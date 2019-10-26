Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Raytheon’s next-generation Army radar will have Huntsville roots

Turns out, Alabama’s “Rocket City” knows a lot about radars, too.

Huntsville picked up its nickname after serving as the cradle of the nation’s rocket program and hosting NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, a key player in the space program for decades. The North Alabama city is also a mecca for the defense industry and home to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal.

Today, Huntsville is where Raytheon is working with local suppliers to produce the U.S. Army’s next-generation, 360-degree capable radar, the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Army announced that Raytheon will receive more than $384 million to deliver six production representative units of the advanced LTAMDS radar under an agreement.

LTAMDS is a new radar that will ultimately replace the current U.S. Army’s Patriot radars. It will operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network.

Meet the new radar.

‘RADAR CITY’

Raytheon already produces radars with Huntsville roots, including the AN/TPY-2 air and missile defense radar, the KuRFS air surveillance radar and radars for the Patriot air and missile defense system.

Raytheon’s LTAMDS supplier development team totals six firms – four of them based in Huntsville.

“It’s a surprise to people just how much defense work goes on here in Huntsville, and now we’re providing support to the Army’s next radar,” said Allen Young, the CEO of Kord Technologies.

Young established Kord in Huntsville with her husband Tom Young, Kord’s president, in 2008. Now Kord is one of several Huntsville companies that has become part of the Raytheon LTAMDS team, helping to advance the defense giant’s LTAMDS proposal.

“This is our whole world,” she said.

HUNTSVILLE CONNECTION

Cummings Aerospace, another female-led defense company in Huntsville, performs advanced modeling, simulation and visualization. That’s where Clyde Cochrane works for CEO Sheila Cummings as program director for Raytheon programs.

In 2013, while serving as an Air Defender in the U.S. Army, Cochrane led a deployment of the THAAD air and missile defense system, which uses Raytheon’s AN/TPY-2 radar as its eyes. He calls the experience his “claim-to-fame story.”

“After being deployed in conflict areas using defense equipment, it’s meaningful to work for a company supporting Raytheon on mission-critical programs,” Cochrane said. “I know it can be life or death to the warfighter, and we take that seriously. I’ve been there.”

Another supplier, the nLogic team led by CEO Tim Thornton, has long supported U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense. The company is conducting sustainment and logistics for Raytheon’s LTAMDS proposal.

At IERUS Technologies, yet another Huntsville company working on LTAMDS, engineers use Agile development methods to help provide Raytheon with advanced algorithms and machine learning, according to Executive Vice President Michael Roesch. In fact, the engineers at IERUS use Agile for everything they do, he said.

“Our tech firm has engineers, mathematicians and scientists supporting Raytheon’s innovative LTAMDS work,” Roesch said.

ALABAMA ROOTS

Raytheon also manufactures its SM-3 and SM-6 rockets at a highly automated factory in Huntsville.

“Raytheon is a world-class company that it is working in Alabama and with its partners in the Huntsville defense community to advance technology to keep our country and our allies safe,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This innovative new radar system is vitally important, and we are proud that it will have roots in our state.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

AL-2 GOP hopeful Jessica Taylor: ‘I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace’

There is no doubt that the U.S. House Democrat foursome known as “the Squad” gets low marks among Republican primary hopefuls in Alabama.

Jessica Taylor, one the candidates vying for the GOP nod in Alabama’s second congressional district race, is making the most out of that unpopularity to set herself apart from the other candidates.

The Prattville resident announced her candidacy earlier this week and joined Huntsville’s radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday to elaborate on why she seeks to be a counterbalance to extreme elements in the Democratic Party.

“I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace,” Taylor said. “That’s exactly why I’m running because, as a young female, I think I can go toe-to-toe with that ‘Squad’ better than any other candidate in this race. I’m running because we need a conservative that can take on those radicals in the Swamp, talk about protecting life, the Second Amendment and making sure we back up President Trump as these liberals attempt this coup in the House.”

Also, during the WVNN appearance, Taylor highlighted what she saw as priorities for Alabama’s second congressional district, which stretches from Autauga County in Central Alabama to Houston County in extreme Southeast Alabama.

“This district is about peanuts and propellers,” she added. “We’ve got fabulous farmers, and then our military bases here and our defense contractors, a very important sector to this community and to you guys, too, up north. I would certainly make it a priority to help those communities, both active duty military and their families. Spousal reciprocity is something very important when you’re a military spouse, and you’re moving around state to state, and you can’t continue to work. So, I think there are lots of things you can continue to do to support our military families and certainly those defense contractors to strengthen that sector. It’s very important to our economy.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama sheriff’s office to appear on cable series ‘Live PD’

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is the latest can’t-miss television star.

A&E’s most-watched series, “Live PD,” will begin this week airing episodes on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Filming started Monday.

“Live PD,” which airs on cable and reaches over 7 million viewers, gives a transparent view of law enforcement on duty. The series aims to show how law enforcement is reducing crime and improving the quality of life across America. A&E works with communities to feature a cross-section of law enforcement and related agencies.

“The people of Jefferson County want to know that we are working hard for them every day,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway. “By showing our citizens on live TV what we do, what we endure and how we care about and serve the people, is the best way for us to continue to build viable relationships in the county.”

A&E says the show has been useful in improving community relations by raising awareness of the day-to-day work of law enforcement officers. The live segments will be supplemented with pre-taped video from the Sheriff’s Office during the week that will chronicle further deputy interactions. The show also airs “Missing” and “Wanted” segments.

The series uses dashcam, handheld and fixed cameras in patrol cars to show what happens on a typical Friday and Saturday night patrol. The show takes a fly-on-the-wall, documentary approach by following deputies in real moments. The show does not use a script or include music, interviews, narration or dramatizations. Instead, “Live PD” offers a raw and complete view of what it takes to police a community.

“Our goals with ‘Live PD’ are to identify any gaps that may exist between our office and the community and to increase recruitment of new deputies,” Pettway said. “Along with those goals, we see the show as an additional tool to help us locate fugitives and any missing children.”

“Live PD” is hosted by Dan Abrams and includes analysis from Tom Morris Jr., who provides insight on what viewers see during the three-hour show. Law enforcement officials may also appear as in-studio guests to provide commentary. Interaction with “Live PD” social media platforms is among the highest of any show on television. Viewers can follow along on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Fishing at Gulf State Park Pier on fire

Those who love to fish the Gulf State Park Pier should not hesitate to head down to Gulf Shores-Orange Beach right away. Judging from what I witnessed last week, the fishing is on fire, especially for Spanish mackerel.

Anglers were reeling in Spanish after Spanish on the Gulf’s premier fishing pier, which juts some 1,540 feet into Gulf of Mexico waters. Throw in redfish (red drum), king mackerel and huge ladyfish, dubbed the poor man’s tarpon, and you can see how much fun the pier anglers are having right now.

Fortunately, Tropical Storm Nestor sailed quickly past the Alabama coast, and fishing is back to its fall peak with the migration of kings and Spanish on their way back to wintering grounds in south Florida.

Another reason not to hesitate is that the Gulf State Park Pier will likely be closing sometime this winter for renovations. The closure is tentatively scheduled to start on January 15, 2020. The treated wood decking, which is showing the wear and tear of 10-plus years in the rugged saltwater environment, will be completely replaced with composite boards that are designed to hold up for decades of great fishing. During the projected closure of about 2½ months, the pier’s bathrooms, offices, lighting and bait shop will also be refurbished. Ashley Connell, acting pier manager, said the new composite decking will solve the current problem of the deteriorating wood planks and make it a more enjoyable experience for the pier anglers and sightseers. The pier is 20 feet wide and boasts 2,448 feet of fishing space.

An educational component is available all along the pier with signs that provide information on native fish, birds and other wildlife in the area.

“Gulf State Park Pier is such an asset to Coastal Alabama,” Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Hundreds of thousands of people enjoy the pier every year for fishing and sightseeing. I would bet 80 percent of the people who vacation in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach visit the pier at least once during their stay.”

Speaking of the fishing, Steve and Stephanie Langston said they and other regulars on the octagon at the end of the pier are starting to see that mackerel migration.

“The kings are just starting to show up,” Steve said last Thursday. “I hooked two, but one got sharked. I had two other hook-ups. They’re catching slot reds (16 to 26 inches) and bull reds (longer than 26 inches) all up and down the pier.”

Stephanie added, “They’re just slamming the Spanish right now.”

Steve said the cooler weather should be a boon for mackerel fishermen. He said the water temperature last week was 81 and falling.

“When the water temperature is between 67 and 80 degrees, that’s when the kings will be coming through,” he said. “The bait (mainly alewives) is all balled up around the pier now, so the fish will be here.”

Another regular, George “Haywire” Carlton, flopped another Spanish on the pier deck as I walked up. He also said bait is the key right now.

“Spanish are biting, and there are a lot of small alewives to hold them,” Carlton said. “Most of the Spanish are being caught on small alewives, just free-lining them or on bubble rigs. Now that the weather has cooled off a little, it should just get better.”

A bubble rig consists of a float that can be partially filled with water to increase casting distances with a 2- to 3-foot piece of wire or heavy monofilament or fluorocarbon leader (Spanish have sharp teeth). A Gotcha lure with its colorful plastic tube with a treble hook on the end is the go-to rig, but some people make their own lures with a piece of McDonald’s straw.

John Giannini, a pier regular and also co-owner of J&M Tackle in Orange Beach, said he hopes the weather will cooperate during the pier renovation work.

“We can get a lot of nasty weather during the winter at times,” Giannini said. “Hopefully, there won’t be any delays.”

Now that the cooler temperatures have finally arrived, Giannini said plenty of fishing opportunities will be available before the pier renovation work starts.

“It’s been such a warm year that fishing is pretty darn good right now,” he said. “The fish (mackerel) are starting to get active as they move east.”

Giannini suggests taking advantage of the mackerel bite as long as possible because a little break will follow before the shallow-water species start biting. After the mackerel migration has ended, Giannini said most people will be fishing closer to the shore for other species.

“There will be a little lull before we start getting into the whiting, pompano and sheepshead fishing,” he said. “During the colder months, sheepshead is the targeted species. From the end of November through Christmas, people will be out on the octagon catching sheepshead.”

Giannini is glad to hear about the renovation project.

“That pier has taken a lot of wear and tear since it was opened in 2009,” he said. “With all the people who walk the pier, whether fishing or just looking, and the service vehicles, the decking is showing the effects of that and the weather. The composite boards should help tremendously. I’m out on the pier quite a bit, and the wood is in pretty rough shape in places. Some of the boards have been replaced, but it will really be great to have all new decking.”

The pier’s decking is built-in panels that are designed to be dislodged during any type of tropical weather. Instead of a steady pounding from the huge waves produced by the storms, the panels are blown out, saving the basic infrastructure of the pier.

Giannini hopes the pier renovations will be completed on time because the spring fishing on the pier is excellent.

“When we get those days in March when you want to be outside, that’s when the spring pier fishing starts to get good,” he said. “With the renovations, we’ll miss a little bit of fishing next spring, but maintenance has to be done. The pier has a lot of traffic and something has to be done before it needs a major overhaul. That pier is a giant draw from all over the nation. Some people come down here on vacation just for that pier. It’s just a great atmosphere. I have heard from many customers that we have, by far, the nicest, most helpful group of regular pier fishermen. It’s just a great group of regulars that fish that pier.”

Fishing licenses are required on the pier and sightseeing permits are sold at the pier office. Visit www.alapark.com/parks/gulf-state-park/fishing-and-education-pier for more details.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

NBA legend Dominique Wilkins balks at China question — I try to ‘stay away from stuff like that’

HOOVER — Dominique Wilkins on Friday got the question that NBA players and employees seem to dread most nowadays.

While giving a keynote speech at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, the NBA legend was asked about the recent high-profile controversy surrounding the league and China.

The scrutiny began earlier this month when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed his support for protesters in Hong Kong. Just this week, Vice President Mike Pence said, “[T]he NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian [Chinese] regime.”

Wilkins, currently the Atlanta Hawks’ vice president of basketball and special advisor to the CEO, apparently did not want to step out like Morey — nor did he want to follow down the path of some current players recently who have defended China rather than the protesters.

Before the moderator could even finish his question, Wilkins seemed eager to move on to a different subject.

He acknowledged the subject as “very sensitive,” advising that he believes it is important to know the details and nuances of what you are talking about on an issue like that before speaking out.

“I personally try and stay away from stuff like that,” Wilkins concluded.

Wilkins is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who also serves as the team analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on FOX Sports Southeast.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rep. Bill Poole on technology sector, startups: ‘We have a lot of growth potential in this area’

HOOVER — During Friday’s Alabama Economic Growth Summit, a panel entitled, “Capitalizing on tech and innovation momentum,” was held.

Britney Summerville, vice president of community engagement of Birmingham-based Shipt, moderated the discussion. Panelists were State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee; Miller Girvin, CEO of Alabama Capital Network; and Matt Hottle, CEO of Redhawk Venture Group and manager of Alabama Futures Fund.

The conversation soon turned to a piece of legislation, the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act, sponsored by Poole and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) that was signed into law this year.

RELATED: Alabama’s competitive edge in the new economy

The AIM Act was praised as being integral to the new formation of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, a partnership between Alabama Power Company and a worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed.

However, Poole warned that it was still early as far as being able to gauge the success of the AIM Act. He said the initial wave of feedback he has received from the technology sector has been “mixed” and strongly encouraged more stakeholders to reach out with their input.

Poole also stressed that the legislation is “just the beginning” of what the state of Alabama needs to do to best position itself to foster growth in the technology sector and help startups thrive.

He added that “other vehicles” (meaning new legislation and/or executive branch actions) will be proposed in the near future, including this coming session, to update and build off of the AIM Act. Poole will be taking feedback and turning it into solutions where needed.

The powerful state legislator specifically mentioned better aligning the state’s research institutions with the tech and startup efforts.

With these world-class institutions involved, Alabama’s pro-business climate, low cost of living and metro areas like Birmingham and Huntsville boasting high quality of lives, Poole outlined that the technology sector in the Yellowhammer State could be the next boon, following in the footsteps of industries like automotive manufacturing, aerospace and defense.

“We have a lot of growth potential in this area,” Poole emphasized.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

