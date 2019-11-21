Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen

Jasper-based Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center have partnered with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation to empower the next generation of Alabama-trained pilots.

The partnership, which encourages all who are interested in aviation to strive for their goals, was celebrated at a ceremony this past Saturday at the Walker County Airport.

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and his wife, Mitsy, attended the ceremony and were able to tour Sanders Aviation’s facility, meeting with their first four graduates of the 141 School at Sanders Flight Training Center that came through the partnership with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation.

During this ceremony, Sanders Aviation also unveiled the Red Tail Airplane, paying homage to the original Tuskegee Airmen — the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces, who served as an elite fighting group during World War II.

In a statement, Sen. Reed remarked, “Congratulations to the young aviators who just graduated from the Sanders Flight Training Center. These aviators are continuing a proud tradition of excellence that goes back to the Tuskegee Airmen, who served with such honor and distinction during World War Two.”

“I congratulate the Sanders Aviation team for their hard work in creating this innovative partnership with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation. The Sanders Flight Training Center is opening doors of opportunity for aspiring aviators across our state. Alabama’s aviation and aerospace industry has thriving hubs in Huntsville and Mobile — and thanks to Sanders Aviation, Jasper and Walker County are on the map, too, as a destination for aviation students, jobs, and companies,” he concluded.

While the main Sanders Aviation facility is located approximately 130 miles away from Tuskegee as the crow flies, the iconic Macon County city will still tangibly play its part in this partnership.

With the 141 School at Sanders Flight Training Center in Jasper itself serving the recipients of the Red Tail Scholarship, Sanders Aviation will also be opening a satellite 141 School at Moton Field, the original home of the Tuskegee Airmen.

This training center will offer private pilot ground certification, private pilot airplane certification and instrument ground certification, along with a FAA testing facility to take the written knowledge test.

Sanders Aviation was founded in 1996 by Joseph Gordon “Gordo” Sanders, Jr. The company has grown into one of the largest military to airline training facilities in the country and now brings thousands of people to Walker County each year.

Jessica Walker, chief operations officer for Sanders Aviation, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation and Tuskegee to keep an important part of Alabama History alive and bring growth and opportunities to Walker and Macon Counties. Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center are rooted in forward motion for all those who dream of becoming involved aviation.”

The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation was co-founded by Will Sparrow and Rich Peace, who had a revelation one day that while people were talking about equality, nothing was being done in the aviation field to make it reality. Something had to be done to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, and to bring the world of aviation to the younger generation, they believed. Only 2% of commercial and private pilots are black, and the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation is set on increasing that percentage. To date they have had over students graduate, and by January, five of those students will themselves be certified flight instructors.

Sparrow commented, “With Sanders Aviation’s experience and reputation, we are honored that they feel the same way about helping the younger generation, especially the African American community.”

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

To learn more or donate to the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation visit their website or email info@RedTailScholarshipFoundation.org.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn