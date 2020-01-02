Registration now open for industrial tech conference in Birmingham

The Frontier Conference will be held April 1-3 in Birmingham and registration is now open for anyone interested in, as the conference’s website says, “the future of the industrial world.”

A press release from the conference boasts there will be “more than 200 business, government and academic leaders” in attendance for the three-day event that will be held at The Lyric Theatre and Hill Even Center.

This is the third edition of the Frontier Conference and the first in Birmingham. The previous two iterations were held in New Orleans.



“The Frontier Conference is designed to be the intersection between tech and big industry,” said Hank Torbert, the event’s chief executive.

The conference will feature panels with industry leaders and many networking opportunities. A video recap of the most recent version of the conference is available here.

The schedule for the two main days, as follows:

Thursday, April 2

“Industry 4.0 and Where It Will Take Us”

“Manufacturing Innovation: How Technology Can Drive Productivity”

“Mobility and the Automotive Landscape: Where Are We Going?”

“Energy & Renewables: What Technologies Are Leading Power Generation and

Distribution”

“Transportation and Logistics: Technologies That Are Leading The Sector”

“Aerospace & Defense Industry: What Technologies Are Driving Innovation?”

“Chemicals & Biomaterials and How They Are Transforming How We Make Things”

Friday, April 3

“Frontier Leadership Panel: How Do We Lead The Company Of The Future?”

“Financing Industrial Innovation Fireside Chat With VCs and CVCs”

“Automation & Drones: What Technologies Are Leading Industrial Transformation”

“Tech Transfer and Commercialization: Monetizing Industrial Technologies and IP”

Those interested in registering can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.