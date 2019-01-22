Sign up for Our Newsletter

Rachel Bryars: Four myths to dispel during Alabama School Choice Week

Gov. Kay Ivey recently proclaimed this “Alabama School Choice Week” and thousands of families will celebrate reforms created by the Alabama Accountability Act, including scholarships so low-income parents can transfer their children from under-performing schools.

Critics of the program, however, will likely respond by repeating some of the many myths about the law.

Here are four you’ll probably hear:

Myth #1: Scholarships steal money from public schools

The Alabama Accountability Act “has directly siphoned more than $140 million from Alabama’s cash-strapped K-12 classrooms,” wrote the Alabama Education Association in a September 2018 edition of the teacher’s union magazine.

But public school systems aren’t actually losing money.

They are now collecting more money to educate fewer students with the biggest budget in a decade. Overall, the state’s multi-billion dollar education trust fund has grown since the scholarships were first offered, even while enrollment has steadily decreased.

Last year alone, tax revenue that funds the education budget grew by nearly half a billion dollars – about three times as much as the scholarship program has spent in six years combined.

Also, it costs roughly $9,500 annually to educate a student in public school, according to budget data.

But it only costs about $6,500 to educate the same child in private school, which includes the costs of administering the scholarships, according to Warren Callaway, executive director of Scholarships For Kids, one of the largest scholarship granting organizations in the state, and a member of the recently formed Alabama Accountability Act Coalition.

“It’s a great deal for taxpayers,” Callaway said. “They’ve given us $146 million and we’ve provided $200 million in education. The cost of education is not fixed because [public schools] don’t have to educate the child we have taken off their hands.”

Myth #2: Even high performing schools that don’t have any students transferring out on scholarship still “lose money”

“The highest performing school districts lose revenue at the same rate as all other districts,” according to the teachers’ union article. “It does not matter if you have no failing schools in your district. It does not matter if you have no scholarship recipients in your district. All school systems are still penalized under the [program].”

Callaway says this is “bogus.”

“The AEA tells Mountain Brook City, arguably the best system in the state, that they’ve lost $834,956 due to the Accountability Act,” Callaway said. “That’s hogwash. They haven’t lost a dollar.”

Callaway examined state budget data showing Mountain Brook enrollment has largely been static, while state spending on students has gone up. In effect, they’ve received more money than years prior despite the AEA’s claims they’ve lost money.

Myth #3: A University of Alabama study proves school choice doesn’t work

A state-commissioned study conducted by the University of Alabama’s Institute for Social Science Research found that students using the scholarships performed about as well, on average, as their public school peers.

Critics believe this proves school choice doesn’t help students improve academically.

But advocates claim this indicates a huge achievement since research shows poverty strongly correlates with poor academic performance. The study showed low-income scholarship students often did better academically than their low-income public school counterparts.

“We’ve taken kids who you would predict would be on the bottom side of the bell curve of achievement and we’ve gotten them to the mean,” Callaway said. “I would put the headline of that study, instead of ‘They scored average, ho-hum,’ I would say ‘They scored average, exclamation point!’”

Myth #4: The program should be repealed because not all scholarship recipients are zoned for failing schools

Students zoned for failing schools are awarded the scholarships first, and any remaining funds are then given to other disadvantaged families in schools that are generally close to the bottom 6th percentile — the state’s definition of a failing school.

“Would you want to send your child to a 7th percentile school or an 8th percentile school?” Callaway asked. “The answer is no. Those are still low performing schools.”

Overall, there’s a lot about education besides school choice that Alabamians can celebrate this week.

Our recently released state report card revealed district and school improvement last year, with more As, Bs and Cs, and fewer Ds and Fs than the year before.

Our First Class Pre K program continues to succeed and draw national attention.

And Montgomery will open its first charter school this year.

None of these achievements, including school choice, would have happened without new ideas and reform.

“The Accountability Act wasn’t an initiative to take the place of public education, it was just intended to show there is an alternative way of doing things and to upset the status quo,” Callaway said.

No doubt the families celebrating their life-changing opportunity this week thank God that it did.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Email her at Rachel@alabamapolicy.org or connect with her on Instagram @rbryars.

 

Alabama ranked nation's fifth best public charter school law

Tuesday, with School Choice Week underway, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its annual ranking of state public charter school laws, listing Alabama as the fifth best in the United States.

The rankings, entitled “Measuring Up to the Model: A Ranking of State Public Charter School Laws, Tenth Edition,” evaluated how well each state aligns its charter school law to a “gold standard” model law. States are ranked by their composite score, which is based on 21 essential metrics, including accountability, flexibility and funding equity.

Alabama was identified as having one of the best state laws even though the Yellowhammer State is considered one of the “newer movements” when it comes to public charter schools. The state’s relevant law was enacted in 2015.

The report also outlined strengths of Alabama’s law, as well as remaining areas for improvement.

“Alabama’s law contains a cap that allows for ample growth, includes a state authorizing pathway, has strong quality-control components, gives operational autonomy to public charter schools, and provides equitable operational and categorical funding to charter schools,” the alliance wrote.

It then pointed to “ensuring equitable access to capital funding and facilities and strengthening accountability for full-time virtual charter schools” as opportunities for improving the state’s law.

In a statement, alliance president and CEO Nina Rees said, “As we begin National School Choice Week, the timing is right to recognize the role charter schools play in strengthening the public education system as a whole.”

“As the report shows, many states are improving the quality of their charter school laws,” she added. “At the same time, we recognize that until every state has a high-quality law—and every student who wants to attend a charter school is able to—our work is not done. We look forward to working alongside policymakers, school leaders, and education advocates to ensure every state creates an environment for all students to succeed.”

The top four states were listed as Indiana, Colorado, Minnesota and Washington respectively. These states and Alabama have nearly identical composite scores, meaning the Yellowhammer State could easily be ranked as the nation’s best with a slight improvement to state law.

School choice remains popular amongst pro-growth Republicans

The release of the annual public charter school law rankings came the same day that Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan reaffirmed the party’s support for school choice options, including charter schools.

“The Alabama Republican Party fully supports school choice. We believe that parents, not the government, know their children’s needs best and should have the opportunity to choose a quality education for their sons and daughters. Zip codes should not be part of an educational formula that defines where a student must attend school – unless the parent agrees,” Lathan said in a statement.

She continued, “Our children are tomorrow’s leaders. School choice empowers parents to make those decisions resulting in a stronger and more confident America. From charter schools, public, magnet, private or parochial schools to homeschooling- a parent should be first and foremost in the decision-making process of what is best for their child/children.”

School Choice Week in Alabama will be highlighted by a rally in downtown Montgomery on Thursday. This is becoming an annual tradition in which prominent school choice advocates in the state, like Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, speak to families and students impacted by these important education policies.

“While we celebrate National School Choice Week, we also honor our teachers and the incredible influence they have on our students and their futures. As a former public school teacher, the joy of watching a young person grow and learn is unforgettable,” Lathan advised.

“As taxpayers, it is imperative that parents make the most important educational decisions for their precious ones- their children,” she concluded.

You can view the full report and rankings here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Dale Jackson: State Rep. John Rogers is right — It is time to uncouple the MLK Jr., Robert E. Lee holidays

Every Martin Luther King, Jr./Robert E. Lee Day and every Confederate Memorial Day we hear the same thing: “Why are we celebrating the losers of the Civil War?”

Every year, I remind people that the United States government declared Confederate soldiers to be veterans of the United States of America’s armed forces.

Even with that said, I cannot find a single reason to keep Lee’s day connected to MLK’s day. State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has developed what I believe is a solid solution to this issue.

He proposes the state of Alabama removes Lee’s name for King’s nationally recognized day and move it to the broader Confederate Memorial holiday in April.

This isn’t a denigration of Lee. It also is not an attempt to erase him from history. It’s a common-sense realization that connecting the two is an obvious insult to black Americans.

Rogers put it simply, “A lot of black folks feel like it diminishes Martin Luther King’s day to put it on the same day as Robert E. Lee.”

This is a reasonable take and he has proposed a reasonable solution.

Hopefully, the Alabama Legislature can address this issue quickly and without controversy

TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Artur Davis officially joins Montgomery mayoral race

Former Congressman Artur Davis (AL-7) on Tuesday joined Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean as the only officially announced candidates to be the capital city’s next mayor, as several potential contenders continue to mull entering the fray.

While Artur Davis first confirmed his would-be candidacy for mayor in an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News in October, he has now made his official announcement through his first campaign video. The election will be held in August.

In the video, Davis echoes what he told Yellowhammer News, saying that he will emphasize his own roots growing up in Montgomery’s public education system and his commitment to reviving a local school system that includes 12 failing schools and has been the subject of an emergency state intervention.

“I know what the Montgomery school system used to be capable of achieving: I used an education at traditional schools like Jeff Davis High and Dannelly as a springboard to win awards at Harvard and become a congressman by age 35,” Davis outlines. “As Mayor, I will have one major mission: to build a community wide coalition of our new school board, teachers, parents and businesses that will return Montgomery public schools to being a foundation to succeed anywhere in America.”

Davis, who finished second in a five-candidate field in the city’s 2015 mayoral race, was born and raised in Montgomery. He has spent 35 years of his life in the city, including starting his prominent career as a federal prosecutor in the Middle District of Alabama.

In the video, Davis stresses that his firsthand experience fighting crime will guide his approach to making Montgomery safer.

He says, “I learned as a prosecutor that there are two kinds of criminal offenders: first, the ones devoted to wrecking their own communities and who have no respect for their own neighbors. To take them on, we need to commit to a larger police force and an aggressive plan to confront gang violence and the rise in gun and property crimes. But there are also people in the criminal justice system whose lives can be turned around. I want Montgomery to become known as a model for finding work and dignity for ex-offenders who want rehabilitation.”

Davis served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from 2003-2011. He ran unsuccessfully to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2010, after which he switched parties and became a Republican. He supported Republican nominee Mitt Romney against President Barack Obama in 2012, delivering a keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. He has since rejoined the Democratic Party.

Since 2015, Davis has served as the executive director of the state’s civil legal aid program and as a national policy consultant on issues including barriers to occupational licensing and criminal justice reform. He has been married for ten years to Tara Johnson Davis, who currently serves as a nonprofit executive running two homeless shelters in Alabama’s capital city.

In addition to Davis and Dean being in the mayoral race, Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed, local attorney J C Love and WCOV television station owner David Woods are believed to be seriously considering running.

As the probate judge, Reed oversees the city’s municipal elections, which would include the 2019 mayoral race. Because of this, Davis believes that Reed should recuse himself from this role if he chooses to run for mayor himself.

Davis told Yellowhammer News, “As great as Nick Saban is, he doesn’t get to referee the games he plays in. And that’s really what this comes down to here.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ivey awards Alabama's first Broadband Accessibility Fund grants – 'A gain for rural Alabama is a gain for our entire state'

In an important first step for the program created by the Alabama legislature during its 2018 regular session, Governor Kay Ivey Tuesday awarded grants under the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to seven rural communities across the state to connect them with high-speed internet access.

The grants, which total almost $1.1 million, are the first to be awarded from the fund created by the legislature and signed into law by Ivey in March.

In a tweet, the governor emphasized that this “major” initial step was a boon for the entire state, advising, “A gain for rural Alabama is a gain for our entire state.”

“These grants may only represent one step in terms of providing high-speed internet opportunities to rural Alabama, but it is a monumental leap for a program that has the ability to positively impact the lives of so many people,” Ivey said in a press release.

“By supplying these services to rural Alabama, we are also providing these areas the ability to step up in education, health care and economic development,” she explained.

The Broadband Accessibility Fund provides funds for service providers to supply high-speed internet services in unincorporated areas or communities with 25,000 people or less. Under the law, awards cannot exceed 20 percent of the total cost of a project.

Ivey has placed the administrative duties of the fund under the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“Providing broadband services to Alabama’s rural communities is in many ways the equivalent of providing those same areas with electricity in early 20th Century,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell outlined. “ADECA and Gov. Ivey share the goal of supplying this essential service to every part of Alabama.”

Grants awarded and coverage areas follow:

  • Millry Telephone Co. Inc. of Millry – $938,306 for coverage in incorporated areas of Gilbertown and Toxey and some unincorporated areas in Choctaw County.
  • Marcus Cable Associates of Birmingham – $11,022 for coverage in the East Wood Point area in Moulton.
  • Marcus Cables Associates of Birmingham – $11,063 for coverage in the Emerald Ridge area in Chelsea.
  • Charter Communications – $29,567 for coverage in Glen Ridge in southwest Tuscaloosa County.
  • Charter Communications – $6,017 for coverage in Grace Haven subdivision in Boaz.
  • Charter Communications – $8,415 for coverage in the Vickey Lane area in Boaz.
  • Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative Inc. – $74,586 for coverage in the Pea Ridge community near Henagar.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama issues midwife licenses for first time since 1976

The state of Alabama has issued its first licenses to out-of-hospital midwives since 1976.

AL.com reports the newly-formed Alabama State Board of Midwifery on Friday approved the licensing of five certified professional midwives.

It is illegal to practice unlicensed midwifery in Alabama, and for decades, the lack of licensing effectively outlawed lay midwifery in the state.

State lawmakers voted in 2017 to legalize midwifery, and the State Board of Midwifery began accepting license applications last year.

Board member Kaycee Cavender says she has been pleasantly surprised at the number of licensing applicants.

Certified professional midwives differ from certified nurse midwives, which are registered nurses who work in hospitals and medical clinics.

Certified professional midwives are accredited through a testing and apprenticeship process and can attend low-risk births in out-of-hospital settings.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

