves as victims, the Washington Post declared that “Democracy dies in the Darkness.” What most people watching this spot missed was the original spot was purchased for one of Jeff Bezo’s other companies, Blue Origin. Bezos decided to pull the plug on the spot for his spaceflight company, which his mistress helped shoot, and ran this self-aggrandizing tripe instead.

6. Wife of slain Birmingham police officer Sgt. Wytasha Carter will be attending the State of the Union as Rep. Terri Sewell’s (D-Birmingham) guest

— Sewell’s office announced that Tiphanie Carter will attend as President Donald Trump delivers the address to a joint session of Congress this evening. Carter was murdered by criminals who shot him in the head while he was investigating vehicle break-ins in downtown Birmingham. Other members of Congress are bringing illegal aliens, furloughed government employees and other members of the public to highlight issues they feel are important. President Trump’s invited guests include victims of illegal immigration, pardoned criminals and a kid bullied for being named Trump.

5. The  is using Ronald Reagan to lobby for more spending on roads and bridges

— In 1982, President Reagan lobbied for more spending to fix infrastructure by saying, “The bridges and highways we fail to repair today will have to be rebuilt tomorrow at many times the cost.” Using Reagan in a red state like Alabama to call for a higher gas tax is a unique approach. The organization running the ads is made up of various Chambers of Commerce, the Business Council of Alabama and other business groups. Other states have used this tactic.

4. The governor of Virginia, who admits to wearing blackface, doesn’t want to be seen as a “racist for life” by resigning

—Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) insisted that he needs “more time” to decide whether he can cling to power after a disastrous week where he has found few allies and increasing calls to resign. In a “solemn” cabinet meeting that included his possible replacement, he told his staff that he would be branded a “racist for life” and that he needs to convince people that he is not in that photo. Reportedly, his own staff is finding that story hard to believe.

3. The potential next governor of Virginia, and the current lieutenant governor, is facing new scrutiny that the media may have actually handled correctly

— Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has denied that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014. The denial included a now rebuked assertion that the Washington Post found inconsistencies in the woman’s story. More interestingly, he says the allegations are being pushed to the media by Northam’s supporters. He said, “Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?” If true, that would mean Virginia Democrats and the media knew about this allegation and said nothing which is a pretty stark contrast with how those two groups handled allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

2. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) touts up to $1 billion dollars in Alabama investment by the FBI

— Shelby was speaking at a Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce event where he spoke about the potential for 4,000 FBI jobs at the Redstone Arsenal facility. These jobs will have an impact on the state that is on par with the $1.6 billion dollar investment by Mazda-Toyota project. Shelby told the crowd that “Huntsville is on fire,” and added, “The whole area is on fire economically. You’re attracting everything here. You’ve got the brainpower here.”

1. It’s State of the Union day — no one knows which President Donald Trump will show up

— President Trump is going to deliver his State of the Union address tonight, which will be his third address to a joint session of Congress. But this time, his new number one foil, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, will be prominently seated behind him and next to Vice President Mike Pence. The potential of another government shutdown, border security and immigration are sure to be featured in the address. The president will call for bipartisan efforts on trade and prescription drugs, but the speech will almost assuredly touch on divisive issues like abortion and could potentially be used to announce a declaration of emergency on border security.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said he is pleased that 21 other states are supporting Alabama in his petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case appealing the constitutionality of Alabama’s law banning dismemberment abortions.

The State of Louisiana was joined by 20 additional states in an amicus curiae brief filed Monday in the case of Marshall v. West Alabama Women’s Center. Alabama’s appeal sets up what many observers believe could be a historic rollback of Roe v. Wade.

This came after Marshall filed a cert petition December 20 with the Supreme Court seeking review of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ August 2018 ruling against the “Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act,” which was enacted in 2016. This law banned the gruesome second-trimester abortion procedure medically known as “dilation and evacuation,” more commonly referred to as “dismemberment.” Approximately seven percent of the abortions performed in Alabama each year are dismemberment abortions. State law allows the use of more humane alternative medical procedures to perform second-trimester abortions.

“The support of these states underscores how significant the national interest is in resolving this issue,” Marshall said in a statement. “At least nine states have enacted similar laws, and litigation is pending in the Fifth Circuit, the Eighth Circuit and multiple state courts.”

In a dismemberment abortion, a doctor dismembers a living unborn child and extracts him or her one piece at a time from the uterus using clamps, grasping forceps, tongs or scissors. Marshall argued that Alabama’s law is similar to the federal ban on partial-birth abortions which was enacted in 2003 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2007.

The attorney general noted that federal law already constitutionally prohibits partial-birth abortions and has asserted that the lower courts were wrong to enjoin the Yellowhammer State from enforcing its ban on dismemberment of a living fetus.

“There is no ‘meaningful difference’ between death-by-dismemberment abortion in the womb and partial birth abortion outside it,” Marshall wrote in his brief.

He further argued that the Supreme Court needs to act to resolve inconsistencies in how the two procedures are treated legally, and to ultimately reverse the lower court ruling in Alabama.

Louisiana was joined in the amicus brief by the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Governor Kay Ivey has previously expressed her support for this potentially historic appeal.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

